Rocky's Got Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

4984 S Power Rd #103

Mesa, AZ 85212

Popular Items

Popular Items

Large Pizza take out only
Large 1 Topping Pizza
10 Wings

Warm Up

House Made Mozzarella Sticks

House Made Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Boneless Wings w/ Fries

$10.00

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

Stuffed Cheddar Jalapenos

$8.00

Refreshing Salads

Mixed Antipasto

$11.00

Mixed field of greens, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, tomatoes, onions, black olives

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Romaine croutons, shaved parmigiano and house dressing

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.00

Fresh house made mozzarella, tomatoes, evvo, basil, balsamic reduction

House Salad

$7.00

Traditional Wings

10 Wings

$13.00

15 Wings

$17.00

20 Wings

$23.00

Sm Rocky’s Favorite Pizzas

Sm Mr. T

$15.00

Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni with traditional pizza sauce

Sm Appolo Creed

$15.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, grilled chicken, bacon a meat lovers delight

Sm Drago's

$15.00

Buffalo chicken buffalo wing sauce, boneless wings, celery and car­rots

Sm Mickey's

$15.00

Ranch base with grilled chicken, mushrooms and onions

Sm Paulie's

$15.00

Alredfo base with roasted garlic, grilled chicken, cilantro

Sm Stallone's

$15.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, meatballs and sausage

Sm Father Carmines

$15.00

Artichokes, sausage, feta, mozzarella, basil, pesto, red onion

Sm Adrian's

$15.00

Traditional margherita, fresh tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, evvo

Sm Maryanne's

$15.00

4 cheeses, mozzarella, provolone, feta and parmigiana reggiano

Sm Balboa's

$15.00

pesto, potatoes, spinach, chicken, gorgonzolo, mozzarella

Sm Tommy's

$15.00

Mascarpone, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula, balsamic glaze

Sm Rocky's

$15.00

Pesto base, artichokes, feta, mozzarella, red onion, black olives

Sm Buffers

$15.00

Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmigiano reggiano and arugula

Sm DeVita's combo

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions, mushroom and tomato

CYO Small Pizza

$12.00

Lrg Rocky’s Favorite Pizzas

Lrg Mr. T

$19.00

Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni with traditional pizza sauce

Lrg Appolo Creed

$19.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, grilled chicken, bacon a meat lovers delight

Lrg Drago's

$19.00

Buffalo chicken buffalo wing sauce, boneless wings, celery and car­rots

Lrg Mickey's

$19.00

Ranch base with grilled chicken, mushrooms and onions

Lrg Paulie's

$19.00

Alredfo base with roasted garlic, grilled chicken, cilantro

Lrg Stallone's

$19.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, meatballs and sausage

Lrg Father Carmines

$19.00

Artichokes, sausage, feta, mozzarella, basil, pesto, red onion

Lrg Adrian's

$19.00

Traditional margherita, fresh tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, evvo

Lrg Maryanne's

$19.00

4 cheeses, mozzarella, provolone, feta and parmigiana reggiano

Lrg Balboa's

$19.00

pesto, potatoes, spinach, chicken, gorgonzolo, mozzarella

Lrg Tommy's

$19.00

Mascarpone, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula, balsamic glaze

Lrg Rocky's

$19.00

Pesto base, artichokes, feta, mozzarella, red onion, black olives

Lrg Buffers

$19.00

Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmigiano reggiano and arugula

Lrg DeVita's combo

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions, mushroom and tomato

CYO Large Pizza

$16.00

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$13.99

Super Hero’s Foot Long

Italian Stallion

$12.00

Ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions

Philly Freedom

$12.00

Steak, mushrooms, onions and cheez whiz

Rope a Dope

$12.00

Grilled steak, onions, peppers and provolone

Knock Me Out

$12.00

Knock Down

$12.00

Bronx Tale

$12.00

Family Meal Deals

Left Hook/ Large Pizza, Moz Sticks, Antipasto Salad

$30.00

Large 1 topping pie, cheese curds, mixed antipasto

Right Cross/ 2 Large Pizzas

$30.00

2 Large 2 topping pizza pies

Uppercut/ Large Pizza And 15 Wings

$30.00

Large 2 topping pie and 15 wings

Stiff Jab/Small 2 Topping pizza-2 Liter bottle soda

$17.00

Buckets of Fun/ w/Marinara includes Garlic Bread

$13.00

Buckets of Fun/ with Meatballs served with Garlic Bread

$17.00

Calzone

BYO Calzone

$10.00

Specials

Dressing

$0.50

Free Italian Ice w/specialty pizza

Gluten-Free

$4.00

Great Meal Dea;l 12 wings, small 2 topping pizza, bucket of spaghetti, garlic bread

$29.99

Large Pizza take out only

$9.99

ll 1 Topping 10 Wings

$25.99

Pizza Topper (2 topping Lrg)

$15.99

SLICE OF PIZZA

$2.99

2 toppings per slice of pizza, 50 cents each additional topping

Buckets of Fun/ w/Marinara and meartballs

$17.00

Buckets of Fun/ w/Marinara

$13.00

1 topping Large pizza, 10 wings, Caesar salad

$27.99

16" Pepperoni pizza

$10.99

Lg Cheese pizza, spaghetti andf mneatballs and Caesar salad

$27.99

spaghetti/meatballs garlic bread

$16.99

spaghetti/meatballs garlic bread

$16.99

Deserts

Mini cannoli's

$5.00

Lemoncello Cake

$7.00

Italian Ice

$5.00

Zeppoles

$5.00

family meal deal

Large pizza 1 topping, Bucket of spaghetti, garlic bread

$24.99

Kids Menu

Slice of Pizza and Drink

$5.00

Mac and Cheese Bites and Drink

$6.00

Buffalo Bites and Fries

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.75

Soft Drinks (2L)

Coke (2 Liter)

$3.50

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$3.50

Coke Zero (2 Liter)

$3.50

Sprite (2 Liter)

$3.50

Lemonade (2 Liter)

$3.50

Dr. Pepper (2 Liter)

$3.50

Iced Tea (2 Liter)

$3.50

Coffee (2 Liter)

$3.50

Specials

Pizza Topper (2 topping Lrg)

$15.99

Great Meal Dea;l 12 wings, small 2 topping pizza, bucket of spaghetti, garlic bread

$29.99

i Topping pizza and 10 wings

$25.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Delivering the Knock Out Punch!!

Location

4984 S Power Rd #103, Mesa, AZ 85212

