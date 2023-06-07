Main picView gallery

Rocky Point Adventures Ticket Concession

No reviews yet

220 West Germany Street

Lone Star, TX 75668

Tickets

Obstacle Course

$29.00

110 minutes on obstacle course

Birthday Party

$250.00

10 kids for birthday party

Swim - no obstacle

$10.00

Swim Only

Kayak

$15.00

1 hour rental

Pedal Kayak

$15.00

1 hour rental

Stand Up Paddle board

$15.00

1 hour rental

Stand up Pedal board

$15.00

1 hour rental

Merchandise

RPA t-shirt

$20.00

Towel

$20.00

Koozie

$10.00

Sun Visor

$10.00

Guest Agreement

Guest Agreement Accepted

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
220 West Germany Street, Lone Star, TX 75668

