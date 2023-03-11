Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Roger's Pizza

575 Reviews

$$

869 Central Avenue

Dover, NH 03820

Popular Items

LARGE 15" PIZZA
SMALL 10" PIZZA
Chicken Tenders

PIZZA

Pizza BYO

SMALL 10" PIZZA

$11.25

Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.

LARGE 15" PIZZA

$17.75

Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.

MINI 6" PIZZA

$6.00

Roger's Original Style Pizza is made with our homemade Dough & Pizza Sauce with lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.

BYO CALZONE

$12.25

Our Original Style Pizza turned into a CALZONE with our homemade sauce and lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.

10" Half/Half SPECIALTY Pizza

15" Half/Half SPECIALTY Pizza

SMALL 10" SPECIALTY Pizza

10" ALL MEAT Pizza

$17.50

Our ALL MEAT Pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Bacon.

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.25

Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza is made with hamburger, bacon and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

10" BBQ PORK Pizza

$15.50

Our BBQ Pork Pizza is topped with our homemade pulled BBQ Pork with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

10" BEEF Taco Pizza

$17.50

Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.

10" BUFFALO Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

10" CHICKEN Taco Pizza

$17.50

Our Chicken Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and chicken taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.

10" CHILI Pizza

$15.50

Our Chili Pizza is topped with our homemade Chili, Onions and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

10" Fat Mike B Pizza

$16.50

Our "Fat Mike B" Pizza is topped with onions, tomatoes, hamburger, pickles and Russian dressing - topped with lettuce after its cooked.

10" Grecian Pizza

$16.00

Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese & crushed Garlic

10" Grecian Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Tomatoes and Greek Black Olives.

10" Grilled Chicken Pizza

$14.50

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.25

Ham and Pineapple

10" Hawaiian with a KICK

$16.50

Ham, Pineapple & grilled Buffalo Chicken

10" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$16.50

10" Mexican Pizza

$17.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Jalapeno Peppers and Hamburger.

10" Roger's HOUSE Pizza

$17.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Greek Black Olives.

10" Steak Deluxe Pizza

$17.50

Shaved Steak with onions. green peppers, mushrooms and lots of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

10" Veggie Pizza

$16.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices and Greek black olives.

10" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$17.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, broccoli, artichoke hearts, spinach and Greek black olives.

LARGE 15" SPECIALTY Pizza

15" ALL MEAT Pizza

$27.00

Our ALL MEAT Pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Bacon.

15" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.75

Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza is made with hamburger, bacon and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

15" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

15" BBQ PORK Pizza

$25.00

Our BBQ Pork Pizza is topped with our homemade pulled BBQ Pork with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

15" BEEF Taco Pizza

$27.00

Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.

15" BUFFALO Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

15" CHICKEN Taco Pizza

$27.00

Our Chicken Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and chicken taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.

15" Chili Pizza

$25.00

Our Chili Pizza is topped with our homemade Chili, Onions and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

15" Fat Mike B Pizza

$26.00

Our "Fat Mike B" Pizza is topped with onions, tomatoes, hamburger, pickles and Russian dressing - topped with lettuce after its cooked.

15" Grecian Pizza

$26.00

Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese & crushed Garlic

15" Grecian Supreme Pizza

$27.00

Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Tomatoes and Greek Black Olives.

15" Grilled Chicken Pizza

$24.00

15" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.75

Ham & Pineapple

15" Hawaiian with a KICK

$26.00

Ham, Pineapple & grilled Buffalo Chicken

15" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$26.00

15" Mexican Pizza

$27.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Jalapeno Peppers and Hamburger.

15" Roger's HOUSE Pizza

$27.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Greek Black Olives.

15" Steak Deluxe Pizza

$27.00

Shaved Steak with onions. green peppers, mushrooms and lots of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

15" Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices and Greek black olives.

15" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$27.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, broccoli, artichoke hearts, spinach and Greek black olives.

MINI 6" SPECIALTY Pizza

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, broccoli, artichoke hearts, spinach and Greek black olives.

6" ALL MEAT Pizza

$9.00

Our ALL MEAT Pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Bacon.

6" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$8.00

Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza is made with hamburger, bacon and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

6" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.00

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

6" BEEF Taco Pizza

$8.50

Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.

6" BUFFALO Chicken Pizza

$8.00

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

6" CHICKEN Taco Pizza

$8.50

Our Chicken Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and chicken taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.

6" Chili Pizza

$8.50

Our Chili Pizza is topped with our homemade Chili, Onions and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

6" Fat Mike B Pizza

$8.50

Our "Fat Mike B" Pizza is topped with onions, tomatoes, hamburger, pickles and Russian dressing - topped with lettuce after its cooked.

6" Grecian Pizza

$8.00

Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese & crushed Garlic

6" Grecian Supreme Pizza

$8.50

Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Tomatoes and Greek Black Olives.

6" Grilled Chicken Pizza

$8.00

6" Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00

6" Hawaiian with a KICK

$8.50

Ham, Pineapple & grilled Buffalo Chicken

6" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$8.00

6" Mexican Pizza

$8.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Homemade Salsa, Jalapeno Peppers and Hamburger.

6" Roger's HOUSE Pizza

$8.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger and Greek Black Olives.

6" Veggie Pizza

$8.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices and Greek black olives.

6" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$8.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, broccoli, artichoke hearts, spinach and Greek black olives.

FOOD

Seasonal Specials

Loaded Mashed Potato Balls

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes, Green Onions, Crispy Bacon, and a mozzarella cheddar Mix. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with a warm beer cheese.

Southwest Popper Grilled Cheese

$14.00

American/ Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Poppers, Bacon, Salsa, and Chipotle Mayo on Vienna Bread. Served with Seasoned FF.

Beef Short Rib

$20.00

A Braised Beef Short Rib, Cheddar Grits, and Potato Pave. Braised in a wine sauce and aromatic herbs. Southern style Cheddar Grits. Thin layered fried potato. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Dessert Pizza

$7.00

Butter and Cinnamon Sugar Base. Topped with Streusel and Vanilla Icing. Served Hot.

STARTERS

APP SPECIAL

$16.00

Appetizer Special w/ Subs

$17.00

Our Appetizer includes potato skins with cheese and bacon, chicken tenders, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks. Served with sweet & sour sauce, sour cream and marinara.

Pick TWO

$16.00

Pick TWO Appetizer - choose from Chicken Tenders, Chicken Wings, Onion Rings, Hand Cut Fries, Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries, Mozzarella Sticks or Fried Mushrooms.

Blooming Onion

$10.00

Try our delicious homemade BLOOMING ONION, Served with Zesty Sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Choose either 1/2 pound or full pound of our fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$15.00+

Choose either 5 or 10 of our fresh Chicken Wings with your choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

8 Mozzarella Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Garlic Bread with CHEESE

$5.00

Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries

$5.00

Loaded Mashed Potato Balls

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes, Green Onions, Crispy Bacon, and a mozzarella cheddar Mix. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with a warm beer cheese.

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup with crackers.

Turkey Rice

$6.00

Homemade Turkey Rice Soup with crackers.

French Onion

$7.00

Homemade French Onion Soup with crackers.

Corn Chowder

$6.00

Homemade Corn Chowder with crackers.

Vegetable Minestrone Soup

$6.00

Enjoy a bowl of our vegetable based soup loaded with beans, fresh vegetables and small shells.

Chili

$7.00

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00+

All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus 1/2 POUND of grilled or fried buffalo chicken.

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Asagio, Romano and Parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.00+

All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus shredded cheese, ham, salami and Greek black olives.

COBB Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, avocado, a hard boiled egg & grilled chicken. Served with our own honey mustard dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.00+

All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers.

Greek Salad

$9.00+

All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus Feta Cheese, Greek black olives and pepperoncini.

Steak Tip Salad

$13.00+

All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus 1/2 POUND of our house marinated steak tips.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Served in an edible fried flour tortilla taco bowl with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, Greek black olives and shredded cheese with your choice of chili, beef taco meat or chicken taco meat.

Anything POTATO

Potato Skins w/ Bacon & Cheese

$14.00

Deep fried potato skins with bacon and covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

BBQ Pork Potato Skins

$15.00

Deep fried potato skins with our homemade BBQ pulled Pork, covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Broccoli & Ham Potato Skins

$15.00

Deep fried potato skins with chopped ham and broccoli, covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Veggie Potato Skins

$15.00

Deep fried potato skins with fresh onions, green peppers and tomatoes, covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Mexican Potato Skins

$15.00

French Fries - regular

$2.95+

French Fries - Hand Cut

$2.49+

Seasoned Wedge Cut Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Baked Potato (BYO) Cheese and ...

$9.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato - PLAIN

$5.00

Loaded Mashed Potato Balls

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes, Green Onions, Crispy Bacon, and a mozzarella cheddar Mix. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with a warm beer cheese.

NACHOS

Just Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Nacho Deluxe (BBQ Pork)

$15.00

Deep fried lightly salted corn tortilla chips covered in cheese with BBQ Pork, onions, green peppers tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Nacho Deluxe (Chicken)

$15.00

Deep fried lightly salted corn tortilla chips covered in cheese with grilled chicken, onions, green peppers tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Nacho Deluxe (CHILI)

$15.00

Nacho Deluxe (Hamburger)

$15.00

Deep fried lightly salted corn tortilla chips covered in cheese with scrambled hamburger, onions, green peppers tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Nachos with Cheese

$11.00

Veggie Nacho

$14.00

HOUSE FAVORITES

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

All white meat chicken, potatoes, carrots and peas with buttery chicken gravy, served in a toasted bread bowl.

Mac & Cheese with Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Cavatapi Pasta with homemade cheese sauce and chicken tenders. Choose from plain or buffalo mac - and plain or buffalo tenders.

Meatloaf Dinner

$18.00

Homemade meatloaf with burgundy gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetable. Served with Italian Bread.

Open Faced Hot Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

Home baked turkey on Vienna toast with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable

Quesadilla's

$11.00

Your choice of BBQ Pork, Beef Taco Meat, Chicken Taco Meat, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Buffalo Chicken or Veggies. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, jalapenos and salsa and sour cream all on the side.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef with onions, corn and buttery mashed potatoes. Served with Italian Bread. Add Burgandy Gravy for $2

Steak Tip Dinner

$26.00

12 ounces of our house marinated steak tips with buttery mashed potatoes & vegetable. Served with Italian Bread.

Chicken Pot Pie w/ Italian Bread

$14.00

PASTA

Baked Meat Lasagna

$15.00

Homemade Baked Meat Lasagna served with Italian Bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Made with spaghetti and our homemade marinara sauce, with your choice of grilled or fried chicken and lots of melted cheese. Served with Italian Bread.

Stuffed Shells

$15.00

Homemade Stuffed Shells and marinara sauce, covered in cheese and served with Italian Bread.

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Homemade Basil pesto and fresh Parpadelle Pasta with grilled chicken. Served with Italian Bread.

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Cheese tortellini with your choice of our homemade alfredo or marinara sauce. Served with Italian Bread.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccini with homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with Italian Bread.

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli

$18.00

Fettuccini with homemade Alfredo Sauce, broccoli and grilled chicken. Served with Italian Bread.

The Godfather

$17.00

A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce, meatballs, sliced mild Italian sausage, green peppers and mushrooms. Served with Italian Bread.

Spaghetti with MEATBALLS

$15.00

A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce & meatballs. Served with Italian Bread.

Spaghetti with Sauce

$13.00

A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce. Served with Italian Bread.

Spaghetti with Butter & Garlic

$13.00

A hearty portion of Spaghettini with lots of melted butter and garlic. Served with Italian Bread

Spaghetti with SAUSAGE

$15.00

A hearty portion of Spaghettini with homemade marinara sauce & grilled, sliced mild Italian sausage. Served with Italian Bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Made with spaghetti and our homemade marinara sauce, fried eggplant and lots of melted cheese. Served with Italian Bread

SUBS & WRAPS

Steak Deluxe Sub

$14.00

1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms in a toasted roll with melted cheese.

Steak Bomb

$15.00

1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms. salami and pepperoni in a toasted roll with melted cheese.

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.00

1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese. Create your own, add your favorite veggies.

Cheeseburger Sub

$14.00

Scrambled hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.

Turkey Sub

$13.00

Home-baked turkey with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Turkey BLT - C

$15.00

Homebaked turkey with lettuce, tomatoes and bacon.

BLT Sub

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes in a toasted sub roll.

Buffalo Tender Sub

$13.00

Deep fried or grilled chicken dipped in our homemade cayenne pepper sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing in a toasted roll with melted cheese.

Chicken Tender Sub

$13.00

Deep fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken with lettuce & tomatoes in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.

Chicken Deluxe Sub

$13.00

1/2 POUND of chicken with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms in a toasted roll with melted cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.00

Deep fried or grilled chicken with our homemade marinara sauce in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.

BBQ Chicken Sub

$13.00

Deep fried or grilled BBQ chicken with lettuce and onions in a toasted roll with melted cheese.

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Asagio, Romano and Parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing in your choice of a white or wheat wrap.

Greek Wrap

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Greek black olives and pepperoncini tossed in Greek dressing in your choice of a white or wheat wrap.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$13.00

Deep fried eggplant with our homemade marinara sauce in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Homemade meatballs in our own marinara sauce in a toasted sub roll with cheese.

Hot Pastrami Sub

$15.00

Lean red pastrami in a toasted sub roll with melted cheese.

Roger's Special Sub

$15.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes, pickles, oil and your choice of cheese.

Ham & Salami Italian

$14.00

Imported ham, cooked salami, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, pickles and oil with your choice of cheese.

Tuna Sub

$13.00

Light tuna with onions, tomatoes and pickles.

Veggie Sub

$13.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, oil and your choice of cheese.

Italian Sausage Sub

$14.00

Pork Slammer

$15.00

Our classic BBQ pork served on a sub roll with our house made slammin' slaw, jalapenos and pickles. Served with chips.

BURGERS\BULKIES

Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.

Hamburger

$14.00

Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.

Garlic & Onion Cheese Burger

$16.00

Our 6 ounce handcrafted, always fresh mildly spiced burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle spear.

Extra Burger Patty

$5.00

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk tossed tenders served on abulkie roll with lettuce, pickles, bacon and cheddar cheese. Finished with a house made southern style remoulds sauce. Served with French fries.

Dessert

Canolli's

$7.49

Lee's Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake with Strawberries

$8.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Lemon Italian Cake

$7.99

Mississippi Mud Pie

$7.99

Fried Dough

$5.99

Ice Cream Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Brownie - Single

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Single

$1.25

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.49

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders with FF

$8.99

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli

$9.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti with Sauce

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti & Butter

$5.99

Kids Cookie

$1.25

Kids Ice Cream

$1.25

Kids Brownie

$1.25

SIDES

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pink Slaw

$3.00

Burgundy gravy

$2.00

Turkey gravy

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Grilled Chicken, Regular

$4.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo

$4.00

Meatballs (3)

$4.00

Steak Tips (5 ounces)

$7.00

Steak Tips (8 ounces)

$11.00

Toasted Bread Bowl

$2.00

Italian Bread

$0.50

Parm Cheese

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper

$0.50

Bag Of Chips

$0.35

Extra Sauces & Dressings

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Orange Ginger

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Sweet & Sour

$0.35

Honey Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ranch

$0.35

Zesty Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Marinara 8 Oz

$2.00

Alfredo 8oz

$2.00

Mac Sauce 8 Oz

$2.00

Pizza Sauce 8oz

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.35

Salsa 8 Oz

$3.00

Salsa 31/2 Oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

SOFT DRINKS

Soda by the CAN

Bottle Water

$1.25

COKE - CAN

$1.25

DIET COKE - Can

$1.25

Dr Pepper - Can

$1.25

Gingerale Can

$1.25

Iced Tea - Can

$1.25

Lemonade - Can

$1.25

Orange - Can

$1.25

Rootbeer - Can

$1.25

Sprite - Can

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull (employee sale only)

$2.00

ROGER'S BOTTLED SODA

Cream Soda

$2.50

Raspberry Lime Soda

$2.50

Black Cherry Soda

$2.50

Lemon Lime

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

869 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Consumer pic

