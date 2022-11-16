A map showing the location of Rodrigo's Mexican Grill RiversideView gallery

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Riverside

review star

No reviews yet

3848 La Sierra Avenue

Riverside, CA 92505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Botana Platter

$18.50

Ceviche

$15.95

Chimichangitas

$15.95

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.95

Guacamole

$9.25

Mexi Wings

$15.25

Nachos Grande

$15.95

Potato Skins

$15.95

Rigo Quesadilla

$12.95

Tostadas & Soups

Albondigas Soup

$7.50

Chalupa Salad

$17.25

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Diet Tostada

$11.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Tostada Fajita Salad

$17.25

Tostada Grande

$16.75

Tri Tip Salad

$19.25

Specialties

Arroz con Cam. y Pollo

$19.95

Asada y Camarones

$23.50

Carne Asada

$23.95

Carnitas

$18.95

Chicken Sonora

$19.95

Pasilla Chile Relleno

$15.95

Picado

$20.75

Salmon De La Casa

$21.95

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.95

Tacos

Steet Tacos

$18.50

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Fajitas

Fajitas

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Ult. Fajitas

$25.95

Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Combos

One Item Combo

$13.95

Two Item Combo

$16.95

Three Item Combo

$18.50

Favorites

Chicken Sandwhich

$13.25

Enchilada Ranchero

$14.75

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Kid's Meal

$6.95

Mexican Pizza

$15.50

Rigo Burger

$13.25

Rigo's Especial

$15.75

Taquitos Especial

$15.95

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$19.25

Burrito Supreme

$16.95

Fajita Burrito

$18.75

Rigo's Chimi

$16.95

Ult. Burrito

$18.50

Desserts

Churros

$8.99

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Flan

$5.50

Flan - Birthday

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Galleta Con Nieve

$8.99

Kahlua Fudge Mudd Pie

$8.99

Kid's Ice Cream - One Scoop

$3.00

A La Carte

A la Beans

$4.50

A la Burrito

$5.99

A la Enchilada

$5.50

A la Flautas

$5.99

A la Guacamole

$3.50

A la Meat 6 oz

$6.00

A la Mini Tostada

$7.50

A la Quesadilla

$6.50

A la Relleno

$6.50

A la Rice

$4.50

A la Sour Cream

$3.50

A la Taco

$5.50

A la Tamale

$5.50

A la Taquitos

$4.50

A la Tortillas

$1.99

Sides

Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Egg

$1.00

Fajita Veggies

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeños Fried

$1.00

Jalapeños Pickled

$1.00

Side Fajitas Meat

$6.50

Small Guacamole

$1.00

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Tropica

$4.00

Juice

$4.50

Kid's Drink

Kid's Drink $

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Straw Lemonade

$4.50

Water

Catering

3 ft. Burrito

$59.99

Enchilada Thursday

$25.00

Family Meal Arroz con Camarones y Pollo

$56.00

Family Meal Enchilada and Tacos

$40.00

Family Meals Fajitas

$50.00

Family Taco Tuesday

$25.00

Fiesta Deluxe Combo Catering

$13.00

Fiesta Deluxe Fajitas

$15.00

Rigo's Party Platter

$59.99

Guacamole - Pint

$8.50

Refried Beans - Pint

$6.00

Rice - Pint

$6.00

Salsa - Pint

$7.00

Sour Cream - Pint

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa Large

$16.00

Chips & Salsa Medium

$9.00

Chips & Salsa Small

$4.00

Chips Large

$7.00

Chips Medium

$5.00

Chips Small

$2.50

Salsa 16 oz

$6.50

Salsa 32 oz

$11.00

Salsa 4 oz

$2.50

Margaritas

32 oz Margarita

$13.00

32 oz Fruit Margarita

$15.00

32 oz Suprema Margarita

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!

Website

Location

3848 La Sierra Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston