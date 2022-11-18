Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Roka Akor | Houston

2,263 Reviews

$$$

2929 Weslayan St

Houston, TX 77027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado Roll
Seared Salmon and Unagi Roll
Steamed Edamame with Maldon Sea Salt

Cold/Hot Plates

Steamed Edamame with Maldon Sea Salt

$6.00

Steamed Edamame with Maldon Sea Salt

Spicy Edamame with Fresh Chili and Lime

$7.00

Steamed Edamame with Maldon Sea Salt

Lobster Miso Soup

$11.00

Lobster Miso Soup

Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili

$22.00

Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu

Beef Tataki with Shaved Black Truffle

$24.00

Beef Tataki with Shaved Black Truffle, Truffle Jus and Pickled Daikon

Filet Tartare with Truffle Aioli

$25.00

Toro Tartare with Ossetra Caviar

$25.00

Toro Tartare with Ossetra Caviar, Quail Egg and Taro Chips

A-5 Japanese Wagyu Beef Gunkan

$10.00

with Ossetra Caviar (1 piece)

Beet & Endive Salad

$14.00

with Lemongrass Vinaigrette and Pistachio

Robata Grilled Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Robata Grilled Shishito Peppers with Ponzu and Bonito Flakes

Crispy Fried Squid with Serrano Chili

$13.00

Crispy Fried Squid with Serrano Chili and Lime

Robata Grilled Scallops with Yuzu aioli

$22.00

Robata Grilled Scallops with Yuzu aioli and Shiso

Robata Grilled Pork Belly

$18.00

Robata Grilled Pork Belly with Pickled Breakfast Radish and Tarragon Miso

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings

$15.00

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings

Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings

$24.00

Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings

Charred Heirloom Tomato Salad

$15.00

Robata Grilled Octopus with Shiso Pesto

$28.00

Tempura

Gulf Shrimp Tempura with Wasabi Pea Dust

$18.00

Gulf Shrimp Tempura with Wasabi Pea Dust and Sweet Chili Aioli

Assorted Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli

$16.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli

Spicy Fried Tofu with Avocado Relish

$14.00

Spicy Fried Tofu with Avocado Relish and Japanese Herbs

Sushi

5 Kinds Of Sashimi Chef Selection

$45.00

Two pieces each.

7 Kinds Of Sashimi Chef Selection

$58.00

Two pieces each.

5 Kinds Of Roka Akor Nigiri Chef Selection

$28.00

One piece of each.

7 Kinds Of Roka Akor Nigiri Chef Selection

$38.00

One piece each.

Salmon | Sake

$8.00

Salmon Belly

$11.00

King Salmon | Ora King

$10.00

Striped Jack | Shima Aji

$14.00

Fresh Water Eel | Unagi

$10.00

Yellow Tail | Hamachi

$9.00

Amber Jack | Kanpachi

$12.00

Red Snapper | Madai

$12.00

Big Eye Tuna | Mebachi Maguro

$11.00

Akami | Hon Maguro

$14.00

Medium Fatty Tuna | Chu Toro

$18.00

Premium Fatty Tuna | Toro

$22.00

Toro Foie Gras Nigiri

$32.00

Hokkaido Scallop | Hotate

$10.00

Spot Prawn | Ama Ebi

$10.00Out of stock

Golden Eye Snapper | Kinmedai

$15.00Out of stock

Salted Salmon Roe | Ikura

$9.00

Steaks | Meats | Seafood

Prime NY Strip (10oz.)

$44.00

Prime NY Strip (10oz.) with Miso Garlic Compound Butter

Prime Ribeye (12oz.)

$62.00

Snake River Farm Wagyu Filet (8oz)

$56.00

Snake River Farm Wagyu Filet (8oz) with Chili Ginger Sauce

Snake River Farm Wagyu Sirloin (6oz.)

$46.00

Snake River Farm Wagyu Sirloin (6oz.) with Grilled Bone Marrow and Spicy Garlic Soy

Snake River Farm Wagyu Flat Iron (8oz.)

$44.00

Snake River Farm Wagyu Flat Iron (8oz.) with Maitake Mushroom and Sukiyaki

Korean Spiced Lamb Chops

$42.00

Korean Spiced Lamb Chops with Smoked Eggplant and Cucumber

Chicken Teriyaki

$28.00

Half Free-Range Chicken Teriyaki with Charred Rainbow Carrots

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod

$39.00

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod in Magnolia Leaf with Pickled Red Onions

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$82.00

Alaskan King Crab Legs with Chili Lime Butter

Salmon Teriyaki with Pickled Cucumber

$34.00

Salmon Teriyaki with Pickled Cucumber

Japanese Wagyu

Japanese Grade A5 Olive Fed

$195.00+

Wagyu from Kagawa Prefecture

Japanese Grade A5 Wagyu Beef

$120.00+

Japanese Grade A5 Wagyu Beef from Miyazaki Prefecture served per oz. with a minimum of 3oz.

Japanese Grade A5 Kobe Beef

$195.00+

Japanese Grade A5 Kobe Beef from Hyogo Prefecture served per oz. with a minimum of 3oz.

Vegetables | Sides

Sweet Corn with Soy Garlic Butter

$10.00

Sweet Corn with Soy Garlic Butter

Asparagus with Wafu Dressing and Sesame

$10.00

Broccolini with Ginger Shallot Dressing

$10.00

Grilled Shiitake Mushroom with Soy Ponzu Butter

$10.00

Fingerling Potato with Chimichurri

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Mustard and Bonito Flakes

$11.00

Grilled Bone Marrow with Spicy Sweet Garlic Soy

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Sesame Toast

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot

$20.00+

Maki

Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll

$15.00

Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll

Prawn Tempura and Avocado Roll

$13.00

Snow Crab Truffle Roll

$25.00Out of stock

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$12.00

Seared Salmon and Unagi Roll

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab and Kimchi Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Crispi Tuna Roll

$14.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

Seared Escolar and Prawn Tempura

$18.00

Seared Japanese Wagyu Roll

$24.00

Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Dessert

Warm Valrhona Chocolate Cake

$16.00

with Almond Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake

$14.00

Black Sesame Crust and Pistachio Ice Cream

Baked Green Tea Custard

$8.00

with Caramelized Banana

Family Meals

Family Meal : Steak

$45.00+

INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING 4 ITEMS: Japanese Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli, Hamachi Serrano Maki Roll, SRF Wagyu Fillet with Chili Ginger Sauce, and Fingerling Potatoes with Chimichurri Sauce

Family Meal : Seafood

$45.00

Beet and Endive Salad with Lemongrass Vinaigrette and Pistachio, Sweet Corn w/ Soy Garlic Butter, Tuna Roll with Green-Chili Aioli, Salmon Teriyaki with Pickled Cucumbers

Japanese Wagyu Package

$99.00+

A5+ Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu 4oz., Fingerling Potatoes, Shiso Chimichurri Shrimp & Lobster Dumplings, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Japanese Mustard Vinaigrette, Bonito Flakes

Family Meal : Steak (Copy)

$45.00

INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING 4 ITEMS: Japanese Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli, Hamachi Serrano Maki Roll, SRF Wagyu Fillet with Chili Ginger Sauce, and Fingerling Potatoes with Chimichurri Sauce

Wine

Crossbarn Chardonnay by Paul Hobbs , Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County

$42.00

Joseph Drouhin Pouilly-Vinzelles, FR

$35.00

Boomtown Pinot Gris, Washington State

$28.00

Joseph Drouhin Chablis, FR

$45.00

Felino Malbec by Paul Hobbs, Mendoza , AR

$35.00

La Solitude, Cote du Rhone, FR

$32.00

Chateau Laffitte Laujac, Medoc, FR

$78.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley , OR

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Houston’s River Oaks district (within The Loop boarding Upper Kirby), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Location

2929 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

Gallery
Roka Akor | Houston image
Roka Akor | Houston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kata Robata
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Casa Do Brasil - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Sage Rd Suite A100 Houston, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Soma Sushi
orange star3.6 • 785
4820 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Kata Robata - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4820 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Soto - Houston - 224 Westheimer Road
orange star4.5 • 54
224 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Community Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2703 Smith St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
orange star4.3 • 1,879
2400 Mid Ln Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Highland Village
orange star4.7 • 1,639
2701 Drexel Drive Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
EarthCraft Juicery
orange star4.8 • 1,586
2400 Mid Lane Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 016 - Greenway Plaza
orange star4.7 • 935
3651 Weslayan Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
River Oaks Donuts - 3601 Westheimer Road Suite A
orange star4.2 • 738
3601 Westheimer Road Suite A Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Bebidas
orange star4.3 • 704
2606 Edloe Street Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston