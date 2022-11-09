A map showing the location of ROE. 588 East Main St.View gallery

588 East Main St.

Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Raw Bar

East Coast Oyster (1)

$3.00

Gulf Oyster (1)

$2.50

West Coast Oyster (1)

$3.50

Clam (1)

$2.50Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

Crab Cocktail

$25.00

Chilled Lobster Tail

$26.00

1/2 Pound Snow Crab

$55.00Out of stock

Full Pound Snow Crab

$110.00Out of stock

Buck a Shuck

$1.00

Appetizers

Foie Gras

$34.00

Squid

$25.00

Mussels

$18.00

Steak Tartare

$22.00

Spanish Octopus

$22.00

Chargrilled Oysters

$16.00

Fish Sticks

$14.00

Garden Fresh Salad

$14.00

Bread Service

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Venison App Special

$18.00Out of stock

Truffle Deviled Eggs

$17.00

Candied Bacon App Special

$18.00

Escargot

$16.00

Rabbit Rillette

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Butternut and Pumpkin Soup

$15.00

Cioppino

$19.00

Shrimp Orzo Salad

$16.00

Smoked Pork Belly Special

$18.00Out of stock

From the Sea

Salmon

$38.00

Twin Tails

$50.00

Scallops

$44.00

Tuna

$39.00

Swordfish

$38.00

Florida Red Grouper

$32.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$46.00

Alaskan Halibut

$40.00

Steamed Clams and Prawns

$37.00

From the Land

8oz Filet Mignon

$55.00

16oz Kansas City Strip

$60.00

32oz Tomahawk Chop Ribeye

$115.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Filet & Lobster Special

$75.00Out of stock

Rabbit Pappardelle Pasta

$34.00

Smoked Duck Confit

$34.00

Lamb T-Bone

$42.00

16oz Wagyu Special

$80.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Truffle Mac N' Cheese

$16.00

Parmesan Truffle Frites

$12.00

Asparagus & Hollandaise

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Mash

$14.00

Purple Sweet Potato Mash

$15.00

Rosemary Cream Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Caramelized Forrest Mushrooms

$13.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Milk & Cookies

$10.00

Port Wine Ice Cream

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Cheesecake

$13.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$9.00

Kids Fries

$8.00

Bubbles BTG

GLS Champalou

$14.00

GLS Zardetto

$10.00

GLS Nicolas Brut

$17.00

GLS waugh Cellars

$25.00

Bubbles BTL

BTL Dumangin J. Fils La Cuvee 17

$80.00

BTL Champalou

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Zardetto

$40.00

BTL Henriot

$150.00

BTL Graham Beck

$55.00

BTL Laurent Perrier Harmony

$125.00

BTL Perrier-Jouet Blason

$145.00

BTL De Chancey

$44.00

BTL Empire Estate

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Nicolas Feuillate Brut

$68.00

BTL Waugh Cellars Rose

$100.00

BTL Dom Perignon Brut 2012

$600.00

White GLS

GLS DMZ Chard

$14.00

GLS Waugh Chard

$21.00

GLS Borsao Chard

$10.00

GLS Kuranui SB

$10.00

GLS La Gabacha SB

$13.00

GLS Orpello PG

$9.00

GLS Heinz Eifel Riesling

$10.00

GLS Hunky Dory Blend

$10.00

GLS Hermit Crab Blend

$16.00

GLS Oysterman Muscadet

$10.00

GLS Secateurs Chenin

$15.00

GLS Hopler Gruner

$12.00

GLS Assyrtiko

$12.00

GLS Picpoul

$10.00

GLS Angels & Cowboys Rose

$8.00

GLS Elizabeth Rose Chardonnay

$8.00

Chardonnay BTL

BTL Jean Paul & Benoit Droin Chablis 1er Cru Montmains

$175.00

BTL Xavier Monnot Mersault Le Limozin

$235.00

BTL Jean-Brocard Chablis Sainte Claire

$58.00

BTL Trefethen

$78.00Out of stock

BTL Franciscan

$48.00

BTL Vins Auvigue Saint-Veran Moulin du Pont

$80.00

BTL Routestock Roue 121

$50.00

BTL Abeja

$95.00

BTL Borsao

$40.00

BTL DMZ Chard

$56.00

BTL Waugh Russian River

$84.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

BTL Twomey

$95.00

BTL Inglenook

$60.00

BTL Spy Valley

$68.00

BTL Domaine Pascal Balland

$58.00

BTL Girard

$60.00

BTL Kuranui

$40.00

BTL La Gabacha

$52.00

BTL Sauvetage

$60.00

White Blends BTL

BTL Chateau Peyrat

$70.00

BTL Domaine Andre

$36.00

BTL The Tangle

$40.00

BTL Treana

$55.00

BTL D'Arenberg

$64.00

BTL Tarpon Cellars

$56.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand

$45.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

Orpello BTL

$36.00

Oyster Bar BTL

$44.00

Riesling BTL

Forge Cellars BTL

$75.00

Heinz Eifel BTL

$40.00

Pikes BTL

$50.00

White Varietals BTL

Oysterman, Muscadet BTL

$40.00

Domaine de la Quilla, Muscadet

$44.00

Garganega, Monte Carbone BTL

$95.00

"Cantina Terlano" BTL

$70.00

Lugano San Benedetto, Trebbiano

$42.00

Vermentino BTL

$55.00

Gewurztraminer BTL

$66.00

Chenin Blanc BTL

$60.00

Albarino, La Marimorena BTL

$60.00

Loimer "Lois" BTL

$45.00

Hopler BTL

$48.00

Assyrtiko BTL

$48.00

Torrontes BTL

$36.00

Languedoc-Rousillon BTL

$40.00

The Oddity BTL

$42.00

Semillon, Boekenhoutskloof BTL

$140.00

Rose GLS

GLS Broadbent

$9.00

GLS Chateau Castel

$12.00

Rose BTL

BTL Broadbent

$36.00

BTL La Carlina

$56.00

BTL A.A. Badenhorst

$50.00

BTL Grape Abduction

$56.00

BTL Chateau Castel

$48.00

Red GLS

GLS Devils Corner PN

$14.00

GLS Not One Iota PN

$17.00

GLS Sierra Batuco PN

$10.00

GLS Sanssouci Cab

$10.00

GLS Vino Robles Cab

$15.00

GLS Obsidian Ridge Cab

$20.00

GLS L'Ecole Merlot

$15.00

GLS Cannonball Merlot

$10.00

GLS Para Maria Syrah

$15.00

GLS Lapis Luna Zin

$13.00

GLS Norton Malbec

$14.00

GLS Barone Chianti

$18.00

GLS Enemigo Mio

$15.00

GLS Pic & Chapoutier

$13.00

GLS Maison L'Envoye Gamay

$19.00

GLS Big Easy Blend

$13.00

GLS Cherries and Rainbows GSM

$17.00

GLS Garnacha, Casarojo

$15.00

Pinot Noir BTL

BTL Alexana

$92.00Out of stock

BTL Astrolabe

$58.00

BTL Drouhin PN

$64.00

BTL Champy

$126.00

BTL Domaine Nico

$100.00

BTL Emeritus

$126.00

BTL Gonc

$64.00

BTL Devil's Corner

$56.00

BTL Miner

$150.00

BTL Montes Alpha

$56.00

BTL Sierra Batuco

$40.00

BTL Schug

$100.00

BTL The Hilt

$105.00

BTL Twomey

$180.00

BTL Gary's Vineyard

$150.00

BTL Montes Alpha

$56.00

BTL Not One Iota

$68.00

Cab Sauv BTL

BTL Abeja

$90.00

BTL Double Eagle

$400.00

BTL Six Degrees

$275.00

BTL My Favorite Neighbor

$100.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch

$205.00

BTL Pam-Rae

$750.00

BTL Sanssouci

$40.00

BTL Vina Robles

$60.00

BTL Waugh Cellars Estate

$165.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch

$205.00

BTL Three by Wade

$105.00

BTL Sanssouci

$40.00

BTL Ghost Block Oakville

$185.00

BTL stark-Conde

$72.00

BTL Arrowood

$400.00

BTL Six Degrees

$275.00

BTL Pam- Rae "Tesseron"

$750.00

BTL Sanssouci

$40.00

BTL Vina Robles

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Estate

$165.00

BTL Single Vineyard

$300.00

BTL Arrowroot Vineyards

$60.00

BTL Tarpon Cellars

$325.00

BTL Obsidian Ridge

$80.00

BTL Chappellet, France

$210.00

BTL Jarvis

$365.00

Merlot BTL

BTL Hahn

$40.00

BTL Hunt and Harvest

$84.00

BTL Januik

$70.00

BTL L'Ecole

$62.00

BTL Paradigm

$142.00

BTL Cannonball

$40.00

Syrah/Shiraz BTL

BTL Luke

$85.00

BTL Mollydooker

$140.00

BTL Paul Jaboulet

$165.00

BTL Stolpman

$60.00

BTL Stolpman

$58.00

Malbec BTL

BTL Crios

$40.00

BTL El Enemigo

$275.00

BTL Susana Balbo

$50.00

BTL Norton, Mendoza

$56.00

Blend BTL

BTL Bisogno Wines

$56.00

BTL Castello di Ama

$85.00

BTL Chateau De Saint Cosme

$150.00

BTL Chateau Lassegue

$160.00

BTL Chateau Musar

$190.00

BTL Chateau Phelan Segur

$185.00

BTL Cocodrilo

$80.00

BTL De Toren

$150.00

BTL E. Guigal

$140.00

BTL Ernie Els

$44.00

BTL Gaja

$115.00

BTL Jonata

$136.00

BTL Long Shadows

$162.00

BTL Miner Family

$305.00

BTL Prayers of Sinners and Saints

$52.00

BTL Waugh Jr

$84.00

BTL Big Easy

$52.00

BTL High Drive

$255.00

BTL Terry Hoage Red/Black

$96.00

BTL Pirouette

$162.00

BTL Cherries & Rainbows

$68.00

BTL Todos

$136.00

Red BTL

BTL Barista

$40.00

BTL Bodega Garzon

$75.00

BTL Bodegas Alto Moncayo

$90.00

BTL Casa E. di Mirafiore

$110.00

BTL Casanova di Neri

$180.00

BTL Chappellet

$210.00

BTL Domenico Clerico

$150.00

BTL Jarvis

$365.00

BTL La Carlina

$90.00

BTL La Carlina

$88.00

BTL Maison L'Envoye

$65.00

BTL Michele Chiarlo

$135.00

BTL Pic & Chapoutier

$52.00

BTL Tenuta Maccan

$48.00

BTL The Blacksmith

$81.00

BTL Varvaglione

$60.00

Bottle Of Red

$36.00

BTL Pinotage, Barista

$40.00

BTL Love You Bunches

$55.00

BTL El enemigo

$275.00

Futo 5500

$1,200.00

Futo OV SL

$800.00

Tempranillo BTL

BTL Bodegas Volver

$48.00

BTL Dominio de Atuata

$92.00

BTL Vina Bujanda

$40.00

Zinfandel BTL

BTL Marietta Cellars

$95.00

BTL Mettle Family

$60.00

BTL Rombauer

$108.00

BTL Lapis Luna

$52.00

Red Old World

BTL Bolger II Bruciato

$68.00

BTL Brunello di Montalcino

$150.00

BTL Barone Ricasoli

$72.00

BTL La Court Nizza

$135.00

BTL Casa E.

$110.00

BTL Primitivo di Manduria

$60.00

BTL La Carlina ,Langhe

$90.00

BTL La Carlina, Bionzo

$88.00

BTL Refosco

$48.00

BTL Garnacha, Casarojo

$60.00

BTL Bodegas Volver

$48.00

BTL Yllera 25th

$113.00

BTL Vina Bujanda

$40.00

BTL Phelan Segur

$185.00

BTL De Saint

$150.00

BTL ST. Emilion

$160.00

BTL Pic & Chapoutier

$52.00

BTL Maison L'Envoye

$76.00

Draft

Golden Monkey

$9.00

Mexican Empire

$11.00

Classic Farmhouse

$8.00

IQ

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Premium Pilsner

$9.00

Beer Special

$2.00

Can/Bottle

Heineken

$6.00

Anheuser-Busch

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Landshark

$6.00

One Claw

$7.00

Coconut Porter

$8.00

Night on Ponce

$7.00

Lord Grey

$7.00

PBR

$3.00

Saison Dupont

$11.00

Narragansett 16oz

$4.00

Reissdorf Kolsch

$8.00

Ghost in the Machine

$11.00

Seasonal

$8.00

M-43

$10.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Old Churb

$6.00

Toasted Lager

$6.00

Buck N Shuck PBR

$2.00

Buck N Shuck Narragansett

$2.00

Vodka

Snap

$9.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$9.00

Tom Of Finland

$9.00

Rodionov & Sons Caraway

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Hangar 1

$10.00

Kettle One Citron

$10.00

Kettle Oranje

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

St. George

$14.00

Gin

Empress

$14.00

Uncle Val's

$10.00

Wild Root

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Clover Lucky No4

$12.00

Nordes

$12.00

Conniption

$12.00

Chemist Spirits

$14.00

Haymans

$9.00

Bourbon

Firestone

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

High West American Prairie

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Pinhook

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$15.00

Town Branch Rye

$12.00

Roughrider

$12.00

Benchmark

$12.00

Penelope Barrel Strength

$12.00

Nelson Bros Tennessee

$12.00

Stanahans

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Flatboat

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Smoke Wagon

$18.00

Whiskey

Mellow Corn

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Irish Whiskey

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Bushmills

$13.00

Sexton

$13.00

Scotch

Lagavulin

$11.00

Laphroaig

$11.00

Balvenie 14

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Macallan 18

$12.00

GlenDronach

$13.00

Compass Box

$13.00

Artist Blend

$12.00

Rum

Don Q

$11.00

Diplimatico

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Goslings

$11.00

Coconut Cartel

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Tequila

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Cimarron

$12.00

maestro Repasaso

$12.00

Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$24.00

Tequila Corraljo

$13.00

Avion Cristalino

$55.00

Maestro Anejo

$13.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$12.00

Sombra

$12.00

Cordial

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Dolin Sweet

$12.00

Pama Pomegranate

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Kahluah

$13.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Chambord

$13.00

Domain de Canton

$13.00

Godiva

$13.00

Maraschino

$10.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Yellow Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cocchi di Toro

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Camapari

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$12.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Cherry Heering

$10.00

Creme de Cassis

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$13.00

Brecherovka

$12.00

Underberg

$12.00

Carpano Botanic Bitter

$10.00

Luxardo Aperitivo

$12.00

Borgetti Caffe Espresso

$12.00

Chareau

$11.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$11.00

Kalanie Coconut

$12.00

Mathilda Peche

$12.00

Tippleman Falernum

$12.00

Tipplman Aged Cola

$12.00

Tippleman Burnt Sugar

$12.00

Tempest Fugit Classico

$12.00

Heirloom liqueur

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$12.00

Caperitif

$12.00

Lairds Apple Brandy

$12.00

Salers Gentiane

$12.00

Herbsaint

$12.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Horyzon Koji

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Hotel Orange Aperitivo

$12.00

Barrows Ginger

$12.00

Tempus Fugit Creme

$11.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$13.00

Soda

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Espresso

$5.00

Special Coktails

Sangria

$16.00

ROE Old Fashioned

$13.00

Driftwood

$14.00

In The Weeds

$14.00

Ostrero

$15.00

Smokey Pearl

$15.00

The Rum Also Rises

$14.00

Practically a Salad

$14.00

Guarapita

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Oyster Bar Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Peanut Butter Martini

$15.00

Bee's Knee's Special

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
A modern American oyster house. We specialize in "tide to table" fresh seafood. Located in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Ga.

588 East Main St., Blue Ridge, GA 30513

