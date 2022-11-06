Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Rok Island Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

Nugent Street

Glenwood, IL 60425

Appetizers

Cheese sticks, R.O.K Island Rolls, Onion Rings and Party Wings

Sampler

$12.95

8 Party Wings

$8.95

Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.95

Loaded Cheese Fries

$5.95

Popeye Dip w/Tortilla chips

$6.25

Burgers

The ROK Island

$9.95

SouthSide Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

Bacon BourBon Deluxe

$12.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$8.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$2.00

Ice Cream

$3.50+

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.65

Diet Pepsi

$2.65

Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.65

Tropicana lemonade

$2.65

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.65

RootBeer

$2.65

Sierra Mist

$2.65

Entree

2 Fried Porkchops

$22.95

Fried Catfish

$22.95

Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.95

Honey Bourbon Salmon

$24.95

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$28.95

Chicken & Waffle

$14.95

Lamb Chops

$29.95Out of stock

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad

$9.95+

House Salad

$9.95+

Soup of the Day

$2.95+

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.49

Dirty Rice

$3.49+

French Fries

$3.49+

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.49+

Red Beans & Rice

$3.49+

Veggie Of The Day

$3.49+

Side Salad

$3.49+

Onion Rings

$3.49+

Sweet Potatoes

$3.49+

Green Beans

$3.49+

Collard Greens

$3.49+

Corn Cob

$1.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Meatball Sub

$8.95

Philly Cheese Steak/Chicken

$9.95

R.O.K Kids

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.95

Cheeseburger & Fry

$5.95

Grilled Cheese & Fry

$4.95

Happy Hour

Beer

$4.00

Shooter

$5.00

Long Island

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

R.O.K Island Speciality Drinks

THE ISLANDER

$18.00

1/2 oz (2ct) Pineapple Ciroc 1/2 oz (2ct) Coconut Ciroc 2 counts of Pineapple Juice 2 counts of Orange Juice 1 count of Grenadine Lime Wedge Cherry

R.O.K ISLAND SPLASH

$16.00

1 oz (4 ct) Vodka (Goose) 2 counts of Blue Curaco 2 counts of Sweet Sour Mix Fill with Sprite

THE R.O.K

$22.00

1/2 (2ct) Don Julio Reposado 1/2 oz (2ct) Casamigo Reposado 1 counts of Grenadine Fill with Pineapple Juice

Jolly Rancher

$15.00

Pink Flame

$10.00

Panty Droppa

$15.00

Blue Nipsy

$15.00

ROK Blast

$16.00

Classic Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Blue MF

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$12.00

TEQUILA SUNSET

$10.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$13.00

AMERETTO STONE SOUR

$12.00

CAPE COD

$10.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$13.00

JAMESON & SPRITE

VODKA & TONIC

SEABREEZE

MADRAS

GREYHOUND

MELON BALL

WATERMELON

PEARL HARBOR

PURPLE HAZE

FUNNY NAVEL

HAIRY NAVEL

SLOE COMFORTABLE SCREW

HARVEY WALLBANGER

SCREWDRIVER

KOOL AID

BLUE HAWAIIAN

ALABAMA SLAMMER

HURRICANE

SLOE GIN FIZZ

TOM COLLINS

BARCARDI COCKTAIL

SINGAPORE SLING

Specialty Drink

Apple Cherry Bomb

$7.00

R.O.K. Tower

$80.00

R.O.K Island Tower Shot

$4.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

Copper mug filled with ice 1 1/2 oz (6ct) Vodka 1/2oz (2ct) lime juice Fill with ginger beer Garnish with a mint sprig

SIDE CAR

$12.00

Super Gremlin

$15.00

Lion King

$15.00

Carmel Apple

$15.00

Blueberry Peach Fuzz

$15.00

Sneaky Link

$15.00

House Special Shot

$6.00

House Special

$15.00

Blended Tropical Drinks

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$10.00

PINA COLADA

$10.00

MIAMI VICE

$10.00

MANGO MAI-TAI

$10.00

PINK NIP

$10.00

On the Rocks

RUSTY NAIL

GIMLET

$8.00

SICILIAN KISS

$8.00

GODFATHER

$10.00

B-52

$10.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$10.00

FRENCH CONNECTION

$10.00

GODMOTHER

$10.00

STINGER

$10.00

ORGASM

$10.00

SCREAMING ORGASM

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$10.00

SWEET MANHATTAN

$10.00

DRY MANHATTAN

$10.00

PERFECT MANHATTAN

$10.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT MANHATTAN

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Martinis

MARTINI

$12.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT

$6.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.00

BARTON VODKA

$5.00

CIROC COCONUT

$8.00

CIROC PEACH

$8.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE

$8.00

CIROC RED BERRY

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

TITO'S

$8.00

Tequila

AVION SILVER

$10.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$11.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00

DONJULIO BLANCO

$10.00

DONJULIO REPOSADO

$12.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$3.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$5.00

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

1800

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Casamigo Anejo

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Cognac

REMY MARTIN

$13.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

$15.00

DUSSE

$14.00

HENNESSY

$12.00

Brandy

E&J

$5.00

PAUL MASSON

$5.00

Whiskey

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

JAMESON

$10.00

JIM BEAM

$5.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Rum

BACARDI

$5.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.00

MALIBU

$5.00

Gin

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$6.00

SEAGRAM'S

$5.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

Wine

MERLOT

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

PINOT NOIR

ZINFANDEL

BURGUNDY

CHIANTI

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Stella Rose

$7.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

RIESLING

$6.00

MOSCATO

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

CHABLIS

$6.00

VIOGNIER

$6.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

Beer

HEINEKEN

$6.00

HEINEKEN ALCOHOL FREE

RED STRIPE

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$8.00

CORONA

$6.00

WHITE CLAW WATERMELON

$6.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$6.00

WHITE CLAW TANGERINE

$6.00

WHITE CLAW LEMON

$6.00

TRULY

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

MILLER

$5.00

LITE

$5.00

Monaco

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

Beef Taco

$2.50

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Steak Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

3 For 10 Spec

$10.00

3 For 12 Spec

$12.00

Soul Food Sunday

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Honey Bourbon Salmon Dinner

$24.95

Fried porkchop Dinner

$22.95

2 Fried Catfish Fillet

$22.95

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$28.95

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$22.95

Beef Short Ribs

$25.99

Turkey Meatloaf

$24.95

Late night

Spinach Dip Meal

$12.99

10 Party Wing Meal

$19.99

Fish & Chip Meal

$19.99

Sampler

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Nugent Street, Glenwood, IL 60425

Directions

Rok Island Bistro image
Rok Island Bistro image

