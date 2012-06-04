Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Rockwells

review star

No reviews yet

27 Broadway Street

Toledo, OH 43604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Creole Crabcakes

$15.00

Market Board

$17.00Out of stock

Roasted Marrow Bone

$16.00

Artisan Cheese Fondu

$15.00

Moroccan Fried Flatbread

$14.00

Baked Brie

$15.00

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Salad

Betty's Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Steakhouse Spinach Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Handhelds

High Level Burger

$23.00

Prime Pastrami

$23.00Out of stock

Land & Sea

Filet Mignon

$45.00+

18 oz. Prime Bone in Ribeye

$69.00

32 oz. Waygu Tomahawk

$135.00

Pork Shank Osso Bucco

$38.00

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$45.00

Twin 6 oz. Lobster Tails

$42.00

Surf & Turf

$64.00

Surf & Turf for 2

$150.00

12 oz. Waygu NY Strip

$69.00

14 oz. Prime DRY AGED NY Strip

$64.00

14 oz. Prime WET AGED NY Strip

$58.00

Entrees

Chilean Seabass

$48.00

Scottish Salmon

$32.00

Dry Aged Waygu Chopped Sirloin

$32.00

Bourbon Street Chicken

$28.00

Lobster Bucatini

$32.00

Shrimp Linguini

$32.00

Accompaniments

Baked Potato

$8.00

Crispy Hash Brown

$9.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic Mashed Yukons

$8.00

Crimini Mushrooms

$8.00

Shaved Brussels

$9.00

Curry Candied Carrots

$8.00

Asparagus & Hollandaisse

$9.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Side Lobster Mac

$11.00

Garnishments

Lobster Claw Oscar

$14.00

Crab oscar

$10.00

6 oz. Lobster Tail

$21.00

Crabcake

$7.00

Caramelized Onions

$4.00

Danish Blue Cheese

$5.00

Wild Mushrooms

$5.00

Sauces

Brandy Peppercorn

$4.00

Espresso-stout

$4.00Out of stock

Hollandaisse

$4.00

Bearnaisse

$4.00

Chimichurri

$4.00

Creole Pepper Sauce

$4.00

Soups

Cheddar Beer Soup

$7.00

Soup du Jour

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

crab bisque

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$6.50

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Chunks with Fries

$6.50

Kids Pizza

$6.50

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.50

Mud Hen Pie

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

New York Style Cheese Cake

$8.00

Chocolate layer cake with peanutter chips

$7.50

Crème Brûlée

$7.00

ice cream

$2.00

3 layer carrot cake

$8.00

Cherry Chocolate Toffee Torte

$8.00

4 Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00Out of stock

4 Layer Carrot Cake

$14.00Out of stock

rainforest choc. banana cake

$8.00Out of stock

Choc. Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Special Dessert

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.50Out of stock

choc. lava cake

$8.00Out of stock

chocolate rasp. cake

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.50

Small Cheese Cake

$5.00

Specials

Tuna Napoleon Special

$12.00

Wild Mushroom Crostini

$9.00

Scallop Each

$7.00

24oz Prime Porterhouse

$68.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.50Out of stock

Oysters Half Shell

$30.00

Pork Loin Dinner

$27.00

Halibut

$49.00

Thursdates

$99.00

10oz Beer

Tier 1

$4.00

Tier 2

$5.00

Tier 3

$5.50

High Gravity

$10.00

Beer Samples/Sample Paddle

Sample Paddle

$8.25

1oz Sample

4oz Sample Pour

$2.00

Blitzen Sample

BuckeyeSample

Cherry Vanilla Porter Sample

Chocolate Graham Mallow Sample

Fakejuice Sample

Ft Red Sample

Macqueens Cider Sample

Tiramisu Brown Sample

Total Ecliose Sample

Rollercoasrer Sample

#Basic Sample

Ball Game Sample

DB Coopered Sample

Time Hop Sample

Throwin' Scones Sample

MacQueen's Sample

Bottled Beers

Amarillo Brillo Btl

$5.00

Beermuda Triangle Btl

$3.50

Blizten Btl

$5.00

Blood Orange Btl

$5.00Out of stock

Buckeye Btl

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Eclipse Btl

$5.00

Fake Juice Can

$5.25

Glass City Btl

$3.50Out of stock

Glass Hopper Btl

$3.50

MacQueens Can

$3.50

Madre Picante Can

$3.50Out of stock

Mango Jerry Can

$5.25

Miller Lite

$3.00Out of stock

Odouls

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Summer Stinger Btl

$3.50

Tiramisu Can

$3.50

Brillo Can 16 OZ

$6.50

Cherry Vanilla Btl

$3.50

Cocktails

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sangria

$5.50

Roughneck Screwdriver

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.50

