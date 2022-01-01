Rocky's Pizza and Panini
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Order Rocky's scratch-made pizzas, paninis, and specialty salads online!
Location
3032 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Highlands
4.6 • 2,086
2525 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
No Reviews
1624 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant