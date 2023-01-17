Rodney's BBQ
4724 Dallas Acworth Highway
Dallas, GA 30132
Appetizer
Basket of Fries
Crinkle Fries served with a dipping Sauce
Buffalo Okra
Fried Okra tossed in Buffalo Sauce and served with a dipping sauce
Fried Green Tomato Bites
Served with a dipping sauce!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with a dipping sauce!
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered and Fried Mushrooms served with a dipping sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand battered and deep fried pickles served with a dipping sauce
Hand Breaded Onion Rings
Fresh cut Onions hand battered and deep fried served with a dipping sauce
Skillet Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy fries topped with Chili and Shredded Cheese
Featured App
Basket Of Okra
Salads, Potatoes & More
BBQ Potato
Our fresh baked potato topped with one of our Smoked meats and shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce
BBQ Fries
Our crinkle cut fries topped with one of our Smoked meats and shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
A giant quesadilla filled with Cheese!
Chicken Quesadilla
A giant quesadilla filled with Chicken & Cheese!
Steak Quesadilla
A giant quesadilla filled with Steak & Cheese!
Fresh Garden Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onions
BBQ Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with one of our smoked meats, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Grilled Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
Steak Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with Grilled Steak, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked then pulled Pork served on a bun
Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked then pulled Pork topped with Slaw, served on a bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked then pulled BBQ Chicken served on a bun
Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked then pulled BBQ Chicken topped with Slaw served on a bun
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked then pulled Beef Brisket served on a bun
Jumbo Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked then pulled Beef Brisket topped with Slaw served on a bun
Cheese Burger
Fresh Angus Beef topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Double Cheese Burger
2 Fresh Angus Beef patties topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Hamburger
Fresh Angus Beef topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Junior Double Cheese Burger
2 Junior beef patties stacked and served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Fresh Angus Beef Steak topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Patty Melt Burger
Fresh Angus Beef topped with Provolone Cheese and Grilled Onions
Philly Cheese Steak
Fresh Angus Beef and Provolone Cheese with Grilled Peppers and Onions served on a Hogie Roll
Philly Cheese Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast and Provolone Cheese with Grilled Peppers and Onions served on a Hogie Roll
Ruben Sandwich
Fresh Angus Corned Beef topped with Cheese, Sour Kraut and 1000 Island
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with Ranch
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle
Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle
Catfish Sandwich
Fired Catfish topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle served on a Hogie Roll
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese grilled on Texas Toast
Plates
BBQ Plate
Served with your choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast
Ribeye Steak Plate
Hand cut steak cooked to your desired temperature and topped with Herb infused butter
Rib Plate
Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast
Chuck Wagon Steak
Seasoned hamburger steak topped with grilled peppers and onions
Country Fried Steak
Southern Fried and topped with white or brown gravy
Fried Chicken Plate
Boneless Breast cooked to perfection
Grilled Chicken Plate
Chicken Tender Plate
A plate full of chicken tenders served with 2 sides and your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Tender Plate
A plate full of Buffalo chicken tenders served with 2 sides and your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Catfish Plate
Boneless catfish served with your choice of 2 sides and Hushpuppies
Grilled Catfish Plate
Boneless catfish served with your choice of 2 sides and Hushpuppies
3 Veggie Plate
4 Veggie Plate
NY Strip
Chicken Wings
Vegetables & Sides
Baked Beans
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Baked Potato
Brunswick Stew
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Cole Slaw
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Collard Greens
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Corn on the Cob
Cowboy Stew
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
French Fries
Fried Cabbage
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Okra
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Fried Taters
Garden Salad
Green Beans
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Macaroni & Cheese
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Mashed Potatoes
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Onion Rings
Pinto Beans
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Potato Chips
Potato Salad
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Kid's Menu
Kids Pork Sandwich w/Fries
Kids size sandwich served with Fries
Kids BBQ Chicken Sandwich w/Fries
Kids size sandwich served with Fries
Kids Beef Brisket Sandwich w/Fries
Kids size sandwich served with Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries
Kids size portion of Tenders served with Fries
Kids Hamburger w/Fries
Kids size sandwich served with Fries
Kids Cheeseburger w/Fries
Kids size sandwich served with Fries
Kids Double Cheeseburger w/Fries
Kids size sandwich served with Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries
Kids size sandwich served with Fries
Kids Steak Bites w/Fries
Angus Beef Bites served with Fries
A la Carte
Meat Options
Pork by the pound
We suggest a pound to serve 4 people
BBQ Chicken by the pound
We suggest a pound to serve 4 people
Beef Brisket by the pound (chopped)
We suggest a pound to serve 4 people
Beef Brisket by the pound (sliced)
We suggest a pound to serve 4 people
1/2 Rack Ribs
Smoked and tender Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
Smoked and tender Baby Back Ribs
Family Size Chicken Tenders (25 tenders)
Hand battered Chicken Tenders served with Ranch or Honey Mustard
Chicken Tender
Fish Filet
Bulk Size Side Items
Buns
Homemade Chili
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
Fries for 4
Dinner Roll
Pork Skins
Gallon Size Beverages
Dressings & Sauces by the Pint
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
See ya at Rodney's!
4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas, GA 30132