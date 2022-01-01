- Home
Rod's Grill 41 W Huntington Dr
41 W Huntington Dr
Arcadia, CA 91007
Breakfast Specialties
The Big Winner
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes, Two Bacon Strips, Two Sausage links, Ham and Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit, Toast and Jelly, Butter and Syrup
Rod's #5 Special
Two Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham, Hash Browns, Home fries or Fruit, Toast and Jelly
Rod's Breakfast Burrito
Two Scrambled Eggs Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Crumbled Bacon and Sausage, Potatoes or Refried Beans and Cheese
Guacamole Breakfast Sandwich
Two Eggs on an English Muffin, with Bacon, Cheese and Guacamole, with Potatoes or Fruit
Breakfast Spuds
A heaping portion of Hash Browns or Home Fries, smothered in Jack and Cheddar Cheese and topped with Bacon and Mushrooms and Country Gravy
Rod's Hobo Breakfast
Three Eggs Scrambled into Hash Browns or Home Fries and Crumbled Bacon or Sausage and Toast and Jelly. Add Cheese 1.75
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs served on a Grilled English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Hash Browns, Home fried or Fruit
The Country Breakfast
Two Eggs, Three Sausage Patties, Hash Browns, Home Fries with Biscuits and Country Gravy
Avocado Toast
Two Slices of Sourdough Toast, One is Topped with Tomato and Sliced Avocado, and the other with Guacamole and a Fried Egg!
Rod's Special Oatmeal
Hot Oatmeal Topped with Strawberries, Bananas, Raisins and Brown Sugar, Served with a Large Juice
Oatmeal ala carte
Served with Brown Sugar and Milk.
Breakfast Specials
Chili Relleno Omelete
A delicious Chile Relleno Stuffed with Cheese and Wrapped in Egg and Topped with Spanish Sauce, with Refired Beans, Rice, Tortillas or Toast and Salsa
Chicken 'n Belgian Waffle
Three Breaded Chicken Tenders and a Belgian Waffle Served with Butter and Syrup.
Spicy Chorizo Scrambled in Eggs and Served with Refired Beans, Rice, Tortillas or Toast and Salsa
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Eggs Plus
Bacon (4) and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Sourdough, or Rye Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Sausage (4) and Eggs
Impossible Patty Sausage and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Sourdough, or Rye Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Country Sausage Patties (3) and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Canadian Bacon and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Grilled Pork Chops and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1
New York Steak and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Top Sirloin and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Topped with Country Gravy. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1
Ham and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1
Hamburger Patty and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1
Chorizo and Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style
Grilled Chicken and Eggs
Omelette
Manny's Crab Omelet
Real Crab Meat, Diced Tomato and Red Onion, Topped with Avocado and Cheese and Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast
International Omelet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Diced Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheese, Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast
Denver Omelet
Diced Ham, Onion, Green Pepper Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast . Add Cheese $1
Monterey Omelet
Fire Roasted Mild Green Chiles, Diced Tomato and Cheese, Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast
Pork Chili Verde Omelet
Tender Pork Chili Verde Served with Refried Beans, Rice and Tortillas or Toast
Gringo Omelet
Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions and Mild Green Chiles and Cheese
Chili and Cheese Omelet
Filled with Rod's Homemade Chili and Cheddar Cheese
Vegan Omelet
Spanish Omelet
Rod’s Famous Spanish Sauce, Add Cheese $1
Mushroom Omelet
With Cheddar Cheese
Cheese Omelet
Choose America, Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Diced Ham and Grated Cheddar Cheese served Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit, Toast and Jelly.
Nature's Omelet
Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Spinach, Topped with Avocado Slices and Cheese, Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
Full Pancake Stack (3)
Buttermilk or Multi-Grain
Short Stack (2)
Buttermilk or Multi-Grain
Rod's Pancake Sandwich
Two Eggs and Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, Layered Between Two Buttermilk or Multi-Grain Fluffy Pancakes
Manny's Fruity Pancake Combo
Two Fluffy Pancakes Topped with Strawberries or Bananas or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote and Whipped Cream, Plus Two Eggs and Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links
Fruity Fruity Stack
Choose Strawberries, Bananas, or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote, with Whipped Cream
Fruity Fruity Short Stack
Choose Strawberries, Bananas, or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote, with Whipped Cream
Rod's French Toast
Egg Bread, Golden and Crispy, Powdered Sugar, Butter and Syrup
French Toast Combo
Two Slices of French Toast, Two Eggs any Style, Four Slices of Bacon, Four Sausage Links or Ham
Peachy Peachy French Toast Combo
Two Slices of French Toast Topped with Fresh Peaches, with Two Eggs Any Style and Four Bacon Strips, Four Sausage Links or Ham, Powdered Sugar, Butter and Syrup or Whipped Cream
Manny's Fruity Fruity French Toast Combo
Two Slices of French Toast Topped with Strawberries or Bananas, or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote and Whipped Cream, plus Two Eggs Any Style and Four Bacon Strips, Four Sausage Links or Ham
French Toast and Two Eggs
Two Eggs any Style with Powdered Sugar, Butter and Syrup
French Toast with Bacon, Sausage Links or Ham
With Powdered Sugar and Syrup
Rod's Belgian Waffle
With Butter and Syrup
Belgian Waffle Combo
Two Eggs any Style and Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, Butter and Syrup
Manny's Fruity Fruity Waffle Royale
Top Your Waffle with your Choice of Strawberries, Bananas, Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote. With Whipped Cream
Peaches and Cream Waffle
Topped with Sliced Peaches in a Bed of Whipped Cream! Isn’t That Peachy!
Fruity French Toast
FREE short stack
Pumpkin Waffle
Pumpkin Waffle Combo
Crepes
Route 66 Specials & Appetizers
Rod's Homemade Onion Rings
Sweet and Crispy, Made Fresh Daily
Wet Fries
French Fries Smothered in your Choice of Brown, Turkey or Country Gravy
Bowl of Chili
A Pint of Our Meaty Chili Topped with Grated Cheese. Served with Crackers and Onions on Request
Rod's Chili Size
Our Delicious Grilled Beef Patty Smothered in our Meaty Chili and topped with Grated Cheese and Diced Onions. Served with a Toasted Bun on the Side
Rod's Chicken Strips
Lightly Breaded Strips of Chicken Breast, Fried to Perfection. Served with French fries and Rod’s Sour Cream Dressing and BBQ Sauce
Chips and Guacamole
With a Side of Salsa
Rod's Fish and Chips
Golden Fried Cod Filets with French Fries or Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, with Tartar Sauce, Lemons, or Malt Vinegar
Rod's Burrito
Taco Meat, Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomato and Our Homemade Salsa Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Frings
½ French Fries and ½ Onion Rings Served with Barbeque Sauce
Chili Fries
French Fries Smothered with Rod’s Meaty Chili Topped with Grated Cheese, Diced Onions on Request
Rod's Delicious Nachos
Crisp Tortilla Chips Topped with Your Choice of Rodrigo’s Ground Beef Taco Meat or Rod’s Hearty Chili. With Grated Cheese, Guacamole and Sour Cream. Salsa served on the Side
Chile Verde Burrito
A Burrito Topped with our Spanish Sauce
Cold Sandwiches
Manny's Nutty Nutty Tukey Salad Sandwich
Roast Turkey Breast Mixed with Walnuts, Raisins, Celery and Mayonnaise
Ham and Swiss on Rye
Rod’s First Deli-Style Sandwich Featuring Smoked Ham and Creamy Swiss Cheese
Albacore Tuna Sandwich
White Meat Albacore and Mayonnaise. Add Avocado $2
Rod's Clubhouse Sandwich
The Ultimate Triple Decker with Turkey and Ham, Swiss Cheese, Smokey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure, Add Two Strips $2
Cold Roast Beef
Here's the Beef!
The BLT
A Perennial Favorite! Three Strips of Bacon, Fresh Lettuce and Tomatoes. Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun, Add Two Bacon Strips $2
Cold Turkey
Hard to Quit! Add Cheese $1
Deviled Egg Sandwich
Made Fresh Daily
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Choice Your Bread and Cheese. Add Ham or 2 Strips of Bacon $2
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served on a Toasted Bun with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise. Add Bacon, Avocado or Guacamole for $2
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Breast, Served Open Face with Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy
Patty Melt
A Juicy Hamburger Patty served on Grilled Rye Bread with American Cheese and Diced or Grilled Red Onion
Albacore Tuna Melt
White Meat Albacore and mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough with Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Cheese Supreme
Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mild Green Chiles, and Sliced Tomato.
The Beefeater
Tender Roast Beef on Grilled Sourdough with Jack Cheese and Sliced Tomato. Add Avocado or Guacamole $2
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Tender Roast Beef, Served Open Face, with Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Tender Slices of Steak Grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheese and Served on a Roll
Grilled Ham or Bacon and Cheese Sandwich
Served on Sourdough Bread with Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Turkey Supreme
Roast Turkey Breast, Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough, with Bacon, and Sliced Tomato
Hamburgers
Rod's Hamburger
The California Standard Since 1946. Add Bacon, Avocado or Guacamole for $2 each.
Rod's Cheeseburger
Choose American, Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese.
Rod's Beyond Burger
Not all Protein is Alike. A Delicious Meat Flavored All Plant Based Patty. Add Bacon, Avocado or Guacamole for $2 each.
The Baja Burger
The One That Started It All! Topped with Fire Roasted Mild Green Chiles and Jack Cheese
Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
Smokey Bacon, Avocado Slices, Cheddar Cheese. Double your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure, Add Two Bacon Strips $2
Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger
Smokey Bacon Strips, Fresh Guacamole and Jack Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure $2
Mushroom Burger
Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Bacon Chili Cheeseburger
Our Chili Burger with Smokey Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2
Chili Cheeseburger
With Rod's Homemade Chili. Add 2 Strips of Bacon $2
Bacon Avocado Jalapeno Cheeseburger
Fresh Avocado, Spicy Jalapenos, Smokey Bacon and Jack Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2
Rod's Patty Melt
Our Juicy Burger Patty on Grilled Rye Bread with American Cheese and Diced or Grilled Red Onions
Rod's BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Smokey Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings and Cheddar Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2
Bacon Cheeseburger
Smokey Bacon Strips and Cheddar Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2
Rod's Protein Wrap Cheeseburger
Rod’s Bun less Burger with American Cheese and Wrapped with Iceberg Lettuce Crowns
Soup
Cup of Soup
Rod’s Soups are Prepared Fresh Each Morning in our Kitchen Using Hearty Homemade Stock and Fresh Vegetables. Even our Noodles are Homemade!
Bowl of Soup
Rod’s Soups are Prepared Fresh Each Morning in our Kitchen Using Hearty Homemade Stock and Fresh Vegetables. Even our Noodles are Homemade!
Rod's Soup and Salad Special
A Bowl of our Delicious Homemade Soup and a Crisp Mixed Green Salad. Substitute Rod’s House Salad for an additional $1.5
Garden Fresh Salads
Rod's House Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens with Tomato, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Grilled and Sliced Chicken Salad
Boneless Breast over Mixed Greens with Tomato Slices, Hard Boiled Egg and Garni
Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad
Boneless and Sliced Chicken Breast Over Mixed Greens, with Avocado Slices, Crumbled Bacon and Bleu Cheese
Cobb Salad
Turkey, Crumbled Bacon and Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg
Albacore Tuna Salad
A Generous Scoop of our White Meat Albacore and Mayonnaise over Mixed Greens with Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg
Grilled Salmon Caesar
A Scoop Each of our Tuna, Deviled Egg and Walnut Raisin Turkey Salad with Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Boneless Chicken Breast over Romaine Lettuce with Creamy Caesar Dressing, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
The Chef's Salad
Julienne of Turkey and Ham, Grated Cheese, Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg
Wedge Salad
A Cold Crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Topped with Crumbled Bacon and Bleu Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion and Bleu Cheese Dressing
Grilled Salmon Avocado Salad
Entrees
New York Steak
Tender and Juicy, Grilled to Order, Garnish of Onion Rings
Top Sirloin Steak
A Leaner Steak, Tender and Juicy, Grilled to Order. Garnish of Onion Rings
Grilled Salmon Filet
Choose Lawry’s Teriyaki Marinade with Pineapple Juice or our Special Sweet and Spicy Rub. With Lemons
Roast Beef Dinner
Tender Slices of Oven Roasted Beef with Brown Gravy
Country Fried Steak
Hand Breaded and Crisply Fried, Topped with Country Gravy
Grilled Chicken Breast
Lightly Marinated Boneless Chicken Breast, Garnish of Onion Rings or Sauteed Mushrooms
Pork Chops
Two Grilled Chops Served with Applesauce
Chile Verde Dinner
Desserts
Hand Dipped Old-Fashioned Milkshake
Old Fashioned, Hand Dipped, Featuring World Famous Fossleman’s Ice Cream, Poured from the Can with Whipped Cream on Top
Hand Dipped Old-Fashioned Malted Milkshake
Old Fashioned, Hand Dipped, Featuring World Famous Fossleman’s Ice Cream, Poured from the Can with Whipped Cream on Top
Root Beer Float
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Ice Cream 2 Scoop
Ice Cream Sundae
Double Dip, Whipped Cream on Top. Choose Hot Fudge, Chocolate or Strawberry
Freshly Baked Fruit Pies
Ala Mode
Tapioca
Monday Milkshake
Side orders
Avocado
side one egg
side two eggs
side 2 bacon
side 4 bacon
side 4 sausage
side 3 sausage patties
side canadian bacon
side 2 tortillas
side 1 french toast
side 2 grilled jalapenos
side rice
side beans
side fries
side home fries
side 3 tomatoes
side fruit small
fruit bowl
side onion rings
side 1 scoop tuna
add cheese
add strawberry topping
add peach topping
add blueberry topping
add lingonberry topping
add chili beans
add banana
add spinach
add mushrooms
side NY steak
side sirloin
add beef patty
side biscuits
side biscuits & gravy
side gravy
side cottage cheese
side hash browns
Toast and jelly
side Ham steak
side salad
side corned beef hash
side mashed potatoes
add Chocolate Chips
side 1 pancake
side chicken breast
Sub Pumpkin Pancakes
side Pumpkin bread
side cinnamon raisin bread
Beverages
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Lingle Bros Coffee
Lingle Bros Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Cherry Coke
Barq's Root Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Apple Juice
Hot Herbal Tea 1
Agua Fresca
Tomato Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Thursday coffee, tea, soda w/entree
Craft Beer, Seltzers, Cidars
Merchendise
Men's T-Shirt XXL
Men's T-Shirt XL
Men's T-Shirt L
Men's T-Shirt M
Men's T-Shirt S
Women's V-Neck XXL
Women's V-Neck XL
Women's V-Neck L
Women's V-Neck M
Women's V-Neck S
Women's V-Neck XS
Polo Shirt XXl
Polo Shirt XL
Polo Shirt L
Polo Shirt M
Polo Shirt S
Rod's Coffee Cup
Rod's Chef Apron
Gift Certificate
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1946, Rod's Grill, an original California Coffee Shop, has served freshly prepared, wholesome meals to millions of Southern California Customers. Come in and enjoy our delicious homemade soups, or one of our scrumptious hamburgers. And don't forget to try our world famous Rod's Sour Cream Dressing. It's out of this world!
41 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007