Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rodeo Grande

4826 Valley View Blvd W NW

Roanoke, VA 24012

Lunch Menu

#3 Burrito and Taco

$12.00

#6 Two Chicken Enchiladas

$12.79

Fajitas Burrito

$12.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.29

Huevos Rancheros

$9.29

Lunch Arroz A La Mexicana

$13.50

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.29

Lunch Fajitas Chicken

$13.75

Lunch Fajitas Mixtas

$14.29

Lunch Fajitas Shrimp

$15.50

Lunch Fajitas Steak

$14.50

Lunch Fajitas Texanas

$16.00

Lunch Fajitas Vegetarian

$11.29

Lunch Grilled Chimichanga

$13.00

Lunch Combo Pick Two

$13.00

Lunch Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.00

Lunch Taco Salad

$10.00

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.75

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$8.50

Kids Cheese Sticks

$8.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.50

Kids Enchilada

$8.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Taco

$8.50

Kids Taco Salad

$8.50

Appetizers

6 Wings

$8.75

12 Wings

$14.59

Bean Dip

$6.49

Cheese Dip

$5.00

the perfect Dip to share

Cheese Sticks

$6.29

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Chori Dip Appetizer

$6.29

fresh every day the most popular Dip ever

Chori Papas

$9.29

Guacamole Dip

$4.80

at 6 oz cup with fresh Guacamole !

Grande Sampler

$14.29

Six chicken taquitos, four individual quesadillas and six hot wings. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and celery

Ground Beef Dip

$7.29

Nachos

$6.79

Nachos Supremos

$14.50

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Nachos Texanos

$18.00

Nachos with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Nachos With Beans

$6.99

Nachos With Ground Beef

$7.99

Nachos With Cheese

$6.29

Nachos With Grilled Chicken

$11.29

Nachos Pollo

$9.49

Nachos With Steak

$11.29

Quesadilla

$4.29

Quesadilla Beef

$6.79

Quesadilla Chicken

$6.79

Quesadilla Grilled Appetizer

$8.59

Quesadilla Shrimp Appetizer

$9.29

Tableside Guacamole

$10.79

fresh HOME GUACAMOLE ASK FOR YOU OPTION HOT OR REGULAR

Three Sampler Dip

$12.30

Bean dip ,Fresh Guacamole plus Cheese dip

Soup/Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.59

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions

Grilled Steak Salad

$13.99

Your choice of grilled meat. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions

Guac Salad

$5.29

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Mexican shrimp cocktail with avocado and pico de gallo. Served cold

Crema Salad

$4.29

Chicken Soup

$7.49

Chicken Soup

Taco Salad

$12.79

A fried flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Tortilla Soup

$7.29

Mixed

Arroz Mexicana Mix

$18.99

Arroz Texano

$20.79

Grilled chicken ,steak and shrimp with rice red peppers zucchini and cheese sauce

Burritos Deluxe

$14.50

Two combination burritos – one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Burrito Supreme

$14.50

Like fajitas in a burrito! Your choice of chicken or sliced beef grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, all wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice

Carnitas

$15.50

tender chunks of pork serve with rice , beans ,guacamole salad ,pico de gallo and tortilla

Cazuelon

$18.50

Cheese Sauce Enchiladas

$15.00

Two enchiladas (choice of chicken or beef) topped with our best cheese sauce and served with rice and beans

Dinner For Two

$17.50

two encihilada ,one taco ,one burrito and rice & beans

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.00

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.29

Chicken, bean, cheese and beef enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Fajita Quesadilla Chicken

$14.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp

$16.75

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shrimp stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Fajita Quesadilla Steak

$16.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and steak stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Fajita Quesadilla Texana

$18.50

Burrito Supreme Texano

$18.99

Dinner Pick Combo

Dinner Combo Pick Two

$14.00

Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip. Served with Rice & Beans

Dinner Combo Pick Three

$15.50

Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip. Served with Rice & Beans

Dinner Combo Pick Four

$15.50

Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip. Served with Rice & Beans

Beef

Beef Chimichangas

$14.99

Burrito Special

$7.29

Ground Beef Chimichangas

$14.29

Chicken

Acapulco

$13.29

One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, grated cheese and sour cream

Arroz A La Mexicana Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, rice, red bell peppers, zucchini, cilantro and cheese sauce

Cancun

$12.99

Chicken Chimichangas

$15.59

Two flour tortillas, soft or fried, filled with grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans

Chilaquiles

$13.29

Tortilla chips covered with special sauce, chicken and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Poblanas

$13.29

Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, onions and mole sauce

Grilled Chicken Chimichangas

$17.50

Pollo A La Parrilla

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Con Calabaza

$16.00

Sautéed chicken breast with sliced zucchini, roasted red peppers and spicy cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans

Pollo Tropical

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple, pico de gallo, cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice and tortillas