RW Manhattan

$9.00

RW Margarita

$9.00

RW Mojito

$9.00

RW Long Island

$9.00

RW Old Fashioned

$10.00

RW Classic Martini

$8.00

RW Cosmopolitan

$8.00

RW Holiday Cheer

$10.00

RW Snickertini

$10.00

RW Lemondrop

$9.00

RW French Martini

$9.00

RW Rasberry Cream

$10.00

RW Holy Toledo

$9.00

RW Storm on Broadway

$7.00

RW Elderflower Collins

$8.00

RW Poloma

$10.00

RW Oh Honey

$9.00

RW Royal High Level

$8.00

RW French 75

$9.00

RW Irish Coffee

$8.00

RW White Russian

$9.00

Liquor

360 Double Chocolate

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Belvedere Peach

$9.00

Buckeye Vodka

$6.00

Chopin

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Effen

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ice House Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Tito's

$6.50

Van Gogh Double Espresso

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Nolets

$11.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray 10

$8.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi 151

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Paramount 151

$7.00

Parrot Bay

$6.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.50

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Real

$50.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Rio Grande

$4.50

Patron XO

$11.00

Christian Brothers

$6.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Korbel Brandy

$6.00

Well Brandy

$4.50

Ciroq VS

$9.00

Bakers

$11.00

Blantons

$11.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Bookers

$13.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

Gentleman's Jack

$9.00

Jack daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Tenn Honey

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Jim Beam Red Stag Bl Cherry

$6.00

Wellers Red Lbl Antiquity

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Yukon Jack 199

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Vintage Reserve

$50.00

Redbreast Irish Whiskey 12

$9.00

Redbreast Irish Whiskey 15

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Tullamore Dew Malt 10

$10.00

Candian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal XR

$26.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Crown Royal Black

$8.00

Crown Royal Maple

$8.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Crown Royal Harvest Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Famous Groose

$6.00

J&B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Flight

$60.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Arberlour 12 yr

$10.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$9.00

Balvenie

Balvenie 12yr

$14.00

Buchanan's

$9.00

Cragganmore 12

$13.00

Dalmore

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 21yr

$26.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$9.00

Glenmorangie 12yr

$11.00

Lagavulin 12yr

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$16.00

Macallan 12yr

$12.00

Macallan 18yr

$21.00

Oban 14 yr

$16.00

Glenmorangie 18

$18.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy XO

$25.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$23.00

Martell VSOP

$21.00

Martell XO

$28.00

REMY LOUIS XIII

$170.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$8.00

Martell VS

$7.00

Remy Martin XO

$26.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

B & B

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

Chartreuse, yellow

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Galliano

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Godiva White

$6.00

Grand Mariner 150 Anniv

$50.00

Grand Marinier 100 Anniv

$22.00

Grand Marinier Quintessance

$110.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grand Marnier Cherry Limited

$9.00

Hazelnut Liquor

$7.00

Holiday Cheer

$6.00

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Martini & Rossi Vermouth

Midori Melon

$6.00

Pama

$5.00

Sambuca Romana

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

St Germain

$7.00

Tia Maria

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Strawberry Pucker

$5.00

Creme De Menthe White

$5.00

Creme De Menthe Green

$5.00

Apple PUcker

$5.00

Blue Curacao

Butterscotch

Creme de Banana

Creme de Cassis

Creme de Choco Dark

$8.00

Creme de Choco White

Creme de Menthe

Dark Cacao

Schnapps

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.50

Martinis

Snickertini

$8.95

Rye Not 2?

$8.95

Just Desserts

$8.95

French Martini

$7.95

Oliver's Pumpkin

$7.95

Winter Solstice Sunshine

$8.95

High-Level Hazelnut Job

$7.95

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini

$8.00

The Holiday Cheer

$9.00

NA Bev

Cappocino

$6.00

Coffee

$2.89

Coke

$2.89

Cranberry

$2.89

Decaf Coffee

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Espresso-Double

$8.00

Espresso-Single

$4.00

Fiji Water

$6.50

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Hot tea

$2.89

Ice Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

OJ

$2.89

Pineapple

$2.89

Root Beer

$4.99

Rootbeer Refill

San Pelligino

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Tonic

$2.89

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

AquaPana

$2.95

Pint Beer

Buckeye Pint

$5.50

Fallen Timbers Pint

$5.50

Glass Hopper IPA Pint

$5.50

Broadway Blonde

$5.50

Beermuda Pint

$5.50

Ballgame Pint

$5.50

Broken Bat Pint

$5.50

MacQueen's Pint

$5.50

Tiramisu Pint

$6.25

#fakejuice

$6.25

Bayside

$5.50

Mango Jerry - Tango

$5.50

Mystique

$5.50

Hello Gourd-geous

$5.50

Jefferson Lives

$5.50

High Level Irish Stout

$5.50

Pitcher

Buckeye Pitcher

$14.00

Fallen Timbers Pitcher

$14.00

Glasshopper Pitcher

$14.00

MacQueen's Cider Pitcher

$14.00

Beach SZN Pitcher

$14.00

Broken Bat Pitcher

$14.00

Ballgame Pitcher

$14.00

High Level Hefeweizen Pitcher

$14.00

Beermuda Pitcher

$14.00

Nitro High Level Pitcher

$14.00

Pour 1-9 Pitcher

$18.00

Tiramisu Pitcher

$18.00

Rollercoaster Cider Pitcher

$20.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aloha Toledo

$11.00

Bakini Martini

$11.00

Berry Mint Sparkling Martini

$11.00

Blood & Sand Martini

$11.00

Broadway Mudslide Martini

$11.00

Cool As A Cucumber

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Off To The Races

$11.00

Oliver Espresso Martini

$11.00

Peachy Daydream Martini

$11.00

Redbrick Lemonade Martini

$11.00

Riverside Peach

$11.00

Rocket Fuel

$11.00

Strawberry Basil Smash

$11.00

Summer Snow Storm

$11.00

Watermelon Zinger

$11.00

Glass City Peach

$11.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Blitzed!

$9.00

Wine By Bottle

Argyle Reserve Pinot Noir

$55.00

Barbi Brunello Di Montalcino

$140.00

Barista Pinotage

$36.00

Belle Glos

$88.00

Bertaini Villa Arvedi Amarone

$88.00

BV Cabernet

$55.00

BV Tapestry

$100.00

Byron Pinot Noir

$55.00

Cain Five Spring Mountain

$190.00

Cape Mentelle Cabernet

$145.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$65.00

Chateau Haut Beausejour

$55.00

Chateau Saint-Suplice Bordeaux

$39.00

Cheval Des Andes Chateau

$125.00

Chimney Rock Stags Leap Cabernet

$120.00

Col D' Orcia Brunello

$95.00

Coppola Director's Cut Zinfandel

$45.00

Crusher Merlot

$30.00

Dry Creek Mariners

$75.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$85.00

Finca Gran Reserva Malber

$47.00

Freemark Abby Merlot

$55.00

Frescobaldi "Perano" Chianti Classico

$50.00

Gehricke Pinot Noir

$70.00

Girard Petite Sirah

$55.00

Inglenook Rubicon Cabernet

$270.00

Jordan Cabernet

$97.00

Joseph Carr Cabernet

$70.00

La Vieille Ferme Rhone Rouge

$35.00

Leese Fitch Cabernet

$30.00

McGuigan "The Plan" Cabernet

$30.00

Newton Unfiltered Cabernet

$95.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet

$170.00

Nine Stones Shiraz

$30.00

Numanthia Termes Tempranillo

$56.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet

$135.00

Penner-Ash "Shea Vineyards" Pinot Noir

$120.00

Plumpjack Merlot

$99.00

Pride Mountain Cabernet

$115.00

Ravenswood Zinfandel

$30.00

Ridge Lytton Springs

$75.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$70.00

Rodney Strong Symmetry

$125.00

Santa Ema Reserve

$44.00

Sante Pinot Noir

$30.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$52.00

Siduri Pinot Noir

$48.00

Silver Oak Cabernet

$190.00

Sonoma Cutter Pinot Noir

$64.00

Stags Leap Cabernet

$85.00

Terrazas Malbec

$30.00

Trefethen Cabernet

$100.00

Dom Perignon

$250.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$97.00

Etoile Brut

$60.00

Chandon Brut

$12.00

Cristalino

$36.00

Etoile Rose

$65.00

Stella Rosa

$30.00

Baron Rothchild Bordeaux

$39.00

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

Debonne Vineyards Vidal Blanco

$55.00

Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

$39.00

Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

JJ Vincent Bourgogne Blanc

$45.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$55.00

Kistler Chardonay

$82.00

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Mezzacoronna Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$35.00

Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay

$92.00

Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$56.00

Selbach Riesling

$30.00

Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch

$85.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Les Pierres Chardonnay

$77.00

Stella Rossa Moscato

$35.00

Trimbach Riesling

$49.00

Waterbrook Chardonnay

$30.00

PUB COCKTAILS

Orchard on the Maumee

$8.95

Pink Juice

$8.95

Peppy Pick Me Up

$8.95

Winter Bees Good

$8.95

Over Winter

$8.95

The Cider We All Deserve

$8.95

Peppermint in its Prime

$7.95

Not Grandma's Cider

$7.95

Sex Under the Moon

$7.95

Hawaiian Style

$7.95

Whipped Vodka Root Beer

$7.95

Beermosa

$7.95

Sangria

Grahams 10 Yr Tawny

$9.00

Grahams 20 Yr Tawny

$15.00

Grahams 40 Yr Tawny

$30.00

Red Sangria Glass

$7.50

Warres Ruby

$8.00

Warres Tawny

$8.00

White Sangria Glass

$7.50

Wine By Bottle

Argyle Reserve Pinot Noir

$55.00

Barbi Brunello Di Montalcino

$140.00

Barista Pinotage

$36.00

Belle Glos

$88.00

Bertaini Villa Arvedi Amarone

$88.00

BV Cabernet

$55.00

BV Tapestry

$100.00

Byron Pinot Noir

$55.00

Cain Five Spring Mountain

$190.00

Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Caymus Napa

$99.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$65.00

Chateau Haut Beausejour

$55.00

Chateau Saint-Sulpice Bordeaux

$39.00

Cheval Des Andes Chateau

$125.00

Chimney Rock Stags Leap Cabernet

$120.00

Col D' Orcia Brunello

$95.00

Coppola Director's Cut Zinfandel

$45.00

Crusher Merlot

$30.00

Dry Creek Mariners

$75.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$85.00

Faiveley Bourgogne Rouge

$50.00

Finca Gran Reserva Malber

$47.00

Freemark Abby Merlot

$55.00

Frescobaldi "Perano" Chianti Classico

$50.00

Gehricke Pinot Noir

$70.00

Girard Petite Sirah

$55.00

Inglenook Rubicon Cabernet

$270.00

Jordan Cabernet

$97.00

Joseph Carr Cabernet

$75.00

La Vieille Ferme Rhone Rouge

$35.00

Leese Fitch Cabernet

$30.00

McGuigan "The Plan" Cabernet

$30.00

Newton Claret

$50.00

Newton Unfiltered Cabernet

$95.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet

$170.00

Nine Stones Shiraz

$30.00

Numanthia Termes Tempranillo

$56.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet

$135.00

Penner-Ash "Shea Vineyards" Pinot Noir

$120.00

Plumpjack Merlot

$99.00

Pride Mountain Cabernet

$115.00

Ravenswood Zinfandel

$30.00

Red Feature

$72.00

Ridge Lytton Springs

$75.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$70.00

Rodney Strong Symmetry

$125.00

Santa Ema Reserve

$44.00

Sante Pinot Noir

$30.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$52.00

Siduri Pinot Noir

$48.00

Silver Oak Cabernet

$190.00

Sonoma Cutter Pinot Noir

$64.00

Stags Leap Cabernet

$85.00

Terrazas Malbec

$30.00

Trefethen Cabernet

$100.00

Bordeaux Special

$28.00

Dom Perignon

$250.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$97.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label (375ml)

$45.00

Etoile Brut

$60.00

Etoile Rose

$65.00

Mionette Prosecco

$35.00

Jaume Serra "Cristalino" Split

$10.00

Chandon Brut

$15.00

Jaume Serra "Cristalino" Bottle

$36.00

Baron Rothchild Bordeaux

$39.00

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

Debonne Vineyards Vidal Blanc Ice Wine

$55.00

Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

$39.00

Gerard Bertrand Cotes Des Rose

$38.00

Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

JJ Vincent Bourgogne Blanc

$45.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$55.00

Kistler Chardonay

$82.00

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Mezzacoronna Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay

$92.00

Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$56.00

Selbach Riesling

$30.00

Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch

$85.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Les Pierres Chardonnay

$77.00

Stella Rossa Moscato

$35.00

Trimbach Riesling

$49.00

Waterbrook Chardonnay

$30.00

White Feature

$70.00

Wine By The Glass

Chandon Brut Glass

$15.00

Cristalino

$10.00

House Cabernet - McGuigan

$11.00

House Chardonnay - Waterbrook

$9.00

House Malbec - Terrazas

$12.00

House Merlot - Crusher

$11.00

House Pinot Grigio - Mezzacorona

$10.00

House Pinot Noir - Sante

$10.00

House Riesling - Selbach

$10.00

House Sauvignon Blanc - La Playa

$10.00

JJ Vincent Bourgogne Blanc Glass

$14.00

Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$19.00

Newton Claret Glass

$15.00

Peter Yealands Glass

$10.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$17.00

Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay Glass

$18.00

Cotes Des Rose

$10.00

Banquet Wine Glass

$7.50

Event Wine

$8.50

Stella Rosa Moscato

$8.50

4/6/12 Pack Beer

Beermuda Triangle 6pk

$10.29

Blitzen 6pk

$10.29

Blood Orange 4pk

$9.99

Brillo Cans 4pk

$13.99

Buckeye 12pk

$13.79

Buckeye 6pk

$7.99

Cherry Vanilla Porter 6pk

$10.29

#FakeJuice 4pk

$13.99

Glass City Pale Ale 6pk

$10.29

GlassHopper 6pk

$10.29

MacQueen's Cans 6pk

$9.99

Mango Jerry Cans 6pk

$9.99

Oktoberfest 6pk

$8.00

Pond Hopper Cans 6pk

$9.99

Tiramisu 6pk

$9.99

Total Eclipse 6pk

$14.99

Variety 6pk

$12.99

Dark Benevolence 6pk

$10.29

MBBC PINT

$3.95

MBBC Tee Shirt

$15.00

Bayside 6pk

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 Broadway Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Directions

Gallery
Rockwells image
Rockwells image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mutz
orange starNo Reviews
27 Broadway Street Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Ice Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
405 Madison Ave Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Chop House Toledo - Chop House Toledo
orange star4.3 • 433
300 N Summit St Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Carlos Poco Loco
orange starNo Reviews
1809 Adams St. Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Whiskey & The Wolf
orange star4.6 • 396
3515 W Alexis Rd Toledo, OH 43623
View restaurantnext
Erie Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
9788 S. Dixie Highway Erie, MI 48133
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Toledo

J Maes Home Cooking - Glendale
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3312 Glendale Ave Toledo, OH 43614
View restaurantnext
Shawarmaholic - Secor - Secor Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,134
3344 Secor Rd Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext
QQ Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,022
3324 Secor Suite 4 Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext
San Marcos Taqueria - 2060 W Laskey
orange star4.0 • 824
2060 W Laskey Toledo, OH 43613
View restaurantnext
Deet's BBQ - Talmadge
orange star4.4 • 671
4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107 Toledo, OH 43623
View restaurantnext
Carlos Que Pasa
orange star4.6 • 589
3137 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Toledo
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston