Rogue Ales and Spirits Sunset Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
One of the best kept secrets in Newport. Stop on by for a drink and a view and don't forget to grab something to go to fill up your fridge at home.
Location
2122 Marine Science Drive, Newport, OR 97365
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
No Reviews
2320 OSU Drive Newport, OR 97365
View restaurant