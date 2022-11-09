- Home
ROE. 588 East Main St.
588 East Main St.
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Raw Bar
Appetizers
Foie Gras
$34.00
Squid
$25.00
Mussels
$18.00
Steak Tartare
$22.00
Spanish Octopus
$22.00
Chargrilled Oysters
$16.00
Fish Sticks
$14.00
Garden Fresh Salad
$14.00
Bread Service
Tuna Tartare
$20.00
Venison App Special
$18.00Out of stock
Truffle Deviled Eggs
$17.00
Candied Bacon App Special
$18.00
Escargot
$16.00
Rabbit Rillette
$18.00Out of stock
Spicy Butternut and Pumpkin Soup
$15.00
Cioppino
$19.00
Shrimp Orzo Salad
$16.00
Smoked Pork Belly Special
$18.00Out of stock
From the Sea
From the Land
Side Dishes
Bubbles BTL
BTL Dumangin J. Fils La Cuvee 17
$80.00
BTL Champalou
$56.00Out of stock
BTL Zardetto
$40.00
BTL Henriot
$150.00
BTL Graham Beck
$55.00
BTL Laurent Perrier Harmony
$125.00
BTL Perrier-Jouet Blason
$145.00
BTL De Chancey
$44.00
BTL Empire Estate
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Nicolas Feuillate Brut
$68.00
BTL Waugh Cellars Rose
$100.00
BTL Dom Perignon Brut 2012
$600.00
White GLS
GLS DMZ Chard
$14.00
GLS Waugh Chard
$21.00
GLS Borsao Chard
$10.00
GLS Kuranui SB
$10.00
GLS La Gabacha SB
$13.00
GLS Orpello PG
$9.00
GLS Heinz Eifel Riesling
$10.00
GLS Hunky Dory Blend
$10.00
GLS Hermit Crab Blend
$16.00
GLS Oysterman Muscadet
$10.00
GLS Secateurs Chenin
$15.00
GLS Hopler Gruner
$12.00
GLS Assyrtiko
$12.00
GLS Picpoul
$10.00
GLS Angels & Cowboys Rose
$8.00
GLS Elizabeth Rose Chardonnay
$8.00
Chardonnay BTL
BTL Jean Paul & Benoit Droin Chablis 1er Cru Montmains
$175.00
BTL Xavier Monnot Mersault Le Limozin
$235.00
BTL Jean-Brocard Chablis Sainte Claire
$58.00
BTL Trefethen
$78.00Out of stock
BTL Franciscan
$48.00
BTL Vins Auvigue Saint-Veran Moulin du Pont
$80.00
BTL Routestock Roue 121
$50.00
BTL Abeja
$95.00
BTL Borsao
$40.00
BTL DMZ Chard
$56.00
BTL Waugh Russian River
$84.00
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
White Blends BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
White Varietals BTL
Oysterman, Muscadet BTL
$40.00
Domaine de la Quilla, Muscadet
$44.00
Garganega, Monte Carbone BTL
$95.00
"Cantina Terlano" BTL
$70.00
Lugano San Benedetto, Trebbiano
$42.00
Vermentino BTL
$55.00
Gewurztraminer BTL
$66.00
Chenin Blanc BTL
$60.00
Albarino, La Marimorena BTL
$60.00
Loimer "Lois" BTL
$45.00
Hopler BTL
$48.00
Assyrtiko BTL
$48.00
Torrontes BTL
$36.00
Languedoc-Rousillon BTL
$40.00
The Oddity BTL
$42.00
Semillon, Boekenhoutskloof BTL
$140.00
Red GLS
GLS Devils Corner PN
$14.00
GLS Not One Iota PN
$17.00
GLS Sierra Batuco PN
$10.00
GLS Sanssouci Cab
$10.00
GLS Vino Robles Cab
$15.00
GLS Obsidian Ridge Cab
$20.00
GLS L'Ecole Merlot
$15.00
GLS Cannonball Merlot
$10.00
GLS Para Maria Syrah
$15.00
GLS Lapis Luna Zin
$13.00
GLS Norton Malbec
$14.00
GLS Barone Chianti
$18.00
GLS Enemigo Mio
$15.00
GLS Pic & Chapoutier
$13.00
GLS Maison L'Envoye Gamay
$19.00
GLS Big Easy Blend
$13.00
GLS Cherries and Rainbows GSM
$17.00
GLS Garnacha, Casarojo
$15.00
Pinot Noir BTL
BTL Alexana
$92.00Out of stock
BTL Astrolabe
$58.00
BTL Drouhin PN
$64.00
BTL Champy
$126.00
BTL Domaine Nico
$100.00
BTL Emeritus
$126.00
BTL Gonc
$64.00
BTL Devil's Corner
$56.00
BTL Miner
$150.00
BTL Montes Alpha
$56.00
BTL Sierra Batuco
$40.00
BTL Schug
$100.00
BTL The Hilt
$105.00
BTL Twomey
$180.00
BTL Gary's Vineyard
$150.00
BTL Montes Alpha
$56.00
BTL Not One Iota
$68.00
Cab Sauv BTL
BTL Abeja
$90.00
BTL Double Eagle
$400.00
BTL Six Degrees
$275.00
BTL My Favorite Neighbor
$100.00
BTL Long Meadow Ranch
$205.00
BTL Pam-Rae
$750.00
BTL Sanssouci
$40.00
BTL Vina Robles
$60.00
BTL Waugh Cellars Estate
$165.00
BTL Long Meadow Ranch
$205.00
BTL Three by Wade
$105.00
BTL Sanssouci
$40.00
BTL Ghost Block Oakville
$185.00
BTL stark-Conde
$72.00
BTL Arrowood
$400.00
BTL Six Degrees
$275.00
BTL Pam- Rae "Tesseron"
$750.00
BTL Sanssouci
$40.00
BTL Vina Robles
$60.00Out of stock
BTL Estate
$165.00
BTL Single Vineyard
$300.00
BTL Arrowroot Vineyards
$60.00
BTL Tarpon Cellars
$325.00
BTL Obsidian Ridge
$80.00
BTL Chappellet, France
$210.00
BTL Jarvis
$365.00
Merlot BTL
Syrah/Shiraz BTL
Blend BTL
BTL Bisogno Wines
$56.00
BTL Castello di Ama
$85.00
BTL Chateau De Saint Cosme
$150.00
BTL Chateau Lassegue
$160.00
BTL Chateau Musar
$190.00
BTL Chateau Phelan Segur
$185.00
BTL Cocodrilo
$80.00
BTL De Toren
$150.00
BTL E. Guigal
$140.00
BTL Ernie Els
$44.00
BTL Gaja
$115.00
BTL Jonata
$136.00
BTL Long Shadows
$162.00
BTL Miner Family
$305.00
BTL Prayers of Sinners and Saints
$52.00
BTL Waugh Jr
$84.00
BTL Big Easy
$52.00
BTL High Drive
$255.00
BTL Terry Hoage Red/Black
$96.00
BTL Pirouette
$162.00
BTL Cherries & Rainbows
$68.00
BTL Todos
$136.00
Red BTL
BTL Barista
$40.00
BTL Bodega Garzon
$75.00
BTL Bodegas Alto Moncayo
$90.00
BTL Casa E. di Mirafiore
$110.00
BTL Casanova di Neri
$180.00
BTL Chappellet
$210.00
BTL Domenico Clerico
$150.00
BTL Jarvis
$365.00
BTL La Carlina
$90.00
BTL La Carlina
$88.00
BTL Maison L'Envoye
$65.00
BTL Michele Chiarlo
$135.00
BTL Pic & Chapoutier
$52.00
BTL Tenuta Maccan
$48.00
BTL The Blacksmith
$81.00
BTL Varvaglione
$60.00
Bottle Of Red
$36.00
BTL Pinotage, Barista
$40.00
BTL Love You Bunches
$55.00
BTL El enemigo
$275.00
Futo 5500
$1,200.00
Futo OV SL
$800.00
Zinfandel BTL
Red Old World
BTL Bolger II Bruciato
$68.00
BTL Brunello di Montalcino
$150.00
BTL Barone Ricasoli
$72.00
BTL La Court Nizza
$135.00
BTL Casa E.
$110.00
BTL Primitivo di Manduria
$60.00
BTL La Carlina ,Langhe
$90.00
BTL La Carlina, Bionzo
$88.00
BTL Refosco
$48.00
BTL Garnacha, Casarojo
$60.00
BTL Bodegas Volver
$48.00
BTL Yllera 25th
$113.00
BTL Vina Bujanda
$40.00
BTL Phelan Segur
$185.00
BTL De Saint
$150.00
BTL ST. Emilion
$160.00
BTL Pic & Chapoutier
$52.00
BTL Maison L'Envoye
$76.00
Draft
Can/Bottle
Heineken
$6.00
Anheuser-Busch
$4.00
Coors
$4.00
Scrimshaw
$7.00
Landshark
$6.00
One Claw
$7.00
Coconut Porter
$8.00
Night on Ponce
$7.00
Lord Grey
$7.00
PBR
$3.00
Saison Dupont
$11.00
Narragansett 16oz
$4.00
Reissdorf Kolsch
$8.00
Ghost in the Machine
$11.00
Seasonal
$8.00
M-43
$10.00
Allagash White
$6.00
Old Churb
$6.00
Toasted Lager
$6.00
Buck N Shuck PBR
$2.00
Buck N Shuck Narragansett
$2.00
Vodka
Gin
Bourbon
Firestone
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
High West American Prairie
$12.00
High West Double Rye
$12.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$12.00
Wild Turkey 101
$11.00
Pinhook
$11.00
Rabbit Hole Rye
$15.00
Town Branch Rye
$12.00
Roughrider
$12.00
Benchmark
$12.00
Penelope Barrel Strength
$12.00
Nelson Bros Tennessee
$12.00
Stanahans
$12.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Flatboat
$12.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Smoke Wagon
$18.00
Irish Whiskey
Scotch
Rum
Tequila
Cordial
Dolin Dry Vermouth
$12.00
Dolin Sweet
$12.00
Pama Pomegranate
$12.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
Kahluah
$13.00
Triple Sec
$10.00
Amaretto
$12.00
Baileys
$10.00
Frangelico
$13.00
Chambord
$13.00
Domain de Canton
$13.00
Godiva
$13.00
Maraschino
$10.00
St. Germain
$12.00
Yellow Bloody Mary
$12.00
Cocchi di Toro
$12.00
Pierre Ferrand
$12.00
Green Chartreuse
$12.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$12.00
Camapari
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$12.00
Fernet Branca Menta
$12.00
Averna Amaro
$12.00
Cherry Heering
$10.00
Creme de Cassis
$12.00
Cynar
$12.00
Limoncello
$12.00
Rumchata
$12.00
Sambuca
$12.00
Tuaca
$12.00
Wild Turkey American Honey
$13.00
Brecherovka
$12.00
Underberg
$12.00
Carpano Botanic Bitter
$10.00
Luxardo Aperitivo
$12.00
Borgetti Caffe Espresso
$12.00
Chareau
$11.00
Chinola Passionfruit
$11.00
Kalanie Coconut
$12.00
Mathilda Peche
$12.00
Tippleman Falernum
$12.00
Tipplman Aged Cola
$12.00
Tippleman Burnt Sugar
$12.00
Tempest Fugit Classico
$12.00
Heirloom liqueur
$12.00
Pernod Absinthe
$12.00
Caperitif
$12.00
Lairds Apple Brandy
$12.00
Salers Gentiane
$12.00
Herbsaint
$12.00
Averna Amaro
$12.00
Horyzon Koji
$12.00
Carpano Antica
$12.00
Hotel Orange Aperitivo
$12.00
Barrows Ginger
$12.00
Tempus Fugit Creme
$11.00
Screwball Peanut Butter
$13.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
A modern American oyster house. We specialize in "tide to table" fresh seafood. Located in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Ga.
Location
588 East Main St., Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
