Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Roka Akor | Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

7299 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shiro Miso Soup, Wild Mushroom
Wagyu Beef, Kimchi Dumplings
Salmon Avocado Roll

Cold Plates

Steadfast Salad

$14.00

Wasabi Ginger Dressing, Roasted Cashews

Butterfish Tataki

$16.00

Butterfish Tataki, White Asparagus, Yuzu

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Sashimi, Shallots, Garlic Ponzu, Watercress

Albacore Tataki

$20.00

Sweet Potato Nest, Peppercorn Dressing

Hot Plates

Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt

$6.00

Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt

Steamed Edamame, Spicy

$7.00

Steamed Edamame, Spicy

Steamed Edamame, Garlic

$7.00

Steamed Edamame, Garlic

Shiro Miso Soup, Wild Mushroom

$7.00

Shiro Miso Soup, Wild Mushroom

Wagyu Beef, Kimchi Dumplings

$16.00

Prime Beef, Kimchi Dumplings

Crispy Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Crispy Rice, Serrano Aioli

Shishito Peppers, Ponzu, Bonito

$12.00

Shishito Peppers, Ponzu, Bonito

Pork Belly, Pickled Local Radish

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Belly, Pickled Local Radish, Maple Verjus

Crispy Fried Squid, Green Chili, Lime

$14.00

Crispy Fried Squid, Green Chili, Lime

Crispy Eggplant

$15.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Honey

Modern Nigiri

Kanpachi, Lime, Micro Cilantro

$17.00

Yellowtail, Pickled Wasabi, Yuzu Aioli

Flame Seared Salmon, Lemon Miso

$14.00

Flame Seared Salmon, Lemon Miso, Fresh Dill

Poke Gunkan, Sesame Chili

$18.00

Flame Seared Scallop, Dynamite Sauce, Tenkatsu

Premium Sashimi & Nigiri

Sashimi Chef’s Selection

$52.00

Sashimi Chef’s Selection (5 types, 2 pc each)

Nigiri Chef’s Selection

$35.00

Nigiri Chef’s Selection 5 types (1 pc each)

Steak | Domestic Wagyu | Prime

A-Bar Rib Eye (12 oz)

$73.00

Wafu Dressing

A-Bar Striploin (12 oz)

$70.00

Truffle Aioli

A-Bar Filet (8 oz)

$67.00

Chili Ginger Sauce

Snake River Farms Skirt Steak (6 oz)

$43.00

Shiso Chimichurri

Aspen Ridge Striploin (12 oz)

$48.00

Aspen Ridge Filet (8 oz)

$55.00

Prime Skirt Steak (6 oz)

$39.00

Classics

Glazed Pork Ribs

$33.00

Glazed Pork Ribs, Spring Onion, Cashew (Half)

Lamb Cutlets, Korean Spices

$56.00

Lamb Cutlets, Korean Spices, Eggplant Salad (4 Cutlets)

Two Wash Ranch Poussin, Aji Amarillo, Assorted Pickles

$22.00+

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Breast, Pickled Cucumber, Shiro Goma

Seafood

Grilled Miso Salmon

$35.00

Icelandic Salmon, Miso Glaze, Pickled Cucumber

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod

$40.00

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod, Pickled Red Onions

Vegetables | Sides

Cremini Mushrooms, Soy Garlic Butter

$12.00Out of stock

Cremini Mushrooms, Soy Garlic Butter

Sweet Corn, Soy Butter

$12.00

Sweet Corn, Soy Butter

Broccolini, Ginger Shallot Dressing

$13.00

Broccolini, Ginger Shallot Dressing

Brussels Sprouts, Japanese Mustard

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts, Japanese Mustard, Bonito

Japanese Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

$20.00

Japanese Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

$12.00Out of stock

Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

Grilled French Beans, Chili Garlic

$12.00Out of stock

Tempura

Seasonal Vegetable

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetable

Tiger Prawn

$17.00

Tiger Prawn (5 pc)

Maki Rolls

Hamachi Serrano Roll

$17.00

Tuna Salmon Roll

$18.00

Daikon, Asparagus, Wasabi Ginger

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Sesame, Chili, Cucumber

Flame Seared Salmon Roll

$20.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Aparagus, Lemon Miso

Salmon Avocado Roll

$16.00

Chirashi Poke Roll

$20.00

Yamagobo, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Garlic Soy

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Scottsdale’s Resort Corridor (just north of Old Town Scottsdale), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Location

7299 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Directions

Roka Akor | Scottsdale image
Roka Akor | Scottsdale image

