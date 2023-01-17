Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rodney's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway

Dallas, GA 30132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork by the pound
BBQ Plate
Chicken Tender Plate

Appetizer

Get enough to Share!

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Crinkle Fries served with a dipping Sauce

Buffalo Okra

$6.00

Fried Okra tossed in Buffalo Sauce and served with a dipping sauce

Fried Green Tomato Bites

$7.00

Served with a dipping sauce!

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Served with a dipping sauce!

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Hand battered and Fried Mushrooms served with a dipping sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Hand battered and deep fried pickles served with a dipping sauce

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$7.00

Fresh cut Onions hand battered and deep fried served with a dipping sauce

Skillet Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Crispy fries topped with Chili and Shredded Cheese

Featured App

$7.00

Basket Of Okra

$6.00

Salads, Potatoes & More

BBQ Potato

BBQ Potato

$10.50

Our fresh baked potato topped with one of our Smoked meats and shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce

BBQ Fries

$10.50

Our crinkle cut fries topped with one of our Smoked meats and shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

A giant quesadilla filled with Cheese!

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

A giant quesadilla filled with Chicken & Cheese!

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

A giant quesadilla filled with Steak & Cheese!

Fresh Garden Salad

$4.00+

Fresh Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onions

BBQ Salad

BBQ Salad

$8.00+

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with one of our smoked meats, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Grilled Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion

Steak Salad

$18.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with Grilled Steak, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Smoked then pulled Pork served on a bun

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked then pulled Pork topped with Slaw, served on a bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Smoked then pulled BBQ Chicken served on a bun

Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked then pulled BBQ Chicken topped with Slaw served on a bun

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked then pulled Beef Brisket served on a bun

Jumbo Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked then pulled Beef Brisket topped with Slaw served on a bun

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Fresh Angus Beef topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Double Cheese Burger

$13.00

2 Fresh Angus Beef patties topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Hamburger

$10.00

Fresh Angus Beef topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Junior Double Cheese Burger

$7.00

2 Junior beef patties stacked and served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh Angus Beef Steak topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Patty Melt Burger

$10.00

Fresh Angus Beef topped with Provolone Cheese and Grilled Onions

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Fresh Angus Beef and Provolone Cheese with Grilled Peppers and Onions served on a Hogie Roll

Philly Cheese Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast and Provolone Cheese with Grilled Peppers and Onions served on a Hogie Roll

Ruben Sandwich

Ruben Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Angus Corned Beef topped with Cheese, Sour Kraut and 1000 Island

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with Ranch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle

Chicken Wrap

$7.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle

Catfish Sandwich

$6.00

Fired Catfish topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle served on a Hogie Roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

American Cheese grilled on Texas Toast

Plates

BBQ Plate

$15.00+

Served with your choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast

Ribeye Steak Plate

Ribeye Steak Plate

$20.00+

Hand cut steak cooked to your desired temperature and topped with Herb infused butter

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$18.00+

Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast

Chuck Wagon Steak

Chuck Wagon Steak

$13.00

Seasoned hamburger steak topped with grilled peppers and onions

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.00+

Southern Fried and topped with white or brown gravy

Fried Chicken Plate

$11.00+

Boneless Breast cooked to perfection

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.00+
Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

A plate full of chicken tenders served with 2 sides and your choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Tender Plate

$13.00

A plate full of Buffalo chicken tenders served with 2 sides and your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Catfish Plate

Fried Catfish Plate

$11.00+

Boneless catfish served with your choice of 2 sides and Hushpuppies

Grilled Catfish Plate

$11.00+

Boneless catfish served with your choice of 2 sides and Hushpuppies

3 Veggie Plate

$8.99

4 Veggie Plate

$10.99

NY Strip

$20.00

Chicken Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Vegetables & Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Baked Potato

$4.00

Brunswick Stew

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Collard Greens

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Cowboy Stew

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Cowboy Stew

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Cabbage

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Fried Taters

$3.00

Garden Salad

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Potato Chips

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Soups & Stews

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$6.00
Bowl of Brunswick Stew

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$6.00
Bowl of Cowboy Stew

Bowl of Cowboy Stew

$6.00

Bowl of Pinto Beans

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Pork Sandwich w/Fries

$6.00

Kids size sandwich served with Fries

Kids BBQ Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$6.00

Kids size sandwich served with Fries

Kids Beef Brisket Sandwich w/Fries

$7.00

Kids size sandwich served with Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$6.00

Kids size portion of Tenders served with Fries

Kids Hamburger w/Fries

$6.00

Kids size sandwich served with Fries

Kids Cheeseburger w/Fries

$6.00

Kids size sandwich served with Fries

Kids Double Cheeseburger w/Fries

$8.00

Kids size sandwich served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$4.00

Kids size sandwich served with Fries

Kids Steak Bites w/Fries

$9.00

Angus Beef Bites served with Fries

A la Carte

Fish Filet

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Country Fried Steak w/Gravy

$4.00

Chicken Tender

$1.70

Texas Toast

$0.80

Cornbread

$0.80

Meat Options

Pork by the pound

$14.99

We suggest a pound to serve 4 people

BBQ Chicken by the pound

$14.99

We suggest a pound to serve 4 people

Beef Brisket by the pound (chopped)

$16.99

We suggest a pound to serve 4 people

Beef Brisket by the pound (sliced)

$16.99

We suggest a pound to serve 4 people

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.99

Smoked and tender Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$23.99

Smoked and tender Baby Back Ribs

Family Size Chicken Tenders (25 tenders)

$42.00

Hand battered Chicken Tenders served with Ranch or Honey Mustard

Chicken Tender

$1.70

Fish Filet

$3.00

Bulk Size Side Items

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Brunswick Stew

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Buns

$0.54

Homemade Chili

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Collard Greens

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Cowboy Stew

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Fried Cabbage

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Fries for 4

$10.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Pinto Beans

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Dinner Roll

$0.40

Pork Skins

$2.59

Gallon Size Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Soups & Stews

Brunswick Stew

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Homemade Chili

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Cowboy Stew

$4.00+

Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Dressings & Sauces by the Pint

Ranch

$5.99

BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 and 1/2

$2.99

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.69

Orange Juice

$3.69

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Kids Drink (12oz)

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Other Sweets

Brownies

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$0.00+

Plain Cheese Cake

$5.99

Pie Choices

Key Lime Pie

$4.75

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.75

Pecan Pie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

See ya at Rodney's!

Website

Location

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas, GA 30132

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

278 South - 3716 Atlanta Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3716 Atlanta Hwy Hiram, GA 30141
View restaurantnext
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant - Dallas
orange star4.2 • 887
457 Nathan Dean Boulevard Dallas, GA 30132
View restaurantnext
Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia
orange starNo Reviews
105 Village Walk, Suite 286 Dallas, GA 30132
View restaurantnext
Cafe Wing Max - 4215 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway Suite 18
orange starNo Reviews
4215 jimmy lee smith parkway Suite 18 Hiram, GA 30141
View restaurantnext
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant - Acworth
orange star4.2 • 724
1727 MARS HILL ROAD Acworth, GA 30101
View restaurantnext
Kyri's Kookies - 10175 Dallas Acworth Hwy Suite 125
orange starNo Reviews
10175 Dallas Acworth Hwy Suite 125 Dallas, GA 30132
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

La Cocina Mexican Restaurant - Dallas
orange star4.2 • 887
457 Nathan Dean Boulevard Dallas, GA 30132
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston