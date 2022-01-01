Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Rod's Grill 41 W Huntington Dr

review star

No reviews yet

41 W Huntington Dr

Arcadia, CA 91007

Breakfast Specialties

The Big Winner

$15.49

Two Eggs, Two Pancakes, Two Bacon Strips, Two Sausage links, Ham and Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit, Toast and Jelly, Butter and Syrup

Rod's #5 Special

$12.49

Two Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham, Hash Browns, Home fries or Fruit, Toast and Jelly

Rod's Breakfast Burrito

$12.49

Two Scrambled Eggs Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Crumbled Bacon and Sausage, Potatoes or Refried Beans and Cheese

Guacamole Breakfast Sandwich

$13.75

Two Eggs on an English Muffin, with Bacon, Cheese and Guacamole, with Potatoes or Fruit

Breakfast Spuds

$10.49

A heaping portion of Hash Browns or Home Fries, smothered in Jack and Cheddar Cheese and topped with Bacon and Mushrooms and Country Gravy

Rod's Hobo Breakfast

$12.49

Three Eggs Scrambled into Hash Browns or Home Fries and Crumbled Bacon or Sausage and Toast and Jelly. Add Cheese 1.75

Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Two Poached Eggs served on a Grilled English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Hash Browns, Home fried or Fruit

The Country Breakfast

$13.49

Two Eggs, Three Sausage Patties, Hash Browns, Home Fries with Biscuits and Country Gravy

Avocado Toast

$11.75

Two Slices of Sourdough Toast, One is Topped with Tomato and Sliced Avocado, and the other with Guacamole and a Fried Egg!

Rod's Special Oatmeal

$9.59

Hot Oatmeal Topped with Strawberries, Bananas, Raisins and Brown Sugar, Served with a Large Juice

Oatmeal ala carte

$4.55

Served with Brown Sugar and Milk.

Breakfast Specials

Chili Relleno Omelete

$13.99

A delicious Chile Relleno Stuffed with Cheese and Wrapped in Egg and Topped with Spanish Sauce, with Refired Beans, Rice, Tortillas or Toast and Salsa

Chicken 'n Belgian Waffle

$12.49

Three Breaded Chicken Tenders and a Belgian Waffle Served with Butter and Syrup.

deleted

Spicy Chorizo Scrambled in Eggs and Served with Refired Beans, Rice, Tortillas or Toast and Salsa

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon and Eggs

$16.99

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Eggs Plus

Bacon (4) and Eggs

$12.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Sourdough, or Rye Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Sausage (4) and Eggs

$12.49

Impossible Patty Sausage and Eggs

$13.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Sourdough, or Rye Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Country Sausage Patties (3) and Eggs

$12.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Canadian Bacon and Eggs

$12.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Grilled Pork Chops and Eggs

$15.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1

New York Steak and Eggs

$16.75

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Top Sirloin and Eggs

$16.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$15.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Topped with Country Gravy. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1

Ham and Eggs

$15.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1

Hamburger Patty and Eggs

$13.49

Two Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Home Fries, or Fruit and Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or Sourdough Toast. Cinnamon Raisin Nut Bread add $1. Add Cheese $1

Chorizo and Eggs

$12.49

Two Eggs Any Style

$10.49

Grilled Chicken and Eggs

$15.99

Omelette

Manny's Crab Omelet

$16.49

Real Crab Meat, Diced Tomato and Red Onion, Topped with Avocado and Cheese and Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast

International Omelet

$15.89

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Diced Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheese, Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast

Denver Omelet

$13.49

Diced Ham, Onion, Green Pepper Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast . Add Cheese $1

Monterey Omelet

$13.49

Fire Roasted Mild Green Chiles, Diced Tomato and Cheese, Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast

Pork Chili Verde Omelet

$16.49

Tender Pork Chili Verde Served with Refried Beans, Rice and Tortillas or Toast

Gringo Omelet

$14.99

Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions and Mild Green Chiles and Cheese

Chili and Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Filled with Rod's Homemade Chili and Cheddar Cheese

Vegan Omelet

$14.99

Spanish Omelet

$12.49

Rod’s Famous Spanish Sauce, Add Cheese $1

Mushroom Omelet

$12.49

With Cheddar Cheese

Cheese Omelet

$9.79

Choose America, Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$13.49

Diced Ham and Grated Cheddar Cheese served Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit, Toast and Jelly.

Nature's Omelet

$12.49

Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Spinach, Topped with Avocado Slices and Cheese, Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fruit and Toast

Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast

Full Pancake Stack (3)

$6.25

Buttermilk or Multi-Grain

Short Stack (2)

$5.25

Buttermilk or Multi-Grain

Rod's Pancake Sandwich

$12.49

Two Eggs and Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, Layered Between Two Buttermilk or Multi-Grain Fluffy Pancakes

Manny's Fruity Pancake Combo

$13.49

Two Fluffy Pancakes Topped with Strawberries or Bananas or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote and Whipped Cream, Plus Two Eggs and Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links

Fruity Fruity Stack

$9.35

Choose Strawberries, Bananas, or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote, with Whipped Cream

Fruity Fruity Short Stack

$8.35

Choose Strawberries, Bananas, or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote, with Whipped Cream

Rod's French Toast

$7.49

Egg Bread, Golden and Crispy, Powdered Sugar, Butter and Syrup

French Toast Combo

$13.39

Two Slices of French Toast, Two Eggs any Style, Four Slices of Bacon, Four Sausage Links or Ham

Peachy Peachy French Toast Combo

$14.99

Two Slices of French Toast Topped with Fresh Peaches, with Two Eggs Any Style and Four Bacon Strips, Four Sausage Links or Ham, Powdered Sugar, Butter and Syrup or Whipped Cream

Manny's Fruity Fruity French Toast Combo

$13.25

Two Slices of French Toast Topped with Strawberries or Bananas, or Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote and Whipped Cream, plus Two Eggs Any Style and Four Bacon Strips, Four Sausage Links or Ham

French Toast and Two Eggs

$10.25

Two Eggs any Style with Powdered Sugar, Butter and Syrup

French Toast with Bacon, Sausage Links or Ham

$11.25

With Powdered Sugar and Syrup

Rod's Belgian Waffle

$7.49

With Butter and Syrup

Belgian Waffle Combo

$13.49

Two Eggs any Style and Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, Butter and Syrup

Manny's Fruity Fruity Waffle Royale

$10.49

Top Your Waffle with your Choice of Strawberries, Bananas, Hot Blueberry or Apple Compote. With Whipped Cream

Peaches and Cream Waffle

$10.49

Topped with Sliced Peaches in a Bed of Whipped Cream! Isn’t That Peachy!

Fruity French Toast

$11.25

FREE short stack

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.74

Pumpkin Waffle Combo

$14.74

Crepes

Two Lovely, Light Crepes

$9.99

Filled with Our Sweet Cream Cheese Filling

Manny's Crepe Combo

$13.25

Two Crepes Plus Two Eggs Any Style with Four Strips of Bacon, Four Sausage Links or Ham

Route 66 Specials & Appetizers

Rod's Homemade Onion Rings

$6.49

Sweet and Crispy, Made Fresh Daily

Wet Fries

$7.25

French Fries Smothered in your Choice of Brown, Turkey or Country Gravy

Bowl of Chili

$8.49

A Pint of Our Meaty Chili Topped with Grated Cheese. Served with Crackers and Onions on Request

Rod's Chili Size

$13.49

Our Delicious Grilled Beef Patty Smothered in our Meaty Chili and topped with Grated Cheese and Diced Onions. Served with a Toasted Bun on the Side

Rod's Chicken Strips

$9.49

Lightly Breaded Strips of Chicken Breast, Fried to Perfection. Served with French fries and Rod’s Sour Cream Dressing and BBQ Sauce

Chips and Guacamole

$7.50

With a Side of Salsa

Rod's Fish and Chips

$13.49

Golden Fried Cod Filets with French Fries or Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, with Tartar Sauce, Lemons, or Malt Vinegar

Rod's Burrito

$10.99

Taco Meat, Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomato and Our Homemade Salsa Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Frings

$7.99

½ French Fries and ½ Onion Rings Served with Barbeque Sauce

Chili Fries

$10.49

French Fries Smothered with Rod’s Meaty Chili Topped with Grated Cheese, Diced Onions on Request

Rod's Delicious Nachos

$9.49

Crisp Tortilla Chips Topped with Your Choice of Rodrigo’s Ground Beef Taco Meat or Rod’s Hearty Chili. With Grated Cheese, Guacamole and Sour Cream. Salsa served on the Side

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.50

A Burrito Topped with our Spanish Sauce

Cold Sandwiches

Manny's Nutty Nutty Tukey Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Roast Turkey Breast Mixed with Walnuts, Raisins, Celery and Mayonnaise

Ham and Swiss on Rye

$12.99

Rod’s First Deli-Style Sandwich Featuring Smoked Ham and Creamy Swiss Cheese

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$15.49

White Meat Albacore and Mayonnaise. Add Avocado $2

Rod's Clubhouse Sandwich

$15.49

The Ultimate Triple Decker with Turkey and Ham, Swiss Cheese, Smokey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure, Add Two Strips $2

Cold Roast Beef

$13.49

Here's the Beef!

The BLT

$12.49

A Perennial Favorite! Three Strips of Bacon, Fresh Lettuce and Tomatoes. Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun, Add Two Bacon Strips $2

Cold Turkey

$12.49

Hard to Quit! Add Cheese $1

Deviled Egg Sandwich

$10.99

Made Fresh Daily

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

Choice Your Bread and Cheese. Add Ham or 2 Strips of Bacon $2

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.49

Served on a Toasted Bun with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise. Add Bacon, Avocado or Guacamole for $2

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.49

Roasted Turkey Breast, Served Open Face with Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy

Patty Melt

$13.50

A Juicy Hamburger Patty served on Grilled Rye Bread with American Cheese and Diced or Grilled Red Onion

Albacore Tuna Melt

$15.49

White Meat Albacore and mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough with Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$11.99

Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mild Green Chiles, and Sliced Tomato.

The Beefeater

$13.49

Tender Roast Beef on Grilled Sourdough with Jack Cheese and Sliced Tomato. Add Avocado or Guacamole $2

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Tender Roast Beef, Served Open Face, with Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Tender Slices of Steak Grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheese and Served on a Roll

Grilled Ham or Bacon and Cheese Sandwich

$12.49

Served on Sourdough Bread with Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Turkey Supreme

$13.49

Roast Turkey Breast, Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough, with Bacon, and Sliced Tomato

Hamburgers

Rod's Hamburger

$9.49

The California Standard Since 1946. Add Bacon, Avocado or Guacamole for $2 each.

Rod's Cheeseburger

$10.49

Choose American, Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese.

Rod's Beyond Burger

$10.49

Not all Protein is Alike. A Delicious Meat Flavored All Plant Based Patty. Add Bacon, Avocado or Guacamole for $2 each.

The Baja Burger

$13.50

The One That Started It All! Topped with Fire Roasted Mild Green Chiles and Jack Cheese

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$14.75

Smokey Bacon, Avocado Slices, Cheddar Cheese. Double your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure, Add Two Bacon Strips $2

Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.75

Smokey Bacon Strips, Fresh Guacamole and Jack Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure $2

Mushroom Burger

$13.50

Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Bacon Chili Cheeseburger

$14.50

Our Chili Burger with Smokey Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.50

With Rod's Homemade Chili. Add 2 Strips of Bacon $2

Bacon Avocado Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$14.50

Fresh Avocado, Spicy Jalapenos, Smokey Bacon and Jack Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2

Rod's Patty Melt

$13.50

Our Juicy Burger Patty on Grilled Rye Bread with American Cheese and Diced or Grilled Red Onions

Rod's BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Smokey Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings and Cheddar Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Smokey Bacon Strips and Cheddar Cheese. Double Your Bacon, Double Your Pleasure! Add Two Bacon Strips $2

Rod's Protein Wrap Cheeseburger

$13.50

Rod’s Bun less Burger with American Cheese and Wrapped with Iceberg Lettuce Crowns

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.89

Rod’s Soups are Prepared Fresh Each Morning in our Kitchen Using Hearty Homemade Stock and Fresh Vegetables. Even our Noodles are Homemade!

Bowl of Soup

$4.79

Rod’s Soups are Prepared Fresh Each Morning in our Kitchen Using Hearty Homemade Stock and Fresh Vegetables. Even our Noodles are Homemade!

Rod's Soup and Salad Special

$9.49

A Bowl of our Delicious Homemade Soup and a Crisp Mixed Green Salad. Substitute Rod’s House Salad for an additional $1.5

Garden Fresh Salads

Rod's House Salad

$5.79

Fresh Mixed Greens with Tomato, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Grilled and Sliced Chicken Salad

$14.49

Boneless Breast over Mixed Greens with Tomato Slices, Hard Boiled Egg and Garni

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

$14.99

Boneless and Sliced Chicken Breast Over Mixed Greens, with Avocado Slices, Crumbled Bacon and Bleu Cheese

Cobb Salad

$15.49

Turkey, Crumbled Bacon and Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg

Albacore Tuna Salad

$14.49

A Generous Scoop of our White Meat Albacore and Mayonnaise over Mixed Greens with Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$16.58

A Scoop Each of our Tuna, Deviled Egg and Walnut Raisin Turkey Salad with Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$14.49

Boneless Chicken Breast over Romaine Lettuce with Creamy Caesar Dressing, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

The Chef's Salad

$14.49

Julienne of Turkey and Ham, Grated Cheese, Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Egg

Wedge Salad

$10.50

A Cold Crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Topped with Crumbled Bacon and Bleu Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion and Bleu Cheese Dressing

Grilled Salmon Avocado Salad

$17.08

Entrees

New York Steak

$18.49

Tender and Juicy, Grilled to Order, Garnish of Onion Rings

Top Sirloin Steak

$17.49

A Leaner Steak, Tender and Juicy, Grilled to Order. Garnish of Onion Rings

Grilled Salmon Filet

$18.49

Choose Lawry’s Teriyaki Marinade with Pineapple Juice or our Special Sweet and Spicy Rub. With Lemons

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.49

Tender Slices of Oven Roasted Beef with Brown Gravy

Country Fried Steak

$15.49

Hand Breaded and Crisply Fried, Topped with Country Gravy

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.49

Lightly Marinated Boneless Chicken Breast, Garnish of Onion Rings or Sauteed Mushrooms

Pork Chops

$15.49

Two Grilled Chops Served with Applesauce

Chile Verde Dinner

$15.99

Desserts

Hand Dipped Old-Fashioned Milkshake

$5.79

Old Fashioned, Hand Dipped, Featuring World Famous Fossleman’s Ice Cream, Poured from the Can with Whipped Cream on Top

Hand Dipped Old-Fashioned Malted Milkshake

$5.79

Old Fashioned, Hand Dipped, Featuring World Famous Fossleman’s Ice Cream, Poured from the Can with Whipped Cream on Top

Root Beer Float

$5.79

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.25

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$4.75

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.25

Double Dip, Whipped Cream on Top. Choose Hot Fudge, Chocolate or Strawberry

Freshly Baked Fruit Pies

$4.25

Ala Mode

Tapioca

$2.00

Monday Milkshake

$3.00

Side orders

Avocado

$1.99

side one egg

$2.25

side two eggs

$3.99

side 2 bacon

$2.50

side 4 bacon

$3.99

side 4 sausage

$3.99

side 3 sausage patties

$3.99

side canadian bacon

$4.25

side 2 tortillas

$2.99

side 1 french toast

$3.25

side 2 grilled jalapenos

$1.50

side rice

$2.99

side beans

$2.99

side fries

$2.99

side home fries

$3.25

side 3 tomatoes

$2.99

side fruit small

$2.99

fruit bowl

$3.99

side onion rings

$3.99

side 1 scoop tuna

$4.25

add cheese

$1.00

add strawberry topping

$2.75

add peach topping

$2.75

add blueberry topping

$2.75

add lingonberry topping

$2.75

add chili beans

$3.25

add banana

$1.00

add spinach

$1.25

add mushrooms

$1.25

side NY steak

$7.99

side sirloin

$9.99

add beef patty

$3.99

side biscuits

$2.99

side biscuits & gravy

$4.00

side gravy

$0.99

side cottage cheese

$2.99

side hash browns

$2.99

Toast and jelly

$2.59

side Ham steak

$4.99

side salad

$3.99

side corned beef hash

$3.99

side mashed potatoes

$2.99

add Chocolate Chips

$1.25

side 1 pancake

$2.50

side chicken breast

$5.75

Sub Pumpkin Pancakes

$1.25

side Pumpkin bread

$3.99

side cinnamon raisin bread

$3.99

Beverages

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.09

Lingle Bros Coffee

$3.89

Lingle Bros Decaf Coffee

$3.89

Hot Chocolate

$3.89

Coke

$3.89

Diet Coke

$3.89

Sprite

$3.89

Cherry Coke

$3.89

Barq's Root Beer

$3.89

Iced Tea

$3.89

Lemonade

$3.89

Milk

$3.09

Apple Juice

$4.09

Hot Herbal Tea 1

$3.89

Agua Fresca

$4.09

Tomato Juice

$4.09

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Thursday coffee, tea, soda w/entree

$2.00

Craft Beer, Seltzers, Cidars

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.99

Domestic Beer

$4.99

Imported Beer

$5.99

Lite Domestic Beer

$4.99

Seattle Cider Dry Hard Cider

$6.99

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$6.99

Stella Artois Cider

$6.99

White Claw Seltzer

$6.99

Seltzer 2

$6.99

Seltzer 3

$6.99

Russian River Pliney the Elder

$7.99

Bells Brewery Hopslam

$7.99

Wine

Glass of Wine

$4.99

1/2 Carafe Wine

$8.49

Full Carafe Wine

$10.99

Merchendise

Men's T-Shirt XXL

$16.95

Men's T-Shirt XL

$16.95

Men's T-Shirt L

$16.95

Men's T-Shirt M

$16.95

Men's T-Shirt S

$16.95

Women's V-Neck XXL

$19.95

Women's V-Neck XL

$19.95

Women's V-Neck L

$19.95

Women's V-Neck M

$19.95

Women's V-Neck S

$19.95

Women's V-Neck XS

$24.95

Polo Shirt XXl

$24.95

Polo Shirt XL

$24.95

Polo Shirt L

$24.95

Polo Shirt M

$24.95

Polo Shirt S

$24.95

Rod's Coffee Cup

$12.95

Rod's Chef Apron

$15.95

Gift Certificate

$15.00

Food

JR Dollar Pancakes & 2 bacon

$4.25

JR 2 Bac & Egg/Hashbrn

$4.75

2 egg and cheese omelette

$4.50

JR oats & fruit

$4.50

JR Grilled cheese & fries

$4.50

JR Sliders & fries

$5.00

JR strips & fries

$5.00

JR 2 Sau & Egg/Hashbrns

$4.75

Drinks

Jr Milk or juice

$1.75

hand sanitizer

sanitizer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1946, Rod's Grill, an original California Coffee Shop, has served freshly prepared, wholesome meals to millions of Southern California Customers. Come in and enjoy our delicious homemade soups, or one of our scrumptious hamburgers. And don't forget to try our world famous Rod's Sour Cream Dressing. It's out of this world!

Location

41 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007

Directions

Gallery
Rod's Grill image
Rod's Grill image
Rod's Grill image

