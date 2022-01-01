Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

ROK Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

882 7th St W

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Food (HH)

HAPPY - Pork Belly Bite

$3.00

HAPPY - Beets

$3.00

HAPPY - 1/2 Potato Salad

$4.00

HAPPY - Nordic Burger & Beer

$14.00

Alcohol (HH)

Grainbelt Premium

$4.50

Sippin Pretty

$4.50

Keller Pils

$5.75

Mudpuppy

$5.75

Oktoberfest

$5.75

Cream Ale

$5.75

Speed Castle

$7.50

Lazurite

$7.50

Sir Doryu

$8.00

Kolsch of the Wild

$8.00

No es Pituko

$7.00

Montoya

$12.00

Santa Cruz de Coya

$13.00

BOGO - SCB (Tokubetsu)

$4.00+

BOGO - SCB (Kyoto)

$5.00+

HH - Rising Drago - 4oz

$14.00

HH - Midnight Moon - 4oz

$24.00

Cocktail of the Week

$10.00

Food (LN)

FOOD

Potato Salad

$6.00

Karaage Bites

$10.00

Calabrian Burger

$18.00

Nordic Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Swiss

$18.00

Bacon Burger

$18.00

Donation

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

RÖK Eatery serves locally-sourced Nordic and Yakatori styled dishes in a modern minimalist space.

Location

882 7th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102

