rogi @ Ballston 4238 Wilson Blvd , #145

4238 Wilson Blvd , #145

Arlington, VA 22203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Baked Potato
Buffalo Chicken Pierogi
Beef Brisket

**SPECIALS**

The Primanti Pierogi

The Primanti Pierogi

$10.99

This paragon of Pittsburgh-ness pairs the iconic Primanti Brothers tradition of crispy fries in the sandwich with our Braised Brisket Pierogi. Studded with fried potato on the outside and served with our "Blackened Blue" sauce, another play on a Pittsburgh Tradition. Truly this is Peak Pittsburgh.

Buffalo Chicken Pierogi

Buffalo Chicken Pierogi

$9.99

This one is a no-brainer, kinda like starting Tom Brady on your fantasy team. Shredded local chicken with Buffalo Sauce and a hint of tarragon and parsley. Dusted with our craveable Smoked Wing Spice. 5 per order

The Perfect Spiral

The Perfect Spiral

$3.99Out of stock

Twice-Fried Yukon Gold Potato Spirals with our secret recipe Smoked Wing Spice. “Throw” these on your party table and "score" with your guests! 1 per order.

Ovi Chicken Kiev Pierogi

Ovi Chicken Kiev Pierogi

$9.99+Out of stock

Russian perfection! Herby Butter-roasted chicken with crisp breading. Served with Vodka Cream sauce (of course) Ovi’s Favorite!

The Pretzel Pierogi

The Pretzel Pierogi

$9.99+

Our mad scientists have created a pierogi with a pretzel exterior. The Future is Now, and it's filled with Beer Cheese, brushed with Butter and sprinkled with pretzel salt. With our Chive/Horseradish Sour Cream for dipping.

Pierogi

- Pick Crispy for a quicker, crispier pierogi perfect for dipping. No fork necessary! - Pick Sautéed for a more traditional pierogi. (prep time longer) Then Choose a sauce. The chef's recommendation is preselected and all sauce is served on the side.
Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

$8.99+Out of stock
Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$9.99+

USDA Prime Angus Brisket Braised in Beef Broth, Red Wine and Herbs Until Meltingly tender. With a Hint of Traditional Steak Seasoning. Side of Beef Stroganoff sauce seals the deal.

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.99+

Blueberry, Lemon & Thyme swirled with sweet Cream Cheese. Topped with powdered sugar.

Brat & Kraut

Brat & Kraut

$8.99+Out of stock

Fall of Rome

$9.99+

Classical flavor Gods Prosciutto, Pear, Parmigiano and Sage will make you forget about the seasonal pun above. Carpe Pierogi!

French Onion

French Onion

$8.99+

Caramelized Onions, Herbs, a touch of Sherry and Gruyere. (vegetarian)

Grilled Cheese Pierogi

Grilled Cheese Pierogi

$8.99+Out of stock

Keep Calm & Curry On

$8.99+

Curried Potato, Peas & Carrots. No, we’ve never had a Samosa… why do you ask?

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99+

A classic. Creamy Yukon Gold Potatoes, Sharp cheddar & Chives. May we suggest crispy? Served with a side of Horseradish Sour Cream.

Maryland Crab

Maryland Crab

$12.99+

Our Homage to our Favorite Regional Spice. Lump Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Scallions & Old Bay. Dip into Lobster Cream for a Decadent Finish.

Mediterranean Lamb

Mediterranean Lamb

$8.99+Out of stock

Ground Lamb with diced Red Onion, Tomato, and Mint. Topped with Feta Cheese (optional)

Mushroom & Herb

Mushroom & Herb

$9.99+

Shiitake & Crimini Mushrooms Seasoned with Rosemary, Thyme & Sage. This item is vegan when paired with our Roasted Garlic sauce

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami & Swiss

$9.99+

House-Braised and -spiced Pastrami. This is our chef’s favorite pierogi. If we’re out it’s his fault.

PB&J Pierogi

PB&J Pierogi

$8.99+Out of stock
Rasta Rogi

Rasta Rogi

$9.99+

Spicy Jerk Chicken with Saffron Rice

Roni Rogi

Roni Rogi

$8.99+

Like a pizza roll, but so much better. Pepperoni, Cheese & Italian Herbs

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$8.99+Out of stock

Classic Spinach Artichoke Dip with Hints of Lemon & Garlic.

Pick 2 (4 pc + 4 pc)

Pick 2 (4 pc + 4 pc)

$12.99
Party Platter (30+ pc)

Party Platter (30+ pc)

Design your own platter with 10 pierogi & 2 sauces per selection. Select 3 or more!

Soups

Creamy Tomato

Creamy Tomato

$5.99+

Creamy Tomato Soup made with Vine Ripened Heirloom Tomatoes

Chicken Gnocchi

Chicken Gnocchi

$6.99+Out of stock

A Generous Amount of Fresh Herbs Accent our Twist on this Traditional Favorite.

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$7.99+Out of stock

Creamy Lobster Bisque with Sherry & Herbs

Sandwiches

Autumn Grilled Cheese

Autumn Grilled Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Gouda, apple & fall herbs with a touch of grainy mustard on marble rye. (vegetarian)

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled lamb, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese on grilled flatbread with tzatziki.

Italian Meatball Sub

Italian Meatball Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Beef/pork Italian meatballs served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie, topped with melted provolone.

Pyro Gyro

Pyro Gyro

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled lamb, provolone cheese, cucumber and arugula on toasted flatbread with pyro sauce.

Rogi BLT

Rogi BLT

$11.99Out of stock

Double bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato & avocado aioli on toasted sourdough.

Swedish Meatball Sub

Swedish Meatball Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Beef/pork Swedish meatballs with crisp potato, dill and cranberry sauce on a toasted Vienna roll.

Sides

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Sliced cucumber tossed with dill, lemon, red onion and tzatziki. (vegetarian)

Latke Doughnut

Latke Doughnut

$4.99Out of stock

Classic European potato dish served in doughnut form.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.99

Smoked provolone melted over toasted Vienna roll with homemade garlic butter.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$4.99

A dozen hush puppies sprinkled with Old-Bay and served with Russian dressing or Lobster cream sauce.

Drinks

Classics

Classics

$2.75

12 oz can Coca-Cola classic

Dr Brown's

Dr Brown's

$2.75
Sanpellegrino

Sanpellegrino

$2.75
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50Out of stock

Dessert

Mini Chocolate Babka

$3.99

Black And White Cookie

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pierogi Soups & Sandwiches

Website

Location

4238 Wilson Blvd , #145, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

