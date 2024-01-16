Rodeo Chico 200 Town Center Street
200 Town Center Street
Daleville, VA 24083
Food menu
Appetizers
- Grande Sampler$14.99
4 chicken wings, chicken taquitos mexicanos, cheese quesadillas, served with lettuce and sour cream
- Carne Asada Fries$13.99
Crispy fries topped with grilled cut steak, shredded cheese, cheese dip, sour cream and pico de gallo
- 6 Chicken Wings$9.99
Wings and hot sauce
- 12 Chicken Wings$15.99
Wings and hot sauce
- 6 Mini Chimi Bites$13.99
6 crispy flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken (3) and ground beef (3) served with a cheese dipping sauce!
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.25
Two beef and two chicken taquitos served with lettuce. Tomato, and sour cream
- Cheese Dip$4.99
Cheese sauce with a hint of jalapeños
- Guacamole Dip$4.99
Avacado, lime, diced tomatoes, onion, and jalapeños
- Three Dip Sampler$12.99
Our three best dips! Cheese dip, guacamole dip and bean dip
- Chorizo Dip$10.25
Spicy! A bowl of our delicious cheese dip served with grilled chorizo and tortilla chips
- Table Side Guacamole$12.99
Avocados, lime ,cilantro, red onions, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and salt, combined and customized for you
- Azteca Dip$14.99
A bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo
- Bean Dip$8.99
- Spinach Dip$8.99
- Marisco Spinach Dip$14.99
A bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled shrimp, scallops, and spinach. Topped with pico de gallo served with tortilla chips
- Large Cheese Dip$15.99
Cheese sauce with a hint of jalapeños
- Large Guacamole Dip$15.99
Avacado, lime, diced tomatoes, onion, and jalapeños
- Large 16 Oz White House Salsa$7.99
Our special white salsa
- Small White House Salsa$3.99
Our special white salsa
- Large House Salsa$7.99
Our house salsa made with tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño
- Small House Salsa$3.99
Our house salsa made with tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño
- Large Tortilla Chips$6.99
Love tortilla chips? Add extra to your order!
- Small Tortilla Chips$4.25
Love tortilla chips? Add extra to your order!
- Queso Fundido$10.99
- Nachos$7.50
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and cheese dip
- Nachos Supremos$14.99
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Nachos Texanos$17.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and sour cream salad
Soups & Salads
- Taco Salad$13.25
A fried tortilla with chicken or ground beef with beans topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Ask for only beans for a vegetarian option
- Fajita Taco Salad$15.99
Your choice of grilled meat, bell peppers, tomato and onions in a flour tortilla bowl topped with lettuce sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese. Ask for only grilled vegetables for a vegetarian option
- Chico Salad$14.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak topped with pico de gallo, black beans, corn, cucumber, tomato, onion, and crispy tortilla strips
- Sopa De Pollo$10.99
Our savory chicken broth with shredded chicken, vegetables and rice
- Coctel De Cameron$16.50
Mexican shrimp cocktail in a tomato broth with avacado and pico de gallo. Served cold
- Guacamole Salad$5.25
Side salad of lettuce, guacamole and tomato
Create Your Own Combo
- Pick Two Favorites$13.99
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50
- Pick Three Favorites$16.25
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50
- Pick Four Favorites$18.25
- Huevos Con Chorizo$13.99
Fajitas
- Regular Chicken Fajitas$20.99
Tender sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn torti
- For 2 Chicken Fajitas$36.99
Tender sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn torti
- Steak Fajitas$21.99
Grilled steak, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free cor
- For 2 Steak Fajitas$37.99
Grilled steak, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free cor
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.99
Grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free co
- For 2 Shrimp Fajitas$37.99
Grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free co
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.99
Vegetarian. Grilled veggies, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten Free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (g
- For 2 Vegetarian Fajitas$25.99
Vegetarian. Grilled veggies, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten Free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (g
- Fajitas Texanas$22.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- For 2 Fajitas Texanas$38.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Fajitas Del Mar$24.99
Grilled shrimp, scallops, tilapia, red bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, to
- For 2 Fajitas Del Mar$38.99
Grilled shrimp, scallops, tilapia, red bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, to
- Pineapple Fajitas$24.99
Fresh pineapple half stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak stir fried with shrimp, pineapple, red onion, mushrooms bell peppers and tomatoes topped with cheese. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice,
- Molcajetes$23.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo served with frilled cactus, pepper, corn, onion, cheese and mild salsa (gluten Free corn tortillas)
- California Fajitas$19.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onion, peppers and tomato. Served with rice and topped with cheese dip. (Does not come with beans, salad or tortillas)
- Cheese Fajitas$24.99
Grilled veggies with rib eye steak, chicken breast and grilled shrimp topped with cheese sauce and a cheese quesadilla. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten Free options
- For 2 Cheese Fajitas$39.99
- Fajitas Bravas$24.99
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken and shrimp. The ultimate combination sure to set your tongue a-tingling! Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- For 2 Fajitas Bravas$39.99
Tacos
- Street Taco$5.99
Soft corn tortilla filled with your choice of grilled meat topped with cilantro and onion. Grilled chicken, Carne asada/ steak, al pastor, carnitas, shrimp, tilapia, or grilled veggies. Also available with flour tortillas topped with lettuce and cheese
- Taco Trio$14.99
Your choice of three street tacos
- San Jose Grilled Soft Taco$12.99
A grilled chicken or steak soft taco topped with lettuce and cheese served with rice and beans
- Tacos De Birria$15.99
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with marinated shredded beef, cheese, cilantro and onion. Served with a savory dipping broth
- (1) Taco De Birria$5.99
- Hawaiin Tacos$14.99
- Classic Taco$4.25
- O/ (3) Tacos$10.99
Chicken
- Pollo Loco$15.25
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, lettuce, avocado, jalapeño and tortillas. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option
- Rajas Poblanas$15.25
Shredded chicken cooked with poblano peppers, corn, and onions in a cream sauce served with rice, tortillas and sour cream salad
- Mole Poblano$14.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade mole poblano sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Pollo a La Parilla$16.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!
- Pollo Tropical$17.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!
- Pollo Popeye$16.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and mushrooms, smothered in cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Tapatio$16.25
Chicken breast topped with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!
- Pollo Con Calabaza$16.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled zucchini, red pepper, onion and cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Specialties
- Arroz a La Mexicana | ACP*$17.25
Also known as arroz con pollo (ACP). Grilled chicken , red bell pepper, zucchini, and onion on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and cilantro
- Chimichangas$15.99
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of protein, topped with our delicious cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Sopes$15.99
Three sopes topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and your choice of protein
- Chile Verde$16.99
Carnitas with green salsa served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten Free option!
- Chile Colorado$16.99
Carnitas with mild red salsa served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!
- Carnitas$16.99
Homemade Mexican pork roast served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!
- Cazuelon$19.99
Burritos
- Build Your Own Burrito$15.99
Our largest burrito! Large grilled flour tortilla filled with your favorite ingredients! Ask for a burrito bowl for a low-carb gluten-free option!
- 1 Burrito$5.50
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or beans topped with burrito salsa and cheese
- 2 Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or beans topped with burrito salsa and cheese
- Burrito Supreme$15.25
Fajitas in a burrito! Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with green bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of rice
- Burrito Chipotle$16.25
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, chipotle sauce with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
- Burrito Jalisco$16.25
Burrito filled with rice, beans, carnitas grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, ranchera sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Burrito Deluxe$14.25
- San Jose Burrito$16.50
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
Enchiladas
- 1 Enchiladas$4.25
Soft corn tortilla with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheese
- Order of 3 Enchiladas$11.99
Soft corn tortilla with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheese
- Enchiladas Poblanas$14.25
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, cheese and onion
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.25
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Enchiladas Supreme$14.99
One chicken, one beef, one bean, and one cheese enchilada topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Cheese Sauce Enchiladas*$15.99
Two enchiladas topped with our delicious cheese sauce served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Enchiladas$16.25
3 enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and red pepper topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
- New Chicos Enchiladas$15.99
- Enchiladas Mexicana$14.99
Seafood
- Camarones a La Diabla$22.99
Spicy!!! Shrimp grilled in our hottest salsa served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option!
- Tilapia Special$15.99
Grilled tilapia served with avocado salad and rice
- Pescado Cancun$16.25
Grilled tilapia topped with grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onion, and peppers. Served with a side of rice
- Orden De Ceviche$16.25
Cooked shrimp marinated in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served with crackers
- Shrimp Enchiladas$16.25
3 enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and red pepper topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Steak
- Steak Vaquero$24.99
Grilled steak with mushrooms and shrimps. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Steak and Shrimp$24.99
Rib eye steak topped with grilled shrimp and melted cheese. Served with french fries and rice
- Carne Asada$22.99
Traditional Mexican thin cut steak served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreador and avocado slices. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option
- Steak Ranchero$22.99
Spicy! Grilled steak with hot sauce served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option
- La Chicana$17.99
Beef tips grilled with onions, mushrooms and tomato. Served with tortilla, rice, and beans. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option!
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Rellena Dinner$13.99
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with estillo, our special stewed steak, melted cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Shrimp Quesadilla Dinner$16.25
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, melted cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Quesadillas Classica$4.99
Like a Mexican grilled cheese! A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese
- Fajita Quesadilla Dinner$16.25
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with bell peppers, onion, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- California Quesadilla$17.99
Extra large quesadilla filled with sliced steak, grilled onions and mushrooms. Covered in white cheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$15.25
Vegetarian. A grilled large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, onion and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
- Vegetarian Fajitas$15.99
Vegetarian. Grilled veggies, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten Free option
- Cheese Sauce Enchiladas$15.99
Two enchiladas topped with our delicious cheese sauce served with rice and beans. Vegetarian options available
- Pick Two Favorites Veg$13.99
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50
- Pick Three Favorites Veg$15.99
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50
- Vegetarian Arroz a La Mexicana$15.99
Grilled red bell pepper, zucchini and onion on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Gluten Free
- Tacos De Calabazitas$13.99
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled zucchini, red bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with rice and black beans
- Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, spinach and mushroom. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Pick 4 Veg$17.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Pick One$9.25
Your choice of a taco, burrito, enchilada, hot dog, Hamburger, cheeseburger, mini taco salad, cheese sticks, quesadilla, or chicken strips with one side (rice, beans, or french fries)
- Kids Pick One | Vegetarian$9.25
Vegetarian. Your choice of bean soft taco, cheese enchilada. Bean burrito, cheese quesadilla, cheese sticks, bean mini taco salad served with one side (rice, bean, or french fries)
- Kids Pick One | Gluten Free$9.25
Gluten-free. Your choice of enchilada with gluten Free sauce (cheese dip, green salsa, or ranchera salsa) , crunchy taco, corn tortilla soft taco, corn tortilla quesadilla
- Kids Arroz a la Mex$10.25
Desserts
- Sopapillas$4.25
Flat crispy flour tortilla topped with sugar, cinnamon, honey, whipped cream and a cherry
- Flan$5.25
Mexican custard
- Churros$7.25
Mexican pastry with sweet filling
- Fried Ice Cream$7.99
Ice cream in a fried bowl topped with cinnamon sugar, honey, chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry
- Churro Cup$9.25
- Xango$9.25
Cheesecake chimichanga topped with cinnamon sugar, honey and ice cream
- Brownie Meltdown$9.25
Warm brownie topped with Hot Fudge, ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.99
A La Cart
- 4 oz sour Cream$1.99
- Beans$4.50
- Black Beans$4.50
- Rice$4.50
- jalapeños fresco$1.99
- Jalapeno Vinagre$1.99
- Jalapeno Toreados$2.99
- 0/Tortilla corn$2.25
- o/Tortilla Flour$2.25
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- 3 Chile Relleno orden$11.99
- Rice with Cheese Dip$6.49
- 1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans$4.99
- French Fries$4.50
- Elote/Esquite$6.50
- (3) Tamale$12.99
- Tamale$5.25
- Grilled Chicken$9.99
- Grilled Steak$9.99
- Grilled Shrimp$9.99
- Grilled Chorizo$8.99
- Grilled Veggies$8.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
