Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay

2320 OSU Drive

Newport, OR 97365

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail
Fries App
Brewer’s CheeseBurger

Shared Plates

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$12.00

Seared Steak Bites/ Horseradish Cream

Fries App

Fries App

$7.00

Rogue Sauce/Whiskey BBQ/House-made smokey Ranch

Tots App

$7.00
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds / Jalapeño Jelly

Pub pretzels

Pub pretzels

$13.00

Soft Pretzels / Sea Salt / Shakespeare Stout Beer Cheese / Mustard

Rogue Hummus

Rogue Hummus

$11.00

Cucumber / Carrots / Celery / Tomato / Pita Bread

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Fry Piles

Chimi - Fries -

Chimi - Fries -

$15.00

Rogue Fries / House-made Chimichurri / Steak / Jack cheese

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$15.00

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef/Sauerkraut / Rogue Sauce

Tachos

$15.00

Nachos but they are tots!

Soup/Salad

Hazelnut and cranberry salad

Hazelnut and cranberry salad

$12.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Dried Oregon Cranberries / Hazelnuts / Blue Cheese/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Northwest Garden Salad

Northwest Garden Salad

$13.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Radish / Cucumber / Red and Green Peppers / Tomato / Sunflower Seeds / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette

Rogue Chili (Bread Bowl)

$15.00

Rogue Chili ( Bowl)

$9.00

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Rogue Chili (Cup)

Rogue Chili (Cup)

$6.50

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Side Salad

$5.00
Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

$9.00

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

$6.50

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

Yaquina Bay Clam Chowder (Bread Bowl)

$15.00

Touch of Newport

Oyster Shooters

$4.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Prawns & Chips

$17.00

Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.00

Salmon Fish & Chips

$19.00

Rockfish & Chips

$18.00

Burgers

Dead Guy Burger

Dead Guy Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb Angus Beef /Fried Onions / Bacon / Blue Cheese/ Mayo / Lettuce / Rogue Nightmare Black Bun

Brewer’s CheeseBurger

$14.00

1/3 lb Angus Beef / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion/Dill Pickle / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Can Be Made Vegan Just Ask! Beyond Burger Patty / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Sandwiches

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Breast /Dead Guy Whiskey Signature Carolina style BBQ sauce / Swiss/ Bacon / Fried Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo

Turkey Blta

Turkey Blta

$16.00

Turkey / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado / Mayo/12 Grain Bread

Shakespeare Reuben

Shakespeare Reuben

$16.00

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef / Sauerkraut/Rogue Sauce / Marbled Rye

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Soy Curls/ Vegan Coleslaw / Sesame Seed Bun

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato, lemon dill sauce, sesame seed bun, lemon wedge and fries

Sweets

Rogue root beer float

$7.00

beer float (21 +only)

$10.00

Pick Your Favorite Brew & We’ll Add The Ice Cream / 21+

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Lunch Special

Half TBLT + Half Salad/Soup

$12.00

Sides

Halibut

$20.00

Prawns 6

$15.00

Salmon

$15.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Basil Vinaigrette

Side BBQ sauce

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Cocktail Sauce

Side Ground Mustard

Side Jalapeno Jelly

$1.00

Side Mayo

Side Ranch

Side Rogue Sauce

Side Tartar Sauce

Side Whiskey BBQ Sauce

Side Chimichurri

Specials

Fish Taco

$9.00

Oyster PoBoy

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located inside Rogue World Headquarters, our two-story brewpub looks out on the Yaquina Bay and picturesque marina and is one of the top destinations along the Oregon coast. Grab some food with the family or saddle up to the bar and try one of our 40 Rogue ales and lagers on tap, including specialty brews only available at Brewer’s on the Bay.

Location

2320 OSU Drive, Newport, OR 97365

Directions

