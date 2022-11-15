Roggenart - Savage 8600 Foundry Street
8600 Foundry Street
Savage, MD 20763
Sweet Pastries
Cheese Danish
Apple Danish
Cherry Danish
Blueberry Danish
Strawberry Danish
Raspberry Danish
Pumpkin Danish
Pain au Raisin
Pain Suisse
Pain au Chocolate
Hazelnut Babka
Frangipanne
Frosted Schnecke
Caramel Schnecke
Boston Cream Danish
Chocolate Chip Danish
Fruit Tart
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Peach Almond Tarte
Pear Almond Tarte
Apple Tarte
Savory Pastries
Quiches
Desserts
Beverages
Coffee
Latte
Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Vanilla Latte
French Vanilla Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Caramel Latte
Nutty Caramel Latte
Toffee Caramel Latte
Caramellow Latte
Salted Caramel Truffle Latte
Banana Caramel Latte
Honey Almond Latte
Churro Latte
Maple Cinnamon Latte
Toffee Nut Latte
Irish Cream Latte
Marshmallow Latte
Amaretto Spiced Latte
Rose Cafe Latte with Vanilla
Tiramisu Latte
Gingerbread Latte
Peppermint Latte
Coconut Latte
Fruit Latte
Cookie Latte
London Fog
Mocha Latte
Hot Tea
Breakfast Sandwiches
Signature Omelettes
Artisan Sandwiches
Artisan Ham & Swiss
Layers of our premium ham combined with swiss, fresh lettuce, tomato, and a light spread of European Butter is a delightful pairing on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, balsamic glaze and arugula on our toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made chicken salad served on our buttery croissant with dijonnaise, tomatoes and arugula. Served with kettle chips.
Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella
Aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and house made light pesto sauce on our fresh baguette. Served with kettle chips.
Sassy BLT
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
Moist, tender turkey piled high with crispy bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, arugula and homemade dijonnaise sauce stacked between our seeded multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.
Veggie Powerhouse
A lovely combination of cucumber, carrots, juicy tomatoes, and arugula with a chickpea hummus spread on our toasted multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.
Cast Iron Pressed Sandwiches
One of a Kind Roast Beef
Medium bottom round roast beef layered with chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers mixed with a European butter spread and pressed to golden perfection. Served with kettle chips.
Grilled Corned Beef Reuben
Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
Grilled Turkey Reuben
Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
Grilled Smoked Salmon & Avocado
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh avocado, and swiss cheese melted to perfection on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Experience a melty mingling of cheddar, american, and swiss cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a gooey and savory kick. Served with kettle chips.
Oven Baked Melts
Chicken Avocado Melt
Our creamy chipotle aioli sauce, oven roasted chicken topped with shredded cheddar and swiss cheese then melted in the oven and then topped again with ripe avocado slices and drizzled with our creamy chipotle aioli. Served with kettle chips.
Chicken Bacon Pesto Melt
Oven roasted chicken on top of a cream cheese and cashew pesto spread and topped with sautéed bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese and toasted to perfection. Served with kettle chips.
Bites & Salads & Soup
Chicken Salad Bite
Our house made chicken salad served on toasted multigrain bread topped with tomato and toasted almonds.
Lox Bite
Smoked salmon on a cream cheese spread and topped with capers, served on top of toasted multigrain bread.
European Salmon Bite
Smoked salmon on a dijonnaise spread topped with hard boiled egg, tomato slice, and capers on our toasted multigrain bread.
Full Roasted Beet Salad
Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Side Roasted Beet Salad
Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Full Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce
Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.
Side Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce
Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.
Full Mediterranean Salad
Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.
Side Mediterranean Salad
Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.
Full Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Soup Du Jour (Larger Bowl)
Served with fresh toasted baguette
Soup Du Jour (Smaller Cup)
Served with fresh toasted baguette
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bakery, Bistro & Cafe
8600 Foundry Street, Savage, MD 20763