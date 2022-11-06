Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2681 W La Palma Ave

ANAHEIM, CA 92801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos Grande
Churros

Appetizers

Botana Platter

$18.50

Ceviche

$15.95

Chimichangitas

$15.95

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.95

Guacamole

$9.25

Mexi Wings

$15.25

Nachos Grande

$15.95

Potato Skins

$15.95

Rigo Quesadilla

$12.95

Tostadas & Soups

Albondigas Soup

$7.50

Chalupa Salad

$17.25

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Diet Tostada

$11.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Tostada Fajita Salad

$17.25

Tostada Grande

$16.75

Tri Tip Salad

$19.25

Specialties

Arroz con Cam. y Pollo

$19.95

Asada y Camarones

$23.50

Carne Asada

$23.95

Carnitas

$18.95

Chicken Sonora

$19.95

Pasilla Chile Relleno

$15.95

Picado

$20.75

Salmon De La Casa

$21.95

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.95

Tacos

Steet Tacos

$18.50

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Fajitas

Fajitas

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Ult. Fajitas

$25.95

Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Combos

One Item Combo

$13.95

Two Item Combo

$16.95

Three Item Combo

$18.50

Favorites

Chicken Sandwhich

$13.25

Enchilada Ranchero

$14.75

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Kid's Eat Free Halloween

Kid's Meal

$6.95

Mexican Pizza

$15.50

Rigo Burger

$13.25

Rigo's Especial

$15.75

Taquitos Especial

$15.95

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$19.25

Burrito Supreme

$16.95

Fajita Burrito

$18.75

Rigo's Chimi

$16.95

Ult. Burrito

$18.50

Desserts

Churros

$8.99

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Flan

$5.50

Flan - Birthday

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Galleta Con Nieve

$8.99

Kahlua Fudge Mudd Pie

$8.99

Kid's Ice Cream - One Scoop

$3.00

A La Carte

A la Beans

$4.50

A la Burrito

$5.99

A la Enchilada

$5.50

A la Flautas

$5.99

A la Guacamole

$3.50

A la Meat 6 oz

$6.00

A la Mini Tostada

$7.50

A la Quesadilla

$6.50

A la Relleno

$6.50

A la Rice

$4.50

A la Sour Cream

$3.50

A la Taco

$5.50

A la Tamale

$5.50

A la Taquitos

$4.50

A la Tortillas

$1.99

Sides

Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Egg

$1.00

Fajita Veggies

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeños Fried

$1.00

Jalapeños Pickled

$1.00

Side Fajitas Meat

$6.50

Small Guacamole

$1.00

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Tropica

$4.00

Juice

$4.50

Kid's Drink

Kid's Drink $

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Straw Lemonade

$4.50

Water

Catering

3 ft. Burrito

$59.99

Enchilada Thursday

$25.00

Family Meal Arroz con Camarones y Pollo

$56.00

Family Meal Enchilada and Tacos

$40.00

Family Meals Fajitas

$50.00

Family Taco Tuesday

$25.00

Fiesta Deluxe Combo Catering

$13.00

Fiesta Deluxe Fajitas

$15.00

Rigo's Party Platter

$59.99

Guacamole - Pint

$8.50

Refried Beans - Pint

$6.00

Rice - Pint

$6.00

Salsa - Pint

$7.00

Sour Cream - Pint

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa Large

$16.00

Chips & Salsa Medium

$9.00

Chips & Salsa Small

$4.00

Chips Large

$7.00

Chips Medium

$5.00

Chips Small

$2.50

Salsa 16 oz

$6.50

Salsa 32 oz

$11.00

Salsa 4 oz

$2.50

Margaritas

32 oz Margarita

$13.00

32 oz Fruit Margarita

$15.00

32 oz Suprema Margarita

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!

Website

Location

2681 W La Palma Ave, ANAHEIM, CA 92801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Signature Pho - Buena Park - 8340 La Palma Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8340 La Palma Ave Buena Park,, CA 90620
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pho & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6924 Beach Blvd Unit K-240 Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurantnext
Eko Karaoke Lounge - 6920 BEACH BLVD UNIT K223
orange starNo Reviews
6920 BEACH BLVD UNIT K223 BUENA PARK, CA 90621
View restaurantnext
Eight Korean BBQ - Buena Park - 6681 Beach Blvd. #570
orange starNo Reviews
6681 Beach Blvd. #570 Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurantnext
Golden Rose Restaurant - 7115 Beach Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
7115 Beach Boulevard Buena Park, CA 90620
View restaurantnext
YoYo Burgers and Chicken - 510 N Brookhurst St Unit 103
orange star4.6 • 1,020
510 N Brookhurst St Unit 103 Anaheim, CA 92801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ANAHEIM

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ANAHEIM
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston