Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Roka Akor | Oak Brook

review star

No reviews yet

166 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Order Again

Popular Items

Dynamite Scallop
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna

Hot / Cold Plates

Prime Beef Tataki

$22.00Out of stock

Fresh Shaved Truffle, Truffle Jus, Pickled Daikon

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00

Yellowtail Sashimi, Shallots, Poached Garlic Ponzu, Serrano Chili

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad, Whipped Tofu, Hazelnuts, Ginger Yuzu Dressing

Toro Tartare, Osetra Caviar, Quail Egg

$22.00

Toro Tartare, Osetra Caviar, Quail Egg, Taro Crisps

Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt

$6.00

Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

White Miso, Wild Mushrooms, Tofu

$6.00

White Miso, Wild Mushrooms, Tofu

Japanese Shishito Peppers, Ponzu

$10.00

Japanese Shishito Peppers, Ponzu, Bonito Flakes

Crispy Squid, Chili, Lime

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy Squid, Chili, Lime

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings

$15.00

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings, Soy Vinaigrette

Robata Grilled Pork Belly, Pickled Radish

$19.00

Robata Grilled Pork Belly, Pickled Radish, Tarragon Miso

Robata Grilled Diver Sea Scallops

$22.00

Robata Grilled Diver Sea Scallops, Yuzu Aioli, Wasabi Pea Dust

Japanese Style Fried Chicken

$15.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken, Sweet Chili Aioli

Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna

$21.00

Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna, Shiso Tempura Leaf

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Hon Maguro Tataki

$22.00Out of stock

Escolar Tataki

$14.00

Premium Sashimi & Nigiri

Sashimi Chef Selection (3)

$28.00

Sashimi Chef Selection (3)

Sashimi Chef Selection (5)

$38.00

Sashimi Chef Selection (5)

Modern Nigiri Selection (5 Kind)

$28.00

Modern Nigiri Selection (5 Kind)

Modern Nigiri Selection (7 Kind)

$36.00

Modern Nigiri Selection (7 Kind)

Maki

Hamachi Serrano Chili

$16.00

Hamachi Serrano Chili

Dynamite Scallop

$20.00

Dynamite Scallop

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Crispy Spicy Tuna

Crispy Prawn and Chirashi

$18.00

Crispy Prawn and Chirashi

Poached Lobster

$22.00

Poached Lobster

California

$15.00

California

Tempura Vegetable Maki

$13.00Out of stock

Tempura Vegetable

Salmon Avocado

$14.00

Salmon Avocado

Crispy Prawn

$14.00

Crispy Prawn

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Soft Shell Crab

Robata Grill Selections

Prime Rib Eye (12 oz.), Wafu Dressing

$46.00

Prime Rib Eye (12 oz.), Wafu Dressing

Prime Skirt Steak (8 oz.), Sweet Garlic Soy

$36.00

Prime Skirt Steak (8 oz.), Sweet Garlic Soy

Prime New York Strip (10 oz.), Truffle Aioli

$43.00

Prime New York Strip (10 oz.), Truffle Aioli

Prime Bone-In New York Strip

$85.00

Prime Bone-In New York Strip (18 oz.) 30 Day Dry Aged, Truffle Butter

Snake River Farms American Waygu Filet (8 oz.), Chili Ginger

$52.00

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Sirloin

$42.00

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Sirloin (6 oz.), Bone Marrow, Truffle Aioli

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Filet

$52.00Out of stock

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Filet (8 oz.), Chili Ginger

Seafood

Salmon Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumber

$35.00

Salmon Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumber

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod

$39.00

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod, Pickled Red Onion

Roasted King Crab

$79.00

Roasted King Crab, Chili Lime Butter, Cucumber

Robata Grilled Chilean Seabass

$40.00

Carrot Miso, Pickled Vegetables

Classics

Korean Spiced Lamb Cutlets

$39.00

Korean Spiced Lamb Cutlets, Smoked Eggplant and Cucumber

Glazed Pork Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Glazed Pork Ribs, Cashews, Spring Onion

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$22.00

Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Tokyo Turnips, Shiitake Mushrooms

Vegetables / Sides

Sweet Potato, Ginger Teriyaki

$9.00

Sweet Potato, Ginger Teriyaki

Maitake Mushroom

$13.00Out of stock

Soy, Butter

Sweet Corn, Soy, Butter

$9.00

Sweet Corn, Soy, Butter

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Wafu, Mustard, Bonito Flakes

Bone Marrow

$10.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot

$22.00

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot w/ Fresh Shaved Black Truffle

$42.00

Japanese Mushroom Rice Hot Pot w/ Fresh Shaved Black Truffle

Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Assorted Vegetables

Tiger Prawn Tempura

$17.00

Tiger Prawn, Pink Peppercorn Tentsuyu

Roka "Baowich"

Pork Belly BAO

$9.00

Pork Belly, Cucumber, Green Onion, Spicy Unagi Sauce (1 per order)

Soft Shell Crab BAO

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab, Mixed Green, Avocado, Chili Aioli, Wasabi Aioli (1 per order)

Roka Ramen

Prime Beef Ramen

$19.00

Prime Beef Tonkatsu, Soft Boiled Egg, Bamboo Shoot, Bean Sprouts

Kinoko Mushroom Ramen

$16.00

Kinoko Mushroom, Miso Ramen, Fried Tofu, Sweet Corn, Bean Sprouts

Pork Belly Ramen

$19.00

Pork Belly Tonkatsu, Soft Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn, Bean Sprouts

Bento Boxes

Box A

$38.00Out of stock

Hamachi Serrano Maki Big Eye Tuna Sashimi (2pcs) Salmon Sashimi (2pcs) Chirashi : Diced Sashimi Over Rice

Box B

$38.00Out of stock

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna (6pcs) Hamachi Nigiri (2pcs) Salmon Nigiri (2pcs) Chirashi : Diced Sashimi Over Rice

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Oak Brook, IL (a western suburb of Chicago), on the south side of Oakbrook Center mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Website

Location

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Directions

Gallery
Roka Akor | Oak Brook image
Roka Akor | Oak Brook image

