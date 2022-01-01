Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocky Cola Cafe

1,007 Reviews

$$

6757 Greenleaf Ave

Whittier, CA 90601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Kids Cheeseburger and Fries
All American Cheese Burger

Specials

RockStar Bfast

$8.99

Dinner Special

$12.99

Lunch Special Chili Dog

$10.99

Breakfast

2 Farm Egg Breakfast

$12.99

Eggs any Style (Egg Whites add $1), Bacon or Country Sausage, Country Potatoes or Hash Browns, Petite Greens, Choice of Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough)

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

3 Farm Egg Scramble, Bacon, Country Sausage or Ham, Country Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa Roja or Verde

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$11.99

2 Egg Omelette, Cheddar, Tomato, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage Patty, Choice of Country Potatoes or Hash Browns

Butter Milk Pancakes

$4.99+

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.99

2 Eggs - Any Style, Potatoes or Hash Browns, Country Gravy, Choice of Toast

Denver Omelette

$12.99

Diced Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Country Potatoes or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast

French Toast Delight

$9.99

Topped with Blueberry Sauce, Fresh Fruit, and Cream Cheese

Ham and Eggs

$13.99

Bone-In Ham, 2 Eggs - Any Style Choice of Country Potatoes or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

2 Farm Eggs (Eggs Any Style, Egg White Option Add $1), Refried Beans, Ranchero Salsa, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Country Potatoes, Avocado

Kitchen Sink

$14.99

Bacon, Mushroom, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Choice of Country Potatoes or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Grilled Onions., Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Mushrooms, Choice of Country Potatoes or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast

Chili Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Homemade Chili Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions

Potato Pancakes

$7.99

3 Pancakes, Potato Batter, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Carne Asada or Chorizo, Fried Tortillas, Refried Beans, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Red or Green Salsa

Appetizers

Asada Tacos

$7.99+

Salsa Verde or Roja, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Shaved Radish, Cilantro

Chicken Wings

$6.99+

Hot & Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Carrot & Celery Sticks

Wings & Things

$14.99

Buffalo Wings, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Eight Sticks with Marinara Sauce and Garlic Bread

Animal Style Fries

$7.99

American Cheese, Grilled Onions, 1000 Island

Chicken Tacos

$5.99+

Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo, Cotija

French Fries

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Chicken Fingers Basket

$12.99

3 Tenders served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.99

Zucchini Sticks

$8.99

Fish N Chips

$12.99

Shrimp Basket N Fries

$12.99

Salads/Soups

Crispy Baby Gem Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Anchovy Dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Croutons, Garlic Toast

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon Bits, Avocado, Farm Eggs, Romaine Lettuce, Dressing Choice

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.99

Chicken Tostada Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Fresh Avocado, Sour Cream

Greek Salad

$7.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Oil & Vinegar. Served with Pita Bread

Albondigas Soup

Albondigas Soup

$6.99

Clam Chowder Soup

$7.99

FRIDAYS ONLY!

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$5.99

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Breakfast

$6.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

All American Cheese Burger

$14.99

Brioche Bun, American Cheese, House Ground Patty, Grilled or Raw Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing

Bacon Western Cheese Burger

$14.99

Brioche Bun, Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce

Beef Dip

$12.99

Tri Tip, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, House Au Jus

BLTA

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Choice of Toast

California Burger

$14.99

Brioche, Pepperjack, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, PIckles, 1000 Island

Fried Chicken Sando

$12.99

Brioche Bun, Fried Chicken Breast Cole Slaw, Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, House Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Mozzarella, Chedder, Brie

Pastrami Burger

$14.99

Grilled Pastrami, Burger Patty, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Mustard, Sauerkraut, Mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Shaved Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

The Club

$13.99

Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, House Mayo, Choice of Toast

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Sourdough, Cheddar Cheese, Celery, Mayo

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Brioche Bun, Garden Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, 1000 Island

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.99

Brioche Bun, Beef & Chorizo Patty, Cheddar Cheese, 2 Strips of Bacon, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, 1 Egg, 1000 Island

Patty Melt Sandwich

$12.99

Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Sourdough

Pastrami Melt

$12.99

Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pastrami, Pickles, Mustard, Sourdough Bread

California Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Brioche Bun, Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo, Lettuce

Mushroom Avocado Swiss Melt

$14.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Avocado,Burger Patty, Grilld Sourdough

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Bacon Jam Blue Cheese Burger

$14.99

Entrees

Choice of 2 Sides (except pastas) Soup or Salad, Garlic Toast

California Chicken Breast

$15.99

Topped with Jack Cheese and Avocado

T-Bone Steak

$19.99

Chicken Fettucini Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

1/3 LB Steak covered in country gravy topped with onion rings

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.99

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Soft Drinks

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Coke

$4.00

Vanilla Coke

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Shake

$6.49

Malt

$6.49

Sundae

$6.99

Waffle Sundae

$10.00

Rootbeer Cow

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Bistro Brownie

$10.00

Black Cow

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Fried Oreos

$9.99

Beer / Cocktails

Must be 21 years or older to order. Valid ID Required.

805

$6.00

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Michelada 16 Oz

$10.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Newcastle

$6.00

Ruby Grapefruit White Claw Sangria (32 oz)

$20.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Champagne Bottle

$25.00

Victoria

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Dos Xx

$5.00

Truly

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6757 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601

