  • Home
  • /
  • Savage
  • /
  • Roggenart - Savage - 8600 Foundry Street
Main picView gallery

Roggenart - Savage 8600 Foundry Street

review star

No reviews yet

8600 Foundry Street

Savage, MD 20763

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sweet Pastries

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Apple Danish

$4.50

Cherry Danish

$4.50

Blueberry Danish

$4.50

Strawberry Danish

$4.50

Raspberry Danish

$4.50

Pumpkin Danish

$4.50

Pain au Raisin

$3.95

Pain Suisse

$3.95

Pain au Chocolate

$3.95

Hazelnut Babka

$4.50

Frangipanne

$3.95Out of stock

Frosted Schnecke

$4.50

Caramel Schnecke

$4.50

Boston Cream Danish

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Danish

$4.50

Fruit Tart

$7.95

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.00

Peach Almond Tarte

$8.50

Pear Almond Tarte

$8.50

Apple Tarte

$6.99

Savory Pastries

Bavarian Pretzel

$3.95

Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$7.50

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Croissant

$3.95

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.95

Ham & Swiss Stuffed Pretzel

$6.95

Bacon & Gruyere Swirl

$4.50

Mushroom & Leek Croissant

$3.95

Quiches

Mushroom & Leek Quiche

$7.95

Quiche Lorraine (Ham & Onion)

$7.95

Spinach Quiche

$7.95

Tart Provençal (Tomato, Olive & Onion)

$6.99

Round Spinach Quiche

$9.99

Round Mushroom Quiche

$9.99

Round Quiche Lorraine

$9.99

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$6.50

Blueberry Strudel

$6.50

Cherry Cheese Strudel

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Raspberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Raisen Muffin

$3.50

Walnut Muffin

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Red Velvet Cookie

$3.50

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.50

Cupcake

$3.99

Beverages

Apple Juice (16oz)

$2.99

Coca Cola (12oz)

$2.49

Deer Park Water (16.9oz)

$1.99

Diet Coke (120z)

$2.49

Flavored Pellegrino (11oz)

$2.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Orange Juice (16oz)

$2.99

Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$2.95

Sprite (12oz)

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.95

Glass Of Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$3.00

Coffee

Traditional Drip

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Coffee au Lait

Espresso Restretto

$2.10

Espresso Lungo

$2.10

Espresso Bonbon

$3.95

Doppio Ristretto

$3.10

Doppio Lungo

$3.10

Americano

$2.70+

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Flat White

$3.50

Gallon Tote

$25.00

Latte

Latte

Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

Vanilla Latte

French Vanilla Latte

Hazelnut Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Caramel Latte

Nutty Caramel Latte

Toffee Caramel Latte

Caramellow Latte

Salted Caramel Truffle Latte

Banana Caramel Latte

Honey Almond Latte

Churro Latte

Maple Cinnamon Latte

Toffee Nut Latte

Irish Cream Latte

Marshmallow Latte

Amaretto Spiced Latte

Rose Cafe Latte with Vanilla

Tiramisu Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Peppermint Latte

Coconut Latte

Fruit Latte

Cookie Latte

London Fog

$3.95

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Raspberry Mocha Latte

Coconut Mocha Latte

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

Caramel Nut Mocha Latte

Strawberry Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

S'mores Mocha Latte

Hot Tea

Chai Spice

Chamomile

Earl Grey

English Breakfast

Jasmine

Orange Spice

Traditional Green

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Chicken, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Egg & Cheddar

$7.99

Egg Whites, Spinach & Swiss

$8.99

Ham, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Turkey, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Classic Breakfast

2 Eggs Your Way

$7.99

Freshly cooked eggs- Tell us how you would like them!

Signature Omelettes

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Traditional omelette with cheddar cheese.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, premium ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$13.99

Smoked salmon, red onions, and swiss cheese

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Mushrooms, peppers, spinach

Artisan Sandwiches

Artisan Ham & Swiss

$9.99

Layers of our premium ham combined with swiss, fresh lettuce, tomato, and a light spread of European Butter is a delightful pairing on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.

Caprese Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, balsamic glaze and arugula on our toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

House made chicken salad served on our buttery croissant with dijonnaise, tomatoes and arugula. Served with kettle chips.

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$11.99

Aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and house made light pesto sauce on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.

Sassy BLT

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$12.99

Moist, tender turkey piled high with crispy bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, arugula and homemade dijonnaise sauce stacked between our seeded multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

Veggie Powerhouse

$9.99

A lovely combination of cucumber, carrots, juicy tomatoes, and arugula with a chickpea hummus spread on our toasted multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

Cast Iron Pressed Sandwiches

One of a Kind Roast Beef

$12.99

Medium bottom round roast beef layered with chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers mixed with a European butter spread and pressed to golden perfection. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Smoked Salmon & Avocado

$13.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh avocado, and swiss cheese melted to perfection on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Experience a melty mingling of cheddar, american, and swiss cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a gooey and savory kick. Served with kettle chips.

Oven Baked Melts

Chicken Avocado Melt

$13.99

Our creamy chipotle aioli sauce, oven roasted chicken topped with shredded cheddar and swiss cheese then melted in the oven and then topped again with ripe avocado slices and drizzled with our creamy chipotle aioli. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Bacon Pesto Melt

$13.99

Oven roasted chicken on top of a cream cheese and cashew pesto spread and topped with sautéed bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese and toasted to perfection. Served with kettle chips.

Bites & Salads & Soup

Chicken Salad Bite

$6.99

Our house made chicken salad served on toasted multigrain bread topped with tomato and toasted almonds.

Lox Bite

$6.99

Smoked salmon on a cream cheese spread and topped with capers, served on top of toasted multigrain bread.

European Salmon Bite

$7.99

Smoked salmon on a dijonnaise spread topped with hard boiled egg, tomato slice, and capers on our toasted multigrain bread.

Full Roasted Beet Salad

$8.99

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Roasted Beet Salad

$4.99

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Full Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce

$7.99

Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.

Side Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce

$3.99

Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.

Full Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Side Mediterranean Salad

$3.99

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Full Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Soup Du Jour (Larger Bowl)

$6.99

Served with fresh toasted baguette

Soup Du Jour (Smaller Cup)

$4.99

Served with fresh toasted baguette

Breads

Artisan French Baguette

$3.99

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Slice of Toast

$1.00

Sweet Pastries

Cheese Danish

$5.18

Apple Danish

$5.18

Strawberry Danish

$5.18

Raspberry Danish

$5.18

Pain au Raisin

$4.54

Pain Suisse

$4.54

Pain au Chocolate

$4.54

Hazelnut Babka

$5.18

Frangipanne

$4.54Out of stock

Frosted Schnecke

$5.18

Caramel Schnecke

$5.18

Boston Cream Danish

$5.18

Chocolate Chip Danish

$5.18

Savory Pastries

Bavarian Pretzel

$4.54

Croissant

$4.03

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.54

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Croissant

$4.54

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$5.69

Ham & Swiss Stuffed Pretzel

$7.99

Quiches

Mushroom & Leek Quiche

$9.14

Quiche Lorraine (Ham & Onion)

$9.14

Spinach Quiche

$9.14

Tart Provençal (Tomato, Olive & Onion)

$8.04

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$7.48

Blueberry Strudel

$7.48

Cherry Cheese Strudel

$7.48

Blueberry Muffin

$3.44

Raspberry Muffin

$3.44

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.44

Brownie

$4.03

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.03

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.03

Red Velvet Cookie

$4.03

Croissant Bread Pudding

$8.63

Cupcake

$4.59

Beverages

Apple Juice (16oz)

$3.44

Coca Cola (12oz)

$2.86

Deer Park Water (16.9oz)

$2.29

Diet Coke (120z)

$2.86

Flavored Pellegrino (11oz)

$2.82

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Orange Juice (16oz)

$3.44

Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$3.39

Sprite (12oz)

$2.86

Unsweetened Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.39

Glass Of Milk

$2.88

Coffee

Traditional Drip

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.45

Coffee au Lait

Espresso Restretto

$2.42

Espresso Lungo

$2.42

Espresso Bonbon

$4.54

Doppio Ristretto

$3.57

Doppio Lungo

$3.57

Americano

$2.70+

Macchiato

$3.74

Cortado

$4.03

Cappuccino

$4.03

Flat White

$4.03

Latte

Latte

Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

Vanilla Latte

French Vanilla Latte

Hazelnut Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Caramel Latte

Nutty Caramel Latte

Toffee Caramel Latte

Caramellow Latte

Salted Caramel Truffle Latte

Banana Caramel Latte

Honey Almond Latte

Churro Latte

Maple Cinnamon Latte

Toffee Nut Latte

Irish Cream Latte

Marshmallow Latte

Amaretto Spiced Latte

Rose Cafe Latte with Vanilla

Tiramisu Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Peppermint Latte

Coconut Latte

Fruit Latte

London Fog

$4.54

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Raspberry Mocha Latte

Coconut Mocha Latte

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

Caramel Nut Mocha Latte

Strawberry Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

S'mores Mocha Latte

Hot Tea

Chai Spice

Chamomile

Earl Grey

English Breakfast

Jasmine

Orange Spice

Traditional Green

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$10.34

Chicken, Egg & Cheddar

$10.34

Egg & Cheddar

$9.19

Egg Whites, Spinach & Swiss

$10.34

Ham, Egg & Cheddar

$10.34

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$10.34

Turkey, Egg & Cheddar

$10.34

Classic Breakfast

2 Eggs Your Way

$9.19

Freshly cooked eggs- Tell us how you would like them!

Signature Omelettes

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Traditional omelette with cheddar cheese.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$14.94

Bacon, premium ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$16.09

Smoked salmon, red onions, and swiss cheese

Veggie Omelette

$13.79

Mushrooms, peppers, spinach

Artisan Sandwiches

Artisan Ham & Swiss

$11.49

Layers of our premium ham combined with swiss, fresh lettuce, tomato, and a light spread of European Butter is a delightful pairing on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.

Caprese Sandwich

$12.64

Fresh mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, balsamic glaze and arugula on our toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.64

House made chicken salad served on our buttery croissant with dijonnaise, tomatoes and arugula. Served with kettle chips.

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$13.79

Aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and house made light pesto sauce on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.

Sassy BLT

$12.64

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$14.94

Moist, tender turkey piled high with crispy bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, arugula and homemade dijonnaise sauce stacked between our seeded multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

Veggie Powerhouse

$11.49

A lovely combination of cucumber, carrots, juicy tomatoes, and arugula with a chickpea hummus spread on our toasted multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

Cast Iron Pressed Sandwiches

One of a Kind Roast Beef

$14.94

Medium bottom round roast beef layered with chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers mixed with a European butter spread and pressed to golden perfection. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$14.94

Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$14.94

Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Smoked Salmon & Avocado

$16.09

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh avocado, and swiss cheese melted to perfection on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.34

Experience a melty mingling of cheddar, american, and swiss cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a gooey and savory kick. Served with kettle chips.

Oven Baked Melts

Chicken Avocado Melt

$16.09

Our creamy chipotle aioli sauce, oven roasted chicken topped with shredded cheddar and swiss cheese then melted in the oven and then topped again with ripe avocado slices and drizzled with our creamy chipotle aioli. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Bacon Pesto Melt

$16.09

Oven roasted chicken on top of a cream cheese and cashew pesto spread and topped with sautéed bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese and toasted to perfection. Served with kettle chips.

Bites & Salads & Soup

Chicken Salad Bite

$8.04

Our house made chicken salad served on toasted multigrain bread topped with tomato and toasted almonds.

Lox Bite

$8.04

Smoked salmon on a cream cheese spread and topped with capers, served on top of toasted multigrain bread.

European Salmon Bite

$9.19

Smoked salmon on a dijonnaise spread topped with hard boiled egg, tomato slice, and capers on our toasted multigrain bread.

Side Roasted Beet Salad

$5.74

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Full Roasted Beet Salad

$10.34

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce

$4.59

Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.

Full Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce

$9.19

Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.

Side Mediterranean Salad

$4.59

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Full Mediterranean Salad

$9.19

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.59

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$8.04

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$4.59

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Full Garden Salad

$8.04

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Soup Du Jour (Smaller Cup)

$5.74

Served with fresh toasted baguette

Soup Du Jour (Larger Bowl)

$8.04

Served with fresh toasted baguette

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bakery, Bistro & Cafe

Location

8600 Foundry Street, Savage, MD 20763

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dive Bar and Grille - Savage
orange starNo Reviews
8600 Foundry Street Savage, MD 20763
View restaurantnext
Bullhead Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
9570 Berger Rd Suite K Columbia, MD 21046
View restaurantnext
Bullhead Pit Beef - Jefe Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
9570 Berger Road, Suite K Columbia, MD 21046
View restaurantnext
Bullhead Pit Beef - Meatball Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
9570 Berger Road Columbia, MD 21046
View restaurantnext
The Coffeehouse - Coffeehouse AJ
orange starNo Reviews
10150 juntion drive Annapolis junction, MD 20701
View restaurantnext
Notch 8 Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
10150 Junction Drive Annapolis Junction, MD 20701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Savage
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston