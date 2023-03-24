Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocky's Family Dining

75 Reviews

$

1622 Wayne rd

Westland, MI 48186

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES 🍟
CONEY DOG *
FISH AND CHIPS

LUNCH SPECIALS

1/2 SAND & SOUP

1/2 TUNA SAND

$7.00

1/2 BLT

$7.00

CHKN KABOB

LUNCH CHKN KABOB

$7.00

SAL & SOUP

SM TOSS SALAD

$6.00

BREAKFAST_ MENU

EGGS _*

BIG BREAKFAST SP

$11.44

3 eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, sausage and a slice of ham with hash browns or grits, toast & jelly

TWO EGGS & TST

$4.16

TWO EGGS & MEAT

$7.28

Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage

TWO EGGS / MEAT / HB

TWO EGGS / MEAT / HB

$9.36

Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, and hashbrowns or grits.

TWO EGGS/ GYRO MT

$10.40

TWO EGGS / GYRO / HB

$10.40

With hash browns or grits

TWO EGGS / HB

$6.24

With hash browns or grits

PORK CHOP & EGGS

$15.60

PORK CHOP/ EGGS/ HB

$15.60

With hash browns or grits

NY STRIP/ EGGS

$20.80

13 oz NEW STEAK with eggs and toast.

NY STRIP/ EGGS/ HB

$20.80

13 oz NEW STEAK with eggs, toast and hash browns or grits

C BEEF HASH

$11.44

Fresh homemade with green peppers & onions

C BEEF HASH/ EGGS

$12.48

Fresh homemade with green peppers & onions

OMELETTES _*

ROCKYS OML

$11.44

Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomato, swiss and american cheese and chili

SOUTHERN OML

$11.44

Served with hash browns inside, chopped onions, sausage and american cheese. Topped with country gravy

HOUSE OML

$11.44

Bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese

FARMERS OML

$11.44

Served with hash browns inside, ham and american cheese

WESTERN OML

$11.44

Ham, american cheese, green peppers, and onions

GREEK OML

$11.44

Gyro meat, feta cheese, green pepper and onions

STEAK OML

$20.80

13 oz. N.Y. strip steak with fried green peppers, onions and american cheese

BACON & CHZ OML

$10.40

SAUSAGE & CHZ OML

$10.40

TURK. SAUSAGE & CHZ OML

$10.40

SAUSAGE PATTY & CHZ OML

$10.40

HAM & CHZ OML

$10.40

MUSH & SWISS OML

$10.40

VEGGIE OML

$10.40

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & american cheese

CHEESE OML

$8.32

SPINACH & FETA OML

$10.40

CHILI & CHZ OML

$10.40

CHICKEN & CHZ OML

$14.56

BROCCOLI & CHZ OML

$10.40

CORN BEEF & SWISS OML

$14.56

TURKEY MEAT & CHZ OML

$13.52

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES _*

EGG SANDWICH

$4.16

BACON & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

SAUSAGE & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

TURK SAUSAGE & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

SAUSAGE PATTY & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

PANCAKES _*

PANCAKES

$6.24

With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00

PANCAKES HALF

$5.20

With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00

VERY BERRY PANCAKES

$9.36

(3) Pancakes with fresh blueberry and fresh strawberries

BANANA PECAN PANCAKES

$9.36

(3) Pancakes topped with bananas, pecans and caramel sauce

NUTELLA FRUIT PANCAKES

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella

MEAT & EGGS COMBO

$5.20

2 EGGS W/ CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE

FRENCH TOAST _*

FRENCH TST FULL

$7.28

With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00

FRENCH TST HALF

$5.24

With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00

VERRY BERRY FRENCH TST

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries

BANANA PECAN FRENCH TST

$10.40

French toast topped with bananas, pecans and caramel sauce

NUTELLA FRUIT FRENCH TST

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella

STUFF V. BERRY FRENCH TST

$10.40

Stuffed with fresh strawberries, blueberries & cheesecake filling and topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar

MEAT & EGGS COMBO

$5.20

2 EGGS W/ CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE

WAFFLES _*

WAFFLE *

$7.28

With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00

VERY BERRY WAFFLE *

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries

BANANA PECAN WAFFLE *

$10.40

Pecan waffle topped with bananas and caramel sauce

NUTELLA WAFFLE *

NUTELLA WAFFLE *

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella

SUNDAE WAFFLE *

$10.40

Fresh strawberries and ice cream

CHKN WAFFLE *

$11.44

3 pieces chicken strips or 3 pieces wings

MEAT & EGGS COMBO

$5.20

2 EGGS W/ CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE

EGGS BENEDICT _*

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$10.40

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, bacon, fresh spinach and rich hollandaise sauce

SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$13.52

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, smoked salmon and rich hollandaise sauce

OSCAR BENEDICT

$10.40

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, crab meat and rich hollandaise sauce

TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT

$10.40

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham and rich hollandaise sauce

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$10.40

2 eggs and sausage patty on a biscuit topped with gravy

COUNTRY FLAVORS _*

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$15.60

Served with 2 eggs any style, hashbrowns or grits, toast and jelly

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$10.40

2 eggs and sausage patty on a biscuit topped with gravy

FULL BISC & GRAVY

$6.24

HALF BISC & GRAVY

$5.20

BISC & GRAVY w/ EGGS

$7.80

HALF B&G w/ EGGS

$6.76

BREAKFAST SIDES _*

1 EGG

$1.35

1 PC TST

$1.30

BAGEL

$2.60

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHZ

$3.64

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.60

FRUIT CUP

$3.64

OATMEAL

$3.64

RAISIN TST

$2.08

SIDE BACON

$3.64

SIDE EGGS

$3.12

SIDE GRITS

$3.12

SIDE HAM

$3.64

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$3.12

SIDE SAUS GRVY

$2.60

SIDE SAUS LINKS

$3.64

SIDE SAUS PATTY

$3.64

SIDE TOAST

$2.08

SIDE TURK SAUSAGE

$3.64

BISCUT

$2.08

SIDE CREAM CHZ

$1.04

SIDE GRILL ONIONS

$1.04

SIDE RAW ONIONS

$1.04

SIDE GRILL GREEN PEPP

$1.04

SIDE SLICE TOMATOS

$2.60

SIDE HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$2.60

MAIN_ MENU

APPETIZERS

SAGANAKI

$10.40

Flaming cheese!

CHKN STRIPS APP

$8.32

WING DINGS APP

$8.32

These 6 meaty wings make a great starter

SHRIMP BASKET

$8.32

21pc shrimp

CHEESE STICKS

$8.32

6 pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.32

POPPERS

$8.32

6 pieces

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.40

served with Sour Cream and Salsa

CHKN QUESADILLA

$12.48

Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and melted Cheddar cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa

SPINACH PIE AP

$8.32

Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, layered between flakey greek filo pastry served with Tazitki sauce

NACHO PLATTER

$13.52

Chicken or Ground Beef, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, sour cream and salsa

SAMPLER

$13.52

Wing Dings (3), Cheese Sticks (3), Jalapeno Poppers (3), Fried Mushrooms (6)

AWESOME FRIES

$8.32

Cheddar, Bacon and Au Jus

SOUPS & CHILI

SOUP CUP

$3.12

SOUP BOWL

$4.16

SOUP QUART

$8.32

CHILI CUP

$3.64

CHILI BOWL

$4.68

CHILI QUART

$10.40

CHILI SP**

$5.20

CONEYS

HOT DOG *

$2.60

CONEY DOG *

$3.12

Served with chili, mustard, and onions. With cheese add - .65

CONEY TACO *

$7.28

Ground beef, Chili, onions, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes and tasty taco sauce packed in a steamed coney bun

CONEY AND BABY GREEK *

$9.36

CONEY SPECIAL *

$4.16

Hot dog topped with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions. With cheese add .65

LOOSE BURGER **

$3.64

Ground beef with chili, mustard and onions served on a hot dog bun. With cheese add - .65

HOT DOG W/ SAUERKRAUT *

$3.64

CONEY COMBO *

$9.88

Coney Dog with french fries and a large soft drink

SALADS

SM GRILL CHKN SALAD

$12.48

LG GRILL CHKN SALAD

$13.52

SM GREEK SALAD

$10.40

LG GREEK SALAD

$11.44

SM FRIED CHKN SALAD

$12.48

LG FRIED CHKN SALAD

$13.52

SM CHKN GREEK SALAD

$13.52

LG CHKN GREEK SALAD

$14.56

GYRO GREEK SALAD

$14.56

CAESAR SALAD

$10.40

CHKN CAESAR SALAD

$15.60

SALMON CAESAR SALAD

$16.64

SM JULIENNE SALAD

$12.48

LG JULIENNE SALAD

$13.52
MICHIGAN CHICKEN SALAD

MICHIGAN CHICKEN SALAD

$14.56

Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumb blue cheese, pecans, dry cranberries, apple slices.

VERY BERRY AVOCADO SALAD

$11.44

SM CHEF SALAD

$11.44

LG CHEF SALAD

$12.48

TACO SALAD

$13.52

SM TURKEY SALAD

$11.44

LG TURKEY SALAD

$12.48

SM TUNA SALAD

$11.44

LG TUNA SALAD

$12.48

SM TOSSED SALAD

$4.16

LG TOSSED SALAD

$5.20

KIDS CORNER

KID HOT DOG

$7.28

w/ French fries

KID GRILL CHZ

$7.28

w/ French fries

KID HAMBURGER

$9.36

w/ French fries

KID CHZ BURGER

$9.36

w/ French fries

KID CHX TENDERS

$8.32

w/ French fries

KID WING DINGS

$8.32

w/ French fries

KID FISH

$9.36

w/ French fries

KID SPAGHETTI

$8.32

KID ONE EGG/ MT**

$7.28

Choice of bacon or sausage.

KID PANCAKE

$7.28

KID PANCAKE / BAC

$7.28

KID PANCAKE / SAUS

$7.28

KID FRENCH TST

$7.28

KID FRENCH TST & BAC

$7.28

KID FRENCH TST & SAUSG.

$7.28

BURGERS

ROCKYS BURGER

$12.48

HAMBURGER

$10.40

CHEESEBURGER

$11.44

DOUBLE CHZ BURGER

$15.60

BACON CHZ BURGER

$12.48

DBL BAC CHZ BURGER

$16.64
AVOCADO BURGER

AVOCADO BURGER

$12.48

EDDIES BURGER

$15.60

MUSH SWISS BURGER

$12.48

DBL MUSH SWISS BURGER

$15.60

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.44

SANDWICHES

CORN BEEF SAND

$11.44

With pickles on an onion roll or rye bread. With cheese add 1.30

CORN BEEF DELIGHT

$12.48

1/2 lb. corned beef served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing

REUBEN

$12.48

Hot corned beef stacked high with sauerkraut and swiss cheese, on an onion roll or rye bread

TURKEY REUBEN

$12.48

Fresh turkey on grilled rye with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing

TURKEY DELIGHT

$12.48

Fresh turkey served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing

TURKEY SAND

$10.40

With lettuce and tomato & mayonnaise

TURKEY CLUB

$12.48

Triple decker with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

TUNA SAND

$10.40

With lettuce and tomato

GRILL CHKN SAND

$11.44

Fresh marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

CHICKEN CLUB

$13.52

Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

FISH SAND

$11.44

Two pieces of batter dipped Icelandic cod with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

GRILL HAM & CHZ SAND

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

GRILL CHEESE SAND

$5.20

Fresh american cheese on toasted golden-brown white bread

BLT SANDWICH

$10.40

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

MELTS

PATTY MELT

$11.44

1/2 lb. beef patty with cheese and onions, grilled together

TUNA MELT

$11.44

Albacore tuna with cheese.

HOAGIES

STEAK HOAGIE

$20.80

With green peppers, onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese

FRENCH DIP

$13.52

Thin slices of roast sirloin of beef with melted swiss cheese. Served with au jus

SLIM JIM

$13.52

Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

CHICKEN HOAGIE

$13.52

With lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & american cheese

PITAS

ROCKY'S PITA

$12.48

Marinated chicken breast with bacon, fried green peppers, onions and swiss cheese

CHICKEN GYRO

$11.44

Seasoned sliced chicken breast in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato and fresh homemade gyro sauce

GYRO PITA

$11.44

Seasoned sliced lamb in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato and fresh homemade gyro sauce

GRILL CHICKEN PITA

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

CHICKEN TENDER PITA

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

TUNA PITA

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

TURKEY PITA

$11.44

VEGETARIAN PITA

$11.44

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & tomato

BLT PITA

$11.44

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

GRILL CHEESE PITA

$9.36

Fresh american cheese on toasted golden-brown white bread

WRAPS

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, beets, onions, and a side of greek dressing

ROCKY'S CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chicken strips, Cheddar cheese and a side of ranch dressing

CHICKEN CEASER WRAP

$12.48

Romaine lettuce, chicken breast and Caesar dressing

CHICKEN FAJITA

$12.48

Grilled onions, green peppers and melted Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

STRAWBERRY CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, strawberries and pecans

AVOCADO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans and crumbled bleu cheese

SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES 🍟

$4.16

ONION RINGS

$6.24

CHEESE FRIES

$4.68

CHILI FRIES

$5.20

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.24

CHILI AM.CHZ FRIES

$6.24

CHILI CHEDDAR FRIES

$7.28

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.24

SIDE DRESSING ⭐️

$0.78

SIDE CHICKEN 🐔

$8.32

SIDE APPLE SAUCE

$3.12

SIDE AU JUS

$1.04

SIDE AVOCADO 🥑

$1.56

SIDE BAKED POTATO 🥔

$3.12

SIDE BEEF GRAVY

$3.12

SIDE CHICKEN GRAVY

$3.12

BISCUT

$2.08

SIDE BROCCOLI 🥦

$3.12

COLE SLAW

$4.16

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.16

1 PC MEAT BALL

$2.60

1 PC CHX STRIP

$2.08

1 PC FISH 🐠

$4.16

1 PC JUMBO SHRIMP

$1.56

1 PC MEATLOAF

$3.12

1 PC WING DING

$2.08

CABBAGE ROLL 1PC

$4.16

SIDE GARLIC TST

$2.08

SIDE RAW ONION

$1.00

SIDE GRILL ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE GRN PEPPERS

$1.00

SIDE MAC & CHZ (Fridays only)

$4.16

MASH & BEEF GRAVY

$4.16

MASH & CHX GRAVY

$4.16

MASH POTATOES DRY

$4.16

SIDE MEAT SAUCE

$5.50

SIDE CHEDDAR

$1.35

SIDE FETA

$1.56

SIDE MELTED CHZ

$1.35

SIDE MOZZARELLA

$1.35

SIDE GRILL MUSHROOMS

$1.35

SIDE PICKLES

$1.04

PITA BREAD

$2.08

RED SAUCE

$2.08

SIDE 4PC FRIED CHKN

$10.40

SIDE RICE

$5.20

SIDE SALMON

$10.40

SIDE SALSA

$1.04

SIDE SAUSAGE GRVY

$2.60

1/2 lb. BURGER PATTY

$8.32

SIDE CORNED BEEF

$8.32

SIDE GROUND BEEF

$6.50

SIDE GYRO MEAT

$8.00

SIDE NUTELLA

$2.08

SIDE ROAST BEEF

$8.32

SIDE SHRIMP

$9.36

SIDE TUNA

$7.28

SIDE TURKEY

$7.28

SIDE DINNER VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE STIR FRY VEGGIES

$5.00

SIDE TOMATO SLICES

$2.08

SIDE TURKEY STUFFING

$3.60

BOTTLE RANCH DRESSING

$8.32

BOTTLE GREEK DRESSING

$8.32

SIDE PEPPERONCINI

$1.04

SIDE OLIVES

$1.04

SIDE CROUTONS

$1.04

SIDE TOMATOES

$1.04

SIDE CUCUMBERS

$1.04

SIDE BEETS

$1.04

SIDE LEMONS

$1.04

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.04

1 BISCUT

$2.08

HOT SANDWICHES

HOT TURKEY

$13.52

HOT ROAST BEEF

$13.52

HOT MEATLOAF

$13.52

HOT VEAL

$13.52

DINNER FAVORITES

NEW YORK STEAK*

$20.80

13 oz. U.S.D.A. choice beef w/ choice of potato and soup or salad, or coleslaw

T-BONE STEAK*

T-BONE STEAK*

$20.80

CHOPP. SIRLOIN STK*

$15.60

Served with sautéed mushrooms and onions

GRILL. CHKN BREAST*

$13.52

Tender and juicy marinated chicken breast

WIND DING DIN*

$13.52

Eight meaty wings fried to perfection

CHICKEN STRIP DIN*

$13.52

Tender breaded chicken breast strips

FRIED CHKN 4PC DIN

$13.52Out of stock

Golden and crispy outside, moist and juicy inside

STUFFED CABBAGE*

$14.56

2 pc. stuffed with ground beef & rice and baked in tomato sauce. A traditional favorite!

BEEF LIVER & ONIONS*

$13.52

Tender beef liver covered with sautéed onions

CNTRY FRIED STK*

$15.60

Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables

BREADED PORK CHOPS*

$15.60

Two breaded tender cut pork chops

GRILL PORK CHOPS*

$15.60

Two grilled tender cut pork chops

BREAD VEAL CUTLET

$13.52

Served with mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy

MEAT LOAF DIN*

$14.56

Made with a blend of Greek herbs and spices. Mmmm!

ROAST TURKEY*

$14.56

Slices of white meat served with homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, with gravy and vegetables

CORNBEEF&CABBAGE*

CORNBEEF&CABBAGE*

$14.56

Served with boiled potatoes and carrots

BAKED HAM DIN*

$13.52

Hand carved “thick and tender” ham

SEAFOOD 🦞

FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.56

Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!

GRILL COD FISH

$14.56

Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!

JUMBO SHRIMP

$14.56

Fresh breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce

21 SHRIMP DINNER

$13.52

Delicious fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce

GRILL SALMON DINN

$15.60

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

GRILL WHITEFISH

$14.56

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

PAN FRIED WALLEYE

$14.56

FRIED CLAMS

$13.52

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

TILAPIA

$14.56

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

GREEK FAVORITES

HOMEMADE MOUSSAKA

$13.52

LAMB SHANK

$17.68

A tender savory choice carefully baked in tomato sauce

SPINACH PIE DINNER

$14.56

We make it ourselves! Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, all layered between flaky Greek filo pastry. Served piping hot. Delicious!

GREEK TRIO COMBO

$15.60

Moussaka, Spinach Pie and Pastitcio. Served with rice

PASTICIO

$13.52

Macaroni mixed w/spiced ground meat, grated cheese, topped w/Bechamel sauce, served with rice

GYRO DINNER

$13.52

Sliced thin and topped with tomatoes, onions and our homemade gyro sauce. Served with fresh pita bread

CHICKEN GYRO DINNER

$13.52

Grilles chicken breast, topped with tomatoes, onions and our homemade gyro sauce. Served with fresh pita bread

CHICKEN KABOB

$14.56

Chunks of tender fresh chicken breast skewered with green peppers and onions, grilled to perfection. Extra skewer

ITALIAN

SPAGHETTI W/ MEAT SAUCE

$13.52

Spaghetti with meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese.

MOSTACCIOLI DINN

$13.52

With meat sauce

GOULASH

$13.52

With meat sauce

LASAGNA

$15.60

FETUCCINE ALFREDO

$12.48

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.64

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$17.68

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.56

Served with spaghetti and meat sauce

VEAL PARMESAN

$14.56

Served with spaghetti and meat sauce

SPAGHETTI W/ MT BALLS

$15.60

RIBS

Choice of soup, salad, or Cole slaw. And 1 choice of fries, mashed, or rice.

FULL SLAB OF RIBS

$22.88

HALF SLAB OF RIBS

$15.60

STIR FRYS

CHICKEN STIR FRY **

$15.60

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

STEAK STIR FRY **

$20.80

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

SHRIMP STIR FRY **

$20.80

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

VEGGIE STIR FRY **

$13.52

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

FRIDAY SPECIALS

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$14.56

GREEK TRIO COMBO

$15.08

Moussaka, Spinach Pie and Pastitcio. Served with rice

WILD SALMON

$15.08

BEVERAGES *

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINK *

$3.12

ICE TEA *

$3.12

COFFEE *

$3.12

LARGE COFFEE *

$3.64

ORANGE JUICE *

APPLE JUICE *

TOMATO JUICE *

MILK *

CHKL MILK *

CRANBERRY JUICE *

MILKSHAKE *

$5.20

HOT TEA *

$3.12

CAPPUCCINO *

$3.12

HOT CHOCOLATE *

$3.12

LG WATER CUP *

$0.52

DESSERT

RED VELVET CAKE

$6.00

CAKE

$5.00

PIE

$4.00

RICE PUDDING

$3.00

JELLO

$3.00

ICE CREAM- 1 SCOOP

$1.50

ICE CREAM- 2 SCOOP

$3.00

ICE CREAM- 3 SCOOP

$4.50

MILKSHAKES

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1622 Wayne rd, Westland, MI 48186

Directions

Gallery
Rocky's Family Dining image
Rocky's Family Dining image
Rocky's Family Dining image
Rocky's Family Dining image

Similar restaurants in your area

Avenue American Bistro
orange star4.5 • 558
3632 Elizabeth St Wayne, MI 48184
View restaurantnext
Slows To Go Westland - Westland
orange starNo Reviews
172 S John Hix St. Westland, MI 48186
View restaurantnext
Golden Feather BBQ
orange star4.1 • 787
29633 Ford Rd Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Saroki's Pizzeria - Romulus
orange star4.1 • 23
39315 Ecorse Rd Romulus, MI 48174
View restaurantnext
Authentikka - 42070 ford rd
orange star4.6 • 1,047
42070 ford rd Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Rocky Hibachi
orange starNo Reviews
315 Inkster Road Inkster, MI 48174
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westland
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston