Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94133

Hours

Popular Items

Dungeness Crab California Roll
Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll
Sweet Corn

Roka Akor Family Meals

Family Meal

Family Meal

$55.00+

*Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll Japanese Style Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod wrapped in a Japanese Magnolia Leaf Sweet Corn with Butter and Soy Steamed Japanese Rice with Sesame

Sushi Meal

Sushi Meal

$65.00+

Yellowtail Sashimi with Poached Garlic Ponzu, Nigiri Chef Selection (5 Kind), King Salmon and Big Eye Tuna Sashimi with Fresh Wasabi, *Dungeness Crab California Roll, and Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms

A5 Japanese Wagyu Meal

A5 Japanese Wagyu Meal

$128.00+Out of stock

Yellowtail Sashimi with Poached Garlic Ponzu, Poached Maine Lobster Roll, Japanese Grade A5+ Wagyu Beef from Miyazaki Prefecture (4oz), Broccolini with with Ginger Shallot Dressing and Sesame, and Steamed Japanese Rice with Sesame

Appetizers

Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt

Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt

$7.00

Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt

Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms

Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms

$7.00

Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00

Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu

Robata Grilled Pork Belly

Robata Grilled Pork Belly

$18.00Out of stock

Robata Grilled Pork Belly with Breakfast Radish and Tarragon Miso

Japanese Style Fried Chicken

Japanese Style Fried Chicken

$16.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli

Crispy Sashimi Tacos

Crispy Sashimi Tacos

$19.00

Crispy Sashimi Tacos with Tabasco Ponzu, Avocado and Heirloom Tomatoes

Wagyu Filet Tartare

Wagyu Filet Tartare

$25.00

Tartare with Almond Black Truffle Aioli, Truffle Caviar and Taro Chips

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$21.00

Lightly Seared Big Eye Tuna with Yuzu Shallot Dressing, Japanese Herbs and Avocado.

Robata Grilled Shishito Peppers

Robata Grilled Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Ponzu and bonito flakes.

Robata Grilled Scallops

Robata Grilled Scallops

$24.00Out of stock

with Yuzu and Wasabi Pea Seasoning.

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna Tartare

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna Tartare

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Mebachi Maguro on Deep Fried Rice marinated in Sukiyaki Sauce and Lime on the side.

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings

Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings

$15.00

with Kimchi Soy, Fresno Chili and Green Onion

Sashimi, Nigiri and Maki Rolls

Sashimi Chef Selection

Sashimi Chef Selection

$52.00

Sashimi Chef Selection (5 kinds, 2 pieces each)

Nigiri Chef Selection

Nigiri Chef Selection

$34.00

Nigiri Chef Selection (5 kinds, 1 piece each)

Chirashi

Chirashi

$28.00

Diced Assorted Sashimi over Sushi Rice

Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll

Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll

$16.00

Hamachi, avocado and cucumber, topped with wasabi aioli, serrano chili and chives.

Dungeness Crab California Roll

Dungeness Crab California Roll

$17.00

Dungeness crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko.

Seared Salmon & Dungeness Crab Roll

Seared Salmon & Dungeness Crab Roll

$20.00

Dungeness crab, avocado and cucumber, topped with seared salmon, honey miso and schichimi pepper.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy big eye tuna with rayu chili, serrano, cucumber and green onion rolled in rice cracker.

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.00

Salmon, asparagus and cucumber, topped with avocado with yuzu aioli on the side.

Poached Maine Lobster Roll

Poached Maine Lobster Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Poached lobster with scallions, celery and tarragon aioli topped with fried shallots.

Robata Grilled Unagi and Tamago Roll

Robata Grilled Unagi and Tamago Roll

$16.00

Robata Grilled Unagi with Tamago, Cucumber, Shiso and Szechuan Pepper, topped with White Sesame and Unagi Sauce

ROKA Futo Maki

ROKA Futo Maki

$25.00

with Big Eye Tuna, Ora King Salmon, Unagi, Hamachi and Tamago

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$13.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Tamago and Inari with Sesame Seeds and Yukari Shiso

Robata Grilled Steaks & Meats

Wagyu Filet (8oz)

Wagyu Filet (8oz)

$68.00

Topped with green onion with chili ginger sauce on the side.

Wagyu Sirloin (6oz)

Wagyu Sirloin (6oz)

$46.00

Topped with green onion with grilled bone marrow and spicy sweet garlic soy.

Glazed Baby Back Ribs

Glazed Baby Back Ribs

$36.00

Topped with cashew nuts and green onion with glaze sauce and lime on the side.

Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye (12oz)

Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye (12oz)

$58.00

Olivier’s Butchery Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye Steak (12oz) with Ginger and Scallion Sauce

Lamb Chops (3 chops)

Lamb Chops (3 chops)

$49.00

with Korean Spices and Smoked Eggplant Salad

Robata Grilled Seafood

King Crab Legs (10oz)

King Crab Legs (10oz)

$75.00Out of stock

Grilled Alaskan king crab legs served with chili lime butter, topped with shiso and diced cucumber.

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod (8oz)

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod (8oz)

$41.00

Wrapped in a Japanese magnolia leaf, served with pickled red onion and yuzu miso sauce on the side.

Ora King Salmon (8oz)

Ora King Salmon (8oz)

$36.00

Served with cucumber salad, ginger teriyaki sauce and lemon.

Vegetables/Sides

Sweet Corn

Sweet Corn

$12.00

Topped with green onion with garlic soy butter.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts with whole grain mustard, wafu dressing and bonito flakes on the side.

Bone Marrow with Sweet Garlic Soy

Bone Marrow with Sweet Garlic Soy

$10.00

Topped with Sweet Garlic Soy and Chives.

Steamed Japanese Rice with Sesame

Steamed Japanese Rice with Sesame

$3.00

Steamed white rice topped with black sesame.

Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$14.00

with Ginger Shallot Dressing and Sesame Seeds.

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

with Wafu Dressing and Sesame

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00Out of stock

with Shaved Aged Parmesan and Parsley

Dessert

Japanese Strawberry Cheese Cake

Japanese Strawberry Cheese Cake

$14.00

Japanese Style Cheese Cake with Fresh Strawberries and Vanilla Chantilly

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Warm Valrhona Chocolate Cake with Caramel Almond Ganache and Mixed Berries Sauce

Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of San Francisco’s Jackson Square (on the north side of the Financial District), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Website

Location

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94133

Directions

