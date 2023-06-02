Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocky Mountain Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

19523 Hess Road

101

Parker, CO 80134

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$2.50+

Breadsticks with Cheese

$3.75+

Cheesy breadsticks served with marinara sauce.

Cheesy Quesadilla

$7.75

Warm baked tortillas with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

French Fries

$4.75

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.75

Fried Ravioli

$8.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

Rocky Mountain Nachos

$9.95

Queso, refried beans, black olives, diced onions & tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and sour cream.

Wings- Bone-In

$7.50+

Oven Bakes or Fried. Please allow extra time for oven baked. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Wings- Boneless

$7.50+

Oven baked or fried. Please allow extra time for oven baked. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.25

Served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Meatballs (2) meatballs with Mariana and Mozzarella

$2.99

Burgers and Dogs

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Breaded chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Try our new Spicy Chicken Option » Spicy Chicken add .25 * Served with fries.

Dugout

$11.25

8oz. Pure angus beef with sauted mushroom and melted swiss. Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Fast Pitch

$11.75

Were putting the heat on! Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and hickory smoke bacon. Don't let this burger stike you out! Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

RMP Cheeseburger

$10.50

Served with your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, or provolone cheese. Served with Fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

The Arena Dog

$10.50

Deep fried foot long beef hot dog with chili, cheddar cheese & onions. * Served with fries.

The Hook Shot

$11.50

Our honey BBQ sauce with bacon, pineapple slice & cheddar cheese. Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

The Penalty Shot

$11.65

Finished with a fried egg, pepper-jack cheese, and jalapenos. Served with fries. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

The Stadium Dog

$10.25

A foot long beef hot dog, piled high with diced onions, relish, mustard & jalapenos. * Served with fries.

Calzones

Cheese calzone

$9.25

Mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese with basil & oregano. * Served with a side of marinara

Meat Lovers calzone

$11.25

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef & bacon. * Served with side of marinara.

Beef 'N' Onion calzone

$10.75

Crumbled beef, red onion & jalapenos. * Served with a side of marinara.

The Vermonter calzone

$10.95

Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, bits, and drizzled with vermont maple syrup. * Served with a side of marinara.

Veggie calzone

$10.25

Mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, banana peppers & tomatoes. * Served with a side of marinara.

BBQ Chicken calzone

$11.25

BBQ chicken, bacon bits, & pineapple. * Served with a side of marinara.

Chicken Artichoke calzone

$11.95

Grilled chicken strips, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, mushrooms, basil, garlic, oregano & tomato. * Served with a side of alfredo sauce.

Create a Calzone

$9.50

Add toppings at $.50 each for standard toppings & $.75 each for the premium toppings. Chicken, meatballs or shrimp add $1.25.

Dessert

Double Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Mud Pie

$6.75

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$6.00

RMP Sundae

$4.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Hoagies

Tuscan

$10.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, red onion, green bell peppers with red sauce & mozzarella, topped with Italian dressing. Served with fries.

BBQ Chicken hoagies

$10.75

BBQ chicken strips, black olives, bacon bits & pineapple. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Hoagies

$10.75

Our spicy buffalo chicken strips tossed with bacon bits & served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.

Grilled Chicken Strips Hoagie

$10.75

Grilled chicken strips with virgin olive oil, basil, oregano & mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.

RMP Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar cheese, ham, bacon strips & tomatoes. Served with fries.

Spaghetti Grilled Cheese Hoagie

$9.75

Our spaghetti with marinara sauce, diced meatballs, mozzarella cheese & garlic italian bread. Served with fries. * Be ready its deliciously messy!

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$11.25

Chicken parmesan breast, mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served with fries.

Meatball Hoagie

$9.95

Meatball with our marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.

RMP Philly

$10.95

Sirloin steak, green bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese.

Kids Meals

All kids' meals include a small drink and RMP Jr Sundae.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

All kids' meals are served with a drink and ice cream.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Corndogs

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids ice cream

$2.00

Kids Soft Drink

Pastas

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$11.75

Filled with ricotta, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheese. Baked in our house marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad

Lasagna

$10.95

Layered with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese with our delicious marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad

Penne Chicken

$11.25

Tossed with grilled chicken strips, black olives, mushrooms, house marinara sauce & topped with cheddar cheese. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.

Chicken Alfredo

$11.50

Fettuccini pasta tossed with black olives, mushrooms, chicken and seasoned alfredo sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.

Momma's Mac'N'Cheese

$10.25

Penne pasta tossed with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, alfredo sauce & bacon then baked with a lightly breaded topping. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.

