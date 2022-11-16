  • Home
  • /
  • Astoria
  • /
  • Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria 100 39th St (Pier 39)

review star

No reviews yet

100 39th St (Pier 39)

Astoria, OR 97103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger
Pub pretzels

Shared Plates/Small Bites

Fries App

Fries App

$7.00

Rogue Sauce/Whiskey BBQ/House-made smokey Ranch

Tots App

$7.00
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds / Jalapeño Jelly

Pub pretzels

Pub pretzels

$13.00

Soft Pretzels / Sea Salt / Shakespeare Stout Beer Cheese

Oyster Shooter

$4.50

Soup/Salad

Rogue Caesar Salad

Rogue Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mixed Spring Greens / Radish / Cucumber / Red and Green Peppers / Tomato / Sunflower Seeds / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Cup)

$6.50

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

Yaquina Bay clam Chowder ( Bowl)

$9.00

Northwest-style Chowder with Smoked Bacon

Dreamland Broccoli Cheddar (cup)

$6.50

Dreamland Broccoli Cheddar (Bowl)

$9.00

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Dead Guy Ale Battered Rockfish / Salmon +$1 / Fries / Coleslaw/House-Made Tartar Sauce / Lemon Wedge

Prawn & Chips

$17.00

Dead Guy Ale Battered Prawns, house made cocktail sauce, french fries and a lemon wedge.

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Grilled Rockfish with house-made Smokey Sauce, pico de gallo and served with a lemon wedge. So good!

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh Salmon, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Burgers

Brewer’s CheeseBurger

$14.00

1/3 lb Angus Beef / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion/Dill Pickle / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Can Be Made Vegan Just Ask! Beyond Burger Patty / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Rogue Sauce / Sesame Seed Bun

BBQ Soy Curl Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Soy Curls, Vegan Coleslaw on a sesame seed bun. Darn good and good for you!

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Chicken, coleslaw on a sesame seed bun.

Astoria Brat

$14.00

Our Rogue Brat served with Shakespeare stout sauerkraut

Sweets

Rogue root beer float

$8.00

beer float (21 +only)

$10.00

Pick Your Favorite Brew & We’ll Add The Ice Cream / 21+

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Beer To-Go

Dead Guy Ale 6pk

$11.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Colossal Claude 6pk

$11.99

IPA - Imperial / Double 8.2% ABV • 75 IBU

Batsquatch 6pk

$11.99

IPA - New England / Hazy 6.7% ABV • 54 IBU

Gumberoo 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.8% ABV • 66 IBU

Newport Daze 6pk

$11.99

Pale Ale - New England / Hazy 5.5% ABV • 35 IBU

Honey Kölsch 6pk

$11.99

Kölsch 5% ABV • 26 IBU

Outta Line IPA 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.9% ABV • 66 IBU

Dreamland 6pk

$11.99

Lager - American 4.8% ABV • 14 IBU

Hazelnut Brown Nectar 6pk

$11.99

Brown Ale 5.6% ABV • 33 IBU

Raspberry Tartlandia 6pk

$11.99

Sour - Fruited Gose 4.9% ABV • 9 IBU

Chocolate Stout Nitro 4pk

$11.99

Stout 5.8% ABV • 69 IBU

Dead Guy Ale 4pk

$11.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Newport Nights 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Imperial / Double 9.8% ABV • 60 IBU

Shakespeare Stout Nitro 4pk

$11.99

Stout - Oatmeal 5.7% ABV • 60 IBU

Supply Drop 12 Pack

$19.99

(3) 12oz cans each of Dead Guy Ale, Dreamland Lager, Batsquatch IPA, and Newport Daze Hazy Pale Ale

Canned Cocktails

Grapefruit Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lime Vodka Mule 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Canned Cocktail Variety Pack

$19.95

8 pack of 12oz cans, 4 Varieties 7.5% ABV

Apple Pie Whiskey Fizz 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Espresso Martini 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Peach Berry 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Grapefruit Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lime Vodka Mule Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Apple Pie Whiskey Fizz Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Espresso Martini Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Liquor Bottles To-Go

Dead Guy Whiskey

$49.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Morimoto Single Malt Whiskey

$79.95

42.5% ABV (85 Proof) 750ml

Cabernet Wine Cask Finished DG Whiskey

$69.95

46% ABV (92 Proof) 750 ml

Farmhouse Gin

$29.95

45% ABV (90 Proof) 750ml

Pinot Barrel Farmhouse Gin

$39.95

45% ABV (90 Proof) 750ml

Bayfront Vodka 750ml

$19.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Bayfront Vodka 1.75L

$36.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 1.75L

N/A Beverages To-Go

Rogue Citrus Cucumber Soda 4pk

$7.99

4 pack of 12oz. Bottles

Rogue Root Beer 4pk

$7.99

4 pack of 12oz. Bottles

Ginger Beer 4pk

$11.99

20mg CBD 4 pack of 12 oz Cans

Tonic Water 4pk

$11.99

20mg CBD 4 pack of 12 oz Cans

Ginger Yuzu Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Lavender Mint Lemonade Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Passionfruit Blueberry Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Blackberry Cucumber Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Tonic Water Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Ginger Beer Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family-friendly chain offering handcrafted beers & American gastropub eats in a laid-back setting.

Location

100 39th St (Pier 39), Astoria, OR 97103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria
orange starNo Reviews
101 15th St. Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Street 14 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1410 Commercial St Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
The Sea Crab House
orange starNo Reviews
1 12th street unit 1 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Astoria's Portway, LLC - 422 W. Marine Drive
orange starNo Reviews
422 W. Marine Drive Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Ship Out
orange starNo Reviews
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Uptown Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,158
1639 SE Ensign Ln Warrenton, OR 97146
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Astoria
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston