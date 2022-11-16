Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roggenart - Ellicott City

9535 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Order Again

Sweet Pastries

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Apple Danish

$4.50

Cherry Danish

$4.50

Blueberry Danish

$4.50

Strawberry Danish

$4.50

Raspberry Danish

$4.50

Pumpkin Danish

$4.50

Pain au Raisin

$3.95

Pain Suisse

$3.95

Pain au Chocolate

$3.95

Hazelnut Babka

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Frosted Schnecke

$4.50

Caramel Schnecke

$4.50

Boston Cream Danish

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Tart

$7.95

Frangipanne

$4.50

Chocolate Frangi Panne

$5.00

Peach Almond Tarte

$8.50

Pear Almond Tarte

$8.50

Apple Tarte

$7.95

Tarte Tintin Apple

$7.95

Tarte Tintin Pear

$7.95

Pumpkin Tarte

$7.95Out of stock

Savory Pastries

Bavarian Pretzel

$3.95

Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.95

French Flatbread

$8.99

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Croissant

$3.95

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.95

Ham & Swiss Stuffed Pretzel

$6.95Out of stock

Bacon & Gruyere Swirl

$4.50

Mushroom & Leek Croissant

$3.95

Quiches

Mushroom & Leek Quiche

$7.95Out of stock

Quiche Lorraine (Ham & Onion)

$7.95Out of stock

Spinach Quiche

$7.95Out of stock

Tart Provençal (Tomato, Olive & Onion)

$6.99

Round Spinach Quiche

$9.99

Round Mushroom Quiche

$9.99

Round Quiche Lorraine

$9.99

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$6.50

Blueberry Strudel

$6.50

Cherry Cheese Strudel

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Raspberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Raisen Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Walnut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Red Velvet Cookie

$3.50

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.50

Cupcake

$3.99

Beverages

Apple Juice (16oz)

$2.99

Coca Cola (12oz)

$2.49

Deer Park Water (16.9oz)

$1.99

Diet Coke (120z)

$2.49

Flavored Pellegrino (11oz)

$2.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Orange Juice (16oz)

$2.99

Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$2.95

Sprite (12oz)

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.95

Glass Of Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$3.00

Coffee

Traditional Drip

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Coffee au Lait

Espresso Restretto

$2.10

Espresso Lungo

$2.10

Espresso Bonbon

$3.95

Doppio Ristretto

$3.10

Doppio Lungo

$3.10

Americano

$2.70+

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Flat White

$3.50

Gallon Tote

$25.00

Latte

Latte

Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

Vanilla Latte

French Vanilla Latte

Hazelnut Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Caramel Latte

Nutty Caramel Latte

Toffee Caramel Latte

Caramellow Latte

Salted Caramel Truffle Latte

Banana Caramel Latte

Honey Almond Latte

Churro Latte

Maple Cinnamon Latte

Toffee Nut Latte

Irish Cream Latte

Marshmallow Latte

Amaretto Spiced Latte

Rose Cafe Latte with Vanilla

Tiramisu Latte

Out of stock

Gingerbread Latte

Peppermint Latte

Coconut Latte

Fruit Latte

Cookie Latte

London Fog

$3.95

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Raspberry Mocha Latte

Coconut Mocha Latte

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

Caramel Nut Mocha Latte

Strawberry Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

S'mores Mocha Latte

Hot Tea

Chai Spice

Chamomile

Earl Grey

English Breakfast

Jasmine

Out of stock

Orange Spice

Traditional Green

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Chicken, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Egg & Cheddar

$7.99

Egg Whites, Spinach & Swiss

$8.99

Ham, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Turkey, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Classic Breakfast

2 Eggs Your Way

$7.99

Freshly cooked eggs- Tell us how you would like them!

Signature Omelettes

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Traditional omelette with cheddar cheese.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, premium ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$13.99

Smoked salmon, red onions, and swiss cheese

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Mushrooms, peppers, spinach

Artisan Sandwiches

Artisan Ham & Swiss

$9.99

Layers of our premium ham combined with swiss, fresh lettuce, tomato, and a light spread of European Butter is a delightful pairing on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.

Caprese Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, balsamic glaze and arugula on our toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

House made chicken salad served on our buttery croissant with dijonnaise, tomatoes and arugula. Served with kettle chips.

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$11.99

Aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and house made light pesto sauce on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.

Sassy BLT

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$12.99

Moist, tender turkey piled high with crispy bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, arugula and homemade dijonnaise sauce stacked between our seeded multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

Veggie Powerhouse

$9.99

A lovely combination of cucumber, carrots, juicy tomatoes, and arugula with a chickpea hummus spread on our toasted multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

French Flatbread

$8.99

Cast Iron Pressed Sandwiches

One of a Kind Roast Beef

$12.99

Medium bottom round roast beef layered with chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers mixed with a European butter spread and pressed to golden perfection. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Smoked Salmon & Avocado

$13.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh avocado, and swiss cheese melted to perfection on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Experience a melty mingling of cheddar, american, and swiss cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a gooey and savory kick. Served with kettle chips.

Oven Baked Melts

Chicken Avocado Melt

$13.99

Our creamy chipotle aioli sauce, oven roasted chicken topped with shredded cheddar and swiss cheese then melted in the oven and then topped again with ripe avocado slices and drizzled with our creamy chipotle aioli. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Bacon Pesto Melt

$13.99

Oven roasted chicken on top of a cream cheese and cashew pesto spread and topped with sautéed bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese and toasted to perfection. Served with kettle chips.

Bites & Salads & Soup

Chicken Salad Bite

$6.99

Our house made chicken salad served on toasted multigrain bread topped with tomato and toasted almonds.

Lox Bite

$6.99

Smoked salmon on a cream cheese spread and topped with capers, served on top of toasted multigrain bread.

European Salmon Bite

$7.99

Smoked salmon on a dijonnaise spread topped with hard boiled egg, tomato slice, and capers on our toasted multigrain bread.

Full Roasted Beet Salad

$8.99

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Roasted Beet Salad

$4.99

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Full Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce

$7.99

Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.

Side Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce

$3.99

Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.

Full Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Side Mediterranean Salad

$3.99

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Full Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Soup Du Jour (Larger Bowl)

$6.99

Served with fresh toasted baguette

Soup Du Jour (Smaller Cup)

$4.99

Served with fresh toasted baguette

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Breads

Artisan French Baguette

$3.99

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Slice of Toast

$1.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery, Bistro, Café

Website

Location

9535 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