Spaghetti

$7.95

Our spaghetti smothered in marinara sauce & topped with shredded parmesan cheese. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.

Jumbo Ravioli

$10.75

Our ravioli is filled with ricotta, mozzarella & provolone cheese baked in our house marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.

Rainbow Tortellini

$11.25

Filled with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese tossed with our marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.25

Lightly breaded & lightly fried chicken breast topped with mozzarella & served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce. * Served with a breadstick and side salad.

Pizza

Bambino

$9.75+

Create Your Own

$7.50+

Cross Check

$9.75+

No red please! Alfredo base, basil, oregano, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken strips, green olivies, red onion & garlic.

Curve Ball

$9.75+

House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, black olives, pineapple & jalapenos.

Double Fault

$9.75+

House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fennel spiced sausage, mushrooms, pineapple & jalapenos.

Double Play

$9.75+

Very Cheesy!! House red sauce with ricotta, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

End Zone

$9.75+

Meat Lovers! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, ham & bacon.

Foul Shot

$9.75+

Tex-Mex! Refried bean base, mozzarella cheese, choice of ground beef or chicken, black olives, red onion, tomato, jalapenos topped with cheddar cheese & tortilla chips.

Hat Trick

$9.75+

Basil pesto base, mozzarella cheese, oregano, garlic, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms, feta cheese.

Jump Shot

$9.75+

Veggie delight! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and tomato.

Line Drive

$9.75+

Hawaiian style! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese with ham, pineapple chunks, and mandarin oranges.

No Hitter

$9.75+

BBQ style! BBQ base with mozzarella cheese, BBQ chicken, black olives, bacon, cheddar cheese & topped with pineapple.

Penalty Box

$9.75+

It's a taco! Salsa base, mozzarella cheese, choice of ground beef or chicken, black olives, red onion & cheddar cheese, topped with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, & sour cream.

Quarterback

$9.75+

House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olives & pineapple.

Slam Dunk

$9.75+

Olive oil & garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, garlic, oregano, basil, baby spinach, mushrooms & tomatoes.

Slap Shot

$9.75+

Just like a cheeseburger! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, red onion, tomatoes, sliced dill pickles & topped with cheddar cheese.

The Header

$9.75+

Spicy chicken! House red sauce, mozzarella with boneless breaded buffalo wings tossed in a hot & spicy sauce!

The Setter

$9.75+

Mac 'n' Cheese! Need we say more? Cheesy Kraft's mac 'n' cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon & our house red sauce.

The Sicilian

$16.25+

Deep dish, slow rise... Please allow extra time for baking! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano & add up to 3 toppings from our standard and premium topping list.

Who Dat Saint

$9.75+

Flavor of the bayou! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun spiced sausage, spicy baby shrimp, yellow bell peppers, red onions & jalapenos.

World Cup

$10.50+

Supremo!! House red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, salami, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper & tomato.

Zamboni

$9.75+

Sun dried tomato pesto base, mozzarella cheese, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach & yellow bell peppers.

Salads

House Side Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and croutons.

The Fan's Choice

$9.50

Baby spinach leaves with apple, red onion, mushrooms, walnuts & feta cheese. * We recommend our raspberry vinaigrette.

RMP Chef

$8.75

Our house mixed greens, pepperoni, salami, ham, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella & croutons.

Field Goal

$9.75

Our house mixed greens, pepperoni, ham, green bell peppers, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, sliced tomato, mozzarella & croutons.

Caesar

$4.75+

Romaine tosses in caesar dressing & topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons.

The Blue Line

$10.75

Our mixed greens, grilled chicken strips (served cold), mushrooms, red onion & black olives, topped with cheddar cheese.

The Goal Post

$9.75

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, sliced pineapple, mandarin oranges, sliced strawberries, shaved coconut, almonds & shredded parmesan cheese.

The Triple Play

$11.75

Our mixed greens, black olives, bacon bits, topped with a lightly breaded, lightly fried, chicken parmesan breast with cheddar cheese.

To Go Drinks

Pepsi 20 Oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20 Oz

$2.99

Starry 20 Oz

$2.99

Mug Root Beer 20 Oz

$2.99

Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.99

Aqua Fina Water 20 Oz

$2.99

Pepsi 2 Ltr

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Ltr

$3.99

Starry 2 Ltr

$3.99

Mug Root Beer 2 Ltr

$3.99

Dr Pepper 2 Ltr

$3.99

Diet Dr Pepper 2 Ltr

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19523 Hess Road, 101, Parker, CO 80134

Directions

