Rocky's Pizza and Panini

review star

No reviews yet

3032 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Specialty Pizza

Supreme

$8.00

Veggie

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Meat Lovers

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

Classic

$8.00

Margherita

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Caesar

$8.00

Hawaiian

$8.00

Grape Gorgonzola

$8.00

Three Cheese Mushroom

$8.00

Figgy

$8.00

Thai

$8.00

Cheese

$7.00

1/2 and 1/2

$8.00

Get Creative

12" Thin crust

$8.00

12" Hand Tossed

$12.00

10" Gluten Free

$9.00

Single Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.00

Pepperoni Slice

$2.25

Sausage Slice

$2.25

Ground Beef Slice

$2.25

Single Topping Slice

$2.25

Salads

Half Italian Chopped Salad

$5.00

Whole Italian Chopped Salad

$9.00

Half Cobb

$5.00

Whole Cobb

$9.00

Half Thai

$5.00

Whole Thai

$9.00

Half Apple Berry

$5.00

Whole Apple Berry

$9.00

Half Caesar

$4.00

Whole Caesar

$8.00

House Salad

$4.00

Large House Salad

$7.00

Paninis

Half Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

Whole Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Half Ham & Cheesy

$5.00

Whole Ham & Cheesy

$9.00

Half Prime Rib

$5.00

Whole Prime Rib

$10.00

Half Meatball

$5.00

Whole Meatball

$9.00

Half Turkey Bruschetta

$5.00

Whole Turkey Bruschetta

$9.00

Half Tuscan Chicken

$5.00

Whole Tuscan Chicken

$9.00

Half Roasted Portabella

$5.00

Whole Roasted Portabella

$9.00

Whole Chicken Parm

$10.00

Half Chicken Parm

$6.00

Whole Cuban

$10.00

Half Cuban

$6.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$7.00

Veggie Calzone

$8.00

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Calzone

$9.00

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.00

Soup & Extras

White Chicken Chili

$4.00

Minestrone Soup

$4.00

Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Spaghetti And Marinara

$5.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$1.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Extra Meatball

$1.00

Side of Dressing

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Brownie

$1.50

Cookie

$1.00

Cannoli

$1.00

Combo Meals

1/2 Panini w/ Salad

$8.00

1/2 Panini w/ Soup

$8.00

1/2 Salad w/ Soup

$8.00

Slice and Salad

$5.70

Kids

Cheese Panini

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti And Marinara

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti And Meatballs

$5.00

Drinks

Soda And Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Order Rocky's scratch-made pizzas, paninis, and specialty salads online!

3032 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205

