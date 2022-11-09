Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

ROCTACO SLC

156 Reviews

$

248 S Edison St

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Order Again

Popular Items

JIMMY CHURRI
RUDE BULL
TIKKA

COW

JIMMY CHURRI

JIMMY CHURRI

$4.90

+ Carne Asada + Pickled Red Onions + Cilantro Lime Sauce + Chimichurri Sauce + Queso Fresco + Parmesan & Manchego Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla

RUDE BULL

RUDE BULL

$4.50

+ Carne Asada + Avocado Crema + Pickled Red Onions + Chipotle Lime Sauce + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

K POP

K POP

$4.50

+ Korean Short Rib + Napa Cabbage + Daikon Relish + Gochujang BBQ Sauce + Soft, Fried Egg + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

HOLY KALBI

HOLY KALBI

$4.50

+ Korean Kalbi Short Rib + Purple Cabbage + Green Onion + Pickled Jalapeno + Sweet & Spicy Srirajang Sauce + Handmade Flour Tortilla

BIRD

TIKKA

TIKKA

$4.00

+ Chicken Tikka Masala + Pickled Cukes & Carrots + Crispy Onions + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

THE ROYAL

THE ROYAL

$4.00

+ KC BBQ Chicken + Creamy Slaw + Crispy Onions + House-made KC BBQ Sauce + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

ANGRY BIRD

ANGRY BIRD

$4.00

+ Spicy Tinga Chicken + Corn Poblano Salsa + Creamy Tomatillo Sauce + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

HOG

BANH MIJO

BANH MIJO

$4.00

+ Asian Carnitas + Chinese BBQ Sauce + Pickled Cukes & Carrots + Jalapeno + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

CHANCHO

CHANCHO

$4.00

+ Cuban Carnitas + Citrus Raspberry Sauce + Pickled Red Onions + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

UNCLE AL

UNCLE AL

$4.00

+ Al Pastor Carnitas + Ancho Chile Sauce + Corn Poblano Salsa + Pineapple Mango Salsa + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

SEA & EARTH

AMY HATES FISH

AMY HATES FISH

$4.50

+ Grilled Mahi Mahi + Purple Cabbage + Red or Green Salsa + Chipotle Lime Sauce + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

FRICADO

FRICADO

$4.50

+ Panko Fried Avocado + Corn Poblano Salsa + Pickled Red Onions + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Fresh Cilantro + Parmesan & Manchego Cheese Crusted Corn Tortilla

LEBANESE BLONDE

LEBANESE BLONDE

$4.20

+ Grilled Juusto Cheese + Citrus Tabbouleh + Pickled Red Onions + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Hibiscus Corn Tortilla

TAME TACOS

CARNE ASADA

$3.80

CARNITAS

$3.80

Elotes

Elotes

Elotes

$4.00

+ Grilled Corn + Red Chile Lime Sauce + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Queso Fresco

Chips & Dips

CHIPS & POMGUAC

CHIPS & POMGUAC

$5.00Out of stock

+ Hand-Smashed Guacamole + Pomegranate Seeds + Sunflower Seeds

CHIPS & RED SALSA

CHIPS & RED SALSA

$3.50

Housemade Red Salsa

CHIPS & GREEN SALSA

CHIPS & GREEN SALSA

$3.50

Housemade Tomatillo Salsa

I Don't Know

Cheese Quesadilla
I DON'T KNOW

I DON'T KNOW

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

That's Gross

BBQ Chicken or Pork Taco w/ Cheese
THAT'S GROSS BBQ TACO

THAT'S GROSS BBQ TACO

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Taco w/ Cheese

THAT'S GROSS PORK TACO

THAT'S GROSS PORK TACO

$4.00

Pork Taco w/ Cheese

I'm Not Eating

BBQ Chicken or Pork Quesadilla
BBQ QUESADILLA

BBQ QUESADILLA

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

PORK QUESADILLA

PORK QUESADILLA

$4.00

Pork Quesadilla

Batidas

Refreshing, frozen drinks blended with fruit and cashew milk
Frozen Horchata

Frozen Horchata

$4.00

+ Rice Milk + Cinnamon + Crushed Ice

Strawberries n Cream

Strawberries n Cream

$4.00

+ Strawberries + Cashew Milk + Crushed Ice

Chile Mango

Chile Mango

$4.00

+ Mango + Pinch of Cayenne + Cashew Milk + Crushed Ice

Citrus Avocado

Citrus Avocado

$4.00

+ Avocado + Lime + Cashew Milk + Crushed Ice

Pumpkin

$6.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Fanta Pina

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Real sugar Coke

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mexican mineral water

Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00
Guarana

Guarana

$3.50

Brazilian guaraná flavored soda

Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$3.50

Peruvian golden cola

Fountain Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50
check markKid-Friendly
check markParking
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freestyle Tacos punched by the world’s street food flavors…Mexican or not.

Location

248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

ROCTACO image

