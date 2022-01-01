Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocky Mountain Smoke Shack

28418 US Highway 64

Eagle Nest, NM 87718

Order Again

Breakfast

egg, hashbrown, cheese, 1 meat , tortilla, sauce

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Stacy's big sloppy breakfast burrito

$12.00

Smoked cinnamon roll

$5.00

Combos

Touch Me Not Combo (1 Meat)

$14.50

Willow Creek Combo (2 Meat)

$16.50

Tower Mountain Combo (3 Meat)

$18.50

Burgers/Sandwiches

Smoked Burger

$10.00

Boaters Delight

$10.00

Sides

Not 2 Hot Slaw

$3.50

Red & White

$3.50

Gas Power

$3.50

Paddles

$3.50

Buoys

$3.50

Sweet n sour slaw

$3.50

Extra sweet n spicy sauce

$1.00

Extra. Stacy sauce

$1.00

Extra roll

$1.50

4 oz sweet n spicy

$1.50

4 oz Stacy sauce

$1.50

Jalapeños fried

$1.50

chips

$3.50

Alabama sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Smoked Pie by the Slice

$4.50

Whole Smoked Pie

$28.00

just meat

1 lb pulled pork

$19.00

1/2 lb pulled pork

$9.00

smoked sausage rope 1/2 lb

$9.00

smoked sausage rope 1 lb

$14.00

Jalapeno cheese links 1/2 lb

$9.00

Jalapeno cheese links 1 lb

$14.00

triple P 1/2 lb

$9.00

triple P 1lb

$19.00

1 lb Brisket

$19.00

1/2 lb brisket

$9.00

Smoked patty

$4.00

chicken by the piece

$5.00

1\2 lb pork belly

$9.00

1lb pork belly

$19.00

turkey

$95.00

Ribs-half rack

$14.50

Ribs-full rack

$27.00

12 oz Stacy sauce

$9.00

12 oz sweet n spicy

$9.00

12 oz Alabama sauce

$9.00

Delivery fee

$25.00

Drinks

Fresh Ground Coffee

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cup of ice water

$200.00

Lemonade 32 oz

$3.00

Kids Lemonade. 16 oz

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Kids menu

Smoked 1/4 lb burger

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

lunch and dinner menu available with BBQ, hamburgers and multiple sides. To go and in the mornings enjoy Breakfast burritos. Smoked pies for dessert. Come in and enjoy our unique menu!

Location

28418 US Highway 64, Eagle Nest, NM 87718

Directions

