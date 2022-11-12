Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rogue Ales and Spirits - Bayfront

review star

No reviews yet

748 SW Bay Blvd

Newport, OR 97365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon & Chips
Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)
Pub pretzels

Small Bites/Shared Plates

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$12.00

Seared Steak Bites/ Horseradish Cream

Fries App

Fries App

$7.00

Rogue Sauce/Whiskey BBQ/House-made smokey Ranch

Tots App

$7.00
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds / Jalapeño Jelly

Pub pretzels

Pub pretzels

$13.00

Soft Pretzels / Sea Salt / Shakespeare Stout Beer Cheese / Mustard

Rogue Hummus

Rogue Hummus

$12.00

Cucumber / Carrots / Celery / Tomato / Pita Bread

Oyster Shooter

$4.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Fry Piles

Chimi - Fries -

Chimi - Fries -

$15.00

Rogue Fries / House-made Chimichurri / Steak / Jack cheese

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef/Sauerkraut / Rogue Sauce

Soup/Salad

Hazelnut and cranberry salad

Hazelnut and cranberry salad

$12.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Dried Oregon Cranberries / Hazelnuts / Blue Cheese/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Northwest Garden Salad

Northwest Garden Salad

$13.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Radish / Cucumber / Red and Green Peppers / Tomato / Sunflower Seeds / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

$6.50

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

$9.00

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

ROGUE CHILI (Cup)

ROGUE CHILI (Cup)

$6.50

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

ROGUE CHILI ( Bowl)

$9.00

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Side Salad

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Seafood

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Salmon & Chips

$19.00

Halibut & Chips

$23.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Prawn & Chips

$17.00

Rockfish & Chips

$17.00

Burgers

Dead Guy Burger

Dead Guy Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef / Rogue IPA ground Mustard / Bacon Jam /Fried Onions / Bacon / Blue Cheese/ Mayo / Lettuce / Tomato / Rogue Nightmare Black Bun

Brewer’s CheeseBurger

$15.00

1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion/Dill Pickle / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Can Be Made Vegan Just Ask! Beyond Burger Patty / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Sandwiches

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Breast /Dead Guy Whiskey Signature Carolina style BBQ sauce / Swiss/ Bacon / Fried Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo

Turkey BLTA

Turkey BLTA

$16.00

Turkey / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado / Mayo/12 Grain Bread

Shakespeare Reuben

Shakespeare Reuben

$16.00

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef / Sauerkraut/Rogue Sauce / Marbled Rye

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Soy Curls/ Vegan Coleslaw / Sesame Seed Bun

Sweets

Rogue root beer float

$7.00

beer float (21 +only)

$10.00

Pick Your Favorite Brew & We’ll Add The Ice Cream / 21+

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Marionberry Tart

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Specials

Food Special - $12

$12.00

Food Special - $14

$14.00

Food Special - $15

$15.00

Side Sauce

Banh Mi

$13.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Rockfish Tacos

$18.00

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Happy Hour

HH Nachos

$10.00

HH Chicken Wings

$4.00

HH Chorizo-Cheese Dip

$10.00

HH Smokey Romaine Salad

$6.00

HH Pretzels

$4.00

Lunch Special

Half TBLT + Half Salad/Soup

$12.00

Sauces

Rogue Sauce

Whiskey BBQ

Smokey Ranch

Ranch

Buffalo Sauce

Jalapeno Jelly

No Sauce

Small Bites/Shared Plates

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$12.00

Seared Steak Bites/ Horseradish Cream

Fries App

Fries App

$7.00

Rogue Sauce/Whiskey BBQ/House-made smokey Ranch

Tots App

$7.00
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds / Jalapeño Jelly

Pub pretzels

Pub pretzels

$13.00

Soft Pretzels / Sea Salt / Shakespeare Stout Beer Cheese / Mustard

Rogue Hummus

Rogue Hummus

$12.00

Cucumber / Carrots / Celery / Tomato / Pita Bread

Oyster Shooter

$4.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Fry Piles

Chimi - Fries -

Chimi - Fries -

$15.00

Rogue Fries / House-made Chimichurri / Steak / Jack cheese

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef/Sauerkraut / Rogue Sauce

Soup/Salad

Hazelnut and cranberry salad

Hazelnut and cranberry salad

$12.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Dried Oregon Cranberries / Hazelnuts / Blue Cheese/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Northwest Garden Salad

Northwest Garden Salad

$13.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Radish / Cucumber / Red and Green Peppers / Tomato / Sunflower Seeds / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

$6.50

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

$9.00

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

ROGUE CHILI (Cup)

ROGUE CHILI (Cup)

$6.50

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

ROGUE CHILI ( Bowl)

$9.00

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Side Salad

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Seafood

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Salmon & Chips

$19.00

Halibut & Chips

$23.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Prawn & Chips

$17.00

Burgers

Dead Guy Burger

Dead Guy Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef / Rogue IPA ground Mustard / Bacon Jam /Fried Onions / Bacon / Blue Cheese/ Mayo / Lettuce / Tomato / Rogue Nightmare Black Bun

Brewer’s CheeseBurger

$15.00

1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion/Dill Pickle / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Can Be Made Vegan Just Ask! Beyond Burger Patty / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Sandwiches

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Breast /Dead Guy Whiskey Signature Carolina style BBQ sauce / Swiss/ Bacon / Fried Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo

Turkey BLTA

Turkey BLTA

$16.00

Turkey / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado / Mayo/12 Grain Bread

Shakespeare Reuben

Shakespeare Reuben

$16.00

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef / Sauerkraut/Rogue Sauce / Marbled Rye

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Soy Curls/ Vegan Coleslaw / Sesame Seed Bun

Sweets

Rogue root beer float

$7.00

beer float (21 +only)

$10.00

Pick Your Favorite Brew & We’ll Add The Ice Cream / 21+

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Specials

Food Special - $12

$12.00

Food Special - $14

$14.00

Food Special - $15

$15.00

Side Sauce

Banh Mi

$13.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Rockfish Tacos

$18.00

Happy Hour

HH Nachos

$10.00

HH Chicken Wings

$4.00

HH Chorizo-Cheese Dip

$10.00

HH Smokey Romaine Salad

$6.00

HH Pretzels

$4.00

Lunch Special

Half TBLT + Half Salad/Soup

$12.00

Sauces

Rogue Sauce

Whiskey BBQ

Smokey Ranch

Ranch

Buffalo Sauce

Jalapeno Jelly

No Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rogue Ales Public House--originally named the Bayfront Brewery--was the first place our original Brewmaster John Maier brewed Rogue beer. Eventually, the brewery moved across the bay, but the 35 taps at the pub still pour Rogue brews and a full menu is available. Take a stroll up the historic Bayfront to check out other local shops and then meet us on our dog-friendly patio to enjoy a pint, and the rich history of Rogue’s oldest pub." enjoy!

Location

748 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Asiatico Waterfront Sushi - 875 SW Bay Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
875 SW Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
orange starNo Reviews
156 SW Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Local Ocean Seafoods
orange starNo Reviews
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Clearwater Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
325 Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Mo's Annex - 657 SW Bay Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
657 SW Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Sorella in Nye Beach
orange starNo Reviews
526 NW Coast St Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport

Jack Sprats Bayfront
orange star4.5 • 5
1000 SE Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston