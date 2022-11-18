Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery

928 SE 9th Ave

Portland, OR 97214

Popular Items

Rockfish Fish & Chips
Brewer's CheeseBurger
Hazelnut and Cranberry Salad

Shared Plates

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$12.00

Seared Steak Bites/ Horseradish Cream

Fries App

Fries App

$7.00

Rogue Sauce/Whiskey BBQ/House-made smokey Ranch

Tots App

$7.00
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds / Jalapeño Jelly

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$13.00

Soft Pretzels / Sea Salt / Shakespeare Stout Beer Cheese

Rogue Hummus

Rogue Hummus

$12.00

Cucumber / Carrots / Celery / Tomato / Pita Bread

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$13.00

4 Hand breaded Chicken Strips / House-made Smokey Ranch Sauce

Fry Piles

Chimichurri Fries

Chimichurri Fries

$15.00

Rogue Fries / House-made Chimichurri / Steak / Jack cheese

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$15.00

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef/Sauerkraut / Rogue Sauce

Soup/Salad

Hazelnut and Cranberry Salad

Hazelnut and Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Dried Oregon Cranberries / Hazelnuts / Blue Cheese/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Northwest Garden Salad

Northwest Garden Salad

$13.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Radish / Cucumber / Red and Green Peppers / Tomato / Sunflower Seeds / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette

Rogue Chili Cup

Rogue Chili Cup

$6.50

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Rogue Chili Bowl

$9.00

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Rogue Chowder Cup

$6.50

Northwest-style Chowder with smoked bacon.

Rogue Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Northwest-style Chowder with smoked bacon.

Touch of Newport

Rockfish Fish & Chips

$18.00

Dead Guy Ale Battered Salmon or Halibut / Fries / Coleslaw/House-Made Tartar Sauce / Lemon Wedge

Salmon Fish & Chips

$19.00

Dead Guy Ale Battered Salmon / Fries / House-Made Tartar Sauce / Lemon Wedge

Burgers

Dead Guy Burger

Dead Guy Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb Angus Beef /Fried Onions / Bacon / Blue Cheese/ Mayo / Lettuce / Rogue Nightmare Black Bun

Brewer’s CheeseBurger

$14.00

1/3 lb Angus Beef / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion/Dill Pickle / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Can Be Made Vegan Just Ask! Beyond Burger Patty / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Sandwiches

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

Distiller’s Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Breast /Dead Guy Whiskey Signature Carolina style BBQ sauce / Swiss/ Bacon / Fried Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo

Shakespeare Reuben

Shakespeare Reuben

$16.00

Swiss Cheese / Shakespeare Stout Braised Corned Beef / Sauerkraut/Rogue Sauce / Marbled Rye

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Soy Curls/ Vegan Coleslaw / Sesame Seed Bun

BLTA

$16.00

Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado / Mayo/12 Grain Bread

Sweets

Rogue Root Beer Float

$7.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Lunch Special

Side Salad

$4.00

Half BLT + Half Salad/Soup

$12.00

Soda

Rogue Rootbeer

$5.00

Fountain Soda

$4.00

Rogue Citrus Cucumber Soda

$5.00

Other

Coffee

$4.50

Rootbeer Float

$5.50

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids

Kids Juice

$1.00

Kids Rogue Rootbeer

$1.00

Kids Fountain Soda

$1.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

CBD Seltzters

Ginger Yuzu Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Lavender Mint Lemonade Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Passionfruit Blueberry Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Blackberry Cucumber Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Tonic Water Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Ginger Beer Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Friendly Eastside neighborhood location with a huge dog friendly patio with games, inviting indoor space as well as event space. See you soon!

Website

Location

928 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

