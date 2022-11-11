Rodo's European Grill imageView gallery
Greek

Rodo's European Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3369 Indianola ave

Columbus, OH 43214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro/Yeero
Chicken
Falafel Gyro

STARTERS

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Fresh Fried Calamari served with our homemade sauce

Fried Zucchini Chips

$9.00
Wings

Wings

$11.00
Cold Platter Mix

Cold Platter Mix

$13.00

Tzatziki, Hummus, Feta dip, Greek olives served with cucumber, celery, carrots and pita

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$4.00

4 pcs mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Skewers

All skewers come with side of Pita & Tzatziki

Chicken Skewer

$9.00
Pork Skewer

Pork Skewer

$9.00

Kofte Skewer

$9.00

Kofta kebab is a traditional meatloaf style cooked on a char broiler served with pita and tzatziki

Steak Skewer

$11.00

SOUPS

Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.00

Soup Of The Day

$4.00

SALADS

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with tomato's, cucumber, onion, banana peppers, olives and feta cheese

Side Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$7.00

GYRO/YERRO

Gyro/Yeero

Gyro/Yeero

$8.00+

Lamb and beef served with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Topped with fries. Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4

Chicken

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken served with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Topped with fries. Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4

Souvlaki

$8.00+

Marinated Pork served with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Topped with fries. Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4

Falafel Gyro

$8.00+

Freshly fried Falafel served with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Topped with fries. Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4

Veggie Gyro

$8.00+

Pita with hummus served with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Banana Peppers, Topped with fries. Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4

Steakhouse Gryo

$9.00+

Prime Steak Filet, Black Truffle aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Topped with fries. Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4

Chef's Choice

$8.00

Sliced Marinated Pork with black truffle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and topped with fries Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4

Sandwiches

Rodos Doner

Rodos Doner

$8.00

Gyro meat, feta cheese , cucumber, onion, tomato, topped with fries and spread with our homemade olive spread and tzatziki

Chicken Doner

$8.00

Crispy chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, and house olive spread and tzatziki

Vegetarian Doner

$8.00

Grilled mushrooms, peppers onions, feta, served with Hummus, lettuce, tomato, and topped with fries

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.00

1/2 Pound beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our famous truffle aioli

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

1/2 Pound beef, swiss cheese , grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our famous truffle aioli

Jalapeno Burger

$8.00

1/2 Pound beef, pepper jack cheese, grilled mushroom lettuce, tomato, onion, and our homemade siracha aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

DINNERS

Lamb Chops

$20.00

Chicken Kebab

$15.00
Steak Kebab

Steak Kebab

$18.00
Kofte Kebab

Kofte Kebab

$16.00
Alfredo

Alfredo

$13.00

Spaghetti Meat Ball

$13.00

SIDES

Side Spinach Pie

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Side Tzatziki

$4.00

Comes with side Pita Bread

Side Hummus

$5.00

Comes with side Pita Bread

Side Feta Dip

$6.00

Comes with side Pita Bread

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

DESSERTS

Rodos Torta

Rodos Torta

$6.00

Corollate cake, walnuts, butter cream, cocoa simple syrup, strawberry jam layered. Topped with more walnuts

Baklava

Baklava

$4.00

Homemade Baklava, simple syrup walnuts and phyllo dough

Zupa

Zupa

$5.00Out of stock

Made every morning vanilla pudding, walnuts, lady fingers, topped with your choice of syrup

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Fresh cheesecake that changes weekly, please call in before ordering. For the month of October and December we will be doing Pumpkin caramel cheesecake

Tiramisu

$4.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Bowl Chicken

$6.00

Kids Bowl Gyro

$6.00

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.00

20 Oz. Bottle

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Nespresso Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus, OH 43214

Directions

Gallery
Rodo's European Grill image
Rodo's European Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

District North
orange star4.6 • 1,409
10 East Long Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Firdous Express - The North Market
orange star4.0 • 152
59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Agape - Gahanna - 5010 N Hamilton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5010 N Hamilton Rd Columbus, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Nazareth Restaurant & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
5239 North Hamilton Road Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Koble Greek Italian Grill - Powell
orange star4.7 • 439
176 W Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
District West - 145 N Fifth St
orange starNo Reviews
145 N Fifth St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Clintonville
orange star4.2 • 707
5179 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
orange star4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
orange star4.9 • 202
2985 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Portia's Diner
orange star4.7 • 192
3269 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Hank’s Texas BBQ
orange star4.4 • 153
2941 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston