Main picView gallery

Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden 1071 Courtesy Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1071 Courtesy Rd

Louisville, CO 80027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttered Soft Pretzel
Craft Burger- Your Way
GF Craft Burger Your Way

DAILY SPECIAL

The Wings

$10.00

Comes with Potato Chips and House Made Ranch

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Soup, Scallions, Olive Oil, Grilled Cheese with American and Cheddar Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Special

$16.00Out of stock

Shaved sirloin steak, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, crispy onions and house made cheese sauce.

Tap Snacks

Hummus and Falafel

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetable Crudite, Falafel, Heirloom Cherry Tomato Jam (VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE)

Buttered Soft Pretzel

Buttered Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Locally Made Soft Pretzel, Flake Salt, Beer Mustard, Cheese Sauce

Craft Mac & Cheese

Craft Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Artisan Cheese Sauce, Jumbo Mac Noodles, Herbed Bread Crumbs

Sprouts and Peppers

Sprouts and Peppers

$9.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Shishito Peppers, Calabrian Chili Aioli (GLUTEN FREE)

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Lightly Fried Mozzarella, Heirloom Cherry Tomato Jam

The Rocky Dog

$12.00

Local Artisan Chicken & Green Chili Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Whole Grain Mustard, Amoroso Roll.

Basket o' Fries

Basket o' Fries

$7.00

REGULAR FRIES ARE NOT GLUTEN FREE (GLUTEN FREE OPTION AVAILABLE)

Optimus Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy French Fries, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Green Chilies, Melted Cheese Sauce, Fresh Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil, and topped with Green Onions.

Grilled Artichoke Heart

$7.00

A Fantastic whole grilled artichoke heart, fully edible. Over a smear of Calibrian Chili Sauce.

Picnic Plate

Craft Almonds and Olives

Craft Almonds and Olives

$7.00

House Roasted Almonds, Castelvetrano Olives, Garlic, Rosemary, Olive Oil (VEGAN/GLUTEN FREE)

Burrata

Burrata

$7.00

Fresh Burrata, Quince Paste, Honey, Crackers (GLUTEN FREE)

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$7.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Pickled Peppers, Beer Mustard, Crackers (GLUTEN FREE)

Picnic Plate (All Three)

Picnic Plate (All Three)

$18.00

Garden Menu

Wild Arugula Salad

Wild Arugula Salad

$9.00

Wild Arugula, Red Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese, Pine Nuts (GLUTEN FREE)

Heirloom Tomato Caprese

Heirloom Tomato Caprese

$10.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Pistachio Pesto, Cashew Ricotta, Basil (VEGAN/GLUTEN FREE) (ADDED PROTEINS ARE NOT VEGAN)

Baby Gem Caesar

Baby Gem Caesar

$11.00

Baby Gem Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Anchovy Vinaigrette, Herb Croutons (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)

My Big Fat Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Chickpeas, Marinated Peppers and Onions, Olives, Pickled Peppers, Mozzarella, Burst Tomatoes

Craft Handhelds

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Heirloom Chicken Thighs, Nashville Hot (or Not) House Made Ranch Brussles Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Toasted Brioche Bun

Donna'a Tuna and Egg Melt

Donna'a Tuna and Egg Melt

$15.00

Confit Tuna and Egg Salad, Aged Cheddar American Cheese, Tomato, Wild Arugula, Griddled Texas Toast (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Ol' Texas Pickle, Kewpie, Mayo, Toasted Brioche Bun Comes with choice of Side (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$17.00

1/3lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Cured Bacon, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Rooted BBQ Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun Comes with Choice of SIde (BRIOCHE BUN and REGULAR FRIES ARE NOT GLUTEN FREE)

Rocky Mountain Burger

Rocky Mountain Burger

$17.00

1/3lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Pueblo Green Chilies, American Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun Comes with Choice of SIde (BRIOCHE BUN, REGULAR FRIES AND CRISPY ONIONS ARE NOT GLUTEN FREE)

Craft Burger- Your Way

Craft Burger- Your Way

$14.00

1/3lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Toasted Brioche Bun

Craft Menu

T&G Fish n' Chips

T&G Fish n' Chips

$16.00

Tempura Fried Atlantic Cod, Salt and Vinegar Fries, Lemon Caper Aioli

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$18.00

Grilled Artichoke Heart, Hummus Falafel, Pita, Heirloom Cherry Tomato Jam, Calabrian Chili Aioli (GLUTEN FREE BREAD OPTION AVAILABLE)

Craft Bar-BQ Plate

Craft Bar-BQ Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Chicken Sausage, Potato Salad, Brussles Slaw, Rooted BBQ Sauce, Pickles, White Bread

Steak Frites (GF)

Steak Frites (GF)

$21.00

Grilled 7oz Coulotte Steak, Hand-Cut French Fries, Chimichurri, Herb Butter (GLUTEN FREE)

Gluten Free Menu

Hummus and Falafel (GF)

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetable Crudite, Heirloom Cherry Tomato Jam (Gluten Free)

Gluten Free Craft Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Gluten Free Rigatoni with craft cheese sauce, no breadcrumbs.

Sprouts and Peppers (GF)

Sprouts and Peppers (GF)

$9.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Shishito Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Chili Aioli (Gluten Free)

Hand Cut Fries (GF)

Hand Cut Fries (GF)

$9.00
Craft Almonds and Olives

Craft Almonds and Olives

$7.00

House Roasted Almonds, Castelvetrano Olives, Garlic, Rosemary, Olive OIl (VEGAN/GLUTEN FREE)

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$7.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Pickled Peppers, Beer Mustard, Crackers (GLUTEN FREE)

Burrata

Burrata

$7.00

Fresh Burrata, Quince Paste, Honey, Crackers (GLUTEN FREE)

Picnic Plate (All Three)

Picnic Plate (All Three)

$18.00
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Wild Arugula, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese, Pine Nuts (GLUTEN FREE)

Baby Gem Caesar (GF)

$11.00

My Big Fat Greek Salad (GF)

$14.00

GF Tuna and Egg Melt

$15.00

Confit Tuna and Egg Salad, Aged Cheddar and American Cheese, Tomato, Wild Arugula, Toasted Gluten Free Bun Comes with a Choice of a Side

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Fermented Peppers, Ol' Texas Pickle, Mayo, Toasted Gluten Free Bun Coms with a Choice of a Side

GF BBQ Burger

$17.00

1/3lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Cured Bacon, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Rooted BBQ Sauce, Toasted Gluten Free Bun comes with choice of a side

GF Rocky Mt Burger

GF Rocky Mt Burger

$17.00

1/3lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Pueblo Green Chillies, American Cheese, Toasted Gluten Free Bun, Caramelized Onions Comes with Choice of a side

GF Craft Burger Your Way

$14.00

1/3lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Toasted Gluten Free Bun Comes with Choice of a Side

GF Fish & Chips

GF Fish & Chips

$17.00

Our special gluten free batter and dedicated gluten free frier to ensure a safe and exciting option for those cod lovers out there. Comes with GF Hand Cut Fries. 4 pieces of fish in a basket of fries!

GF Mediterranean Plate

GF Mediterranean Plate

$18.00

Grilled Artichoke Heart, Hummus Falafel, Gluten Free Bread, Heirloom Tomato Cherry Jam, Calabrian Chili Aioli

GF Bar-BQ Plate

GF Bar-BQ Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Chicken Sausage, Potato Salad, Brussels Slaw, Rooted BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Gluten Free Bread

Steak Frites (GF)

Steak Frites (GF)

$21.00

Grilled 7oz Coulotte Steak, Hand-Cut French Fries, Chimichurri, Herb Butter (GLUTEN FREE)

Kids Only Menu

For kids 12 and younger
Kid (Cheese) Burger

Kid (Cheese) Burger

$7.00

Kids Wagyu Burger, American Cheese, served with fries and a kids drink

Kids Popcorn Chicken

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

House Made Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Ketchup and Ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese Sammy

Kids Grilled Cheese Sammy

$7.00

Griddled Texas Toast, Cheddar and American Cheese, French Fries

Fish n' Chips

Fish n' Chips

$7.00

Lightly Fried Atlantic Cod, French Fries

Kids Lil' Mac

Kids Lil' Mac

$7.00

Artisan Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs

Kids Hummus and Crackers

$7.00

House made Hummus, Seasonal Veggies, Crackers

Kid's Soda

$2.00

Any Kids Sodas (refills included except for craft root beer)

Sides/Extras

Pita

$1.00

Extra Crackers

$1.00

Side Of Grilled Artichoke

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Brussel Slaw

$3.00

Side of Arugula Salad

$3.00

Side of Potato Salad

$3.00

Dessert

The Streusel

The Streusel

$12.00

Craft Apple Streusel topped with Vanilla ice cream. (GLUTEN FREE, seriously)

The Float

The Float

$6.50

Craft Crystal Springs Root Beer (Local) with vanilla ice cream. Every (big) kids favorite. (GLUTEN FREE)

Soda/ N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Includes refills

Craft Ginger Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Includes refills

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Includes refills

Fresca

$3.00

Includes refills

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Includes refills

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold Iced Tea...Yumm. (Includes refills)

Juice (8 oz)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Include refills

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Includes refills

Sprite

$3.00

Includes refills

Squirt

$3.00

Includes refills

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Crafted kitchen & beers, cocktails and a Community Beer Garden. Bring the whole family!

Location

1071 Courtesy Rd, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zucca Italian Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
808 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Lucky Pie Louisville - 637 front street
orange starNo Reviews
637 Front Street Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
orange star4.6 • 663
836 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
The Huckleberry
orange star3.7 • 904
700 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Verde- Louisville
orange star3.5 • 153
640 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Waterloo - 817 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
817 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Lulu's BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.4 • 1,023
701 B Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
orange star4.6 • 663
836 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
orange star4.2 • 587
585 E South Boulder Rd Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston