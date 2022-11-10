- Home
- /
- Roanoke
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Rodeo Grande
Rodeo Grande
No reviews yet
4826 Valley View Blvd W NW
Roanoke, VA 24012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch Menu
#3 Burrito and Taco
#6 Two Chicken Enchiladas
Fajitas Burrito
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Lunch Arroz A La Mexicana
Lunch Chimichanga
Lunch Fajitas Chicken
Lunch Fajitas Mixtas
Lunch Fajitas Shrimp
Lunch Fajitas Steak
Lunch Fajitas Texanas
Lunch Fajitas Vegetarian
Lunch Grilled Chimichanga
Lunch Combo Pick Two
Lunch Shrimp Chimichanga
Lunch Taco Salad
Speedy Gonzalez
Kids Menu
Appetizers
6 Wings
12 Wings
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
the perfect Dip to share
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Strips
Chori Dip Appetizer
fresh every day the most popular Dip ever
Chori Papas
Guacamole Dip
at 6 oz cup with fresh Guacamole !
Grande Sampler
Six chicken taquitos, four individual quesadillas and six hot wings. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and celery
Ground Beef Dip
Nachos
Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Nachos Texanos
Nachos with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Nachos With Beans
Nachos With Ground Beef
Nachos With Cheese
Nachos With Grilled Chicken
Nachos Pollo
Nachos With Steak
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Beef
Quesadilla Chicken
Quesadilla Grilled Appetizer
Quesadilla Shrimp Appetizer
Tableside Guacamole
fresh HOME GUACAMOLE ASK FOR YOU OPTION HOT OR REGULAR
Three Sampler Dip
Bean dip ,Fresh Guacamole plus Cheese dip
Soup/Salad
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions
Grilled Steak Salad
Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions
Guac Salad
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
Mexican shrimp cocktail with avocado and pico de gallo. Served cold
Crema Salad
Chicken Soup
Chicken Soup
Taco Salad
A fried flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Tortilla Soup
Mixed
Arroz Mexicana Mix
Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken ,steak and shrimp with rice red peppers zucchini and cheese sauce
Burritos Deluxe
Two combination burritos – one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Burrito Supreme
Like fajitas in a burrito! Your choice of chicken or sliced beef grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, all wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice
Carnitas
tender chunks of pork serve with rice , beans ,guacamole salad ,pico de gallo and tortilla
Cazuelon
Cheese Sauce Enchiladas
Two enchiladas (choice of chicken or beef) topped with our best cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Dinner For Two
two encihilada ,one taco ,one burrito and rice & beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Enchiladas Supremas
Chicken, bean, cheese and beef enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Fajita Quesadilla Chicken
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shrimp stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Fajita Quesadilla Steak
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and steak stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Fajita Quesadilla Texana
Burrito Supreme Texano
Dinner Pick Combo
Dinner Combo Pick Two
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip. Served with Rice & Beans
Dinner Combo Pick Three
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip. Served with Rice & Beans
Dinner Combo Pick Four
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip. Served with Rice & Beans
Chicken
Acapulco
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, grated cheese and sour cream
Arroz A La Mexicana Chicken
Grilled chicken, rice, red bell peppers, zucchini, cilantro and cheese sauce
Cancun
Chicken Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas, soft or fried, filled with grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips covered with special sauce, chicken and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, onions and mole sauce
Grilled Chicken Chimichangas
Pollo A La Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast with cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Con Calabaza
Sautéed chicken breast with sliced zucchini, roasted red peppers and spicy cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Pollo Tropical
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple, pico de gallo, cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice and tortillas
Tapatio
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple, pico de gallo, cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice and tortillas
Steak
Arroz A La Mexicana Steak
Grilled tender-sliced steak, rice, bell peppers, zucchini, cilantro and cheese sauce
Carne Azada
Thin steak served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and tortillas
Grilled Steak Chimichangas
La Chicana
Rib-Eye Steak
Steak A La Tampiqueña
Steak Ranchero
Tacos Al Pastor
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chopped beef steak, chorizo, onions, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with beans
Tacos De Carne Azada
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chopped beef steak cooked with chipotle sauce, onions, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with beans
Fajitas
Fajitas Chicken
Tender-sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes Served regular or hot
Fajitas Steak
Tender-sliced steak cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes Served regular or hot
Fajitas Shrimp
Fresh shrimp served Mexican-style in a slightly hot sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
Fajitas Mixtas
Fajitas Texanas
Shrimp, chicken and steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot
Fajitas Del Mar
Fajitas Hawaiian
Fajitas Pineapple
Fajitas Vegetarian
Fajitas Chicken X 2
Fajitas Steak X 2
Fajitas Mixtas X 2
Fajitas Shrimp X 2
Fajitas Texanas X 2
Fajitas Vegetarian X 2
Seafood
Arroz A La Mexicana Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, rice, red bell peppers, zucchini, cilantro and cheese sauce
Camaron Caliente
Piña Rellena
Shrimp Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, deep-fried, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, beans, cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas stuffed with Shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Vegetarian
Vegetarian 01
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one tostada with beans and cheese
Vegetarian 02
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and beans
Vegetarian 03
One bean burrito, one quesadilla and one chalupa
Vegetarian 04
One bean tostaguac, one cheese enchilada and rice
Vegetarian 05
One cheese enchilada, one chile relleno auténtico, rice and beans
Vegetarian 06
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one quesadilla
Vegetarian 08
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and an order of rice
Vegetarian 09
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and an order of rice
Arroz A La Mexicana Vegetarian
Vegetarian Chimichangas
Sides
(1) Grilled Soft Taco
(2) Grilled Soft Tacos
(3) Grilled Soft Tacos
Beans
Black Beans
(1) Burrito
(2) Burrito
(1) Chile Relleno
(2) Chile Relleno
(3) Chile Relleno
Chiles Toreados
Chips & Salsa
(1) Chile Autentico
(2) Chile Autentico
(3) Chile Autentico
Corn Tortillas
(1) Enchiladas
(2) Enchiladas
(3) Enchiladas
Flour Tortillas
French Fries
Grilled Onions
Grilled Pechuga
Grilled Peppers
Jalapeño Peppers
Large TO-GO Cheesedip
Large Salsa
Large White Sauce
Order Avocado
Order Chorizo
Order Cilantro
Order Onion
Order Piña
Order Tomato
Order Lettuce
Order Mushrooms
Pico De Gallo
Rice
Rice & Beans
Shredded Cheese
Shrimp (6)
Shrimp (12)
Small White Sauce
Small Red Salsa
(1) Soft Taco
(2) Soft Tacos
(3) Soft Tacos
Sour Cream
(1) Taco
(2) Tacos
(3) Tacos
Desserts
Street Tacos
(1) Taco Al Pastor
Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.
(1) Taco Carne Azada
Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.
(1) Taco Carnitas
Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.
(1) Taco Grilled Chicken
Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.
(1) Taco Shrimp
Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.
N/A Beverage (Copy)
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Pink Lemonade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Jarritos
Milk
Orange Juice
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Red Bull
Sangria - Non Alcoholic
Tum-E Yummy
Kid's Drink
Kid's Drink (No Charge)
Lunch Menu
#3 Burrito and Taco
#6 Two Chicken Enchiladas
Fajitas Burrito
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Lunch Arroz A La Mexicana
Lunch Chimichanga
Lunch Fajitas Chicken
Lunch Fajitas Mixed
Lunch Fajitas Shrimp
Lunch Fajitas Steak
Lunch Fajitas Texanas
Lunch Fajitas Vegetarian
Lunch Grilled Chimichanga
Lunch Combo Pick Two
Lunch Shrimp Chimichanga
Lunch Taco Salad
Speedy Gonzalez
Kids Menu
Appetizers
6 Wings
12 Wings
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
the perfect Dip to share
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Strips
Chori Dip Appetizer
fresh every day the most popular Dip ever
Chori Papas
Guacamole Dip
at 6 oz cup with fresh Guacamole !
Grande Sampler
Six chicken taquitos, four individual quesadillas and six hot wings. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and celery
Ground Beef Dip
Nachos
Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Nachos Texanos
Nachos with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Nachos With Beans
Nachos With Beef
Nachos With Cheese
Nachos With Grilled Chicken
Nachos Pollo
Nachos With Steak
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Beef
Quesadilla Chicken
Quesadilla Grilled Appetizer
Quesadilla Shrimp Appetizer
Tableside Guacamole
fresh HOME GUACAMOLE ASK FOR YOU OPTION HOT OR REGULAR
Three Sampler Dip
Bean dip ,Fresh Guacamole plus Cheese dip
Soup/Salad
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions
Grilled Steak Salad
Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions
Guacamole Salad
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
Mexican shrimp cocktail with avocado and pico de gallo. Served cold
Soup Chicken
Chicken Soup
Taco Salad
A fried flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Tortilla Soup
Mixed
Arroz Mexicana Mix
Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken ,steak and shrimp with rice red peppers zucchini and cheese sauce
Burrito Deluxe
Two combination burritos – one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Burrito Supreme
Like fajitas in a burrito! Your choice of chicken or sliced beef grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, all wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice
Carnitas
tender chunks of pork serve with rice , beans ,guacamole salad ,pico de gallo and tortilla
Cazuelon
Cheese Sauce Enchiladas
Two enchiladas (choice of chicken or beef) topped with our best cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Dinner For Two
two encihilada ,one taco ,one burrito and rice & beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Enchiladas Supreme
Chicken, bean, cheese and beef enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Fajita Quesadilla Chicken
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shrimp stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Fajita Quesadilla Steak
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and steak stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.