Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Rockwells
No reviews yet
27 Broadway Street
Toledo, OH 43604
Shareables
Land & Sea
Filet Mignon
$45.00+
18 oz. Prime Bone in Ribeye
$69.00
32 oz. Waygu Tomahawk
$135.00
Pork Shank Osso Bucco
$38.00
New Zealand Lamb Chops
$45.00
Twin 6 oz. Lobster Tails
$42.00
Surf & Turf
$64.00
Surf & Turf for 2
$150.00
12 oz. Waygu NY Strip
$69.00
14 oz. Prime DRY AGED NY Strip
$64.00
14 oz. Prime WET AGED NY Strip
$58.00
Entrees
Accompaniments
Garnishments
Sauces
Soups
Kids
Desserts
Turtle Cheesecake
$7.50
Mud Hen Pie
$7.50
Chocolate Cake
$8.00
New York Style Cheese Cake
$8.00
Chocolate layer cake with peanutter chips
$7.50
Crème Brûlée
$7.00
ice cream
$2.00
3 layer carrot cake
$8.00
Cherry Chocolate Toffee Torte
$8.00
4 Layer Chocolate Cake
$14.00Out of stock
4 Layer Carrot Cake
$14.00Out of stock
rainforest choc. banana cake
$8.00Out of stock
Choc. Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$7.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$7.50Out of stock
Special Dessert
$8.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$7.50Out of stock
choc. lava cake
$8.00Out of stock
chocolate rasp. cake
$7.00Out of stock
Tiramisu
$7.50
Small Cheese Cake
$5.00
Specials
Beer Samples/Sample Paddle
Sample Paddle
$8.25
1oz Sample
4oz Sample Pour
$2.00
Blitzen Sample
BuckeyeSample
Cherry Vanilla Porter Sample
Chocolate Graham Mallow Sample
Fakejuice Sample
Ft Red Sample
Macqueens Cider Sample
Tiramisu Brown Sample
Total Ecliose Sample
Rollercoasrer Sample
#Basic Sample
Ball Game Sample
DB Coopered Sample
Time Hop Sample
Throwin' Scones Sample
MacQueen's Sample
Bottled Beers
Amarillo Brillo Btl
$5.00
Beermuda Triangle Btl
$3.50
Blizten Btl
$5.00
Blood Orange Btl
$5.00Out of stock
Buckeye Btl
$3.00
Bud
$3.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Corona
$3.50
Eclipse Btl
$5.00
Fake Juice Can
$5.25
Glass City Btl
$3.50Out of stock
Glass Hopper Btl
$3.50
MacQueens Can
$3.50
Madre Picante Can
$3.50Out of stock
Mango Jerry Can
$5.25
Miller Lite
$3.00Out of stock
Odouls
$3.00
Stella Artois
$4.50
Summer Stinger Btl
$3.50
Tiramisu Can
$3.50
Brillo Can 16 OZ
$6.50
Cherry Vanilla Btl
$3.50
Cocktails
Rob Roy
$11.00
Sangria
$5.50
Roughneck Screwdriver
$8.00
Mimosa
$5.50
RW Manhattan
$9.00
RW Margarita
$9.00
RW Mojito
$9.00
RW Long Island
$9.00
RW Old Fashioned
$10.00
RW Classic Martini
$8.00
RW Cosmopolitan
$8.00
RW Holiday Cheer
$10.00
RW Snickertini
$10.00
RW Lemondrop
$9.00
RW French Martini
$9.00
RW Rasberry Cream
$10.00
RW Holy Toledo
$9.00
RW Storm on Broadway
$7.00
RW Elderflower Collins
$8.00
RW Poloma
$10.00
RW Oh Honey
$9.00
RW Royal High Level
$8.00
RW French 75
$9.00
RW Irish Coffee
$8.00
RW White Russian
$9.00
Liquor
360 Double Chocolate
$6.00
Absolut
$7.00
Absolute Citron
$7.00
Belvedere
$9.00
Belvedere Peach
$9.00
Buckeye Vodka
$6.00
Chopin
$7.00
Ciroc
$9.00
Effen
$6.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ice House Vodka
$7.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Stoli
$7.00
Stoli Vanilla
$7.00
Tito's
$6.50
Van Gogh Double Espresso
$6.00
Well Vodka
$4.50
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Hendrick's
$9.00
Nolets
$11.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Tanqueray 10
$8.00
Well Gin
$4.50
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi 151
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Meyers
$7.00
Paramount 151
$7.00
Parrot Bay
$6.00
Rum Chata
$6.00
Well Rum
$4.50
1800 Reposado
$8.00
Cuervo Gold
$7.00
Don Julio 1942
$22.00
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
Don Julio Real
$50.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
Rio Grande
$4.50
Patron XO
$11.00
Christian Brothers
$6.00
Hennessy
$8.00
Korbel Brandy
$6.00
Well Brandy
$4.50
Ciroq VS
$9.00
Bakers
$11.00
Blantons
$11.00Out of stock
Basil Hayden
$9.00
Black Velvet
$6.00
Bookers
$13.00
Bulleit 95 Rye
$7.00
Fireball
$5.50
Gentleman's Jack
$9.00
Jack daniels
$6.50
Jack Daniels Tenn Honey
$7.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Wild Turkey
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Jim Beam Red Stag Bl Cherry
$6.00
Wellers Red Lbl Antiquity
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$7.50
Yukon Jack 199
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Bushmills
$8.00
Jameson
$6.50
Jameson Vintage Reserve
$50.00
Redbreast Irish Whiskey 12
$9.00
Redbreast Irish Whiskey 15
$11.00
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
$10.00
Tullamore Dew Malt 10
$10.00
Candian Club
$6.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Royal XR
$26.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Crown Royal Black
$8.00
Crown Royal Maple
$8.00
Crown Royal Vanilla
$8.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Crown Royal Harvest Rye
$8.00
Crown Royal Apple
$8.00
Well Scotch
$4.50
Chivas Regal
$9.00
Cutty Sark
$7.00
Dewars
$7.00
Famous Groose
$6.00
J&B
$6.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$50.00
Johnnie Walker Flight
$60.00
Johnnie Walker Green
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00
Arberlour 12 yr
$10.00
Ardbeg 10yr
$9.00
Balvenie
Balvenie 12yr
$14.00
Buchanan's
$9.00
Cragganmore 12
$13.00
Dalmore
$11.00
Glenfiddich 12yr
$9.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$11.00
Glenlivet 18yr
$16.00
Glenlivet 21yr
$26.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$9.00
Glenmorangie 12yr
$11.00
Lagavulin 12yr
$16.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$16.00
Macallan 12yr
$12.00
Macallan 18yr
$21.00
Oban 14 yr
$16.00
Glenmorangie 18
$18.00
Courvoisier VSOP
$10.00
Hennessy VS
$9.00
Hennessy VSOP
$16.00
Hennessy XO
$25.00
Martell Cordon Bleu
$23.00
Martell VSOP
$21.00
Martell XO
$28.00
REMY LOUIS XIII
$170.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$11.00
Courvoisier VS
$8.00
Martell VS
$7.00
Remy Martin XO
$26.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.00
B & B
$8.00
Baileys
$8.00
Campari
$6.00
Chambord
$8.00
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, yellow
Cointreau
$9.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Fernet Branca
$6.00
Galliano
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate
$6.00
Godiva White
$6.00
Grand Mariner 150 Anniv
$50.00
Grand Marinier 100 Anniv
$22.00
Grand Marinier Quintessance
$110.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Grand Marnier Cherry Limited
$9.00
Hazelnut Liquor
$7.00
Holiday Cheer
$6.00
Irish Mist
$7.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Lemoncello
$6.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Martini & Rossi Vermouth
Midori Melon
$6.00
Pama
$5.00
Sambuca Romana
$6.00
Sloe Gin
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
St Germain
$7.00
Tia Maria
$6.00
Tuaca
$6.00
Frangelico
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$5.00
Razzmatazz
$5.00
Sour Apple Pucker
$5.00
Strawberry Pucker
$5.00
Creme De Menthe White
$5.00
Creme De Menthe Green
$5.00
Apple PUcker
$5.00
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
Creme de Banana
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Choco Dark
$8.00
Creme de Choco White
Creme de Menthe
Dark Cacao
Schnapps
$5.00
Triple Sec
$5.50
Martinis
NA Bev
Cappocino
$6.00
Coffee
$2.89
Coke
$2.89
Cranberry
$2.89
Decaf Coffee
$2.89
Diet Coke
$2.89
Espresso-Double
$8.00
Espresso-Single
$4.00
Fiji Water
$6.50
Ginger Ale
$2.89
Hot tea
$2.89
Ice Tea
$2.89
Lemonade
$2.89
OJ
$2.89
Pineapple
$2.89
Root Beer
$4.99
Rootbeer Refill
San Pelligino
$2.95
Soda Water
$2.89
Sprite
$2.89
Tonic
$2.89
Ginger Beer Can
$3.00
AquaPana
$2.95
Pint Beer
Buckeye Pint
$5.50
Fallen Timbers Pint
$5.50
Glass Hopper IPA Pint
$5.50
Broadway Blonde
$5.50
Beermuda Pint
$5.50
Ballgame Pint
$5.50
Broken Bat Pint
$5.50
MacQueen's Pint
$5.50
Tiramisu Pint
$6.25
#fakejuice
$6.25
Bayside
$5.50
Mango Jerry - Tango
$5.50
Mystique
$5.50
Hello Gourd-geous
$5.50
Jefferson Lives
$5.50
High Level Irish Stout
$5.50
Pitcher
Buckeye Pitcher
$14.00
Fallen Timbers Pitcher
$14.00
Glasshopper Pitcher
$14.00
MacQueen's Cider Pitcher
$14.00
Beach SZN Pitcher
$14.00
Broken Bat Pitcher
$14.00
Ballgame Pitcher
$14.00
High Level Hefeweizen Pitcher
$14.00
Beermuda Pitcher
$14.00
Nitro High Level Pitcher
$14.00
Pour 1-9 Pitcher
$18.00
Tiramisu Pitcher
$18.00
Rollercoaster Cider Pitcher
$20.00
Specialty Cocktails
Aloha Toledo
$11.00
Bakini Martini
$11.00
Berry Mint Sparkling Martini
$11.00
Blood & Sand Martini
$11.00
Broadway Mudslide Martini
$11.00
Cool As A Cucumber
$11.00
Mojito
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Off To The Races
$11.00
Oliver Espresso Martini
$11.00
Peachy Daydream Martini
$11.00
Redbrick Lemonade Martini
$11.00
Riverside Peach
$11.00
Rocket Fuel
$11.00
Strawberry Basil Smash
$11.00
Summer Snow Storm
$11.00
Watermelon Zinger
$11.00
Glass City Peach
$11.00
Old Fashion
$9.00
Blitzed!
$9.00
Wine By Bottle
Argyle Reserve Pinot Noir
$55.00
Barbi Brunello Di Montalcino
$140.00
Barista Pinotage
$36.00
Belle Glos
$88.00
Bertaini Villa Arvedi Amarone
$88.00
BV Cabernet
$55.00
BV Tapestry
$100.00
Byron Pinot Noir
$55.00
Cain Five Spring Mountain
$190.00
Cape Mentelle Cabernet
$145.00
Charles Krug Cabernet
$65.00
Chateau Haut Beausejour
$55.00
Chateau Saint-Suplice Bordeaux
$39.00
Cheval Des Andes Chateau
$125.00
Chimney Rock Stags Leap Cabernet
$120.00
Col D' Orcia Brunello
$95.00
Coppola Director's Cut Zinfandel
$45.00
Crusher Merlot
$30.00
Dry Creek Mariners
$75.00
Duckhorn Merlot
$85.00
Finca Gran Reserva Malber
$47.00
Freemark Abby Merlot
$55.00
Frescobaldi "Perano" Chianti Classico
$50.00
Gehricke Pinot Noir
$70.00
Girard Petite Sirah
$55.00
Inglenook Rubicon Cabernet
$270.00
Jordan Cabernet
$97.00
Joseph Carr Cabernet
$70.00
La Vieille Ferme Rhone Rouge
$35.00
Leese Fitch Cabernet
$30.00
McGuigan "The Plan" Cabernet
$30.00
Newton Unfiltered Cabernet
$95.00
Nickel & Nickel Cabernet
$170.00
Nine Stones Shiraz
$30.00
Numanthia Termes Tempranillo
$56.00
Paul Hobbs Cabernet
$135.00
Penner-Ash "Shea Vineyards" Pinot Noir
$120.00
Plumpjack Merlot
$99.00
Pride Mountain Cabernet
$115.00
Ravenswood Zinfandel
$30.00
Ridge Lytton Springs
$75.00
Rodney Strong Cabernet
$70.00
Rodney Strong Symmetry
$125.00
Santa Ema Reserve
$44.00
Sante Pinot Noir
$30.00
Seghesio Zinfandel
$52.00
Siduri Pinot Noir
$48.00
Silver Oak Cabernet
$190.00
Sonoma Cutter Pinot Noir
$64.00
Stags Leap Cabernet
$85.00
Terrazas Malbec
$30.00
Trefethen Cabernet
$100.00
Dom Perignon
$250.00
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$97.00
Etoile Brut
$60.00
Chandon Brut
$12.00
Cristalino
$36.00
Etoile Rose
$65.00
Stella Rosa
$30.00
Baron Rothchild Bordeaux
$39.00
Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio
$38.00
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$51.00
Debonne Vineyards Vidal Blanco
$55.00
Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc
$39.00
Girard Sauvignon Blanc
$35.00
JJ Vincent Bourgogne Blanc
$45.00
Jordan Chardonnay
$55.00
Kistler Chardonay
$82.00
La Playa Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
Mezzacoronna Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Mionetto Prosecco
$35.00
Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay
$92.00
Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay
$56.00
Selbach Riesling
$30.00
Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch
$85.00
Sonoma-Cutrer Les Pierres Chardonnay
$77.00
Stella Rossa Moscato
$35.00
Trimbach Riesling
$49.00
Waterbrook Chardonnay
$30.00
PUB COCKTAILS
Sangria
Wine By Bottle
Argyle Reserve Pinot Noir
$55.00
Barbi Brunello Di Montalcino
$140.00
Barista Pinotage
$36.00
Belle Glos
$88.00
Bertaini Villa Arvedi Amarone
$88.00
BV Cabernet
$55.00
BV Tapestry
$100.00
Byron Pinot Noir
$55.00
Cain Five Spring Mountain
$190.00
Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon
$145.00
Caymus Napa
$99.00
Charles Krug Cabernet
$65.00
Chateau Haut Beausejour
$55.00
Chateau Saint-Sulpice Bordeaux
$39.00
Cheval Des Andes Chateau
$125.00
Chimney Rock Stags Leap Cabernet
$120.00
Col D' Orcia Brunello
$95.00
Coppola Director's Cut Zinfandel
$45.00
Crusher Merlot
$30.00
Dry Creek Mariners
$75.00
Duckhorn Merlot
$85.00
Faiveley Bourgogne Rouge
$50.00
Finca Gran Reserva Malber
$47.00
Freemark Abby Merlot
$55.00
Frescobaldi "Perano" Chianti Classico
$50.00
Gehricke Pinot Noir
$70.00
Girard Petite Sirah
$55.00
Inglenook Rubicon Cabernet
$270.00
Jordan Cabernet
$97.00
Joseph Carr Cabernet
$75.00
La Vieille Ferme Rhone Rouge
$35.00
Leese Fitch Cabernet
$30.00
McGuigan "The Plan" Cabernet
$30.00
Newton Claret
$50.00
Newton Unfiltered Cabernet
$95.00
Nickel & Nickel Cabernet
$170.00
Nine Stones Shiraz
$30.00
Numanthia Termes Tempranillo
$56.00
Paul Hobbs Cabernet
$135.00
Penner-Ash "Shea Vineyards" Pinot Noir
$120.00
Plumpjack Merlot
$99.00
Pride Mountain Cabernet
$115.00
Ravenswood Zinfandel
$30.00
Red Feature
$72.00
Ridge Lytton Springs
$75.00
Rodney Strong Cabernet
$70.00
Rodney Strong Symmetry
$125.00
Santa Ema Reserve
$44.00
Sante Pinot Noir
$30.00
Seghesio Zinfandel
$52.00
Siduri Pinot Noir
$48.00
Silver Oak Cabernet
$190.00
Sonoma Cutter Pinot Noir
$64.00
Stags Leap Cabernet
$85.00
Terrazas Malbec
$30.00
Trefethen Cabernet
$100.00
Bordeaux Special
$28.00
Dom Perignon
$250.00
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$97.00
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label (375ml)
$45.00
Etoile Brut
$60.00
Etoile Rose
$65.00
Mionette Prosecco
$35.00
Jaume Serra "Cristalino" Split
$10.00
Chandon Brut
$15.00
Jaume Serra "Cristalino" Bottle
$36.00
Baron Rothchild Bordeaux
$39.00
Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio
$38.00
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$51.00
Debonne Vineyards Vidal Blanc Ice Wine
$55.00
Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc
$39.00
Gerard Bertrand Cotes Des Rose
$38.00
Girard Sauvignon Blanc
$35.00
JJ Vincent Bourgogne Blanc
$45.00
Jordan Chardonnay
$55.00
Kistler Chardonay
$82.00
La Playa Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
Mezzacoronna Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay
$92.00
Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay
$56.00
Selbach Riesling
$30.00
Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch
$85.00
Sonoma-Cutrer Les Pierres Chardonnay
$77.00
Stella Rossa Moscato
$35.00
Trimbach Riesling
$49.00
Waterbrook Chardonnay
$30.00
White Feature
$70.00
Wine By The Glass
Chandon Brut Glass
$15.00
Cristalino
$10.00
House Cabernet - McGuigan
$11.00
House Chardonnay - Waterbrook
$9.00
House Malbec - Terrazas
$12.00
House Merlot - Crusher
$11.00
House Pinot Grigio - Mezzacorona
$10.00
House Pinot Noir - Sante
$10.00
House Riesling - Selbach
$10.00
House Sauvignon Blanc - La Playa
$10.00
JJ Vincent Bourgogne Blanc Glass
$14.00
Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
$19.00
Newton Claret Glass
$15.00
Peter Yealands Glass
$10.00
Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
$17.00
Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay Glass
$18.00
Cotes Des Rose
$10.00
Banquet Wine Glass
$7.50
Event Wine
$8.50
Stella Rosa Moscato
$8.50
4/6/12 Pack Beer
Beermuda Triangle 6pk
$10.29
Blitzen 6pk
$10.29
Blood Orange 4pk
$9.99
Brillo Cans 4pk
$13.99
Buckeye 12pk
$13.79
Buckeye 6pk
$7.99
Cherry Vanilla Porter 6pk
$10.29
#FakeJuice 4pk
$13.99
Glass City Pale Ale 6pk
$10.29
GlassHopper 6pk
$10.29
MacQueen's Cans 6pk
$9.99
Mango Jerry Cans 6pk
$9.99
Oktoberfest 6pk
$8.00
Pond Hopper Cans 6pk
$9.99
Tiramisu 6pk
$9.99
Total Eclipse 6pk
$14.99
Variety 6pk
$12.99
Dark Benevolence 6pk
$10.29
MBBC PINT
$3.95
MBBC Tee Shirt
$15.00
Bayside 6pk
$9.99
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
27 Broadway Street, Toledo, OH 43604
