Rogue Ales and Spirits Sunset Bar

No reviews yet

2122 Marine Science Drive

Newport, OR 97365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Sunset Food Menu

Chowder

$6.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Oyster Shooter

$4.50

Hazelnut Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Brat

$13.00

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Chips

$2.00

Beer To-Go

Dead Guy Ale 6pk

$11.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Colossal Claude 6pk

$11.99

IPA - Imperial / Double 8.2% ABV • 75 IBU

Batsquatch 6pk

$11.99

IPA - New England / Hazy 6.7% ABV • 54 IBU

Gumberoo 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.8% ABV • 66 IBU

Newport Daze 6pk

$11.99

Pale Ale - New England / Hazy 5.5% ABV • 35 IBU

Honey Kölsch 6pk

$11.99

Kölsch 5% ABV • 26 IBU

Outta Line IPA 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.9% ABV • 66 IBU

Dreamland 6pk

$11.99

Lager - American 4.8% ABV • 14 IBU

Hazelnut Brown Nectar 6pk

$11.99

Brown Ale 5.6% ABV • 33 IBU

Knuckle Buster 6pk

$11.99

IPA - American 6.1% ABV • 60 IBU

Raspberry Tartlandia 6pk

$11.99

Sour - Fruited Gose 4.9% ABV • 9 IBU

Mogul Madness

$11.99

Blonde Ale 5.5% ABV • 18 IBU

Beachy Clean 4pk

$14.99

Brave Noise 4pk

$11.99

Chocolate Stout Nitro 4pk

$11.99

Stout 5.8% ABV • 69 IBU

Pumpkin Patch

$14.99

IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.6% ABV • 51 IBU

Combat Wombat 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Sour 6.7% ABV • 49 IBU

Dead 'N' Dead 4pk

$14.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 9.5% ABV • 40 IBU

Dead Guy Ale 4pk

$11.99

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Double Chocolate Stout 4pk

$14.99

Stout - Imperial / Double 9% ABV • 68 IBU

F*#K Putin 4pk

$11.99

Double IPA 8.4% ABV • 48 IBU

Chocolate Stout Nitro

$11.99

Sour - Fruited Gose 5.3% ABV • 9 IBU

Newport Nights 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Imperial / Double 9.8% ABV • 60 IBU

Pineapple Party Punch 4pk

$14.99

IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy 8.4% ABV • 40 IBU

Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout 2022 4pk

$19.99

Stout - Imperial / Double 13.6% ABV • 41 IBU

Santa's Private Reserve 2022 4pk

$14.99

Strong Ale - American 8.3% ABV • 33 IBU

Shakespeare Stout Nitro 4pk

$11.99

Stout - Oatmeal 5.7% ABV • 60 IBU

Côtes Du Rogue - Sour Blonde 500ml

$14.99

Sour 7.1% ABV • 5 IBU

Côtes Du Rogue - Kriek 500ml

$14.99

Sour - Fruited 9.4% ABV • 5 IBU

Côtes Du Rogue - Oud Bruin 500ml

$14.99

Sour - Flanders Oud Bruin 6.7% ABV • 0 IBU

Morimoto Imperial Pilsner 12oz

$2.99

Pilsner - Imperial / Double 8.8% ABV • 74 IBU

Morimoto Soba Ale 12oz

$2.99

Specialty Grain 4.8% ABV • 30 IBU

Morimoto Soba Daze 12oz

$2.99

Pale Ale - New England / Hazy 5.0% ABV • 0 IBU

Dead Guy Ale 19.2 oz

$2.49

Bock - Hell / Maibock / Lentebock 6.8% ABV • 40 IBU

Dreamland 19.2oz

$2.49

Lager - American 4.8% ABV • 14 IBU

Supply Drop 12 Pack

$19.99

(3) 12oz cans each of Dead Guy Ale, Dreamland Lager, Batsquatch IPA, and Newport Daze Hazy Pale Ale

Supply Drop 24 Pack

$31.99

Canned Cocktails

Grapefruit Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lime Vodka Mule 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Canned Cocktail Variety Pack

$19.95

8 pack of 12oz cans, 4 Varieties 7.5% ABV

Peachberry Vodka Soda 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Espresso Martini 4pk

$14.95

4 pack of 12oz Cans 7.5% ABV

Grapefruit Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lime Vodka Mule Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Ginger Lemon Whiskey Mule Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Soda Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Peach Berry Vodka Soda

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Espresso Martini Can

$7.50

Single 12oz Can 7.5% ABV

Liquor Bottles To-Go

Dead Guy Whiskey

$44.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Dead Guy Stout Cask

$89.95

48.5% ABV (97 Proof) 750ml

Dead Guy Wine Cask

$69.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Oregon Single Malt Whiskey

$64.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Morimoto Single Malt Whiskey

$79.95

42.5% ABV (85 Proof) 750ml

Single Barrel Project

$84.95

57.5% ABV (115 Proof) 750ml

Farmhouse Gin

$34.95

45% ABV (90 Proof) 750ml

Pinot Barrel Farmhouse Gin

$39.95

45% ABV (90 Proof) 750ml

Bayfront Vodka 750ml

$22.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 750ml

Bayfront Vodka 1.75L

$39.95

40% ABV (80 Proof) 1.75L

N/A Beverages To-Go

Rogue Citrus Cucumber Soda 4pk

$7.99

4 pack of 12oz. Bottles

Rogue Root Beer 4pk

$7.99

4 pack of 12oz. Bottles

Ginger Beer 4pk

$11.99

20mg CBD 4 pack of 12 oz Cans

Tonic Water 4pk

$11.99

20mg CBD 4 pack of 12 oz Cans

Ginger Yuzu Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Lavender Mint Lemonade Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Passionfruit Blueberry Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Blackberry Cucumber Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Tonic Water Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

Ginger Beer Can

$5.00

30mg CBD Single 12oz Can

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
One of the best kept secrets in Newport. Stop on by for a drink and a view and don't forget to grab something to go to fill up your fridge at home.

Location

2122 Marine Science Drive, Newport, OR 97365

