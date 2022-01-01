Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Roka Akor | Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Chicago’s River North, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Website

Location

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Roka Akor | Chicago image
Roka Akor | Chicago image

Similar restaurants in your area

RPM Steak
orange star4.7 • 2,538
66 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Prime & Provisions
orange star4.5 • 1,256
222 N LaSalle St Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Gene & Georgetti Chicago
orange star4.4 • 6,622
500 N Franklin St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Marshall's Landing
orange star4.2 • 78
222 Merchandise Mart Plz Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
orange star4.6 • 687
230 West Erie street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush
orange star4.5 • 6,977
720 N Rush St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Mercadito - River North Chicago
orange star4.3 • 9,285
108 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Gold Coast
orange star4.6 • 7,883
1110 N State St. Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston