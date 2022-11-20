Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located inside Rogue World Headquarters, our two-story brewpub looks out on the Yaquina Bay and picturesque marina and is one of the top destinations along the Oregon coast. Grab some food with the family or saddle up to the bar and try one of our 40 Rogue ales and lagers on tap, including specialty brews only available at Brewer’s on the Bay.
Location
2320 OSU Drive, Newport, OR 97365
