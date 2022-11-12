  • Home
  Rogue Hall at Portland State University at the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments
Rogue Hall at Portland State University at the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments

No reviews yet

1717 SW Park Ave

Bottom floor of the Vue Apartments

Portland, OR 97201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Pretzels

Small Plates

Fries App

Fries App

$7.00

Rogue Sauce/Whiskey BBQ/House-made smokey Ranch

Tots App

$7.00
Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$13.00

Soft Pretzels / Sea Salt / Shakespeare Stout Beer Cheese / Mustard

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$13.00

4 Hand breaded Chicken Strips / House-made Smokey Ranch Sauce

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$10.00

Seared Steak Bites/ Horseradish Cream

Chili (Cup)

$6.50

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Chili (Bowl)

Chili (Bowl)

$9.00

Sour Cream / Cheese / Onion

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds / Jalapeño Jelly

Entrees

Hazelnut and Cranberry Salad

Hazelnut and Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Dried Oregon Cranberries / Hazelnuts / Blue Cheese/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dead Guy Burger

Dead Guy Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef / Rogue IPA ground Mustard / Bacon Jam /Fried Onions / Bacon / Blue Cheese/ Mayo / Lettuce / Tomato / Rogue Nightmare Black Bun

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Soy Curls/ Vegan Coleslaw / Sesame Seed Bun

Brewer’s CheeseBurger

$15.00

1/3 lb Certified Angus Beef / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion/Dill Pickle / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.00

Dead Guy Ale Battered Halibut / Fries / House-Made Tartar Sauce / Lemon Wedge

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Can Be Made Vegan Just Ask! Beyond Burger Patty / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Rockfish Fish and Chips

$18.00

Dead Guy Ale Battered Rockfish / Fries / House-Made Tartar Sauce / Lemon Wedge

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Fish And Chips

$9.00

Specials

Fried Pickle

$6.00

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.00

BLT

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Beer To-Go

Dead Guy Ale 6pk

$11.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Colossal Claude 6pk

$11.99

IPA - Imperial / Double 8.2% ABV • 75 IBU

Batsquatch 6pk

$11.99

IPA - New England / Hazy 6.7% ABV • 54 IBU

Gumberoo 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.8% ABV • 66 IBU

Newport Daze 6pk

$11.99

Pale Ale - New England / Hazy 5.5% ABV • 35 IBU

Honey Kölsch 6pk

$11.99

Kölsch 5% ABV • 26 IBU

Outta Line IPA 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.9% ABV • 66 IBU

Dreamland 6pk

$11.99

Lager - American 4.8% ABV • 14 IBU

Hazelnut Brown Nectar 6pk

$11.99

Brown Ale 5.6% ABV • 33 IBU

Knuckle Buster 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.1% ABV • 60 IBU

Raspberry Tartlandia 6pk

$11.99

Sour - Fruited Gose 4.9% ABV • 9 IBU

Jam Sesh 6pk

$11.99

Blonde Ale 5.5% ABV • 18 IBU

Chocolate Stout Nitro 4pk

$11.99

Stout 5.8% ABV • 69 IBU

Shakespeare Stout Nitro 4pk

$11.99

Stout - Oatmeal 5.7% ABV • 60 IBU

Double Chocolate Stout 4pk

$14.99

Stout - Imperial / Double 9% ABV • 68 IBU

Combat Wombat 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Sour 6.7% ABV • 49 IBU

Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout 2022 4pk

$19.99

Stout - Imperial / Double 13.6% ABV • 41 IBU

Newport Nights 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Imperial / Double 9.8% ABV • 60 IBU

Pineapple Party Punch 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.4% ABV • 40 IBU

Coast Haste 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.6% ABV • 51 IBU

Dead 'N' Dead 4pk

$14.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 9.5% ABV • 40 IBU

Santa's Private Reserve 2021 4pk

$14.99

Strong Ale - American 8.3% ABV • 33 IBU

Dead Guy Ale 4pk

$11.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Fruit Whoops 4pk

$11.99

Sour - Fruited Gose 5.3% ABV • 9 IBU

F*#K Putin 4pk

$11.99

Double IPA 8.4% ABV • 48 IBU

Beachy Clean 4pk

$14.99

Pumpkin Patch Ale 4pk

$11.99

Côtes Du Rogue - Sour Blonde 500ml

$14.99

Sour 7.1% ABV • 5 IBU

Côtes Du Rogue - Kriek 500ml

$14.99

Sour - Fruited 9.4% ABV • 5 IBU

Côtes Du Rogue - Oud Bruin 500ml

$14.99

Sour - Flanders Oud Bruin 6.7% ABV • 0 IBU

Morimoto Imperial Pilsner 12oz

$2.99

Pilsner - Imperial / Double 8.8% ABV • 74 IBU

Morimoto Soba Ale 12oz

$2.99

Specialty Grain 4.8% ABV • 30 IBU

Morimoto Soba Daze 12oz

$2.99

Pale Ale - New England / Hazy 5.0% ABV • 0 IBU

Hazelnut Brown 22oz

$7.99

Supply Drop 12 Pack

$19.99

(3) 12oz cans each of Dead Guy Ale, Dreamland Lager, Batsquatch IPA, and Newport Daze Hazy Pale Ale

Supply Drop 24 Pack

$31.99

Dead Guy Ale 19.2 oz

$2.49

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Dreamland 19.2oz

$2.49

Lager - American 4.8% ABV • 14 IBU

Canned Cocktails

Grapefruit Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lime Vodka Mule 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Canned Cocktail Variety Pack

$19.95

8 pack of 12oz cans, 4 Varieties 7.5% ABV

Apple Pie Whiskey Fizz 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Espresso Martini 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Peach Berry 4pk

$14.95

Grapefruit Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lime Vodka Mule Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Apple Pie Whiskey Fizz Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Espresso Martini Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Peach Berry Can

$7.50

Liquor Bottles To-Go

Dead Guy Whiskey

$49.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Dead Guy Wine Cask

$69.95

Dead Guy Stout Cask

$89.95

Oregon Rye Malt Whiskey

$54.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Oregon Single Malt Whiskey

$64.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Morimoto Single Malt Whiskey

$79.95

42.5% ABV (85 Proof) 750ml

Single Barrel Project

$84.95

57.5% ABV (115 Proof) 750ml

Rolling Thunder Stouted Whiskey

$79.95

48.5% ABV (97 Proof) 750ml

Farmhouse Gin

$29.95

45% ABV (90 Proof) 750ml

Pinot Barrel Farmhouse Gin

$39.95

45% ABV (90 Proof) 750ml

Bayfront Vodka 750ml

$19.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Bayfront Vodka 1.75L

$36.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 1.75L

N/A Beverages To-Go

Rogue Citrus Cucumber Soda 4pk

$7.99

4 pack of 12oz. Bottles

Rogue Root Beer 4pk

$7.99

4 pack of 12oz. Bottles

Ginger Beer 4pk

$11.99

20mg CBD 4 pack of 12 oz Cans

Tonic Water 4pk

$11.99

20mg CBD 4 pack of 12 oz Cans

Ginger Yuzu Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Lavender Mint Lemonade Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Passionfruit Blueberry Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Blackberry Cucumber Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Tonic Water Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Ginger Beer Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Located on the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments on the beautiful Portland State Campus. Indoor dining and a patio are available for you to enjoy delicious food and amazing Rogue Ales and Spirits. See you soon!

1717 SW Park Ave, Bottom floor of the Vue Apartments, Portland, OR 97201

