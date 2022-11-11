Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROCTACO St. George

review star

No reviews yet

471 E. St. George Blvd

St. George, UT 84770

Order Again

Popular Items

JIMMY CHURRI
RUDE BULL
ANGRY BIRD

COW

JIMMY CHURRI

JIMMY CHURRI
$4.90

$4.90

+ Carne Asada + Pickled Red Onions + Cilantro Lime Sauce + Chimichurri Sauce + Queso Fresco + Parmesan & Manchego Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla

RUDE BULL

RUDE BULL

$4.50

+ Carne Asada + Avocado Crema + Pickled Red Onions + Chipotle Lime Sauce + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

K POP

K POP

$4.50

+ Korean Short Rib + Napa Cabbage + Daikon Relish + Gochujang BBQ Sauce + Soft, Fried Egg + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

HOLY KALBI

HOLY KALBI

$4.50

+ Korean Kalbi Short Rib + Purple Cabbage + Green Onion + Pickled Jalapeno + Sweet & Spicy Srirajang Sauce + Handmade Flour Tortilla

BIRD

TIKKA

TIKKA

$4.00

+ Chicken Tikka Masala + Pickled Cukes & Carrots + Crispy Onions + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

THE ROYAL

THE ROYAL

$4.00

+ KC BBQ Chicken + Creamy Slaw + Crispy Onions + House-made KC BBQ Sauce + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

ANGRY BIRD

ANGRY BIRD

$4.00

+ Spicy Tinga Chicken + Corn Poblano Salsa + Creamy Tomatillo Sauce + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

HOG

BANH MIJO

BANH MIJO

$4.00

+ Asian Carnitas + Chinese BBQ Sauce + Pickled Cukes & Carrots + Jalapeno + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

CHANCHO

CHANCHO

$4.00

+ Cuban Carnitas + Citrus Raspberry Sauce + Pickled Red Onions + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Flour Tortilla

UNCLE AL

UNCLE AL

$4.00

+ Al Pastor Carnitas + Ancho Chile Sauce + Corn Poblano Salsa + Pineapple Mango Salsa + Queso Fresco + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

SEA & EARTH

AMY HATES FISH

AMY HATES FISH
$4.50

$4.50

+ Grilled Mahi Mahi + Purple Cabbage + Red or Green Salsa + Chipotle Lime Sauce + Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla

FRICADO

FRICADO

$4.50

+ Panko Fried Avocado + Corn Poblano Salsa + Pickled Red Onions + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Fresh Cilantro + Parmesan & Manchego Cheese Crusted Corn Tortilla

LEBANESE BLONDE

LEBANESE BLONDE
$4.20

$4.20

+ Grilled Juusto Cheese + Citrus Tabbouleh + Pickled Red Onions + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Fresh Cilantro + Handmade Hibiscus Corn Tortilla

TAME TACOS

CARNE ASADA

$3.80

CARNITAS

$3.80

Elotes

Elotes

Elotes

$3.50

+ Grilled Corn + Red Chile Lime Sauce + Creamy Cilantro Sauce + Queso Fresco

Chips & Dips

CHIPS & POMGUAC

CHIPS & POMGUAC
$5.00

$5.00

+ Hand-Smashed Guacamole + Pomegranate Seeds + Sunflower Seeds

CHIPS & RED SALSA

CHIPS & RED SALSA
$3.50

$3.50

Housemade Red Salsa

CHIPS & GREEN SALSA

CHIPS & GREEN SALSA
$3.50

$3.50

Housemade Tomatillo Salsa

I Don't Know

Cheese Quesadilla
I DON'T KNOW

I DON'T KNOW
$4.00

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

That's Gross

BBQ Chicken or Pork Taco w/ Cheese
THAT'S GROSS BBQ TACO

THAT'S GROSS BBQ TACO
$4.00

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Taco w/ Cheese

THAT'S GROSS PORK TACO

THAT'S GROSS PORK TACO
$4.00

$4.00

Pork Taco w/ Cheese

I'm Not Eating

BBQ Chicken or Pork Quesadilla
BBQ QUESADILLA

BBQ QUESADILLA
$4.00

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

PORK QUESADILLA

PORK QUESADILLA
$4.00

$4.00

Pork Quesadilla

Batidas

Refreshing, frozen drinks blended with fruit and cashew milk
Frozen Horchata

Frozen Horchata
$4.00

$4.00

+ Rice Milk + Cinnamon + Crushed Ice

Strawberries n Cream

Strawberries n Cream
$4.00

$4.00

+ Strawberries + Cashew Milk + Crushed Ice

Chile Mango

Chile Mango

$4.00

+ Mango + Pinch of Cayenne + Cashew Milk + Crushed Ice

Citrus Avocado

Citrus Avocado
$4.00

$4.00

+ Avocado + Lime + Cashew Milk + Crushed Ice

Pina Colada

$4.00

Pumpkin

$6.00

Bottles & Cans

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange
$3.50

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mexican mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke
$3.50

$3.50

Real sugar Coke

Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$3.50

Peruvian golden cola

Guarana

Guarana

$3.50

Brazilian guaraná flavored soda

Fountain Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper
$2.50

$2.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freestyle Tacos punched by the world's street food flavors..Mexican or not.

Location

471 E. St. George Blvd, St. George, UT 84770

Directions

