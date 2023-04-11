  • Home
Roggenart - Towson 28 Allegheny Avenue #1

No reviews yet

28 Allegheny Avenue #1

Towson, MD 21204

Pastries & Desserts

Sweet Pastries

Almond Brioche

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Apple & Caramel Tart

$7.99

Apple Danish

$4.50

Boston Cream Danish

$4.50

Caramel Brioche

$4.50

Caramel Custard Croissant

$6.99

Caramel Schnecke

$4.50

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Chocolate Frangipane

$4.99

Frangipane

$4.99

Frosted Schnecke

$4.50

Fruit Tart

$7.99

Lemon Tart

$7.99

Oreo's & Cream Croissant

$4.99

Pain au Chocolate

$4.50

Pain au Raisin

$4.50

Pain Suisse

$4.50

Peach & Almond Tart

$8.99

Pear & Almond Tart

$8.99

Raspberry Cheesecake Tart

$8.50

Raspberry Danish

$4.50

Reese's Croissant

$4.99

Strawberry Custard Croissant

$6.99

Savory Pastries

Bacon & Gruyere Swirl

$5.99

Bavarian Pretzel

$3.99

Cordon Bleu

$7.99

Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.50

Mushroom Wellington

$7.99

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Croissant

$4.50

Spanakopita

$7.99

Quiches

Mushroom & Leek Quiche

$9.99

Quiche Lorraine (Ham & Onion)

$9.99

Spinach Quiche

$9.99

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Cherry Strudel

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.50

Cupcake

$3.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Raspberry Muffin

$3.50

Red Velvet Cookie

$3.50

Coffee & Beverages

Beverages

Apple Juice (16oz)

$2.99

Coca Cola (12oz)

$2.49

Deer Park Water (16.9oz)

$1.99

Diet Coke (120z)

$2.49

Flavored Pellegrino (8.45oz)

$2.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Orange Juice (16oz)

$2.99

Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$2.95

Sprite (12oz)

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.95

Glass Of Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$3.00

Coffee

Americano

$2.70+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Coffee au Lait

Cortado

$3.50

Doppio Lungo

$3.10

Doppio Ristretto

$3.10

Espresso Bonbon

$3.95

Espresso Lungo

$2.10

Espresso Restretto

$2.10

Flat White

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

London Fog

Macchiato

$3.25

Traditional Drip

$2.50+

Latte

Latte

Amaretto Spiced Latte

Banana Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

Caramellow Latte

Chai Latte

Cheesecake Latte

Churro Latte

Coconut Latte

Cookie Latte

Creamy Caramel Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

French Vanilla Latte

Fruit Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Hazelnut Latte

Honey Almond Latte

Irish Cream Latte

Maple Cinnamon Latte

Marshmallow Latte

Nutty Caramel Latte

Peppermint Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Rose Cafe Latte with Vanilla

Salted Caramel Truffle Latte

Tiramisu Latte

Toffee Caramel Latte

Toffee Nut Latte

Vanilla Latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Raspberry Mocha Latte

Coconut Mocha Latte

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

Caramel Nut Mocha Latte

Strawberry Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

S'mores Mocha Latte

Hot Tea

Chai Spice Tea

Chamomile

Earl Grey

English Breakfast

Lemon Ginger

Orange Spice

Green

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Chicken, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Classic Egg & Cheddar

$7.99

Egg Whites, Spinach & Swiss

$8.99

Ham, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Turkey, Egg & Cheddar

$8.99

Classic Breakfast

2 Eggs Your Way

$7.99

Freshly cooked eggs- Tell us how you would like them!

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Brunch staple, sunny side up eggs and premium ham on sourdough, topped with rich and creamy hollandaise sauce.

Signature Omelettes

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Traditional omelette with cheddar cheese.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, premium ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$13.99

Smoked salmon, red onions, and swiss cheese

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Mushrooms, peppers, spinach

Sandwiches & Melts

Artisan Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$10.99

A traditional BLT, but we believe avocado makes everything better. Hence we present the Avocado BLT. Served with kettle chips.

Caprese

$10.99

Juicy beefsteak tomatoes and sliced fresh mozzarella with irresistible balsamic glaze and mixed greens on our home baked multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Home made chicken salad with crispy romaine lettuce served on our signature croissant. Served with kettle chips.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Home made egg salad on our signature croissant. Served with kettle chips.

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$11.99

A beautifully savory combination of aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, crisp mixed greens with creamy pesto sauce on our fresh home baked baguette. Served with kettle chips.

Smoked Salmon Fiord

$13.99

Norwegian smoked salmon, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, fresh lettuce and tomato with a dijonnaise spread on our home baked seeded multigrain comes together for the ultimate sandwich. Served with kettle chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Home made tuna salad on our signature croissant. Served with kettle chips.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$12.99

Tender oven roasted turkey breast, piled high with loads of crispy bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce and homemade dijonnaise sauce on our home baked seeded multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips.

Cast Iron Pressed Sandwiches

Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Pesto

$12.99

Juicy roasted red peppers combined with marinated and grilled chicken breast and a homemade creamy pesto all melted together with Swiss cheese to make the perfect grilled sandwich. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.

One of a Kind Roast Beef

$12.99

Medium bottom round roast beef layered with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms and red peppers with our homemade creamy chipotle aioli sauce for a perfect little kick. Served with kettle chips.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Experience a melty cheese symphony of cheddar, american, and gruyere cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a beautiful ride. Served with kettle chips.

Oven Baked Melts

Chicken Avocado Melt

$13.99

Our creamy chipotle aioli sauce, oven roasted chicken topped with shredded cheddar and swiss cheese then melted in the oven and then topped again with ripe avocado slices and drizzled with our creamy chipotle aioli. Served with kettle chips.

Salads & Soup

Full Roasted Beet Salad

$8.99

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Roasted Beet Salad

$4.99

Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Full Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce

$7.99

Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.

Full Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Side Mediterranean Salad

$3.99

Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Full Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Soup Du Jour

$6.99

Served with fresh toasted baguette

French Onion Soup

$9.99

Breads

Artisan French Baguette

$3.99

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Slice of Toast

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bakery, Bistro & Cafe

Location

28 Allegheny Avenue #1, Towson, MD 21204