Tapatio

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple, pico de gallo, cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice and tortillas

Steak

Arroz A La Mexicana Steak

$17.50

Grilled tender-sliced steak, rice, bell peppers, zucchini, cilantro and cheese sauce

Carne Azada

$18.50

Thin steak served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and tortillas

Grilled Steak Chimichangas

$18.00

La Chicana

$18.00

Rib-Eye Steak

$18.50

Steak A La Tampiqueña

$18.50

Steak Ranchero

$18.50

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with chopped beef steak, chorizo, onions, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with beans

Tacos De Carne Azada

$16.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with chopped beef steak cooked with chipotle sauce, onions, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with beans

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken

$19.79

Tender-sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes Served regular or hot

Fajitas Steak

$21.79

Tender-sliced steak cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes Served regular or hot

Fajitas Shrimp

$22.29

Fresh shrimp served Mexican-style in a slightly hot sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes

Fajitas Mixtas

$22.29

Fajitas Texanas

$23.29

Shrimp, chicken and steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot

Fajitas Del Mar

$24.00

Fajitas Hawaiian

$23.99

Fajitas Pineapple

$20.79

Fajitas Vegetarian

$16.29

Fajitas Chicken X 2

$28.99

Fajitas Steak X 2

$29.99

Fajitas Mixtas X 2

$31.99

Fajitas Shrimp X 2

$33.99

Fajitas Texanas X 2

$38.99

Fajitas Vegetarian X 2

$27.99

Seafood

Arroz A La Mexicana Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, rice, red bell peppers, zucchini, cilantro and cheese sauce

Camaron Caliente

$16.99

Piña Rellena

$23.00

Shrimp Chimichangas

$17.29

Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, deep-fried, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, beans, cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Shrimp Tacos

$14.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with Shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Vegetarian

Vegetarian 01

$14.50

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one tostada with beans and cheese

Vegetarian 02

$14.50

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and beans

Vegetarian 03

$14.50

One bean burrito, one quesadilla and one chalupa

Vegetarian 04

$14.50

One bean tostaguac, one cheese enchilada and rice

Vegetarian 05

$14.50

One cheese enchilada, one chile relleno auténtico, rice and beans

Vegetarian 06

$14.50

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one quesadilla

Vegetarian 08

$14.50

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and an order of rice

Vegetarian 09

$14.50

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and an order of rice

Arroz A La Mexicana Vegetarian

$14.00

Vegetarian Chimichangas

$15.00

Sides

(1) Grilled Soft Taco

$6.29

(2) Grilled Soft Tacos

$11.59

(3) Grilled Soft Tacos

$15.99

Beans

$4.10

Black Beans

$4.10

(1) Burrito

$6.00

(2) Burrito

$10.50

(1) Chile Relleno

$4.20

(2) Chile Relleno

$8.40

(3) Chile Relleno

$10.29

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

(1) Chile Autentico

$4.20

(2) Chile Autentico

$8.40

(3) Chile Autentico

$10.29

Corn Tortillas

$2.40

(1) Enchiladas

$3.90

(2) Enchiladas

$7.80

(3) Enchiladas

$10.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.40

French Fries

$4.10

Grilled Onions

$2.79

Grilled Pechuga

$5.00

Grilled Peppers

$3.00

Jalapeño Peppers

$2.05

Large TO-GO Cheesedip

$14.99

Large Salsa

$6.99

Large White Sauce

$6.99

Order Avocado

$2.99

Order Chorizo

$3.99

Order Cilantro

$1.59

Order Onion

$1.59

Order Piña

$2.79

Order Tomato

$1.59

Order Lettuce

$2.00

Order Mushrooms

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Rice

$4.10

Rice & Beans

$8.20

Shredded Cheese

$1.59

Shrimp (6)

$6.59

Shrimp (12)

$10.59

Small White Sauce

$1.99

Small Red Salsa

$1.99

(1) Soft Taco

$4.20

(2) Soft Tacos

$8.40

(3) Soft Tacos

$10.00

Sour Cream

$1.99

(1) Taco

$3.40

(2) Tacos

$6.80

(3) Tacos

$9.00

Desserts

Churro Cup

$6.29

Churros

$6.10

Flan

$5.50

Fried Iced Cream

$7.79

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.29

Pastel De Tres Leches

$5.50

Sopapillas

$3.99

Xango

$7.50

Street Tacos

(1) Taco Al Pastor

$5.79

Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.

(1) Taco Carne Azada

$5.79

Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.

(1) Taco Carnitas

$5.79

Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.

(1) Taco Grilled Chicken

$5.79

Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.

(1) Taco Shrimp

$5.79

Your choice of meat on a flour or corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro.

N/A Beverage (Copy)

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.39

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.29

Sangria - Non Alcoholic

$3.39

Tum-E Yummy

$1.59

Kid's Drink

$1.99

Kid's Drink (No Charge)

