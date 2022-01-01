Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Roja Taco Joint

325 Reviews

$$

220 E City Point Rd

Hopewell, VA 23860

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Steak Taco
Carnitas Pulled Pork
Single Chorizo Taco

Single Tacos

Single Beef Taco

$2.75Out of stock

Single Chicken Taco

$2.75Out of stock

Single Steak Taco

$4.50

Single Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Single Mushroom Taco

$4.00Out of stock

(V)

Single Asian BBQ Taco

$3.75Out of stock

(V) Grilled Jackfruit

Single Bean Taco

$2.75

(V)

Carnitas Pulled Pork

$3.75

Taco Plate

Beef Plate

$7.25Out of stock

Chicken Plate

$7.25Out of stock

Steak Plate

$11.50Out of stock

Chorizo Plate

$10.75Out of stock

Mushroom Plate

$10.75Out of stock

(V)

Bean Plate

$7.25Out of stock

(V)

Asian BBQ Plate

$10.25Out of stock

(V) Grilled Jackfruit

Carnitas Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Salads

Beef Bowl

$9.75

Chicken Bowl

$9.75Out of stock

Steak Bowl

$13.50Out of stock

Chorizo Bowl

$12.75Out of stock

Bean Bowl

$9.75

vegetarian (v/o)

Mushroom Bowl

$12.50

vegetarian (v/o)

Asian BBQ Bowl

$13.50

vegetarian (v/o). Jackfruit

Carnitas Bowl

$12.75

Nachos

Beef Nachos

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Nachos

$8.50Out of stock

Steak Nachos

$12.50Out of stock

Chorizo Nachos

$11.50Out of stock

Bean Nachos

$8.50Out of stock

vegetarian (v/o)

Mushroom Nachos

$11.50Out of stock

vegetarian (v/o)

Asian BBQ Nachos

$12.50Out of stock

Jackfruit. vegetarian (V/o)

Carnitas Nachos

Out of stock

Sides

Guac & Chips

$6.00

(V)

Chips & Salsa

$4.50Out of stock

(V)

Chips Only

$3.25

(V)

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guacamole (2oz)

$2.50

(V)

Salsa Verde (Small)

$0.75Out of stock

(V)

Salsa Roja (Small)

$0.50Out of stock

(V)

Salsa Roja (Large)

$3.50Out of stock

(V)

Salsa Verde (Large)

$4.00Out of stock

(V)

Chips With Cheese

$5.25

Large Pico

Small Pico

$1.00

Magic Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Side of Beans

$3.00

(V)

Glass Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.25

Moonshine Marg

$10.25

Dr. Stoner's Margarita

$11.50

Corralejo Margarita

$12.00

1800 Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Taco Joint Marg

$12.25

Smoky Margarita

$11.50

Peach Margarita

$8.25

Blue & Gold Margarita

$9.00

Fruity Margarita

$10.25

Dill Pickle Margarita

$10.25

Espolón Margarita

$11.25

Patrón Margarita

$13.50

Cuervo Margarita

$10.25

Corona Margarita

$10.25

Out House Marg

$8.25

Out Spicy House Marg

$8.50

Out Peach Marg

$9.00

Out Blue Gold Marg

$9.00

Beer

Tecate

$3.75

Dos Equis Ámbar

$4.75

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Stone Buenaveza

$4.50

Corona

$4.25

Pacífico

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Luau IPA

$5.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$5.50

Dankful IPA

$5.50

Dos Equis

$4.25Out of stock

Arizona Mango Hard Seltzer

$6.25Out of stock

Budweiser

$4.00Out of stock

Cider

$6.25Out of stock

Toña

$4.50Out of stock

Sol

$4.55Out of stock

Victory Hop Hazer

$5.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos and Tequila. Amazing nachos. Everything here is homemade. We have a large patio area with heated cabana seating and a back dining room for indoor dining. COVID-19 update: we are only open five days a week, Tues-Sat. We now offer Door Dash delivery. Roja Taco Joint is a taco restaurant and bar located in downtown Hopewell. With a simple menu, homemade tortillas and salsas, and a friendly atmosphere, this little diner-turned-taco-joint will be your new favorite place to meet up. Roja has a variety of tacos and a full bar. In addition to handmade tortillas and salsas, they also make their drink mixes in-house. This historic Valentine Diner also has a lighted and expanded patio area with outdoor activities and games.

Location

220 E City Point Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860

Directions

