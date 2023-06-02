Rocky Mountain Pizzeria
No reviews yet
19523 Hess Road
101
Parker, CO 80134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Breadsticks with Cheese
Cheesy breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
Cheesy Quesadilla
Warm baked tortillas with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers
French Fries
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickle Spears
Fried Ravioli
Jalapeno Poppers
Rocky Mountain Nachos
Queso, refried beans, black olives, diced onions & tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Wings- Bone-In
Oven Bakes or Fried. Please allow extra time for oven baked. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Wings- Boneless
Oven baked or fried. Please allow extra time for oven baked. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Meatballs (2) meatballs with Mariana and Mozzarella
Burgers and Dogs
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Try our new Spicy Chicken Option » Spicy Chicken add .25 * Served with fries.
Dugout
8oz. Pure angus beef with sauted mushroom and melted swiss. Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Fast Pitch
Were putting the heat on! Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and hickory smoke bacon. Don't let this burger stike you out! Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
RMP Cheeseburger
Served with your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, or provolone cheese. Served with Fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
The Arena Dog
Deep fried foot long beef hot dog with chili, cheddar cheese & onions. * Served with fries.
The Hook Shot
Our honey BBQ sauce with bacon, pineapple slice & cheddar cheese. Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
The Penalty Shot
Finished with a fried egg, pepper-jack cheese, and jalapenos. Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
The Stadium Dog
A foot long beef hot dog, piled high with diced onions, relish, mustard & jalapenos. * Served with fries.
Calzones
Cheese calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese with basil & oregano. * Served with a side of marinara
Meat Lovers calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef & bacon. * Served with side of marinara.
Beef 'N' Onion calzone
Crumbled beef, red onion & jalapenos. * Served with a side of marinara.
The Vermonter calzone
Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, bits, and drizzled with vermont maple syrup. * Served with a side of marinara.
Veggie calzone
Mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, banana peppers & tomatoes. * Served with a side of marinara.
BBQ Chicken calzone
BBQ chicken, bacon bits, & pineapple. * Served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Artichoke calzone
Grilled chicken strips, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, mushrooms, basil, garlic, oregano & tomato. * Served with a side of alfredo sauce.
Create a Calzone
Add toppings at $.50 each for standard toppings & $.75 each for the premium toppings. Chicken, meatballs or shrimp add $1.25.
Dessert
Hoagies
Tuscan
Ham, salami, pepperoni, red onion, green bell peppers with red sauce & mozzarella, topped with Italian dressing. Served with fries.
BBQ Chicken hoagies
BBQ chicken strips, black olives, bacon bits & pineapple. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Hoagies
Our spicy buffalo chicken strips tossed with bacon bits & served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Strips Hoagie
Grilled chicken strips with virgin olive oil, basil, oregano & mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
RMP Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar cheese, ham, bacon strips & tomatoes. Served with fries.
Spaghetti Grilled Cheese Hoagie
Our spaghetti with marinara sauce, diced meatballs, mozzarella cheese & garlic italian bread. Served with fries. * Be ready its deliciously messy!
Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Chicken parmesan breast, mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served with fries.
Meatball Hoagie
Meatball with our marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
RMP Philly
Sirloin steak, green bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese.
Kids Meals
Pastas
Jumbo Stuffed Shells
Filled with ricotta, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheese. Baked in our house marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad
Lasagna
Layered with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese with our delicious marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad
Penne Chicken
Tossed with grilled chicken strips, black olives, mushrooms, house marinara sauce & topped with cheddar cheese. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta tossed with black olives, mushrooms, chicken and seasoned alfredo sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.
Momma's Mac'N'Cheese
Penne pasta tossed with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, alfredo sauce & bacon then baked with a lightly breaded topping. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.
Spaghetti
Our spaghetti smothered in marinara sauce & topped with shredded parmesan cheese. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.
Jumbo Ravioli
Our ravioli is filled with ricotta, mozzarella & provolone cheese baked in our house marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.
Rainbow Tortellini
Filled with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese tossed with our marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded & lightly fried chicken breast topped with mozzarella & served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.
Pizza
Bambino
Create Your Own
Cross Check
No red please! Alfredo base, basil, oregano, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken strips, green olivies, red onion & garlic.
Curve Ball
House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, black olives, pineapple & jalapenos.
Double Fault
House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fennel spiced sausage, mushrooms, pineapple & jalapenos.
Double Play
Very Cheesy!! House red sauce with ricotta, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
End Zone
Meat Lovers! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, ham & bacon.
Foul Shot
Tex-Mex! Refried bean base, mozzarella cheese, choice of ground beef or chicken, black olives, red onion, tomato, jalapenos topped with cheddar cheese & tortilla chips.
Hat Trick
Basil pesto base, mozzarella cheese, oregano, garlic, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms, feta cheese.
Jump Shot
Veggie delight! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and tomato.
Line Drive
Hawaiian style! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese with ham, pineapple chunks, and mandarin oranges.
No Hitter
BBQ style! BBQ base with mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, black olives, bacon, cheddar cheese & topped with pineapple.
Penalty Box
It's a taco! Salsa base, mozzarella cheese, choice of ground beef or chicken, black olives, red onion & cheddar cheese, topped with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, & sour cream.
Quarterback
House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olives & pineapple.
Slam Dunk
Olive oil & garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, garlic, oregano, basil, baby spinach, mushrooms & tomatoes.
Slap Shot
Just like a cheeseburger! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, red onion, tomatoes, sliced dill pickles & topped with cheddar cheese.
The Header
Spicy chicken! House red sauce, mozzarella with boneless breaded buffalo wings tossed in a hot & spicy sauce!
The Setter
Mac 'n' Cheese! Need we say more? Cheesy Kraft's mac 'n' cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon & our house red sauce.
The Sicilian
Deep dish, slow rise... Please allow extra time for baking! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano & add up to 3 toppings from our standard and premium topping list.
Who Dat Saint
Flavor of the bayou! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun spiced sausage, spicy baby shrimp, yellow bell peppers, red onions & jalapenos.
World Cup
Supremo!! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, salami, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper & tomato.
Zamboni
Sun dried tomato pesto base, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach & yellow bell peppers.
Salads
House Side Salad
Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and croutons.
The Fan's Choice
Baby spinach leaves with apple, red onion, mushrooms, walnuts & feta cheese. * We recommend our raspberry vinaigrette.
RMP Chef
Our house mixed greens, pepperoni, salami, ham, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella & croutons.
Field Goal
Our house mixed greens, pepperoni, ham, green bell peppers, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, sliced tomato, mozzarella & croutons.
Caesar
Romaine tosses in caesar dressing & topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons.
The Blue Line
Our mixed greens, grilled chicken strips (served cold), mushrooms, red onion & black olives, topped with cheddar cheese.
The Goal Post
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, sliced pineapple, mandarin oranges, sliced strawberries, shaved coconut, almonds & shredded parmesan cheese.
The Triple Play
Our mixed greens, black olives, bacon bits, topped with a lightly breaded, lightly fried, chicken parmesan breast with cheddar cheese.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
19523 Hess Road, 101, Parker, CO 80134