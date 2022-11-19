Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

316 High Steet

Portsmouth, VA 23704

Popular Items

Bowl She Crab Soup
CHEESE AND CHIPS
10 Roger Browns Chicken Wings

Snacks & Apps

Bourbon Street Shrimp Skillet

Bourbon Street Shrimp Skillet

$13.85

Blackened Shrimp, cajun cream sauce, jasmine rice and toast points

5 Roger Browns Chicken Wings

5 Roger Browns Chicken Wings

$8.99

Served with ranch or bleu cheese, celery and carrots

10 Roger Browns Chicken Wings

10 Roger Browns Chicken Wings

$15.99
15 Roger Browns Chicken Wings

15 Roger Browns Chicken Wings

$21.99

CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

WISCONSIN WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS WITH SIRACHI KETCHUP

Golden Catfish Bites

$12.35
HAND-CUT FRIED PICKLES

HAND-CUT FRIED PICKLES

$9.65

Served with spicy bistro sauce

Roger Browns Spinach Dip

Roger Browns Spinach Dip

$10.65

Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery

TAVERN NACHOS

TAVERN NACHOS

$10.35

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, queso, pico, jalapeños, lettuce, scallions, black beans, black olives and sour cream. DO NOT FORGET TO ADD CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

CHEESE AND CHIPS

CHEESE AND CHIPS

$7.95

HOMEMADE QUESO, SALSA AND TORTILLA CHIPS

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Served with honey mustard or salted caramel

CHICKEN LIVER SKILLET

$11.35

5 OZ CHICKEN LIVERS SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES, BOURBON GRAVY, CARAMELIZED ONIONS

JUMBO SHRIMP BANGERS (5)

$11.65

PANKO BREADED SHRIMP, ZESTY THAI CHILI GLAZE.

CORN BREAD BASKET

$1.65

6 CORN BREAD MUFFINS WITH HOMEMADE HONEY BUTTER

SOUP & SALADS

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$10.65

Baby greens, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, raisins, egg, tomato, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and key lime vinaigrette. Served with a warm muffin.

California Salad

California Salad

$10.65

Romaine, baby greens and iceberg lettuce, char-grilled corn, tomato, craisins, egg, bacon, avocado, and goat cheese. Do not forget the chicken, Fried or grilled.

Sante Fe Bowl

Sante Fe Bowl

$10.35
House Salad

House Salad

$7.85
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.65

Creamy dressing, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons

Cup She Crab Soup

$6.00
Bowl She Crab Soup

Bowl She Crab Soup

$8.00

Tacos, Quesadillas & Burrito

Tacos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla, monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion. roasted peppers and bistro sauce. Served with pico and sour cream.

Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Burrito Grande

$14.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

$11.35
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.85

Cheddar, mozzarella, monterei jack, swiss, provolone, smoked gouda or pepper jack

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.85
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.85

Marinated sautéed mushrooms with Swiss cheese

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$14.35

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onion ribbons

Chesapeake Burger

Chesapeake Burger

$15.35

Old Bay seasoning, crab cake, cheddar cheese, and stone crab sauce

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$14.85

Smoked Gouda, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and bistro sauce

BLACK BEAN AND COUS COUS BURGER

$10.85

SEAFOOD

Caribbean Rubbed Salmon

Caribbean Rubbed Salmon

$21.35

Caramelized on the grill to perfection and served with Jamaican jerk relish, mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Crab Cake Dinner (1)

$20.85

Crab Cake Dinner (2)

$33.85
Golden Fried Fish Basket

Golden Fried Fish Basket

$16.53

served with fries and slaw

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

$21.85

Sautéed garlic, country ham and arugula over creamy smoked grits

Seafood Combination

$34.85

Seafood Stack

$25.65
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$18.53

Served with fries and slaw

Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$17.85

Hand dipped in buttermilk and lightly fried, served with French fries and Cole slaw

Two Item Basket

Two Item Basket

$26.99

served with fries and slaw

SANDWICH

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.85

Broiled jumbo lump crab cake served with shredded lettuce, tomato, and stone crab sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.85
Miami Style Cuban

Miami Style Cuban

$12.35
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.35

Try-tip steak sliced thin and chopped with roasted peppers and onions, mushrooms and your choice of cheddar, provolone or queso cheese

CHICKEN LICK'N

$12.85

CATFISH BLT SANDWICH

$11.85

DEEP SOUTHERN REUBEN

$13.35

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

SIDES

Black Beans

$3.65

Cole Slaw

$3.65

Collard Greens

$4.35

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.65

Jasmine Rice

$2.85
Macaroni And Cheese

Macaroni And Cheese

$3.65

Sauteed Greens Beans

$3.65

Seasoned Sauteed Vegetables

$3.65

Fries

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.65

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.65

Swt Pot Mashed w/Honey Butter

$3.65

Broccoli with Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.65

Extra Toast Points

$1.50

LOADED MASHED POTATOES

$4.65

Ceasar Side

$4.00

Desserts

Maker's Mark Bourbon Bread Pudding

Maker's Mark Bourbon Bread Pudding

$6.85
Cinnamon Buttered Apple Cobbler

Cinnamon Buttered Apple Cobbler

$6.85

Kids Sundae w/kids meal

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.35

Adult Ice Cream

$4.00

ADD ON PROTEINS

ADD CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

ADD CRAB CAKE

$14.00

ADD FLANK

$8.00

ADD SALMON

$6.00

ADD Catfish

$6.00

BEER

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum BTL

$6.50

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$6.50

Corona Light BTL

$5.50

Coronita

$3.50

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.50

Miller Light CAN

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Modelo BTL

$5.50

O'Doul's Non-alc Beer

$4.00

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

23oz Blue Moon

$8.00

23oz Bud Light

$6.00

23oz Loose Cannon

$9.00

23oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

23oz Devils Backbone

$9.00

23oz MoMac Roger Browns

$7.50

23oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

23oz Yuengling

$6.50

23oz Hazy Like A Fox

$9.00

23oz Coors Light

$6.00

Guiness

$9.00Out of stock

El Guapo O'conner23oz

$8.00Out of stock

Momac Skeeder Juice 23 Oz

$8.00

Cider

$8.00

Ozzlefinch Crazy Pants

$9.00

Mango Cart

$9.00

23oz Founders All Day

$9.00Out of stock

13" Oz Str8 Outta P-town IPA

$7.00

WINE

GLS Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS SUTTER HOME White Zinfandel

$5.00

Prima Brut

$7.00

GLS SutterHome Moscato

$7.00

Peanut's Ruffino Pinot

$5.00

GLS Bravium Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Woodbridge Chardonnay

$18.95

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$29.95

BTL Cavit Reisling

$23.95

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$24.95

BTL Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc

$25.95

BTL Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$18.95

BTL SutterHome Moscato

$18.95

BTL Bravium Chardonnay

$32.00

GLS Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GLS The Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS La Terre Merlot

$8.00

GLS Soul Sister Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec

$9.00

Terra Dtorro Zinfindel

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Joel Gott Cabernet

$9.00Out of stock

BTL Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.95

BTL J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.95

BTL The Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.95

BTL La Terre Merlot

$19.95

BTL Soul Sister Pinot Noir

$24.95

BTL Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec

$25.95

Btl Jackson Estate

$28.95

Terra Dtoro Zinfandel

$26.98

BTL Joel Gott Cabernet

$32.00

Rose Regal

$23.95

Belaire ROSE

$95.00

Maschio Prosecco Brut (187ml)

$7.00

Moet Rose

$110.95Out of stock

Sparkling Red

$7.00Out of stock

Signature Drinks

Killer Painkiller

Killer Painkiller

$9.00

1.5oz Nikaloai Vodka (well) 1.5oz Castillo Rum (well) Squirt of Coco Real Cream 1/2 part OJ 1/2 part pineapple juice Shaken

Purple Lollipop

Purple Lollipop

$9.00

1.5oz Nikaloai Vodka (well) .5oz watermelon pucker .5oz blue curaçao Splash of grenadine Sweet and Sour mix Splash of sprite on top

Heartbreak Hurricaine

Heartbreak Hurricaine

$9.00

1.5oz Castillo Rum (well) .5oz peach schnapps .5oz sour apple pucker Grenadine Pineapple Juice .5oz Meyers dark rum floated on top

Sangria

Sangria

$10.00

Put different fruit slices in glass Pour ice in .5oz well vodka (for red sangria) .5oz peach schnapps (for white sangria) 6oz Woodbridge Cabernet (red sangria) 6oz house moscato (white sangria) Cranberry juice (red sangria) Sprite (white sangria)

Bacardi Mojito

Bacardi Mojito

$9.00

Muddle mint and simple syrup in glass 2oz Bacardi rum Lime sour Club soda or sprite

Mudslide

$11.00

Chocolate syrup drizzled inside glass Two scoops ice in blender 1.5 well rum .5oz baileys .5oz kahlua Ice cream mix Blend, top with whip cream and sprinkles Garnish with a cherry

X Margarita

$10.00

1.5oz well tequila .5oz triple sec .5oz xrated liquor Lime sour Splash mango purée, shake it Garnish with a lime

Patron X Margarita

$13.00

2oz patron (patron xrated margarita) .5oz triple sec .5oz xrated liquor Lime sour Splash mango purée, shake it Garnish with a lime

Martinis

Pamatini

$10.00

Lemon Basil Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Prickly Passion

$10.00

Classic Apple Martini

$10.00

Southbound Greyhound

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Blueberry Lemon Drops

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$10.00

Death By Cho

$10.00

Mint Choc Candycane

$7.00

Mules

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Pama Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

French Mule

$12.00

Margaritas & Frozen

House Margarita

$8.50

Piña Colada

$9.00

Mudslide

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

X-Rated Margarita

$10.00

PATRON X-Rated Margarita

$13.00

Patron Coronarita

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.25

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

SF redbull

$4.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Hamburger

$6.50

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$8.50

Kid Ribs

$10.00

Kid Waffle

$5.50

Kid Waffle w/Cinnamon Apples

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Waffle with Chicken

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.50

5.00 GSJ charge

5.00 pp GSJ

$5.00

20.00 GSJ table charge 4 or more ppl

20.00 4 or more GSJ table charge

$20.00

Banquet Room Fees

One Hour Single Banquet Room

$100.00

One Hour Both Banquet Rooms

$200.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

316 High Steet, Portsmouth, VA 23704

Directions

Gallery
Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar image
Banner pic
Main pic

