Rocky's on the Lake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located on Hinckley Lake in The Adirondacks of New York, Rocky's on The Lake is a Top Notch Restaurant • Bar & Pizzeria with an Italian Flair!
Location
438 Mac Arthur Road, Cold Brook, NY 13324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kookies Q and Creamery - Marcy - 9411 Maynard Drive
No Reviews
9411 Maynard Drive Marcy, NY 13403
View restaurant
Babe's at Harbor Point - 80 N Genesee Street
No Reviews
80 N Genesee Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurant