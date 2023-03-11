Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Popular Items
PIZZA
Pizza BYO
SMALL 10" PIZZA
Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.
LARGE 15" PIZZA
Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.
MINI 6" PIZZA
Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.
BYO CALZONE
Our Original Style Pizza turned into a CALZONE with our homemade sauce and lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.
10" Half/Half SPECIALTY Pizza
15" Half/Half SPECIALTY Pizza
SMALL 10" SPECIALTY Pizza
10" ALL MEAT Pizza
Our ALL MEAT Pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Bacon.
10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza is made with hamburger, bacon and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
10" BBQ PORK Pizza
Our BBQ Pork Pizza is topped with our homemade pulled BBQ Pork with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
10" BEEF Taco Pizza
Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.
10" BUFFALO Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
10" CHICKEN Taco Pizza
Our Chicken Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and chicken taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.
10" CHILI Pizza
Our Chili Pizza is topped with our homemade Chili, Onions and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
10" Fat Mike B Pizza
Our "Fat Mike B" Pizza is topped with onions, tomatoes, hamburger, pickles and Russian dressing - topped with lettuce after its cooked.
10" Grecian Pizza
Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese & crushed Garlic
10" Grecian Supreme Pizza
Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Tomatoes and Greek Black Olives.
10" Grilled Chicken Pizza
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and Pineapple
10" Hawaiian with a KICK
Ham, Pineapple & grilled Buffalo Chicken
10" Mac & Cheese Pizza
10" Mexican Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Jalapeno Peppers and Hamburger.
10" Roger's HOUSE Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Greek Black Olives.
10" Steak Deluxe Pizza
Shaved Steak with onions. green peppers, mushrooms and lots of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
10" Veggie Pizza
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices and Greek black olives.
10" Veggie Supreme Pizza
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, broccoli, artichoke hearts, spinach and Greek black olives.
LARGE 15" SPECIALTY Pizza
15" ALL MEAT Pizza
15" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
15" BBQ Chicken Pizza
15" BBQ PORK Pizza
15" BEEF Taco Pizza
15" BUFFALO Chicken Pizza
15" CHICKEN Taco Pizza
15" Chili Pizza
15" Fat Mike B Pizza
15" Grecian Pizza
15" Grecian Supreme Pizza
15" Grilled Chicken Pizza
15" Hawaiian Pizza
15" Hawaiian with a KICK
15" Mac & Cheese Pizza
15" Mexican Pizza
15" Roger's HOUSE Pizza
15" Steak Deluxe Pizza
15" Veggie Pizza
15" Veggie Supreme Pizza
MINI 6" SPECIALTY Pizza
6" ALL MEAT Pizza
6" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
6" BBQ Chicken Pizza
6" BEEF Taco Pizza
6" BUFFALO Chicken Pizza
6" CHICKEN Taco Pizza
6" Chili Pizza
6" Fat Mike B Pizza
6" Grecian Pizza
6" Grecian Supreme Pizza
6" Grilled Chicken Pizza
6" Hawaiian Pizza
6" Hawaiian with a KICK
6" Mac & Cheese Pizza
6" Mexican Pizza
6" Roger's HOUSE Pizza
6" Veggie Pizza
6" Veggie Supreme Pizza
FOOD
Seasonal Specials
Loaded Mashed Potato Balls
Mashed Potatoes, Green Onions, Crispy Bacon, and a mozzarella cheddar Mix. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with a warm beer cheese.
Southwest Popper Grilled Cheese
American/ Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Poppers, Bacon, Salsa, and Chipotle Mayo on Vienna Bread. Served with Seasoned FF.
Beef Short Rib
A Braised Beef Short Rib, Cheddar Grits, and Potato Pave. Braised in a wine sauce and aromatic herbs. Southern style Cheddar Grits. Thin layered fried potato. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Dessert Pizza
Butter and Cinnamon Sugar Base. Topped with Streusel and Vanilla Icing. Served Hot.
STARTERS
APP SPECIAL
Appetizer Special w/ Subs
Our Appetizer includes potato skins with cheese and bacon, chicken tenders, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks. Served with sweet & sour sauce, sour cream and marinara.
Pick TWO
Pick TWO Appetizer - choose from Chicken Tenders, Chicken Wings, Onion Rings, Hand Cut Fries, Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries, Mozzarella Sticks or Fried Mushrooms.
Blooming Onion
Try our delicious homemade BLOOMING ONION, Served with Zesty Sauce.
Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders
Choose either 1/2 pound or full pound of our fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
Choose either 5 or 10 of our fresh Chicken Wings with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
8 Mozzarella Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Garlic Bread with CHEESE
Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries
Loaded Mashed Potato Balls
SOUPS
Chicken Noodle Soup
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup with crackers.
Turkey Rice
Homemade Turkey Rice Soup with crackers.
French Onion
Homemade French Onion Soup with crackers.
Corn Chowder
Homemade Corn Chowder with crackers.
Vegetable Minestrone Soup
Enjoy a bowl of our vegetable based soup loaded with beans, fresh vegetables and small shells.
Chili
SALADS
Buffalo Chicken Salad
All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus 1/2 POUND of grilled or fried buffalo chicken.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Asagio, Romano and Parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus shredded cheese, ham, salami and Greek black olives.
COBB Salad
Lettuce, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, avocado, a hard boiled egg & grilled chicken. Served with our own honey mustard dressing.
Garden Salad
All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers.
Greek Salad
All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus Feta Cheese, Greek black olives and pepperoncini.
Steak Tip Salad
All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus 1/2 POUND of our house marinated steak tips.
Taco Salad
Served in an edible fried flour tortilla taco bowl with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, Greek black olives and shredded cheese with your choice of chili, beef taco meat or chicken taco meat.
Anything POTATO
Potato Skins w/ Bacon & Cheese
Deep fried potato skins with bacon and covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
BBQ Pork Potato Skins
Deep fried potato skins with our homemade BBQ pulled Pork, covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Broccoli & Ham Potato Skins
Deep fried potato skins with chopped ham and broccoli, covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Veggie Potato Skins
Deep fried potato skins with fresh onions, green peppers and tomatoes, covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Mexican Potato Skins
French Fries - regular
French Fries - Hand Cut
Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Baked Potato (BYO) Cheese and ...
Mashed Potato
Baked Potato - PLAIN
Loaded Mashed Potato Balls
NACHOS
Just Chips and Salsa
Nacho Deluxe (BBQ Pork)
Deep fried lightly salted corn tortilla chips covered in cheese with BBQ Pork, onions, green peppers tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Nacho Deluxe (Chicken)
Deep fried lightly salted corn tortilla chips covered in cheese with grilled chicken, onions, green peppers tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Nacho Deluxe (CHILI)
Nacho Deluxe (Hamburger)
Deep fried lightly salted corn tortilla chips covered in cheese with scrambled hamburger, onions, green peppers tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Nachos with Cheese
Veggie Nacho
HOUSE FAVORITES
Chicken Pot Pie
All white meat chicken, potatoes, carrots and peas with buttery chicken gravy, served in a toasted bread bowl.
Mac & Cheese with Chicken Tenders
Cavatapi Pasta with homemade cheese sauce and chicken tenders. Choose from plain or buffalo mac - and plain or buffalo tenders.
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf with burgundy gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetable. Served with Italian Bread.
Open Faced Hot Turkey Sandwich
Home baked turkey on Vienna toast with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable
Quesadilla's
Your choice of BBQ Pork, Beef Taco Meat, Chicken Taco Meat, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Buffalo Chicken or Veggies. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, jalapenos and salsa and sour cream all on the side.
Shepherd's Pie
Seasoned ground beef with onions, corn and buttery mashed potatoes. Served with Italian Bread. Add Burgandy Gravy for $2
Steak Tip Dinner
12 ounces of our house marinated steak tips with buttery mashed potatoes & vegetable. Served with Italian Bread.
Chicken Pot Pie w/ Italian Bread
PASTA
Baked Meat Lasagna
Homemade Baked Meat Lasagna served with Italian Bread
Chicken Parmigiana
Made with spaghetti and our homemade marinara sauce, with your choice of grilled or fried chicken and lots of melted cheese. Served with Italian Bread.
Stuffed Shells
Homemade Stuffed Shells and marinara sauce, covered in cheese and served with Italian Bread.
Chicken Pesto
Homemade Basil pesto and fresh Parpadelle Pasta with grilled chicken. Served with Italian Bread.
Cheese Tortellini
Cheese tortellini with your choice of our homemade alfredo or marinara sauce. Served with Italian Bread.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini with homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with Italian Bread.
Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli
Fettuccini with homemade Alfredo Sauce, broccoli and grilled chicken. Served with Italian Bread.
The Godfather
A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce, meatballs, sliced mild Italian sausage, green peppers and mushrooms. Served with Italian Bread.
Spaghetti with MEATBALLS
A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce & meatballs. Served with Italian Bread.
Spaghetti with Sauce
A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce. Served with Italian Bread.
Spaghetti with Butter & Garlic
A hearty portion of Spaghettini with lots of melted butter and garlic. Served with Italian Bread
Spaghetti with SAUSAGE
A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce & grilled, sliced mild Italian sausage. Served with Italian Bread
Eggplant Parmigiana
Made with spaghetti and our homemade marinara sauce, fried eggplant and lots of melted cheese. Served with Italian Bread
SUBS & WRAPS
Steak Deluxe Sub
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Steak Bomb
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms. salami and pepperoni in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Steak & Cheese Sub
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese. Create your own, add your favorite veggies.
Cheeseburger Sub
Scrambled hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.
Turkey Sub
Home-baked turkey with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Turkey BLT - C
Homebaked turkey with lettuce, tomatoes and bacon.
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes in a toasted sub roll.
Buffalo Tender Sub
Deep fried or grilled chicken dipped in our homemade cayenne pepper sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Chicken Tender Sub
Deep fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken with lettuce & tomatoes in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.
Chicken Deluxe Sub
1/2 POUND of chicken with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Deep fried or grilled chicken with our homemade marinara sauce in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.
BBQ Chicken Sub
Deep fried or grilled BBQ chicken with lettuce and onions in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Asagio, Romano and Parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing in your choice of a white or wheat wrap.
Greek Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Greek black olives and pepperoncini tossed in Greek dressing in your choice of a white or wheat wrap.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Deep fried eggplant with our homemade marinara sauce in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs in our own marinara sauce in a toasted sub roll with cheese.
Hot Pastrami Sub
Lean red pastrami in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.
Roger's Special Sub
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes, pickles, oil and your choice of cheese.
Ham & Salami Italian
Imported ham, cooked salami, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, pickles and oil with your choice of cheese.
Tuna Sub
Light tuna with onions, tomatoes and pickles.
Veggie Sub
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, oil and your choice of cheese.
Italian Sausage Sub
Pork Slammer
Our classic BBQ pork served on a sub roll with our house made slammin' slaw, jalapenos and pickles. Served with chips.
BURGERS\BULKIES
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.
Cheeseburger
Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.
Hamburger
Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.
Garlic & Onion Cheese Burger
Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.
Extra Burger Patty
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk tossed tenders served on abulkie roll with lettuce, pickles, bacon and cheddar cheese. Finished with a house made southern style remoulds sauce. Served with French fries.
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders with FF
Kids Chicken Parmigiana
Kids Fettuccini Alfredo
Kids Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Hamburger
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs
Kids Spaghetti with Sauce
Kids Spaghetti & Butter
Kids Cookie
Kids Ice Cream
Kids Brownie
SIDES
Mashed Potato
Mac & Cheese
Pink Slaw
Burgundy gravy
Turkey gravy
Broccoli
Carrots
Corn
Grilled Chicken, Regular
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo
Meatballs (3)
Steak Tips (5 ounces)
Steak Tips (8 ounces)
Toasted Bread Bowl
Italian Bread
Parm Cheese
Crushed Red Pepper
Bag Of Chips
Extra Sauces & Dressings
Buffalo Sauce
Mango Habanero
Orange Ginger
Honey Mustard
Sweet & Sour
Honey Vinaigrette
Ranch
Zesty Sauce
Ketchup
Extra Dressing
Marinara 8 Oz
Alfredo 8oz
Mac Sauce 8 Oz
Pizza Sauce 8oz
Sour Cream
Salsa 8 Oz
Salsa 31/2 Oz
Blue Cheese
SOFT DRINKS
Soda by the CAN
ROGER'S BOTTLED SODA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
869 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820