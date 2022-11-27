Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - West Asheville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Deliriously Good Fried Chicken & Southern Soul Food.
Location
1455 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurant