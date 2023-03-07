Main picView gallery

Roegels BBQ - Voss 2223 South Voss Road

review star

No reviews yet

2223 South Voss Road

Houston, TX 77057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Moist Brisket
Smoked Sausage
Lean Brisket

Main Menu

Meats Per Pound

Lean Brisket

$7.50+

Moist Brisket

$7.50+

Pork Ribs

$11.00+

Turkey Breast

$6.00+

Pulled Pork

$10.50+Out of stock

Pork Belly

$6.50+

1/2 Chicken

$9.50

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Smoked Sausage

$6.00

Mild or Jalapeno Cheese

Burnt Ends

$7.00Out of stock

Plates

2 Meat Plate

$21.00

3 Meat Plate

$22.50

Pastrami Plate

$20.50Out of stock

Pork Belly Plate

$18.00

1/2 chicken plate

$15.00

Pork Rib Plate

$19.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Sliced Brisket Plate

$19.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

$19.00Out of stock

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Pork chop

$15.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Brisket grilled cheese

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

PorkSandwich

$11.00

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Texas Two-Step Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey

$13.00

Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Spuds

The BBQ Tater

$12.00

The Tater

$7.25

Side Orders

Texas Caviar

$4.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Corn

$4.00+

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

Marinated Tomatoes/Cucumbers

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Texas Pinto Beans

$4.00+

Loaded Mashed

$4.00+

Green Chile Stew

$10.00+Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

1/2 pan pudding

$38.00Out of stock

half pan

full pan dessert

$125.00Out of stock

Party Packs

Big BBQ Pack

$189.00

2 Lbs Brisket, 2 Lbs Pork Ribs, 2Lbs Sausage 5 Quarts of Side Orders

Big Chicken

$26.95

1 whole chicken with 2 pints of sides

Rib Feast

$59.95

1 slab pork ribs (About 2 1/2 pounds), 2 pints sides

THE MEAT SWEATS

$59.95

1/2 pound Brisket, 1/2 pound Ribs, 1/2 pound sausage, 3 pints of side orders

The Trinity

$99.95

1 pound brisket, 1 pound ribs, 1 pound sausage, 3 qts of sides

Other

Bottle Sauce

$5.95

Buns

$0.50

Chips

$2.00

Loaf Bread

$6.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.95

Beer

$5.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Rambler

$2.95

Retail Menu

Shirts/Hats (Copy)

Shirt

$20.00

Side Orders

$3.50

Side Orders

$6.95

Side Orders

$11.25

Snack Stick

Mild

$18.00

Jalapeno Cheese

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2223 South Voss Road, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
