Rocky Hibachi

315 Inkster Road

Inkster, MI 48174

Appetizers & Sides

Tacos

1 Chicken Taco

$4.00

1 Shrimp Taco

$4.00

1 Steak Taco

$4.00

1 Salmon Taco

$5.00

1 Lobster Taco

$5.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$10.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

3 Steak Tacos

$13.00

3 Salmon Tacos

$13.00

3 Lobster Tacos

$15.00

Sides

Udon Noodles

$10.00

Udon are thick Japanese noodles made of wheat flour.

Lo Mein Noodles

$10.00

Lo Mein Noodles are thinner than Udon Noodles and are longer.

Veggies

$6.00

Sautéd Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Zucchini.

Side of Protein

$15.00+

Your choice of Protein.

Sauces

Rocky Butter

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Entrees & Fried Rice

Entrees

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

Filet (Steak)

$25.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

Chicken

$25.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

Shrimp

$25.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

Salmon

$25.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

Lobster

$30.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

Scallops

$30.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

2 Meat Entree

$50.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

3 Meat Entree

$60.00

All Entrees comes with steamed rice, veggies and choice of protein.

Double Steak Entree

$50.00

Triple Steak Entree

$60.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter with shrimp.

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter with chicken.

Filet (Steak) Fried Rice

$13.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter with Steak.

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.00

Contains vegetables and rice in rocky butter.

Double Serving Fried Rice

$16.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter.

Double Serving Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter with shrimp.

Double Serving Chicken Fried Rice

$20.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter with chicken.

Double Serving Filet (Steak) Fried Rice

$23.00

Contains rice cooked in rocky butter with Steak.

Double Serving Veggie Fried Rice

$20.00

Contains vegetables and rice in rocky butter.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 Inkster Road, Inkster, MI 48174

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

