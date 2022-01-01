A map showing the location of Rodrigo's Mexican Grill TemeculaView gallery

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Temecula

review star

39562 Winchester Rd

TEMECULA, CA 92591

Order Again

Appetizers

Botana Platter

$18.50

Ceviche

$15.95

Chimichangitas

$15.95

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.95

Guacamole

$9.25

Mexi Wings

$15.25

Nachos Grande

$15.95

Potato Skins

$15.95

Rigo Quesadilla

$12.95

Tostadas & Soups

Albondigas Soup

$7.50

Chalupa Salad

$17.25

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Diet Tostada

$11.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Tostada Fajita Salad

$17.25

Tostada Grande

$16.75

Tri Tip Salad

$19.25

Specialties

Arroz con Cam. y Pollo

$19.95

Asada y Camarones

$23.50

Carne Asada

$23.95

Carnitas

$18.95

Chicken Sonora

$19.95

Pasilla Chile Relleno

$15.95

Picado

$20.75

Salmon De La Casa

$21.95

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.95

Tacos

Steet Tacos

$18.50

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Fajitas

Fajitas

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Ult. Fajitas

$25.95

Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Combos

One Item Combo

$13.95

Two Item Combo

$16.95

Three Item Combo

$18.50

Favorites

Chicken Sandwhich

$13.25

Enchilada Ranchero

$14.75

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Kid's Eat Free Halloween

Kid's Meal

$6.95

Mexican Pizza

$15.50

Rigo Burger

$13.25

Rigo's Especial

$15.75

Taquitos Especial

$15.95

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$19.25

Burrito Supreme

$16.95

Fajita Burrito

$18.75

Rigo's Chimi

$16.95

Ult. Burrito

$18.50

Desserts

Churros

$8.99

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Flan

$5.50

Flan - Birthday

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Galleta Con Nieve

$8.99

Kahlua Fudge Mudd Pie

$8.99

Kid's Ice Cream - One Scoop

$3.00

A La Carte

A la Beans

$4.50

A la Burrito

$5.99

A la Enchilada

$5.50

A la Flautas

$5.99

A la Guacamole

$3.50

A la Meat 6 oz

$6.00

A la Mini Tostada

$7.50

A la Quesadilla

$6.50

A la Relleno

$6.50

A la Rice

$4.50

A la Sour Cream

$3.50

A la Taco

$5.50

A la Tamale

$5.50

A la Taquitos

$4.50

A la Tortillas

$1.99

Sides

Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Egg

$1.00

Fajita Veggies

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeños Fried

$1.00

Jalapeños Pickled

$1.00

Side Fajitas Meat

$6.50

Small Guacamole

$1.00

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Tropica

$4.00

Juice

$4.50

Kid's Drink

Kid's Drink $

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Straw Lemonade

$4.50

Water

Lunch Express

Exp Chimi

$10.99

Exp Burrito

$10.99

Exp Tostada

$10.99

Exp Rigo's Especial

$10.99

Exp Fajitas

$11.99

Exp Two Item Combo

$10.99

Catering

3 ft. Burrito

$59.99

Enchilada Thursday

$25.00

Family Meal Arroz con Camarones y Pollo

$56.00

Family Meal Enchilada and Tacos

$40.00

Family Meals Fajitas

$50.00

Family Taco Tuesday

$25.00

Fiesta Deluxe Combo Catering

$13.00

Fiesta Deluxe Fajitas

$15.00

Rigo's Party Platter

$59.99

Guacamole - Pint

$8.50

Refried Beans - Pint

$6.00

Rice - Pint

$6.00

Salsa - Pint

$7.00

Sour Cream - Pint

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa Large

$16.00

Chips & Salsa Medium

$9.00

Chips & Salsa Small

$4.00

Chips Large

$7.00

Chips Medium

$5.00

Chips Small

$2.50

Salsa 16 oz

$6.50

Salsa 32 oz

$11.00

Salsa 4 oz

$2.50

Margaritas

32 oz Margarita

$13.00

32 oz Fruit Margarita

$15.00

32 oz Suprema Margarita

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!

