Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - Greenville

review star

No reviews yet

420 Laurens Road

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tender Plate
Rocky's Royale with Cheese
Chicken Pot Pie

Appetizers

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$9.75

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Small Fried Pickles

$6.00

Large Fried Pickles

$11.00

Small Mac Poppers

$7.50

Large Mac Poppers

$11.00

Hot Chicken Dip

$9.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.50

Salads + Soup

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$8.50

blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, on iceberg lettuce wedges

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.50

fried chicken tender, applewood smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, onion, lettuce mix

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.25

a scoop of Rocky's chicken salad on a garden salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00

lettuce mix, tomato, onion, cabbage, shredded carrots

Chicken Salad Bulk

$4.25+

Homemade Chicken Salad

Cheerwine BBQ Bulk

$4.25+

Homemade Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Plates

Fried Chicken Plates Served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and your choice of two sides

Tender Plate

$14.75

Three Fried tenders served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and your choice of two sides

Leg $ Thigh Plate

$13.75

Fried Leg and Thigh served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Thigh Plate

$14.50

Two Fried Thighs served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Leg Plate

$13.00

Two Fried Legs served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Fried Bone-In Breast Plate

$15.00

One Fried Bone in Breast served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

3 Whole Wings Plate

$15.00

3 Whole Wings (not breaded) served on two pieces of white bread choice of two sides and dipping sauce

6 Whole Wings Plate

$22.50

6 Whole Wings (not breaded) served on two pieces of white bread choice of two sides and a dipping sauce

"Not Chicken" Plate

$14.50

VEGATARIAN OPTION Two Breaded and fried "Not Chicken" Cutlets served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

From the Oven, Grill, and Iron

Half rotisserie chicken served with your choice of two sides

1/2 Rotisserie

$10.50

Chicken Only

1/2 Rotisserie Plate

$12.50

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken served with choice of two sides

Whole Rotisserie

$20.00

Chicken Only

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Chicken, celery, carrots, onions and peas with puff pastry. Fully crusted on both the top and the bottom.

1 Grilled Breast

$7.75

Chicken Only

3 Grilled Tenders

$10.50

Chicken Only

3 Grilled Tenders Plate

$14.75

Three GRILLED chicken tenders topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Waffle

$3.50

Buttermilk Waffle served with real maple syrup

1 Grilled Tender

$3.75

Sandwiches

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce and mayo on a toasted roll with your choice of side.
Rocky's Way Chicken Sandwich

Rocky's Way Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Fried chicken tenders, American cheese, lettuce and mayo on toasted white bread served with choice of side.

Pimento Cheese Chicken B.L.T.

Pimento Cheese Chicken B.L.T.

$12.50

A fried boneless chicken breast served with mayo, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll served with choice of side.

Rocky's Royale with Cheese

Rocky's Royale with Cheese

$12.25

A fried boneless breast with American cheese, pickles and zippy ranch on a toasted roll served with choice of a side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce and mayo on a toasted roll with choice of one side.

Cheerwine BBQ Sandwich

$11.25

Pulled chicken Cheerwine BBQ with creamy cole slaw on a toasted roll with choice of side.

"No Chick" Sandwich

"No Chick" Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded and Fried Unchicken Cutlets, American cheese, Lettuce, and Cole Slaw on toasted white bread served with your choice of side. Collard greens and chicken gravy are not vegetarian.

Kid's Plates

Kid's Fried Leg

$7.00

One fried leg served with one side or a waffle and a juice box

Kid's Fried Tender

$7.00

One fried tender served with one side or a waffle and a juice box

Kid's Fried "Not Chick" Cutlet (Quorn)

$7.00

One fried "unchicken" cutlet served with one side or a waffle and a juice box

Sides

3 Mac Poppers (served with Zippy Ranch)

$5.00

Vegetarian

Biscuit

$2.00

Vegetarian

Celery & Carrots with Ranch

$3.50

Veg/GF

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Veg/GF

Collard Greens

$3.50

GF

Corn Pudding

$3.50

Vegetarian

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.50

Veg/GF (shared fryer with gluten)

Four Sides Plate

$12.00

Pick any four sides

Fried Okra

$3.50

Vegetarian

Garden Salad

$5.00

Veg/GF

Green Beans

$3.50

Veg/GF

Kosher Dill Pickles

$3.50

Veg/GF

Mac $ Cheese

$3.50

Vegetarian

Potato Salad

$3.50

Veg/GF

Sweet Potato Casserole (contains nuts)

$3.50

Vegetarian

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

house-made creamy banana pudding with bourbon vanilla beans, whipped cream & a vanilla wafer crust

Chocolate Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

house-made rich chocolate pudding with whipped cream & an oreo crust

Butterscotch Pudding

$6.00

house-made creamy butterscotch pudding with a drizzle of chocolate, whipped cream and a pecan crust (contains nuts)

Coca-Cola Cake

$6.00

chocolaty rich house-made cake, flavored with coca-cola, marshmallows & pecans (contains nuts)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Add a Piece

1 Fried Tender

$3.75

3 Fried Tenders

$10.50

1 Grilled Tender

$3.75

1 Leg

$3.50

1 Thigh

$5.00

1 Grilled Boneless Breast

$7.75

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.25

1 Whole Wing

$3.50

1 Fried Bone-In Breast

$10.50

3 Whole Wings

$10.50

6 Whole Wings

$21.00

1 "Not Chicken" cutlet (Quorn)

$4.50

Dips and Dressings

Small Ranch

$0.46

Small Zippy Ranch

$0.46

Small Honey Mustard

$0.46

Small Blue Cheese

$0.46

Small Cheerwine BBQ

$0.46

Small Mango Habanero Aioli

$0.46

Small Honey

$0.46

Syrup

$0.46

Large Ranch

$0.92

Large Zippy Ranch

$0.92

Large Honey Mustard

$0.92

Large Blue Cheese

$0.92

Large Cheerwine BBQ

$0.92

Large Mango Habanero Aioli

$0.92

Woo Cheese

$1.25

Chicken Gravy

$1.25

Honey Lemon Pep

$1.25

No Dip/Dressing

Chicken Platters

20 Wing Fest Platter - Served w/celery & a 10 oz Dip

$66.00

30 Wing Fest Platter - Served w/celery & a 15 oz Dip

$96.00

Dark Side Platter - 15 Legs

$44.00

Small See the White - 16 Tenders

$52.00

Small See the White - 6 Breasts

$52.00

Small See the White - 6 Tenders and 4 Breasts

$52.00

Large See the White - 24 Tenders

$80.00

Large See the White - 9 Breasts

$80.00

Large See the White - 14 Tenders & 4 Breasts

$80.00

Cluster Pluck Platter

$44.00

Family Style Sides

Cole Slaw-Pint

$9.00

Potato Salad-Pint

$9.00

Collard Greens-Pint

$9.00

Sweet Potato Casserole-Pint

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes &. Gravy-Pint

$9.00

Green Beans-Pint

$9.00

Corn Pudding-Pint

$9.00

Mac & Cheese-Pint

$9.00

Dill Pickles-Pint

$9.00

Cole Slaw-Quart

$17.50

Potato Salad-Quart

$17.50

Collard Greens-Quart

$17.50

Sweet Potato Casserole-Quart

$17.50

Mashed Potatoes &. Gravy-Quart

$17.50

Green Beans-Quart

$17.50

Corn Pudding-Quart

$17.50

Mac & Cheese-Quart

$17.50

Dill Pickles-Quart

$17.50

Pint Dips

Ranch-Pint

$5.50

Zippy Ranch-Pint

$5.50

Honey Mustard-Pint

$5.50

Mango Habanero Aioli-Pint

$5.50

Blue Cheese-Pint

$5.50

Cheerwine BBQ-Pint

$5.50

Chicken Gravy-Pint

$7.00

Woo Cheese-Pint

$7.00

Quart Dips

Ranch-Quart

$10.50

Zippy Ranch-Quart

$10.50

Honey Mustard-Quart

$10.50

Mango Habanero Aioli-Quart

$10.50

Blue Cheese-Quart

$10.50

Cheerwine BBQ-Quart

$10.50

Chicken Gravy-Quart

$12.00

Woo Cheese-Quart

$12.50

Deluxe that Platter

Served with Celery and Carrots and a pint of dressing

DELUXE THAT

$9.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.00

APPLE CIDER SLUSHIE

$4.00

Fruit Punch Slushy

$4.00

Juice Box

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Deliriously Good Fried Chicken & Southern Soul Food.

420 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607

