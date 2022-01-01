Rodeo Goat Frisco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.
Location
3111 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crimson Coward - Frisco Texas - FRISCO
No Reviews
3246 Preston Road #510a Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant
The Nest Cafe - 7777 Warren Pkwy Ste 325
No Reviews
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant
Burning Rice - Frisco
No Reviews
3930 Preston Road, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant