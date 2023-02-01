Rockwoods MN
9100 Quaday Ave NE
Otsego, MN 55330
Popular Items
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Hand-cut fries with seasoned sour cream
Basket Tater Tots
Served with a side of seasoned sour cream
Boneless Wings
Hand battered boneless chicken wings, choose up to two sauces
Traditional Wings
Bone-in Chicken wings, choose up to two sauces
Jumbo Buffalo Prawns
Hand breaded, buffalo prawns w/ julienne celery & carrots, blue cheese dressing
Charred Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in Caroline style vinegar sauce with bleu cheese crumbles
Hog Candy
Slow smoked pork belly burnt ends tossed in our bourbon bacon bbq on a bed of crispy onion straws
Calamari Fries
Calamari strips with tartar sauce
Chips & Dips
Chips with Queso, Pico, and Guacamole
Chips & Guac
Chips with Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Chips with Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips with Salsa
Crab Cakes
Two jumbo lump-meat crab cakes, pan fried, Sriracha mayo, tartar sauce
Burnt End Nachos
House-Fried corn chips, smoked brisket ends in bourbon bacon BBQ, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, shredded cabbage, salsa fresca, jalapeno crema
Steak Tips
Steak tips, onions, peppers, with hollandaise
Street Tacos
Trio of tacos with jalapeno apple slaw, cotija cheese, jalapeno crema. Choose tortilla, salsa, and one meat
Smoked Devil Eggs
Our house-smoked version of a classic
Mushroom Caps
House blended calabrese sausage stuffed mushroom caps with mozzarella & smoked Pomodoro sauce, served with two slices of baguette
Burgers & Handhelds
Rockwoods Burger
1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun
Mushroom & Swiss
1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun, melty Swiss cheese, sauted mushrooms
Big Tex Burger
1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun, house-smoked bacon, bourbon bacon BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, crispy onions
En Fuego Burger
1/2 lb patty, hand ground with jalapenos, with ghost pepper cheese, red pepper jam and crispy fried jalapenos
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast served on pub bun with bread and butter pickles, side of honey mustard
Five Napkin Burger
Two 1/4 lb hand-ground steak patties, cooked medium well, house-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, Sriracha mayo, served on a pub bun
Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger
1/4 lb hand-ground steak patty, American Cheese, dill pickles on Texas toast
BBQ Smokehouse Sandwich
Choice of smoked meat with a side of jalapeno apple coleslaw Diamond City Pub bun.
Hot Pastrami Sandwhich
House smoked Pastrami piled high on swirled marble rye with bourbon-whole grain mustard and pickle chips
Roasted Porchetta Sandwich
Gennel & brown sugar rubbed porchetta, field greens, pickled cherry peppers, mayo on ciabatta
Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
Grilled herb marinated striploin, red pepper aioli, field greens on a toasted ciabatta
BBQ Chuckwagon
House-smoked turkey, salami, bologna, American cheese, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, bourbon bacon bbq sauce on a poppy seed pub bun
Pizzas
Small Pizza
12 Inch hand tossed pizza with our pizza cheese blend baked in our stone fired oven. Dough is made by hand from scratch at Rockwoods.
Large Pizza
18 Inch hand tossed pizza with our pizza cheese blend baked in our stone fired oven. Dough is made by hand from scratch at Rockwoods.
Personal 9" Cheese Pizza
9 Inch
Personal 9" Pepperoni Pizza
9 Inch
Personal 9" Sausage Pizza
9 Inch
Small Margarita Pizza
Olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Large Margarita Pizza
Olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Small Calabrese Pizza
Red sauce, fennel sausage, pepperoni, cherry pepppers, ricotta cheese
Large Calabrese Pizza
Red sauce, fennel sausage, pepperoni, cherry pepppers, ricotta cheese
Small Smokehouse Pizza
Bourbon bacon bbq sauce, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar hot link, chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, red onion, jalapeno crema, fresh cilantro
Large Smokehouse Pizza
Bourbon bacon bbq sauce, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar hot link, chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, red onion, jalapeno crema, fresh cilantro
Small Meat Sweats Pizza
Red sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, ham, jalapeno cheddar hot link, fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella
Large Meat Sweats Pizza
Red sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, ham, jalapeno cheddar hot link, fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella
Dinner
BBQ Family Feast
Half Rack ribs, half pound brisket, half smoked chicken, two hot links with 4 sides
1/4 Smoked Chicken
Cherry wood Smoked Chicken with 2 sides
Half Smoked Chicken
Cherry wood Smoked Chicken with 2 sides
Whole Smoked Chicken
Cherry wood Smoked Chicken with 2 sides
Half Pound Brisket
Certified Angus beef smoked over Minnesota Red Oak with 2 sides
Full Pound Brisket
Certified Angus beef smoked over Minnesota Red Oak with 2 sides
Half Rack Spare Ribs
St Louis Style pork spare ribs smoed over Minnesota Oak and Cherrywood with 2 sides
Full Rack Spare Ribs
St Louis Style pork spare ribs smoed over Minnesota Oak and Cherrywood with 2 sides
Half Pound Smoked Turkey Breast
Cherrywood smoked, sliced fresh to order, choice of two sides
Full Pound Smoked Turkey Breast
Jalapeno Cheddar Hot Links
Texas style beef and pork hot links with 2 sides
Smokehouse Mac N Cheese
Jumbo elbow macaroni, three cheese sauce, crispy fried jalapenos and choice of protien
Bucatini Alfredo
Bucatini pasta in alfredo sauce and topped with tomatoes and green onions and choice of protien
Jambalaya Bucatini
Bucatini pasta, chicken, andouille sausage, jumbo prawn, bell peppers, onions, celery, tomato, Creole tomato sauce, and green onions
BBQ Burrito Bowl
Southwest rice, pico de gallo, avocado, black bean corn salsa, jalapeno crema, crispy jalapenos and choice of meat
Harvest Protein Bowl
Gluten free ancient grains, wild rice, root vegetables, brussel sprouts, apple, golden raisins, candied pecans, fig balsamic glaze
Otsego Burrito
Two flour tortillas stuffed with pulled pork, hand cut fries, southwest rice, black bean corn salsa, topped with three cheese sauce and jalapeno crema
Pot Roast
Braised in red wine & beef stock, demi-glace, mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables
Ribeye
16 OZ Ribeye, cut in house served with chef's vegetables and Au Gratin Potatos
New York Strip
12 OZ New York Strip, cut in house served with chef's vegetables and Au Gratin Potatos
Filet Mignon
6 OZ FIlet Mignon, cut- in house served with chef's vegetables and Au Gratin Potatos
Cajun Bone-In Pork Rib Chop
10 oz cajun blackened Bone-in pork chop served with Chef's vegetables and Mash Potatoes
Pan-Fried Walleye
Lightly breaded cold-water fillet, toasted almonds, harvest pilaf, chef vegetables
Lobster Tail Dinner
4 OZ Maine Lobster Tail, red potatos, sweet corn on the cob, drawn butter
Ala Carte
Side Mash Potatoes
Side Au Gratin Potatoes
Side Coleslaw
Side Chefs Vegetables
Side Cucumber Salad
Side Spanish Rice
Side Harvest Pilaf
Side of Mac N Cheese
Plain Chicken Breast
Grilled
Cedar Salmon
Grilled
Side Mushrooms
Side Fries
Fruit
Cup of chef's fruit
Soups & Salads
Cup Chicken Wild Rice
7oz Cream based chicken wild rice soup
Bowl Chicken Wild Rice
10oz. Cream based chicken wild rice soup. (To Go Orders come in a paper CUP filled with 10 ounces.)
Cup Loaded Steak Chili
7oz Thick, hearty, and with a little kick
Bowl Loaded Steak Chili
10oz. Thick, hearty and with a little kick. (To Go Orders come in a paper CUP filled with 10 ounces.)
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots, house made croutons
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greens, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots, house made croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons
BBQ Chicken Cobb
Romaine blend, smoked pulled chicken, hard boiled egg, house smoked bacon, avocado, black bean corn salsa, BBQ Ranch, corn nuts
Harvest Salad
Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, roasted squash, glazed pecans, apples, craisins, bleu cheese, smokey maple vinaigrette
RW Signature Chopped Salad
Chopped iceburg lettuce, chopped cauliflower, house bacon, sunflower seeds, grapes, shaved parmesean, buttermilk dressing
Desserts
Frozen Grasshopper Pie
Chocolate chip mint ice cream layered over Oreo cookie crust with a rich chocolate ganache
New York Cheesecake
Choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry drizzle
Caramel Roll Bread Pudding
Shareable decadent carmel bread pudding served warm and soft topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle
Chocolate Lovers Cake
Shareable Rich chocolate pudding between two layers of decadent chocolate cake all topped with chocolate ganache frosting
Ala Mode
Scoop of Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Kids Ice Cream Sundae - Choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle
Sauces
Small Side Guacamole
Ramekin
Medium Side Guacamole
Large Side Guacamole
Bowl
Small Side Salsa
Ramekin
Medium Side Salsa
Large Side Salsa
Bowl
Small Side Queso
Ramekin
Medium Side Queso
Large Side Queso
Bowl
Side Buffalo Sauce
Ramekin
Side BBQ Sauce
Ramekin
Side Ranch
Ramekin
Side Honey Mustard
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Ramekin
Side Seasoned Sour Cream
Ramekin
Side Jalapeno Crema
Side Sour Cream
Ramekin
Side Sriracha Mayo
Ramekin
Side Mayo
Ramekin
Side Hollandaise
Ramekin
Side Bordelaise
Ramekin
Small Side Marinara
Ramekin
Large Side Marinara
Cup
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Tartar
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies
Kids Hamburger
Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies
Kids Cheeseburger
Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies
Kids Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with our homemade cheese sauce
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Penne Pasta with homemade alfredo sauce and grilled chicken
Kids Cheese Pizza
9 Inch Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
9 Inch Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Sausage Pizza
9 Inch Sausage Pizza
Kids Grilled Cheese
Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies
Kids Chicken Breast
Choice of Fruit, Fries, or Veggies
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Bar, Restaurant, Event Center, & Catering
9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego, MN 55330