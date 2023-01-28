Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

ROCKY'S Chicken Wings

review star

No reviews yet

8324 merchants way #6

jacksonville, FL 32065

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Naked Wings
20 Naked Wings
Crinkle Fries

Wings

10 Naked Wings

$13.99

20 Naked Wings

$26.99

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

20 Boneless Wings

$21.99

10 Breaded Wings

$14.99

20 Breaded Wings

$28.99

10 Boneless Thighs

$10.99Out of stock

20 Boneless Thighs

$20.99Out of stock

Sides

Pickles

$1.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Mac'n'Cheese

$3.99

Tenders

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Corn

$4.49Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Spicy Chicken sandwich

$5.99

Cajun Ranch sandwich

$5.99

Hot Honey sandwich

$5.99

Goldmill Chicken sandwich

$5.99

Fries

Crinkle Fries

$4.99

Crinkle Cheese Fries

$6.99

Crinkle Fries Poutine

$9.99

Crinkle Knockout Fries

$9.99

Garlic Parmesan Crinkle Fries

$5.99

Lemon Pepper Crinkle Fries

$4.99

Salad

House

$7.99

Greek

$8.99

Caesar

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chips

Cheetos

$1.00Out of stock

Doritos cool ranch

$1.00Out of stock

Doritos nacho cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Lays

$1.00Out of stock

Pringles sour cream

$1.25Out of stock

Pringles

$1.25Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Sierra mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit punch

$2.50

Dr pepper

$2.50

Diet dr pepper

$2.50

Mt dew

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.75

Bottled Seltzer

$3.10

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Unsweeted tea

$3.00

can Soda

$2.25

2L Soda

2L Soda

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:50 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:50 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:50 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:50 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:50 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Home of the best FRESH JUMBO CRISPY Wings, Sandwiches & Fries

8324 merchants way #6, jacksonville, FL 32065

