Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Rod's Grille Warren, RI

review star

No reviews yet

6 WASHINGTON STREET

WARREN, RI 02885

Popular Items

French Fries
Cheeseburger
Egg Meat and Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast specials are served with your choice of toast and home-fries.

Breakfast Special #1

$3.75

one egg cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries and toast

Breakfast Special #2

$5.00

two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries and toast

Breakfast Special #3

$7.75

two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries, toast and choice of bacon, ham OR sausage

Breakfast Special #4

$9.00

two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries, toast and a side of pan-cooked chourico

Breakfast Special #5

$10.75

two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of seasoned or deep fried home-fries, toast and a ribeye steak

Omelettes

All Omelets are made with two eggs and served with your choice of season or deep-fried home fries,

Cheese Omelette

$6.25

two slices of either american or provolone,; or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast

Western Omelette

$7.75

diced ham, onions and your choice of american, provolone or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast

Chourico Omelette

$9.25

pan cooked chourico and your choice of cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast

Veggie Omelette

$7.75

diced mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, tomatoes and your choice of cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast

Washington Omelette

$7.75

spinach, tomato and crumbled feta served with your choice of home fries and toast

Build Your Own Omelette

$5.75

build your own omelet served with your choice of home fries and toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

fried egg

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

fried egg with your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread

Egg Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

fried egg with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage and cheese

Western Sandwich

$6.00

scrambled egg with diced ham, white onion, your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread

Chourico Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

scrambled egg with pan cooked chourico and your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread

The Fitting Sandwich

$4.75

fried egg with hot peppers and your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread

The Washington Sandwich

$5.25

spinach, tomato and crumbled feta served on your choice of bread

Grilled Sweets

Grilled Muffin

$3.50

house baked

Grilled Danish

$3.50

Single Pancake

$3.50

Two Pancakes

$5.50

Three Pancakes

$8.25

Single French Toast

$3.50

Two French Toast

$5.50

Three French Toast

$8.25

Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.50

Bolo

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.25

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.50

your choice of bagel toasted or grilled served with a side of cream cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$3.75

Chourico Hash

$4.50

house made

Home Fries

$1.50

deep fried or grilled and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and rosemary

Meat

$3.50

your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Side Of Chourico

$4.75

michael's chourico sliced and pan cooked

Oatmeal

$2.50

Oatmeal with fruit

$4.00

whole grain rolled oats made with your choice of milk or water topped with bananas, blueberries and raspberries

Fruit

$3.50+

blueberries, bananas and raspberries

Wieners

Hot wiener served in a steamed bun topped with our famous meat sauce, mustard, onions, and celery salt.

Hot Wiener

$2.50

hot wiener topped with our famous savory meat sauce, mustard, onions and celery salt served on a steamed wiener roll

Hot Wiener - Plain

$2.25

a plain hot wiener served in a steamed wiener roll

On The Grille

Hamburger

$5.50

A 5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings

Cheeseburger

$6.25

5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings.

Bacon Burger

$6.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.25

Double Hamburger

$7.75

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bacon Double Burger

$8.75

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$7.50

Addy's Special

$9.00

bacon cheeseburger topped with letuttuce, tomatoes, onions and hot peppers served on a portuguese muffin (bolo) and a side of fries

Steak Sandwich

$10.75

grilled rib-eye steak with lettuce, tomato and hot peppers served on a grilled torpedo roll

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a grilled hamburger roll

Steak Deluxe

$12.25

grilled rib-eye steak served on a grilled torpedo roll topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and mixed peppers

Chicken Deluxe

$10.75

grilled chicken served on a grilled torpedo roll topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and mixed peppers

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served on a hamburger bun

Melts

Cheese Melt

$4.25

your choice of bread perfectly grilled with your choice of cheese

Veggie Melt

$5.00

cheese melt with your choice of tomato, onion or hot peppers

Bacon Melt

$6.25

cjeese melt with bacon

Ham Melt

$6.25

cheese melt with ham

Tuna Melt

$7.75

cheese melt with our house made tuna salad served plain or add your choice of toppings

Patty Melt

$7.25

cheese melt with a 5 ounce grilled patty served plain or with your choice of toppings

Sausage Melt

$6.00

cheese melt served with a breakfast sausage patty

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.50

bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of toasted bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.25

house-made egg salad served on your choice of toasted bread, have it plain or add any toppings you would like.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.75

house-made tuna salad served on your choice of toasted bread, have it plain or add any toppings you want.

Grinder

$6.75

ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and italion dressing served on a cold torpedo roll

Chourico Sandwich

$6.75

pan cooked chourico served on a grilled torpedo roll, served plain or add any toppings you want.

Ham Sandwich

$5.00

cold Ham sandwich served on your choice of bread, add any toppings you want.

Plates

Chourico Plate

$6.75

pan cooked chourico served with a side of french fries

Grilled Chicken Plate

$9.00

a grilled chicken served with a side of french fries

Steak Plate

$10.75

a rib eye steak served with a side of french fries

Grilled Chicken Deluxe Plate

$10.75

a grilled chicken topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and mixed peppers. served with a side of french fries

Steak Deluxe Plate

$12.25

a ribeye steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and mixed peppers., served with a side of french fries

Sides/Extras

Onion Rings

$4.75

French Fries

$1.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50+

Chips

$1.00

Lays Chips

Cheese Fries

$2.50+

crispy fries topped with nacho cheese sauce

Weenie Sauce Fries

$2.50+

crispy fries topped with our famous hot wiener sauce

Loaded Fries

$3.50+

crispy fries topped with nacho cheese and our famous wiener sauce

Rod Fries

$6.00+

crispy fries topped with mustard, onions, wiener sauce, and celery salt, add wieners or nacho cheese at an additional cost.

Nacho Cheese (On The Side)

$1.00+

Wiener Sauce (On The Side)

$1.00+

Coleslaw

$1.50

Macaroni Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Salads

All salad are topped with tomatoes, onions and hot peppers. Served with your choice of salad dressing.

Garden Salad

$4.50+

a bed of lettuce topped with onions, hot peppers and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken On A Salad

$9.00

plain grilled chicken on top of a garden salad., served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Buffalo Chicken On A Salad

$9.75

a grilled piece of chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$10.75

a grilled ribeye steak on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing

Egg Salad On A Salad

$7.00

house made egg salad on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing

Tuna Salad On A Salad

$7.00

house made tuna salad on top of a garden salad, served with your choice of dressing

Salad With The Works

$7.50

a garden salad topped with ham, salami, and american cheese, served with your choice of dressing

Soup

soup of the day

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Fish Specials (Friday Only)

Fried Fish and Chips

$9.25

Fried Fish served with your choice of side and house made coleslaw

Portuguese Style Baked Fish and Chips

$9.25

Portuguese style baked fish served in a red sauce with pepper and onions and served with your choice of side and coleslaw

Fried Fish Sandwich

$6.25

Fried Fish Sandwich served on your choice of bread and your choice in toppings

Fish Only

$6.50

Fried Fish on a Salad

$8.00

Fried Fish on top of a salad with onions, hot peppers and tomato. With your choice of dressing

Fish BLT

$8.25

Fried Fish Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on your choice of toast.

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.25+

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Pink Lemonade

$2.25+

Root Beer

$2.25+

Milk

Coffee Milk

$2.50+

Whole Milk

$2.50+

1% Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Hot Decaf Coffee

$2.25+

Hot Decaf Tea

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Hot Green Tea

$2.25+

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.25+

Pumpkin Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Bottled Soda

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Diet Gingerale

$2.50

Bottled Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.50

1 Liter Coca Cola

$3.25

Canned Soda

Canned Ginger Ale

$1.75Out of stock

Canned Diet Ginger Ale

$1.75Out of stock

Canned Orange

$1.75

Canned Mt Dew

$1.75Out of stock

Juice

Orange

$2.50+

Apple

$2.50+

Cranberry

$2.50+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Gatorade

$1.75

V8

$1.75

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.75

Gold Peak No Sugar Added Sweet Tea

$1.75

Gold Peak Peach Tea

$1.75

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.50+

Bread Pudding

Raisin Bread Pudding

$4.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Bread Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

House Made Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Snickerdoodle

$1.25Out of stock

M&M

$1.25Out of stock

Sugar

$1.25Out of stock

Funfetti

$1.25Out of stock

Cookies And Cream

$1.25Out of stock

Brownies

Fudge Brownie

$1.50Out of stock

Monkey Bread

Loaf Monkey Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

Regular Banana Bread

$4.50+Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$4.00+Out of stock

Squares

Lemon Square

$3.00Out of stock

Fig Square

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Loaf

Small Blueberry Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Morning Glory Loaf

Small Morning Glory Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Large

$6.00Out of stock

Pie

Slice Of Dutch Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Crumb Cake

Apple Crumb Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side of Ketchup

Side of Vinegar

Side of Mustard

Side of Honey Mustard

Side of BBQ

Side of Syrup

Side of Ranch

Side of Malt Vinegar

Side of Hot Sauce

Side of Pickles

$0.75

Side Of Mayo

Side Of Bleu Cheese

Side Of Hot Peppers

Side Of Salt

Side Of Pepper

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Sweet & Sour Sauce

Utensils

Butter

Candy

Tootsie Pop

$0.25

Peppermint Patty

$0.10

Side Of Fruit or Veggies

Side Of Tomato

$1.00

Banana

$1.50

Cup Of Sauce & Onion

Cup of Sauce & Onion

$4.00

Small T-Shirt

Small Navy Blue

$18.00

Small Black

$18.00

Medium T-Shirt

Medium Navy Blue

$18.00
Medium Black

Medium Black

$18.00

Large T-Shirt

Large Navy Blue

$18.00
Large Black

Large Black

$18.00
Large Red

Large Red

$18.00Out of stock

XLarge T-Shirt

XL Navy Blue

$18.00
XL Black

XL Black

$18.00
XL Red

XL Red

$18.00Out of stock

2XL T-Shirt

2XL Navy Blue

2XL Black

2XL Black

XXL Red

XXL Red

Out of stock

3XL T-Shirt

3XL Navy Blue

$18.00
3XL Black

3XL Black

$18.00

4XL T-Shirt

4XL Navy Blue

$18.00
4XL Black

4XL Black

$18.00

5XL T-Shirt

5XL Navy Blue

$18.00
5XL Black

5XL Black

$18.00

Retro Logo T-Shirt

Small Red Retro

$18.00

Weight

Wiener Sauce By Weight

$4.75+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Through our doors walk the finest people... OUR CUSTOMERS!

Website

Location

6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN, RI 02885

Directions

