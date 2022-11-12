Rogue Hall at Portland State University at the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located on the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments on the beautiful Portland State Campus. Indoor dining and a patio are available for you to enjoy delicious food and amazing Rogue Ales and Spirits. See you soon!
Location
1717 SW Park Ave, Bottom floor of the Vue Apartments, Portland, OR 97201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Next Level Burger - BRN - Portland
No Reviews
1972 W. Burnside Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
No Reviews
115 NW 22nd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant