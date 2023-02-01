Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockwoods MN

review star

No reviews yet

9100 Quaday Ave NE

Otsego, MN 55330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Tex Burger
Boneless Wings
BBQ Burrito Bowl

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$9.00

Hand-cut fries with seasoned sour cream

Basket Tater Tots

$9.00

Served with a side of seasoned sour cream

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Hand battered boneless chicken wings, choose up to two sauces

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$17.00

Bone-in Chicken wings, choose up to two sauces

Jumbo Buffalo Prawns

Jumbo Buffalo Prawns

$18.00

Hand breaded, buffalo prawns w/ julienne celery & carrots, blue cheese dressing

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Tossed in Caroline style vinegar sauce with bleu cheese crumbles

Hog Candy

Hog Candy

$15.00

Slow smoked pork belly burnt ends tossed in our bourbon bacon bbq on a bed of crispy onion straws

Calamari Fries

$16.00

Calamari strips with tartar sauce

Chips & Dips

$14.00

Chips with Queso, Pico, and Guacamole

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Chips with Guacamole

Chips & Queso

$11.00

Chips with Queso

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Chips with Salsa

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Two jumbo lump-meat crab cakes, pan fried, Sriracha mayo, tartar sauce

Burnt End Nachos

Burnt End Nachos

$17.00

House-Fried corn chips, smoked brisket ends in bourbon bacon BBQ, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, shredded cabbage, salsa fresca, jalapeno crema

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$18.00

Steak tips, onions, peppers, with hollandaise

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.00

Trio of tacos with jalapeno apple slaw, cotija cheese, jalapeno crema. Choose tortilla, salsa, and one meat

Smoked Devil Eggs

Smoked Devil Eggs

$8.00

Our house-smoked version of a classic

Mushroom Caps

Mushroom Caps

$12.00

House blended calabrese sausage stuffed mushroom caps with mozzarella & smoked Pomodoro sauce, served with two slices of baguette

Burgers & Handhelds

Rockwoods Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun

Mushroom & Swiss

$19.00

1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun, melty Swiss cheese, sauted mushrooms

Big Tex Burger

Big Tex Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun, house-smoked bacon, bourbon bacon BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, crispy onions

En Fuego Burger

En Fuego Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb patty, hand ground with jalapenos, with ghost pepper cheese, red pepper jam and crispy fried jalapenos

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast served on pub bun with bread and butter pickles, side of honey mustard

Five Napkin Burger

Five Napkin Burger

$18.00

Two 1/4 lb hand-ground steak patties, cooked medium well, house-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, Sriracha mayo, served on a pub bun

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/4 lb hand-ground steak patty, American Cheese, dill pickles on Texas toast

BBQ Smokehouse Sandwich

$16.00

Choice of smoked meat with a side of jalapeno apple coleslaw Diamond City Pub bun.

Hot Pastrami Sandwhich

Hot Pastrami Sandwhich

$20.00

House smoked Pastrami piled high on swirled marble rye with bourbon-whole grain mustard and pickle chips

Roasted Porchetta Sandwich

$20.00

Gennel & brown sugar rubbed porchetta, field greens, pickled cherry peppers, mayo on ciabatta

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled herb marinated striploin, red pepper aioli, field greens on a toasted ciabatta

BBQ Chuckwagon

$16.00

House-smoked turkey, salami, bologna, American cheese, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, bourbon bacon bbq sauce on a poppy seed pub bun

Pizzas

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$12.00

12 Inch hand tossed pizza with our pizza cheese blend baked in our stone fired oven. Dough is made by hand from scratch at Rockwoods.

Large Pizza

$19.00

18 Inch hand tossed pizza with our pizza cheese blend baked in our stone fired oven. Dough is made by hand from scratch at Rockwoods.

Personal 9" Cheese Pizza

$9.00

9 Inch

Personal 9" Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

9 Inch

Personal 9" Sausage Pizza

$9.00

9 Inch

Small Margarita Pizza

Small Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Large Margarita Pizza

$25.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Small Calabrese Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, fennel sausage, pepperoni, cherry pepppers, ricotta cheese

Large Calabrese Pizza

$25.00

Red sauce, fennel sausage, pepperoni, cherry pepppers, ricotta cheese

Small Smokehouse Pizza

$17.00

Bourbon bacon bbq sauce, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar hot link, chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, red onion, jalapeno crema, fresh cilantro

Large Smokehouse Pizza

$27.00

Bourbon bacon bbq sauce, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar hot link, chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, red onion, jalapeno crema, fresh cilantro

Small Meat Sweats Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, ham, jalapeno cheddar hot link, fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella

Large Meat Sweats Pizza

$27.00

Red sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, ham, jalapeno cheddar hot link, fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella

Dinner

BBQ Family Feast

BBQ Family Feast

$65.00

Half Rack ribs, half pound brisket, half smoked chicken, two hot links with 4 sides

1/4 Smoked Chicken

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$14.00

Cherry wood Smoked Chicken with 2 sides

Half Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Cherry wood Smoked Chicken with 2 sides

Whole Smoked Chicken

$29.00

Cherry wood Smoked Chicken with 2 sides

Half Pound Brisket

$19.00Out of stock

Certified Angus beef smoked over Minnesota Red Oak with 2 sides

Full Pound Brisket

$30.00Out of stock

Certified Angus beef smoked over Minnesota Red Oak with 2 sides

Half Rack Spare Ribs

Half Rack Spare Ribs

$24.00

St Louis Style pork spare ribs smoed over Minnesota Oak and Cherrywood with 2 sides

Full Rack Spare Ribs

$36.00

St Louis Style pork spare ribs smoed over Minnesota Oak and Cherrywood with 2 sides

Half Pound Smoked Turkey Breast

$15.00

Cherrywood smoked, sliced fresh to order, choice of two sides

Full Pound Smoked Turkey Breast

$24.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Hot Links

$13.00

Texas style beef and pork hot links with 2 sides

Smokehouse Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Jumbo elbow macaroni, three cheese sauce, crispy fried jalapenos and choice of protien

Bucatini Alfredo

Bucatini Alfredo

$15.00

Bucatini pasta in alfredo sauce and topped with tomatoes and green onions and choice of protien

Jambalaya Bucatini

$22.00

Bucatini pasta, chicken, andouille sausage, jumbo prawn, bell peppers, onions, celery, tomato, Creole tomato sauce, and green onions

BBQ Burrito Bowl

$19.00

Southwest rice, pico de gallo, avocado, black bean corn salsa, jalapeno crema, crispy jalapenos and choice of meat

Harvest Protein Bowl

Harvest Protein Bowl

$17.00

Gluten free ancient grains, wild rice, root vegetables, brussel sprouts, apple, golden raisins, candied pecans, fig balsamic glaze

Otsego Burrito

Otsego Burrito

$17.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with pulled pork, hand cut fries, southwest rice, black bean corn salsa, topped with three cheese sauce and jalapeno crema

Pot Roast

$23.00

Braised in red wine & beef stock, demi-glace, mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables

Ribeye

$45.00

16 OZ Ribeye, cut in house served with chef's vegetables and Au Gratin Potatos

New York Strip

$35.00

12 OZ New York Strip, cut in house served with chef's vegetables and Au Gratin Potatos

Filet Mignon

$34.00

6 OZ FIlet Mignon, cut- in house served with chef's vegetables and Au Gratin Potatos

Cajun Bone-In Pork Rib Chop

$26.00

10 oz cajun blackened Bone-in pork chop served with Chef's vegetables and Mash Potatoes

Pan-Fried Walleye

Pan-Fried Walleye

$28.00

Lightly breaded cold-water fillet, toasted almonds, harvest pilaf, chef vegetables

Lobster Tail Dinner

$26.00

4 OZ Maine Lobster Tail, red potatos, sweet corn on the cob, drawn butter

Ala Carte

Side Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Side Au Gratin Potatoes

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Chefs Vegetables

$3.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Side Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Harvest Pilaf

$3.00

Side of Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Plain Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled

Cedar Salmon

$10.00

Grilled

Side Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$5.00

Cup of chef's fruit

Soups & Salads

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

$8.00

7oz Cream based chicken wild rice soup

Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$10.00

10oz. Cream based chicken wild rice soup. (To Go Orders come in a paper CUP filled with 10 ounces.)

Cup Loaded Steak Chili

$8.00

7oz Thick, hearty, and with a little kick

Bowl Loaded Steak Chili

$10.00

10oz. Thick, hearty and with a little kick. (To Go Orders come in a paper CUP filled with 10 ounces.)

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots, house made croutons

Large Garden Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots, house made croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons

BBQ Chicken Cobb

BBQ Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Romaine blend, smoked pulled chicken, hard boiled egg, house smoked bacon, avocado, black bean corn salsa, BBQ Ranch, corn nuts

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$17.00

Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, roasted squash, glazed pecans, apples, craisins, bleu cheese, smokey maple vinaigrette

RW Signature Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chopped iceburg lettuce, chopped cauliflower, house bacon, sunflower seeds, grapes, shaved parmesean, buttermilk dressing

Desserts

Frozen Grasshopper Pie

Frozen Grasshopper Pie

$8.00

Chocolate chip mint ice cream layered over Oreo cookie crust with a rich chocolate ganache

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry drizzle

Caramel Roll Bread Pudding

Caramel Roll Bread Pudding

$10.00

Shareable decadent carmel bread pudding served warm and soft topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle

Chocolate Lovers Cake

$8.00

Shareable Rich chocolate pudding between two layers of decadent chocolate cake all topped with chocolate ganache frosting

Ala Mode

$3.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae - Choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle

Sauces

Small Side Guacamole

$2.00

Ramekin

Medium Side Guacamole

$4.00

Large Side Guacamole

$8.00

Bowl

Small Side Salsa

$1.00

Ramekin

Medium Side Salsa

$3.00

Large Side Salsa

$6.00

Bowl

Small Side Queso

$2.00

Ramekin

Medium Side Queso

$3.50

Large Side Queso

$7.00

Bowl

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ramekin

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Ramekin

Side Ranch

$1.00

Ramekin

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Ramekin

Side Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.00

Ramekin

Side Jalapeno Crema

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Ramekin

Side Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Ramekin

Side Mayo

$1.00

Ramekin

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Ramekin

Side Bordelaise

$3.00

Ramekin

Small Side Marinara

$1.00

Ramekin

Large Side Marinara

$4.00

Cup

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Side Tartar

$1.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta with our homemade cheese sauce

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Penne Pasta with homemade alfredo sauce and grilled chicken

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

9 Inch Cheese Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

9 Inch Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Sausage Pizza

$11.00

9 Inch Sausage Pizza

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies

Kids Chicken Breast

$10.00

Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies

Sauce Jars

Ranch Jar

$8.00

Bleu Cheese Jar

$8.00

Tartar Jar

$8.00

House Dressing Jar

$8.00

Bourbon BBQ Jar

$7.00

Carolina BBQ Jar

$7.00

Red Eye BBQ Jar

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bar, Restaurant, Event Center, & Catering

Location

9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego, MN 55330

Directions

Gallery
Rockwoods MN image
Banner pic
Rockwoods MN image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Drake O'Neill's
orange starNo Reviews
9125 Quaday Ave NE #108 Otsego, MN 55330
View restaurantnext
Pour Wine Bar and Bistro - Otsego
orange starNo Reviews
15704 90th St NE #300 Elk River, MN 55330
View restaurantnext
Cloud 9 Energy Bowls - Albertville - 5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105
orange starNo Reviews
5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105 Albertville, MN 55301
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Table - Ramsey, MN
orange star4.4 • 411
7533 Sunwood Dr #110 Ramsey, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
The Hen & The Hog
orange star4.0 • 5
5262 Kyler Ave. NE Albertville, MN 55301
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7988 Sunwood Drive NW Ramsey, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Otsego
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston