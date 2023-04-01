Rocky Hibachi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
315 Inkster Road, Inkster, MI 48174
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AlTayeb Restaurant - Garden City - 873 Inkster Road
No Reviews
873 Inkster Road Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurant