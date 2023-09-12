Main Menu

Starters

Avocado Hummus

$7.00

Smooth chickpea puree, with a hint of avocado and cilantro

Baked Feta

$9.00

A block of feta, wrapped with pastry dough, brushed with butter, and baked to perfection

Cold Platter

$15.00

Tzatziki, spicy feta, avocado hummus, served with dolmades, cucumbers, carrots, and celery

Dolmades

$8.00

Tightly wrapped grape leaves with our homemade pilaf

Flakey Saganaki

$11.00

A block of saganaki wrapped in many layers of pastry dough, and baked until golden brown

Fried Smelts

$9.00

Freshly fried smelts served with our house made lemon caper sauce

Fried Zucchini

$9.00Out of stock

Slices of fresh zucchini, fried to perfection

Greek Calamari

$11.00

Grilled with lemon and oregano with a side of dill caper sauce

Hot Platter

$27.00

Flakey saganaki, baked feta, spanakopita, served with hot dolmades and homemade tzatziki

Mussels Scampi

$12.00

Tender mussels, in a savory white wine scampi sauce

Qebap Cevapi

$12.00

Balkan style meatballs, made with fresh ground beef, and served with our tzatziki sauce

Rodo's Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings fried to perfection and tossed in our Greek inspired buffalo sauce

Shrimp Volcano

$14.00

Boiling hot, spicy, and creamy feta, topped with 4 giant shrimp

Spanakopita

$6.00

Homemade flaky phyllo pastry, filled with spinach, feta cheese, and herbs

Spicy Feta

$7.00

Bold and slightly spicy fusion of feta cheese and spices. Makes the perfect spread

Tzatziki

$6.00

Creamy yogurt dip with cucumbers and herbs, pairs perfect with our grilled meats

Falafel Plate

$8.00

Soups and Salads

Greek Lentil Soup

$5.00

Our hearty lentils simmered to perfection, carrots, celery, and onions spiced with Greek herbs

Chicken Lemon Rice

$5.00

Perfectly simmered chicken meat with its own broth, carrots, celery, and onions with a hint of lemon and rice

House Salad

$8.00

Green leaf lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, avocado, served with ranch

Rodo's Greek Salad

$10.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, and diced feta, served with our homemade Greek dressing

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Greek Fries

$6.00

Lemon Potatoes

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Pita Bread

$1.25

Sandwiches

California Chicken Panini

$13.00

Freshly grilled chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Huge 8 oz patty, grilled to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese

Classic Gyro

$12.00

Hot pita with a protein of your choice, topped with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion feta, and a handful of french fries

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$14.00

Breaded and fried eggplant medallions, on Turano bread slice with our homemade vodka sauce with provolone cheese and Parmesan crumbles

Rodo's Panini

$14.00

Gyro meat (sliced lamb and beef mix) topped with feta crumbles, served with tomato, cucumbers, and onions, dressed with our homemade tzatziki sauce

Steakhouse Panini

$14.00

Grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and steak, topped with provolone cheese

Truffle Burger

$14.00

Grilled mushrooms and onions infused with black truffle, on a freshly grilled 8 oz patty, topped with provolone cheese and black truffle aioli

Lunch Special

$10.00

Something Sweet

Baklava

$5.00

Buttered layers of phyllo dough, stuffed with crushed walnuts, baked till golden brown, and soaked in delicious hot syrup

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Rice Bowl Chicken

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$7.00

Kids Rice Bowl Gyro

$7.00

Entrée

Specialties

1 Lb Whole Branzino Fish

$35.00

With seasonal grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, and dill caper sauce

2 Lb Whole Branzino Fish

$50.00Out of stock

With seasonal grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, and dill caper sauce

Wild Caught Salmon

$20.00

Grilled to perfection, served with risotto and green beans with our dill caper sauce

Calamari Stuffed

$17.00

Stuffed with cheesy risotto served in tomato sauce

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Served with lemon potatoes and grilled veggies

12 Oz New York Strip

$25.00

Served with fries and bread gravy

Kebab Steak Souvlaki

$20.00

Served with seasonal vegetables, tzatziki, and rice pilaf

Kebab Chicken Souvlaki

$18.00

Served with seasonal vegetables, tzatziki, and rice pilaf

Moussaka

$16.00

Delicious layers of eggplants, potatoes, ground beef, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and covered with béchamel and baked to perfection

Pasta Dishes

Black Truffle Gnocchi

$17.00

Sautéed mushrooms and garlic with black truffle cream sauce

Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Creamy butter sauce loaded with Parmesan on al dente fettuccine

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00

Creamy tomato sauce with a hint of vodka, Parmesan, and fresh basil

Seafood Primavera

$21.00

Rigatoni with calamari, mussels, and shrimp, sautéed in EVOO, and basil butter, served with tomatoes and seasonal grilled vegetables

Beverages

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00