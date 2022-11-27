Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - West Asheville

1455 Patton Avenue

Asheville, NC 28806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tender Plate
Rocky's Royale with Cheese
Chicken Pot Pie

Starters

Fried Coconut Shrimp

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$9.75

Spiced Honey Mild and served with a Mango-Habanero Aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

cornmeal-crusted and topped with house-made peach pepper jam and goat cheese

Large Fried Pickles

Large Fried Pickles

$11.00

served with zippy ranch

Large Mac Poppers

Large Mac Poppers

$11.00

served with zippy ranch

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.50

served with housemade pita chips, celery, and pickles

Rocky's Hot Chicken Dip

Rocky's Hot Chicken Dip

$9.00

white meat chicken in a creamy blue cheese dip served with house-made tortilla chips, celery, and jalapenos

Small Fried Pickles

Small Fried Pickles

$6.00

served with zippy ranch

Small Mac Poppers

Small Mac Poppers

$7.50

served with zippy ranch

Salads + Soup

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$8.50

blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, on iceberg lettuce wedges

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.50

fried chicken tender, applewood smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, onion, lettuce mix

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.25

a scoop of Rocky's chicken salad on a garden salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00

lettuce mix, tomato, onion, cabbage, shredded carrots

Chicken Salad Bulk

$4.25+

Homemade Chicken Salad

Cheerwine BBQ Bulk

$4.25+

Homemade Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Plates

Fried Chicken Plates Served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and your choice of two sides

Tender Plate

$14.75

Three Fried tenders served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and your choice of two sides

Leg $ Thigh Plate

$13.75

Fried Leg and Thigh served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Thigh Plate

$14.50

Two Fried Thighs served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Leg Plate

$13.00

Two Fried Legs served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Fried Bone-In Breast Plate

$15.00

One Fried Bone in Breast served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

3 Whole Wings Plate

$15.00

3 Whole Wings (not breaded) served on two pieces of white bread choice of two sides and dipping sauce

6 Whole Wings Plate

$22.50

6 Whole Wings (not breaded) served on two pieces of white bread choice of two sides and a dipping sauce

"Not Chicken" Plate

$14.50

VEGATARIAN OPTION Two Breaded and fried "Not Chicken" Cutlets served on two pieces of white bread topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

From the Oven, Grill, and Iron

Half rotisserie chicken served with your choice of two sides

1/2 Rotisserie

$10.50

Chicken Only

1/2 Rotisserie Plate

$15.00

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken served with choice of two sides

Whole Rotisserie

$20.00

Chicken Only

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Chicken, celery, carrots, onions and peas with puff pastry. Fully crusted on both the top and the bottom.

1 Grilled Breast

$7.75

Chicken Only

3 Grilled Tenders

$10.50

Chicken Only

3 Grilled Tenders Plate

$14.75

Three GRILLED chicken tenders topped with a pickle and choice of two sides

Waffle

$3.50

Buttermilk Waffle served with real maple syrup

1 Grilled Tender

$3.75

Sandwiches

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce and mayo on a toasted roll with your choice of side.
Rocky's Way Chicken Sandwich

Rocky's Way Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Fried chicken tenders, American cheese, lettuce and mayo on toasted white bread served with choice of side.

Pimento Cheese Chicken B.L.T.

$12.50

A fried boneless chicken breast served with mayo, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on brioche served with choice of side.

Rocky's Royale with Cheese

Rocky's Royale with Cheese

$12.25

A fried boneless breast with American cheese, pickles and zippy ranch on a toasted roll served with choice of a side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce and mayo on a toasted roll with choice of one side.

Cheerwine BBQ Sandwich

$11.25

Pulled chicken Cheerwine BBQ with creamy cole slaw on a toasted roll with choice of side.

"No Chick" Sandwich

"No Chick" Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded and Fried Unchicken Cutlets, American cheese, Lettuce, and Cole Slaw on toasted white bread served with your choice of side. Collard greens and chicken gravy are not vegetarian.

Kid's Plates

Kid's Fried Leg

$7.00

One fried leg served with one side or a waffle and a juice box

Kid's Fried Tender

$7.00

One fried tender served with one side or a waffle and a juice box

Kid's Fried "Not Chick" Cutlet (Quorn)

$7.00

One fried "unchicken" cutlet served with one side or a waffle and a juice box

Sides

Biscuit

$2.00

Vegetarian

Celery & Carrots with Ranch

$3.50

Veg/GF

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Veg/GF

Collard Greens

$3.50

GF

Corn Pudding

$3.50

Vegetarian

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.50

Veg/GF (shared fryer with gluten)

Four Sides Plate

$12.00

Pick any four sides

Fried Okra

$3.50

Vegetarian

Garden Salad

$5.00

Veg/GF

Green Beans

$3.50

Veg/GF

Kosher Dill Pickles

$3.50

Veg/GF

Mac $ Cheese

$3.50

Vegetarian

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Veg/GF

Sweet Potato Casserole (contains nuts)

$3.50

Vegetarian

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

house-made creamy banana pudding with bourbon vanilla beans, whipped cream & a vanilla wafer crust

Chocolate Pudding

$6.00

house-made rich chocolate pudding with whipped cream & an oreo crust

Butterscotch Pudding

$6.00

house-made creamy butterscotch pudding with a drizzle of chocolate, whipped cream and a pecan crust (contains nuts)

Coca-Cola Cake

$6.00

chocolaty rich house-made cake, flavored with coca-cola, marshmallows & pecans (contains nuts)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Add a Piece

1 Fried Tender

$3.75

3 Fried Tenders

$10.50

1 Grilled Tender

$3.75

1 Leg

$3.50

1 Thigh

$5.00

1 Grilled Boneless Breast

$7.00

1 Whole Wing

$3.50

1 Fried Bone-In Breast

$10.50

3 Whole Wings

$11.25

6 Whole Wings

$21.00

1 "Not Chicken" cutlet (Quorn)

$4.50

Dips and Dressings

Small Ranch

$0.47

Small Zippy Ranch

$0.47

Small Honey Mustard

$0.47

Small Blue Cheese

$0.47

Small Cheerwine BBQ

$0.47

Small Mango Habanero Aioli

$0.47

Small Honey

$0.47

Syrup

$0.47

Large Ranch

$0.93

Large Zippy Ranch

$0.93

Large Honey Mustard

$0.93

Large Blue Cheese

$0.93

Large Cheerwine BBQ

$0.93

Large Mango Habanero Aioli

$0.93

Woo Cheese

$1.16

Chicken Gravy

$1.16

Honey Lemon Pep

$1.16

No Dip/Dressing

Chicken Platters

20 Wing Fest Platter - Served w/celery & a 10 oz Dip

$66.00

30 Wing Fest Platter - Served w/celery & a 15 oz Dip

$96.00

Dark Side Platter - 15 Legs

$44.00

Dark Side Platter - 10 Thighs

$44.00

Dark Side Platter - 6 Legs & 6 Thighs

$44.00

Small See the White - 6 Breasts

$54.00

Small See the White - 6 Tenders and 4 Breasts

$54.00

Large See the White - 24 Tenders

$80.00

Large See the White - 9 Breasts

$80.00

Large See the White - 14 Tenders & 4 Breasts

$80.00

Cluster Pluck Platter

$46.00

5 Legs 5 Tenders and 5 whole wings!

Pint Dips

Ranch-Pint

$5.50

Zippy Ranch-Pint

$5.50

Honey Mustard-Pint

$5.50

Mango Habanero Aioli-Pint

$5.50

Blue Cheese-Pint

$5.50

Cheerwine BBQ-Pint

$5.50

Chicken Gravy-Pint

$7.00

Woo Cheese-Pint

$7.00

Quart Dips

Ranch-Quart

$10.50

Zippy Ranch-Quart

$10.50

Honey Mustard-Quart

$10.50

Mango Habanero Aioli-Quart

$10.50

Blue Cheese-Quart

$10.50

Cheerwine BBQ-Quart

$10.50

Chicken Gravy-Quart

$12.50

Woo Cheese-Quart

$12.50

Deluxe that Platter

Served with Celery and Carrots and a pint of dressing

DELUXE THAT

$10.00

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can 7-Up

$2.00

Can Orange Crush

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can Cheerwine

$2.00

Can Diet Cheerwine

$2.00

Cheerwine Slushee

$4.00

Orange Slushee

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$4.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Deliriously Good Fried Chicken & Southern Soul Food.

Location

1455 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806

Directions

