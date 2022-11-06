Rodrigo's Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!
Location
2681 W La Palma Ave, ANAHEIM, CA 92801
