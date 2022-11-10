- Home
Rod's Grille Warren, RI
6 WASHINGTON STREET
WARREN, RI 02885
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Special #1
one egg cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries and toast
Breakfast Special #2
two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries and toast
Breakfast Special #3
two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries, toast and choice of bacon, ham OR sausage
Breakfast Special #4
two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries, toast and a side of pan-cooked chourico
Breakfast Special #5
two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries, toast and a ribeye steak
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
two slices of either american or provolone,; or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
Western Omelette
diced ham, onions and your choice of american, provolone or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
Chourico Omelette
pan cooked chourico and your choice of cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
Veggie Omelette
diced mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, tomatoes and your choice of cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
Washington Omelette
spinach, tomato and crumbled feta served with your choice of home fries and toast
Build Your Own Omelette
build your own omelet served with your choice of home fries and toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
fried egg
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
fried egg with your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread
Egg Meat and Cheese Sandwich
fried egg with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage and cheese
Western Sandwich
scrambled egg with diced ham, white onion, your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread
Chourico Egg And Cheese Sandwich
scrambled egg with pan cooked chourico and your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread
The Fitting Sandwich
fried egg with hot peppers and your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread
The Washington Sandwich
spinach, tomato and crumbled feta served on your choice of bread
Grilled Sweets
Breakfast Sides
Toast
Bolo
English Muffin
Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
your choice of bagel toasted or grilled served with a side of cream cheese
Corned Beef Hash
Chourico Hash
house made
Home Fries
deep fried or grilled and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and rosemary
Meat
your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Side Of Chourico
michael's chourico sliced and pan cooked
Oatmeal
Oatmeal with fruit
whole grain rolled oats made with your choice of milk or water topped with bananas, blueberries and raspberries
Fruit
blueberries, bananas and raspberries
Wieners
On The Grille
Hamburger
A 5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings
Cheeseburger
5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings.
Bacon Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Double Burger
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Turkey Burger
Addy's Special
bacon cheeseburger topped with letuttuce, tomatoes, onions and hot peppers served on a portuguese muffin (bolo) and a side of fries
Steak Sandwich
grilled rib-eye steak with lettuce, tomato and hot peppers served on a grilled torpedo roll
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a grilled hamburger roll
Steak Deluxe
grilled rib-eye steak served on a grilled torpedo roll topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and mixed peppers
Chicken Deluxe
grilled chicken served on a grilled torpedo roll topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and mixed peppers
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served on a hamburger bun
Melts
Cheese Melt
your choice of bread perfectly grilled with your choice of cheese
Veggie Melt
cheese melt with your choice of tomato, onion or hot peppers
Bacon Melt
cjeese melt with bacon
Ham Melt
cheese melt with ham
Tuna Melt
cheese melt with our house made tuna salad served plain or add your choice of toppings
Patty Melt
cheese melt with a 5 ounce grilled patty served plain or with your choice of toppings
Sausage Melt
cheese melt served with a breakfast sausage patty
Sandwiches
BLT
bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of toasted bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
house-made egg salad served on your choice of toasted bread, have it plain or add any toppings you would like.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
house-made tuna salad served on your choice of toasted bread, have it plain or add any toppings you want.
Grinder
ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and italion dressing served on a cold torpedo roll
Chourico Sandwich
pan cooked chourico served on a grilled torpedo roll, served plain or add any toppings you want.
Ham Sandwich
cold Ham sandwich served on your choice of bread, add any toppings you want.
Plates
Chourico Plate
pan cooked chourico served with a side of french fries
Grilled Chicken Plate
a grilled chicken served with a side of french fries
Steak Plate
a rib eye steak served with a side of french fries
Grilled Chicken Deluxe Plate
a grilled chicken topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and mixed peppers. served with a side of french fries
Steak Deluxe Plate
a ribeye steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and mixed peppers., served with a side of french fries
Sides/Extras
Onion Rings
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chips
Lays Chips
Cheese Fries
crispy fries topped with nacho cheese sauce
Weenie Sauce Fries
crispy fries topped with our famous hot wiener sauce
Loaded Fries
crispy fries topped with nacho cheese and our famous wiener sauce
Rod Fries
crispy fries topped with mustard, onions, wiener sauce, and celery salt, add wieners or nacho cheese at an additional cost.
Nacho Cheese (On The Side)
Wiener Sauce (On The Side)
Coleslaw
Macaroni Salad
Salads
Garden Salad
a bed of lettuce topped with onions, hot peppers and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken On A Salad
plain grilled chicken on top of a garden salad., served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Buffalo Chicken On A Salad
a grilled piece of chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
a grilled ribeye steak on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing
Egg Salad On A Salad
house made egg salad on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing
Tuna Salad On A Salad
house made tuna salad on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing
Salad With The Works
a garden salad topped with ham, salami, and american cheese, served with your choice of dressing
Soup
Fish Specials (Friday Only)
Fried Fish and Chips
Fried Fish served with your choice of side and house made coleslaw
Portuguese Style Baked Fish and Chips
Portuguese style baked fish served in a red sauce with pepper and onions and served with your choice of side and coleslaw
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Fish Sandwich served on your choice of bread and your choice in toppings
Fish Only
Fried Fish on a Salad
Fried Fish on top of a salad with onions, hot peppers and tomato. With your choice of dressing
Fish BLT
Fried Fish Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on your choice of toast.
Hot Drinks
Bottled Soda
Canned Soda
Bottled Drinks
Rice Pudding
Bread Pudding
House Made Cookies
Brownies
Monkey Bread
Blueberry Loaf
Morning Glory Loaf
Apple Crumb Cake
Sides
Side Peanut Butter
Side of Cream Cheese
Side of Ketchup
Side of Vinegar
Side of Mustard
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of BBQ
Side of Syrup
Side of Ranch
Side of Malt Vinegar
Side of Hot Sauce
Side of Pickles
Side Of Mayo
Side Of Bleu Cheese
Side Of Hot Peppers
Side Of Salt
Side Of Pepper
Side Of Buffalo Sauce
Side Of Sweet & Sour Sauce
Utensils
Butter
Side Of Fruit or Veggies
Cup Of Sauce & Onion
Small T-Shirt
Medium T-Shirt
XLarge T-Shirt
2XL T-Shirt
3XL T-Shirt
4XL T-Shirt
5XL T-Shirt
Retro Logo T-Shirt
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Through our doors walk the finest people... OUR CUSTOMERS!
6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN, RI 02885